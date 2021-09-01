Beef cows selling to £1635 at Ballymena
Thursday, August 26, 2021: An entry of 515 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another great trade.
Beef cows sold to 218p for a Limousin 750kg at £1635, Friesian cows to 158p 800kg at £1264.
Beef heifers to 259p 520kg at £1346.
Beef bullocks to 265p 700kg at £1855 and to a top per head of £2105 for 870kg.
Friesian bullocks to 182p 600kg at £1092.
Beef cows sold to:
M Diamond, Coleraine Limousin 750kg £1635 (218), F Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 560kg £1204 (215), T Clyde, Antrim Limousin 790kg £1619 (205), Mrs S Molyneaux, Crumlin Limousin 640kg £1305 (204), C Mallon, Maghera Limousin 600kg £1212 (202), J McMordie, Ballygowan, Charolais 790kg £1595 (202), local farmer Charolais 600kg £1188 (198), J McMordie, Ballygown Charolais 900kg £1764 (196), M J Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 690kg £1324 (192), A Ferguson, Kilsally Belgian Blue 740kg £1391 (188), S Marshall, Ballymena Stabiliser 690kg £1297 (188) and A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 680kg £1264 (186).
Friesian cows sold to:
L McConway, Toomebridge 800kg £1264 (158), H Simms, Carrickfergus 780kg £1224 (157), R Lyttle, Larne 810kg £1182 (146), William Boyd, Swatragh 600kg £864 (144), J Campbell, Bushmills 750kg £1072 91430, W T Robinson, Glenarm 600kg £840 (140), R Lyttle, Larne 700kg £980 (140), R J Gage, Clough 670kg £931 (139), William Hoey, Ballymena 630kg £869 (138), D Blelock, Antrim 670kg £924 (138), J Currie, Larne 620kg £841 (138), and B McConnell, Doagh 800kg £1096 (137).
Beef heifers sold to:
A McCullough, Cullybackey Limousin 520kg £1346 (259), M Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 670kg £1688 (2520, R Calvert, Greyabbey Charolais 570kg £1430 (251), Charolais 570kg £1430 (251), Limousin 550kg £1375 (250), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 750kg £1867 (249), Charolais 710kg £1767 (249), R Calvert, Greyabbey Limousin 540kg £1339 (248), Limousin 570kg £1407 (247), V Cousley Magherafelt Limousin 560kg £1337 9246), R Calvert, Greyabbey Limousin 540kg £1328 (246) and L McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 530kg £1303 (246).
Beef bullocks top per kg:
D Grimes, Castlecaufield 700kg £1855 (265), N E Wilson, Fintona Limousin 710kg £1846 (260), J Minford, Parkgate Charolais 740kg £1924 (260), Local farmer, Charolais 760kg £1968 9259), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 700kg £1806 (258), L McIvor, Cookstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 640kg £1651 (2580, E and N Cousley Moneymore Charolais 760kg £1945 (256), Charolais 710kg £1810 (255), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 730kg £1854 (254), Limousin 710kg £1803 (254), local farmer Limavady Charolais 770kg £1955 (254) and D Grimes, Castlecaufield Charolais 780kg £1973 (253).
Beef Bullocks top per head:
Local farmer, Charolais 870kg £2105, Charolais 840kg £2083, J Minford Parkgate Charolais 860kg £2055, A Anderson, Saintfield Charolais 820kg £2017, Local farmer Charolais 840kg £1999, Charolais 810kg £1992, Charolais 800kg £1976, E and N Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 790kg £1975, D Grimes, Castlecaufield Charolais 780kg £1973 and local farmer Charolais 760kg £1968.Charolais 770kg £1955, Charolais 780kg £1950.
Friesian bullocks
R J Gage, Clough 600kg £1092 (182), M Allen, Dungannon 600kg £1068 (178), J Witherhead, Glenwherry 680kg £1196 (176), M Allen, Dungannon 580kg £1015 (175), 590kg £1026 (174), JH McKeown, Ballymena 560kg £974 (174), M Allen, Dungannon 530kg £916 (173) and D Steele, Belfast Road 580kg £980 (169).