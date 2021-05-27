Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows sold to 210p for 800kg at £1680, Friesian cows to 136p for 640kg at £870, beef heifers to 239p for 610kg at £1457, beef bullocks to 244p for 700kg at £1708, top per head of £1984 for 890kg.

Friesian bullocks to 193p for 560kg at £1080.

Beef cows sold to: R McCracken, Magilligan Limousin 800kg £1680 (210), W J McKay Upperlands, Limousin 690kg £1407 (204), R McCracken, Magilligan, Limousin 770kg £1540 (200), W J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 760kg £1520 (200), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 760kg £1504 (198), W J McKay Upperlands Limousin 820kg £1623 (198), Limousin 840kg £1654 (197), Limousin 660kg £1287 (195), D Glass, Ballymena Charolais 840kg £1629 (194), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £1235 (193), M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 750kg £1440 (192) and A Kelly Coleraine Limousin 710 £1349 (190).

Friesian cows sold to: J Ferguson, Straid 640kg £870 (136), D Maybin Broughshane Holstein 660kg £891 (135), Holstein 680kg £897 £132, B McConnell Doagh 640kg £832 (130), local farmer 590kg £755 (128), J Hayes Ballymena Friesian 590kg £755 (128), J Wallace Drones Road Friesian 590kg £749 (127), S Kennedy, Doagh Holstein 810kg £1020 (126), S A Malligan, Bellaghy Friesian 700kg £882 (126), D Maybin Broughshane Holstein 650kg £806 £124, D and D Robinson, Carnalbana Holstein 630kg £781 (124) and local farmer Friesian 600kg £738 (123).

Beef heifers sold to: I Girvin, Lisburn Limousin 610kg £1457 (239), M Campton Cookstown Limousin 660kg £1564 (237), A Dobbs Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg £1175 (235), R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Limousin 560kg £1316 (235), J Morrow, Saintfield Limousin 580kg £1357 (234), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 720kg £1677 (233), I Girvin, Lisburn Limousin 620kg £1444 (233), B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 580kg £1334 (230), Limousin 530kg £1213 (229), Limousin 470kg £1071 (228), A Ferguson, Charolais 690kg £1573 (228) and Messrs Linton Brothers, Charolais 630kg £1436 (228).

Beef bullocks (top per kg): J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £1708 (244), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 600kg £1440 (240), G Campbell Randalstown Limousin 690kg £1656 (240), H Bruce, Killyneedan Charolais 710kg £1696 (239), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 750kg £1785 (238), Limousin 700kg £1666 (238), Limousin 660kg £1570 (238), B McVicker Bushmills 720kg £1706 9237), G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 700kg £1652 (236), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 760kg £1793 (236), K Lagan Toomebridge Charolais 700kg £1652 (236) and Wm Johnston, Castlereagh Limousin 770kg £1809 (235).

Beef bullocks (top per head): B McVicker, Bushmills Charolais 890kg £1984, Charolais 880kg £1927, L McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 840kg £1881, I Girvan, Lisburn, Sim 840kg £1848, G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 840kg £1831, Wm Johnston, Castlereagh Limousin 770kg £1809, Limousin 810kg £1798, Charolais 820 kg £1795, S Kelly, Kells Limousin 760kg £1793, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 750kg £1785, S Kelly, Kells 810kg £1773 and L McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 810kg £1757.

Friesian bullocks sold to: A Speers, Cullybackey 560kg £1080 (193), J and H Graham Ardstraw Friesian 600kg £1134, Friesian 600kg £1134 (189), M Jamison, Larne Friesian 760kg £1406 (185), P McMullan, Dundrod Friesian 730kg £1350 (185), P Watson, Cullybackey Friesian 680kg £1258 (185), M Jamison Larne Friesian 720kg £1324 (184), C Gribben Dunloy Friesian 650kg £1196 (184), J and H Graham, Ardstraw Friesian 590kg £1073 (182), P McMullan, Dundrod Holstein 790kg £1437 (182), A Speers, Cullybackey Holstein 610kg £1098 (180), J A Boyd, Kircubbin Friesian 550kg £973 (177) and M Jamison, Larne Friesian 660kg £1155 (175).

Friday, May 21, 2021: 16 dairy cows sold to £2120, leading prices - David McNeilly, Randalstown £2120, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate £1870, David McNeilly £1850, Barry McStravick (2) £1800, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1790, WJ Bryson, Crumlin FKV £1780, D Foreman, Belfast £1700, local farmer £1570 and Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough £1540.

A good entry of suckler cows in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Selling to a top of £1920, leading prices as follows: R Alexander, Broughshane Saler heifer and bull calf £1920, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1740, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1720, Saler heifer and bull calf £1580, Saler heifer and bull calf £1500, D Gourley, Ballygally Simmental heifer and bull calf £1380, D Millar, Aughafatten Saler maiden heifer £1360, D Gourley Limousin heifer and bull calf £1300, WJ and I A Ross, Randalstown Hereford heifer and heifer calf £1300, W McKendry, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1280, D Millar, Aughafatten Saler maiden heifer £1240, R Alexander Saler maiden heifer £1200, (2) Saler maiden heifer £1180, W McKendry, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1180 and R Alexander Saler maiden heifer £1140.

An entry of 280 dropped calves resulted in another very steady trade.

Bull calves sold to £580, heifers to £510 and Friesian bulls to £315.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Belgian Blue £580, Belgian Blue £550, Belgian Blue £540, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Simmental £540, JF Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £500, Fairmount Farm Simmental £495, Brian Gilmore, Portadown Charolais £490, RJ Linton, Broughshane Belgian Blue £480, Fairmount Farm Aberdeen Angus £480, Simmental £475, Brian Gilmore Limousin £475, Fairmount Farm Simmental £470, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne (2) Limousin £465 and K Black, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £445.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Belgian Blue £510, JF Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £475, R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin £470, Brian Gilmore, Portadown (2) Limousin £470, SJ Kerr, Comber Limousin £465, Brian Darragh, Randalstown Limousin £450, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare (2) Aberdeen Angus £440, D McCaughey, Randalstown Simmental £440, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Aberdeen Angus £435, S McCullough, Broughshane Simmental £430, Leslie Wilson Belgian Blue £430 and McGookin Farming, Ballyclare (2) Aberdeen Angus £430.

Friesian bull calves sold to: DA Mawhinney, Castledawson (2) £315, SJ Kerr, Comber (2) £280, DA Mawhinney (3) £280, (2) £265, Robert McCluggage, Larne £230, £200 and Brian George, Crumlin (2) £185, (2) £165.

An entry of 240 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £605 over for a Charolais 320kg at £925 and another Charolais 340kg at £945, heifers sold to £575 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1035.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J McCann, Toome (3), Limousin 250kg £770 (308), (2) Limousin 280kg £800 (285), M Johnston, Toomebridge Charolais 290kg £810 (279), J McCann Limousin 280kg £770 (275), Ian McMullan, Cloughey (2) Limousin 230kg £625 (271), Darren Russell, Antrim (2) Limousin 300kg £800 (266), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £800 (266), P Murray, Aldergrove Limousin 190kg £480 (252), Shorthorn beef 250kg £630 (252), Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin 240kg £600 (250) and I Mawhinney, Antrim Limousin 280kg £670 (239).

301-350kgs

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £925 (289), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £945 (277), John Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 310kg £860 (277), M Johnston, Toomebridge Blonde 340kg £925 (272), Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin 310kg £830 (267), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £910 (267), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry (2) Simmental 340kg £890 (261), John Moore, Charolais 350kg £910 (260), Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin 310kg £805 (259), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 310kg £800 (258), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 310kg £800 (258), Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin 350kg £900 (257) and George Quinn (2) Simmental 350kg £880 (251), Limousin 310kg £775 (250).

351kg and over

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £940 (247), P Murray, Aldergrove Limousin 360kg £890 (247), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 360kg £890 (247), Darren Russell, Antrim Simmental 370kg £910 (246), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 370kg £890 (240), B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 400kg £960 (240), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry (2) Simmental 390kg £930 (238), (3) Simmental 450kg £1055 (234), B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 390kg £870 (223), Seamus Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 370kg £825 (223), S McAlister Charolais 370kg £820 (221), James Hill, Holywood Limousin 420kg £930 (221) and VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 430kg £950 (220).

Heifers 0-300kgs

David H Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 280kg £740 (264), W and G Hanna, Ballycastle Charolais 260kg £685 (263), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 270kg £710 (263), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 290kg £760 (262), Charolais 300kg £780 (260), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £670 (257), W and D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £715 (255), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 290kg £740 (255), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £705 (251), RJ McKane, Ballymena Simmental 270kg £670 (248), Ian McMullan, Cloughey (3) Limousin 250kg £620 (248), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £610 (244) and A McErlean, Charolais 290kg £705 (243), Charolais 280kg £680 (242).

301-350kgs

RJ McKane, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £890 (269), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £850 (257), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 340kg £840 (247), RJ McKane Simmental 330kg £765 (231), VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £800 (228), RE Crawford, Glenavy Belgian Blue 320kg £730 (228), RJ McKane Charolais 330kg £740 (224), M McKeever, Ballymoney (2) Limousin 310kg £670 (216), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 330kg £705 (213), Charolais 330kg £700 (212), M McKeever, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 340kg £715 (210), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg £710 (208), M McKeever Belgian Blue 340kg 3710 (208), David Fleming Limousin 350kg £730 (208) and Dermot McDonnell Charolais 340kg £685 (201).

351kg and over

S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 380kg £915 (240), VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £955 (227), John Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 410kg £930 (226), VN Fleck Limousin 460kg £1035 (225), M Johnston, Toomebridge Simmental 390kg £870 (223), VN Fleck Limousin 360kg £800 (222), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £820 (221), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 390kg £840 (215), Charolais 370kg £790 (213), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 410kg £840 (204), James Wilson, Holywood Limousin 590kg £1200 (203), VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £825 (201), S McAlister Charolais 370kg £730 (197), Charolais 460kg £890 (193) and Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 380kg £685 (180).

Monday, May 24, 2021: The final breeding sheep sale of the season resulted in another flying trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £310, pet lambs to £56.

Breeders sold to: JJ Hill, Islandmagee 4 Suffolk ewes and 8 lambs £310, 5 Suffolk ewes and 10 lambs £298, Wilson Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk ewes and 2 lambs £280, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule ewe and 1 lamb £270, 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £270, JJ Hill, Islandmagee 5 Suffolk ewes and 10 lambs £270, local farmer 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £268, Wilson Carson, Cloughmills 2 Charollais ewes and 2 lambs £260, R Clarke, Armoy 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £260, Wilson Carson 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £255, Teresa Connon, Broughshane 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £255, I Montgomery 2 Mule ewes and 2 lambs £250, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 2 Mule ewes and 2 lambs £250, JJ Hill 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £250, R Clarke 3 Texel ewes and 3 lambs £245 and R McNabney, Broughshane 4 Mule ewes and 7 lambs £240.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021: 130 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £725 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1295 offered by G Tate, Lisburn.

Heifers sold to £640 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1090 presented by D Davidson, Ballymena.

Heifers 0-500kgs

SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 320kg £830 (259), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1090 (242), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 450kg £1085 (241), C Ferris, Millisle Belgian Blue 460kg £1070 (232), SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £775 (227), P Quinn, Cloughey Charolais 350kg £770 (220), SJ Duncan (2) Charolais 380kg £830 (218), P Quinn Limousin 360kg £785 (218), SJ Duncan, (2) Charolais 350kg £750 (214), Charolais 350kg £745 (212), P Quinn Charolais 450kg £950 (211), SJ Duncan Charolais 370kg £780 (210), K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 430kg £905 (210) and Duncan Brothers Charolais 440kg £920 (209).

501kg and over

Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Saler 520kg £1140 (219), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 510kg £1075 (210), Mrs Diana Kennedy Saler 580kg £1200 (206), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 570kg £1145 (200) and K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 510kg £1015 (199).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

A Thompson, Straid Charolais 420kg £1070 (254), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 350kg £870 (248), Charolais 330kg £810 (245), local farmer Limousin 410kg £975 (237), A Thompson Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1035 (235), George Tate, Lisburn Limousin 460kg £1080 (234), A Thompson Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1025 (233), local farmer Limousin 360kg £825 (229), A Thompson Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1120 (224), Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1050 (223), Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1020 (221), Aberdeen Angus 450kg £995 (221), JP O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 410kg £900 (219), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 440kg £965 (219), Malcolm Smith, Kells Limousin 450kg £985 (218) and JP O’Neill Aberdeen Angus 330kg £720 (218).

501kg and over

George Tate, Lisburn Limousin 570kg £1295 (227), B Carey and M Kearney, Crumlin Charolais 590kg £1280 (217), George Tate Charolais 510kg £1100 (215), B Carey and M Kearney, Crumlin Charolais 520kg £1115 (214), John Crawford, Gracehill Limousin 520kg £1100 (211), B Carey and M Kearney Simmental 530kg £1120 (211), P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 550kg £1155 (210), John Crawford Belgian Blue 550kg £1150 (209), B Carey and M Kearney Limousin 550kg £1140 (207), St 540kg £1115 (206), Malcolm Smith Limousin 570kg £1175 (206), Limousin 530kg £1080 (203), B Carey and M Kearney Charolais 530kg £1070 (201), P and G O’Rawe Hereford 550kg £1100 (200), George Tate, Lisburn Charolais 530kg £1050 (198) and Malcolm Smith Shorthorn beef 570kg £1115 (195).

Wednesday, May 26, 2021: An entry of 1194 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 627p for 36 Texel 21.5kg at £135 presented by L and K Beacom, Kircubbin and to a top per head of £144 for 2 Rouge 28kg offered by Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney.

Fat lambs sold to £192.

Fat lambs

Top per kg: L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 36 Texel 21.5kg £135 (627), E Clyde, Muckamore 7 Texel 20.5kg £128 (624), TW Lowry, Carrowdore 43 Suffolk 21.5kg £134 (623), I Morrison, Dunloy 17 Texel 21kg £130 (619), local farmer 5 Texel 19.5kg £120 (615), Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 3 Texel 21kg £128.50 (611), P McIlrath, Ballymena 15 Texel 20kg £122 (610), S Patterson, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 20kg £122 (610), Gordon Francey, Ballymena 6 Texel 20kg £122 (610), S Patterson 1 Suffolk 20.5kg £125 (609), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne 37 Texel 20.5kg £125 (609), TA Fenton, Rasharkin 6 Charollais 22kg £134 (609), A Hall, Antrim 19 Texel 22kg £134 (609), J Knox, Broughshane 25 Texel 22kg £134 (609), local farmer 4 Suffolk 20.5kg £124 (604), R Henry, Kilwaughter 15 Charollais 21kg £127 (604), J Hayes, Ballymena 31 Charollais 21kg £127 (604), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge 30 Texel 21.5kg £130 (604), 18 Texel 22kg £133 (604), Nigel Wilson, Ballymena 13 Texel 22kg £133 (604), Wm Magee, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 22kg £132 (600), A Dempsey, Aghadowey 7 Suffolk 20kg £120 (600) and K Baxter, Glenarm 4 Ham 21kg £126 (600).

Top prices per head: Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 2 Rouge 28kg £144, 4 Rouge 23.5kg £140, Mark McClelland, Larne 1 Dor 28kg £140, Nevin Brown 1 Texel 26kg £140, local farmer 1 Texel 26.5kg £139, Tony Greer, Cullybackey 1 Suffolk 25.5kg £138, David Adams, Portglenone 10 Texel 24.5kg £137, Henry Clarke, Upperlands 7 Texel 24.5kg £137, Ian Colville, Newtownards 3 Texel 24kg £137, WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 26kg £136.50, N Milliken, Ballymoney 1 Suffolk 23kg £136, R McCurdy, Gleno 3 Texel 23kg £136, Catherine McAuley, Larne 1 Texel 23.5kg £135, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 11 Texel 23kg £135, local farmer 1 Zwartble 26kg £135, L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 36 Texel 21.5kg £135, M Moffett, Broughshane 2 Texel 23kg £135, T Jackson, Broughshane 11 Suffolk 23kg £135, Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 25 Suffolk 23kg £135, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 4 Suffolk 23.5kg £134.50, local farmer 10 Zwartble 23kg £134.50, David Adams, Portglenone 1 Texel 24.5kg £134, Robert Hood, Broughshane 4 Suffolk 23.5kg £134 and TA Fenton, Rasharkin 6 Charollais 22kg £134.

Fat ewes (304)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£150

Texel - £130-£194

Crossbred - £100-£125