Beef cows selling to £1701at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 254p for a Belgian Blue 670kg at £1701, Friesian cows sold to 186p for 710kg at £1320, beef heifers sold to 281p for a Limousin 600kg at £1686, beef bullocks sold to 290p for an Aberdeen Angus 740kg at £2146 and Friesian bullocks sold to 227p for 680kg at £1543.

Beef cows: Mrs Moore, Crumlin Belgian Blue 670kg £1701.80 (254p), R Henry, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 760kg £1922.80 (253p), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 680kg £1700 (250p), Mrs Moore, Crumlin Simmental 610kg £1518.90 (249p), Ramone Hayes, Moorfields Belgian Blue 620kg £1537.60 (248p), A Johnston, Dundrod Belgian Blue 640kg £1580.80 (247p), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Blonde d’Aquitaine 700kg £1659 (237p), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 540kg £1263.60 (234p), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Blonde d’Aquitaine 710kg £1640.10 (231p), S F Quinn, Kilrea Charolais 660kg £1504.80 (228p), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 630kg £1436.40 (228p), W J McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 620kg £1357.80 (219p), J Gregg, Clough Simmental 760kg £1649.20 (217p), R Henry, Kilwaughter Simmental 710kg £1540.70 (217p), Nat and Sammy Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 710kg £1526.50 (215p) and Nat and Sammy Wilson, Rathkenny Saler 680kg £1448.40 (213p).

Friesian cows: M Gordon, Clough Friesian 710kg £1320.60 (186p), James Currie, Larne Friesian 610kg £1085.80 (178p), ESG IVY Farm, Crumlin Friesian 630kg £1115.10 (177p), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh Friesian 810kg £1409.40 (174p), N and J Coleman, Doagh Friesian 720kg £1245.60 (173p), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh Friesian 710kg £1221.20 (172p), Denis Boyd, Straid Friesian 660kg £1135.20 (172p), Denis Boyd, Straid Friesian 770kg £1316.70 (171p), W Jackson, Ballynure Friesian 810kg £1377.00 (170p), J Hamilton, Broughshane Friesian 780kg £1318.20 (169p), William Alcorn, Limavady Holstein 620kg £1047.80 (169p), J Mackey, Ballynure Holstein 590kg £985.30 (167p), Moore Wallace, Dunloy Friesian 700kg £1162.00 (166p), J Hayes, Ballymena Friesian 630kg £1026.90 (163p), J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian 610kg 988.20 (162p) and N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein 700kg £1134.00 (162p).

Ballymena Mart

Beef heifers: L M O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 600kg £1686.00 (281p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 610kg £1683.60 (276p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 610kg £1683.60 (276p), L Duggan, Magherafelt Limousin 650kg £1722.50 (265p), L Duggan, Magherafelt Limousin 650kg £1716.00 (264p), A Johnston, Dundrod Limousin 570kg £1499.10 (263p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 610kg £1567.70 (257p), William Weir, Milebush Charolais 570kg £1459.20 (256p), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Limousin 590kg £1510.40 (256p), William Weir, Milebush Limousin 540kg £1328.40 (246p), Mr D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 680kg £1666.00 (245p), William Weir, Milebush Charolais 540kg £1312.20 (243p), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 630kg £1530.90 (243p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1500.40 (242p), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 650kg £1573.00 (242p) and Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 640kg £1548.80 (242p).

Beef bullocks

RJ Arrelll, Randalstown Abe 740kg £2146 (290) C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 740kg £2146 (290) C Reid, Limousin 720kg £2080 (289) RJ Arrell, Belgian Blue 790kg £2275 (288) RJ Arrell, Limousin 740kg £2094 (283) RJ Arrell, Charolais 720kg £2037 (283) R Wilson, Randalstown Limousin 710kg £1966 (277) RJ Arrell, Limousin 690kg £1904 (276) D McCaffrey, Glenvay Saler 700kg £1925 (275) J O’Neil, Claudy Limousin 640kg £1747 (273) G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1863 (270) (3) G and A McMaster, Limousin 700kg £1876 (268) and G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 600kg £1608 (268).

Beef bullocks per head: RJ Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 790kg £2275, RJ Arrell, Abe 740kg £2146, C Reid, Aghlee Limousin 740kg £2146, A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 850kg £2125, RJ Arrell, Limousin 740kg £2094, B Harkness, Cookstown Charolais 840kg £2083, B Harkness, Limousin 840kg £2083, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 720kg £2080, R McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 800kg £2080, A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 840kg £2074, RJ Arrell, Charolais 720kg £2037, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 770kg £2009, B Harkness, Cookstown Charolais 810kg £2000, H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 770kg £1986, R Wilson, Randalstown Charolais 770kg £1978 and R Wilson, Limousin 710kg £1966.

Friesian bullocks

D Winter, Randalstown 680kg £1543 (227) W Black, Aghadowey 550kg £1177 (214) W Black, 610kg £1262 (207) TandN Patterson, Glarryford 550kg £1133 (206) W Black, 630kg £1291 (205) RB Kerr, Broughshane 650kg £1326 (204) T Bristow, Holstein 750kg £1515 (202) W Black, 480kg £960 (200) I Suffern, Crumlin 530kg £1033 (195) M Wallace, Dunloy 590kg £1144 (194) G and J Glover, Moneymore 700kg £1337 (191) G and J Glover 670kg £1279 (191) M Wallace, 550kg £1045 (190) G and J Glover, 700kg £1323 (189) M McCord, Antrim 650kg £1228 (189) and G and J Glover, Moneymore 650kg £1215 (187).

Friday 22nd July 2022: Dairy cattle - Dairy stock sold to £2080 for a calved heifer from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod.

Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2080, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Holstein £2050, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough Holstein £1980, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1920, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough Shorthorn £1850, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Friesian £1700, Sam Allen, Aughadowey Ayrshire £1700, Sam Allen, Aughadowey Ayrshire £1650 and Sam Allen, Aughadowey Ayrshire £1650.

Suckler cows: A Minnis, Comber Limousin with heifer calf at foot £2230, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £2080, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1980, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1920, S and M and C McDonnell, Ballymena Shorthorn with heifer calf at foot £1880, F McElwee, Dessertmartin Belgian Blue with bull calf at foot £1880, H Griffin Belgian Blue with heifer calf at foot £1780, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1780, S and M and C McDonnell, Ballymena Abe with bull calf at foot £1750, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1750, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1750, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1720, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1700, A Minnis, Comber Limousin with heifer calf at foot £1680, W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1680 and W H Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £1620.

288 lots in the calf ring sold to £710 for a three-month-old Aberdeen Angus bull, heifer calves to £450 for a partly reared Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

F Quigley, Cookstown Abe £710, F Quigley Abe £700, G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue £680, Greenmount Belgian Blue £650, G Devlin Belgian Blue £635, G Devlin Belgian Blue £635, G Devlin Belgian Blue £635, F Quigley Charolais £610, Greenmount Abe £580, Greenmount Hereford £540, G Devlin Belgian Blue £500, G Devlin Her £485, W Jackson, Ballynure Abe £475, F Quigley Limousin £430, S McCammond, Randalstown Simmental £430 and C Casey, Cloughmills Holstein £430.

Heifer calves

Greenmount Belgian Blue £580, Greenmount Belgian Blue £550, Greenmount Belgian Blue £525, Greenmount Belgian Blue £525, S Wright, Carnlough Spk £515, local farmer Limousin £510, Greenmount Hereford £390, R Hodge, Glynn Belgian Blue £370, S McCammond, Randalstown Belgian Blue £355, R Hodge Belgian Blue £350, G Devlin, Randalstown Abe £350, H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £345, H Thompson Belgian Blue £345, H Thomspon Belgian Blue £345, J Drummond, Bangor Shb £340 and R and C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £340.

Holstein Friesian bull calves

C Casey, Cloughmills Holstein £430, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel Holstein £240, A Ritchie, Holywood Friesian £200, A Ritchie Friesian £200, A Ritchie Friesian £200, G Devlin, Randalstown Friesian £170, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £150, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £150, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £150, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £150, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £150, A Ritchie Friesian £135, A Ritchie Friesian £135, A Ritchie Friesian £135, Forsythe Brothers Holstein £100 and Forsythe Brothers Holstein £100.

130 weanlings sold to 319 pence per kg, for a 290kg Charolais bullock at £920.

Stronger bullocks sold to 305 pence for a 330kg Charolais at £1005.

Heifers to 296 pence for a 250kg Charolais at £740.

Bullocks 0-300kg

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 290kg £920 (317p), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg £810 (300p), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 300kg £870 (290p), R and M Duff, Kells Abe 300kg £850 (283p), R and M Duff, Kells Spk 270kg £710 (263p), David Gage, Kells Hereford 240kg £575 (239p), David Gage, Kells Hereford 240kg £575 (239p), P Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn 230kg £550 (239p), M.C Morrow, Magheramorne Shorthorn 300kg £645 (215p).

301kg – 350kg

S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 330kg £1005 (304p), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 310kg £900 (290p), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 340kg £970 (285p), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £940 (284p), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 320kg £865 (270p), R and M Duff, Kells Limousin 330kg £800 (242p), R Hunter, Larne British Blue 320kg £770 (240p) and T Morrow, Larne Shorthorn 350kg £700 (200p).

351kg plus

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 360kg £1080 (300p), D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 400kg £1180 (295p), D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 370kg £1020 (275p), Kieran McConway, Bellaghy Limousin 420kg £1150 (273p), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £960 (266p), D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 480kg £1280 (266p), D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 480kg £1280 (266p), Kieran McConway, Bellaghy Limousin 460kg £1160 (252p), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena Charolais 460kg £1130 (245p), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena Limousin 480kg £1160 (241p), W J Wilson, Rasharkin Abe 520kg £1240 (238p), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £970 (236p), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1060 (235p), W J Wilson, Rasharkin Abe 540kg £1270 (235p) and S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 380kg £890 (234p).

Heifer weanlings

Heifers: 0-300kg

J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 250kg £740 (296p), local farmer Charolais 290kg £790 (272p), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 220kg £575 (261p), local farmer Abe 250kg £635 (254p), Saler 270kg £680 (251p), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £740 (246p), local farmer Charolais 260kg £640 (246p), Charolais 290kg £710 (244p), P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 260kg £600 (230p), P Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn 210kg £480 (228p), P Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn 270kg £600 (222p), local farmer Limousin 280kg £620 (221p), Charolais 300kg £660 (220p) and local farmer Charolais 260kg £570 (219p).

301-350kg

local farmer Limousin 320kg £880 (275p), P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 310kg £780 (251p), D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 330kg £815 (247p), local farmer Charolais 310kg £760 (245p), Charolais 310kg £760 (245p), D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 330kg £800 (242p), W.R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £820 (241p), Charolais 340kg £815 (239p), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £740 (238p), local farmer Charolais 340kg £810 (238p), P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 340kg £810 (238p), local farmer Charolais 310kg £760 (237p), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 350kg £830 (237p), local farmer Charolais 330kg £780 (236p), local farmer Charolais 310kg £730 (235p) and P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 330kg £760 (230p).

351plus

D Mason, Portaferry Limousin 370kg £940 (254), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £980 (245), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £930 (244), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 470kg £1135 (241), D Mason Simmental 370kg £885 (239), P Murray, Aldergrove Shb 360kg £860 (238), K McConway, Bellarena Limousin 370kg £880 (237), local farmer Simmental 360kg £850 (236), D Mason Simmental 370kg £870 (235), S Taylor Charolais 420kg £950 (226), local farmer Charolais 390kg £880 (225), S Taylor Limousin 390kg £880 (225), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £920 (224), R Hayes, Moorfields Limousin 390kg £875 (224), R Hayes Charolais 390kg £875 (224) and S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 420kg £940 (223).

Monday evening 25th July 2022: A great show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £130 and store lambs to £97.50.

Leading prices:

Store lambs sold to: RB and JH Kennedy, Dundrod 44 Texel £97.50, Jonathan Loughery, Limavady 68 Mule £92.50, D McKillop, Glenariffe 25 Suffolk £92.50, Mick McKillop, Cushendall 40 Suffolk £92, Robert Loughery, Limavady 44 Mule £92, WJ Henderson, Bangor 14 Texel £91, Gary McConnell, Carnalbana 31 Texel £91, P Black, Glenarm 55 Texel £90, Eamon McNeill, Glenarm 16 Texel £90, N McMillan, Cullybackey 14 Eas £90, AV Magill, Carnlough 52 Suffolk £89.50, 52 Suffolk £89.50, A Montgomery, Glenarm 26 Texel £87.50, D McKillop, Glenariffe 50 Suffolk £86.50, AV Magill, 49 Suffolk £85 and James Thompson, Glenwherry 5 Suffolk £85.

Ewe lambs sold to: Mick McKillop, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £130, G Christie, Claudy 3 Dor £130, J Gilmour, Ballyclare 12 Mule £125 and Mick McKillop 12 Suffolk £114, 11 Suffolk £108.

Tuesday 26th July 2022: 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another great trade.

Bullocks sold to £950 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1550 offered by J and S Bailey, Ballycastle.

Heifers sold to £985 over for a Limousin 580kg at £1565 presented by Felix McKendry, Broughshane.

Heifers 0-500kgs

J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1280 (266), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1260 (252), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 260kg £650 (250), local farmer Limousin 360kg £895 (248), J Smyth Limousin 490kg £1210 (246), W Thompson, Crumlin Charolais 470kg £1140 (242), W Jeffers, Cookstown Charolais 430kg £1040 (241), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 270kg £650 (240), local farmer Limousin 340kg £810 (238) and W Jeffers, Cookstown Charolais 380kg £895 (235).

501kg and over

Felix McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 580kg £1565 (269), Charolais 580kg £1475 (254), DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1235 (242), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg £1400 (237), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1240 (234), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 580kg £1340 (231), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1240 (229), WR McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1420 (225), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 570kg £1280 (224) and SR Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1115 (218).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 500kg £1340 (268), L and J Barron, Trooperslane Charolais 450kg £1200 (266), A Scott, Glarryford Limousin 410kg £1080 (263), local farmer Limousin 320kg £840 (262), KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 450kg £1180 (262), M Young, Bellaghy Limousin 320kg £810 (253), A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 360kg £890 (247), local farmer Limousin 400kg £980 (245), Limousin 450kg £1095 (243), KD Reid Limousin 470kg £1140 (242) and A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 440kg £1060 (240).

501kg and over

J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1420 (267), L and J Barron, Trooperslane Charolais 530kg £1380 (260), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 570kg £1480 (259), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg £1550 (258), J Liddie, Charolais 550kg £1390 (252), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1415 (252), J Liddie Charolais 530kg £1330 (250), Charolais 540kg £1350 (250), J McCarroll, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1360 (247) and Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1490 (244).

Wednesday 29th July 2022: A great entry of 3070 Sheep in Ballymena resulted in a lesser trade.

Fat ewes sold to 478p for Texels 23kg at £110 and to a top per head of £117.50 for 28.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £158.

Fat lambs 2150

Top per kg

C O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Charollais 18kg £90 (500) K Baxter, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 18.5kg £91 (491) J Bateson, Randalstown 4 Texel 16.5kg £79 (478) M.E Collins, Ballinderry 5 Texel 23kg £110 (478) J Adams, 2 Texel 23kg £110 (478) C O’Neill, 5 Texel 19kg £900 (473) C Donnelly, Ballymena 13 Texel 20kg £94.50 (472) P Bulter, Ballymena 17 Texel 20kg £94 (470) L Finlay, 14 Texel 20kg £94 (470) K Baxter, Glenarm 5 Suf 19kg £89 (470) A Stewart, Ballyclare 2 Texel 20kg £94 (470) local Farmer, 31 Cro 21.5kg £101 (469) R McBride, Randalstown 7 Texel 21.5kg £101 (469) TA Fenton, Rasharkin 6 Charollais 20.5kg (468) and S McConnon, Randalstown 3 Texel 20.5kg £96 (468).

Top per head

JK Currie, Ballymena 2 Bor 27kg £141, R Hanna, Cullybackey 3 Suffolk 28.5kg £117.50, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 5 Texel 25kg £116.20, N Park, Larne 10 Texel 28kg £116, HM Dobbin, Aughafatten 10 Texel 27kg £115, J McCollum, Carnlough 2 Texel 27kg £114, N Halliday, Ballymoney 14 Texel 24.5kg £112, I Minford, Nutts Corner 10 Texel 24.5kg £112, W Warwick, Moorfields 11 Texel 25kg £111, W Warwick, 1 Texel 25kg £111, M.E Collins, 5 Texel 23kg £110, J Adams, 2 Texel 23kg £110, S Hall, Larne 10 Texel 23.5kg £110, A Coulter, Ballyclare 12 Texel 25.5kg £110, J McIlrath, 2 Suffolk 24kg £109 and R Taylor, Lisburn 3 Suffolk 24.5kg £109.

Fat ewes 930

First quality

Suffolk- £110- £140

Texel - £120 - £158

Crossbred - £90 - £115