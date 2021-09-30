Beef cows selling to £1720 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Fat lambs sold to 497p for a pen of 9 Texel 19kg at B£94.90 from M Ellis, Ballymena and to a top per head of £114 for 2 heavy Texels 28.5kg from Alex Knox, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £154.

Top prices per head: A Knox, Broughshane 2 Texel 28.5 kg £114, T Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Texel 27kg £111, P McConnell, Ligoniel 1 Texel 27.5kg £110, P J Kane, Ballycastle 2 Texel 27.5kg £110, T Davidson, Glenwherry 29kg £110, S Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel 23kg £108.50, W Millar, Kilrea 7 Texel 26kg £108 and K Woodside, Islandmagee 25kg £107.50.

Top prices per kg: M Ellis, Ballymena 9 Texel 19kg £94.50 (497), H McNeill, Ballygally 16 Lleyn 19.50kg £95.50 (489), C Fleck, Ballymena 13 Charollais 19kg £91 (479), S Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel 23kg £108.50 (471), J Rea, Glenarm 23 Suffolk 19.50kg £91.50 (469), J Cubbitt, Clough 9 Charollais 20kg £93.50 (467), D Bell, Antrim 11 Texel 20kg 20kg £93.50 (467) and G Rea, Glenwherry 8 Texel 20kg £93.00 (465).

Fat ewes (342)

First quality

Blackface £58 - £79.

Suffolk £80 - £119.

Texel £100 - £133.

Crossbred £85 - £98.

Thursday, September 23, 2021: An entry of 550 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 216p for a Limousin 660kg at £1425, Friesian cows to 163p 900kg at £1467, beef heifers to 253p 570kg £1442, beef bullocks to 255p 700kg £1785 and 640kg at £1632 and to a top per head of £1990 for 840kg, Friesian bullocks to 190p 630kg at £1197.

Beef cows

W J Marshall, Craignageeragh Limousin 800kg £1720 (215), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 640kg £1344 (210), N Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 780kg £1575 (202), Limousin 630kg £1253 (199), I Millar, Ballymena Friesian 540kg £1047 (194), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 740kg £1435 (194), R N Weatherup, Larne Simmental 690kg £1331 (193) and J McLeister, Antrim Limousin 760kg £1444 (190).

Friesian cows

W Young, Lisnagreggan 900kg £1467 (163), R Lyttle Larne 880kg £1346 (153), William Crawford, Gracehill 800kg £1200 9150), I Millar, Ballymena 680kg £1013 (149), T Lilburn, Dromore 690kg £1014 (147), local farmer 640kg £934 (146), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 740kg £1080 (146) and H McNabney, Clough 660kg £963 (146).

Beef heifers sold to: S Higgins, Magherafelt 570kg £1442 (253), Charolais 650kg £1618 (249), Limousin 650kg £1605 (247), Limousin 640kg £1580 9247), G McMullan, Charolais 700kg £1715 (245), Limousin 660kg £1603 (243), S Higgins, Magherafelt Limousin 630kg £1512 (240) and G McMullan, Magherafelt Charolais 720kg £1728 (240).

Beef bullocks top per kg: R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £1785 (2550, I Conn, Limavady Limousin 640kg £1632 (255), C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 710kg £1796 (253), M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 670kg £1688 (252), I Conn, Limavady Charolais 680kg £1700 (250), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1537 (248) and C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 700kg £1736 (248), Limousin 700kg £1736 (248).

Beef bullocks top per head: J McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 840 kg £1990, C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 790kg £1951, Limousin 810kg £1935, J McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 840kg £1915, M Farr, Lisburn Charolais 790kg £1872, J McIntyre, Castledawson Charolais 830kg £1867, R Thompson, Limousin 780kg £1848 and C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 760kg £1846

Friesian bullocks

M Wallace, Ballymena 630kg £1197 (190), W J at D Wallace, Ballymena 640kg £1145 (179), 600kg £1074 (179), H McNabney, Clough 620kg £1103 (178), 670kg £1185 (177), C Gribben, Dunloy 700kg £1232 (176), S Cameron Randalstown, 570kg £1003 (176) and S Wilson, Ballymena 510kg £892 (175).

Wednesday, September 29, 2021: An entry of 2455 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat ewes sold to 488p for 15 Texels 21kg at £102.50 presented by N Hamill Aughafatten and to a top per head of £113 for 44 Texels 26kg offered by William H Magee Kilwaughter.

Fat ewes sold to £186.

Top price per kg

K Dickey, Ballyclare 21 Texel 18kg £91 (505), L Kirk, Clough 11 Texel 19.5kg £95.50 (489), N Hamill, Ballymena 15 Texel 21kg £102.50 (488), W J Boyd, Larne 14 Texel 20.5 £100 (487), A Smyth, Ballymena 2 Texel 20kg £97.50 (487), N Rea, Larne 8 Charollais 19.5kg £95 (487), S McAllister, Ballycastle 11 Texel 20.5kg £99.50 (485) and P Gregg, Ballymena 12 Texel 20.5kg £98.50 (480).

Top per head

William Magee, Kilwaughter 44 Texel 26kg £113, K Topping, Larne 13 Texel 26.5kg £112,G Rowney, Ballyclare 2 Texel 27kg £111.50, D Gaston, Ballymena 10 Texel 25kg £111, T Jackson, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £111, J McQuillan, Antrim 31 Texel 25.5 £111, B Lyttle Ballymena 40 Texel 25kg £110 and L Anderson, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk 27.5 £110.

Fat ewes 447

First quality

Suffolk £100-£136.

Texel £120-£186.

Cross bred £80-£110.