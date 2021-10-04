Beef cows selling to £1728 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 440 lots listed sold to a strong demand with beef cows selling to to £1728 for a 800kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £216 per 100kg followed by a 690kg Limousin to £1531.80 (£222).

Cow heifers sold to £1584 for a 720kg Belgian Blue (£220) reaching a high of £234 per 100kg for a 640kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1497.60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £148 per 100kg for 690kg (£1021.20).

Fat bulls sold to £1836 for a 1080kg Shorthorn to £170, Friesian bulls sold to £1419 for a 1100kg at £129 per 100kg with a 1040kg Friesian to £130 per 100kg at £1352.

Fat steers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin (£1497.60).

Fat heifers sold to £223 for a 600kg Limousin (£1398).

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1960 for a 830kg Charolais (£236) rising to £255 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1760 most others selling from £219 to £250 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 570kg Charolais (£247) reaching £250 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1350.

Med weights sold to a high of £332 per 100kg for a 500kg Limousin to £1660 with most others selling from £234 to £270 per 100kg.

Store heifers - heavy lots sold to £1670 for a 665kg Limousin (£251) with a 650kg Charolais to £1660 (£255) others selling from £217 to £253 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 580kg Charolais (£255) to a high of £261 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1330.

Med weights sold to £1210 for a 500kg Charolais (£242) to £272 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1170.

Smaller sorts to £910 for a 380kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £1280 for a 595kg Charolais (£215) rising to £291 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £960.

Weanling heifers sold to £1010 for a 385kg Aberdeen Angus with a 345kg Limousin to £920.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2010 twice with springing heifers selling to £1720 and £1500.

Suckler outfits sold to £1750 and £1730 for incalf heifers with outfits selling to £1700.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £570 for Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Heifers sold to £590 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Reared male lumps sold to £850 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps sold to £770 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Dungannon producer 640kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £234 (£1497.60) and 800kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £216 (£1728) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £222 (£1531.80) 660kg Limousin to £206 (£1359.60) and 810kg Limousin to £200 (£1620) Beragh producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £222 (£1584)and 710kg Limousin to £206 (£1462.60) Clogher producer 620kg Charolais to £219 (£1357.80) Armagh producer 660kg Limousin to £218 (£1438.80) Clogher producer 730kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £209 (£1525.70) Armagh producer 750kg Limousin to £208 (£1560) Caledon producer 670kg Hereford to £208 (£1393.60) Newtownbutler producer 720kg Simmental to £200 (£1440) Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £197 (£1418.40) Carrickmore producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £197 (£1319.90) Newtwonbutler producer 560kg Limousin to £195 (£1092) and Pomeroy producer 770kg Limousin to £194 (£1493.80) and 660kg Limousin to £190 (£1254).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £142 to £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £136 to £148 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £127 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £97 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Trillick producer 1080kg Shorthorn to £170 (£1836) Lisbellaw producer 1110kg Charolais to £148 (£1642.80) Kinawley producer 920kg Charolais to £145 (£1334) Derrylin producer 950kg Limousin to £135 (£1282.50) Augher producer 950kg Limousin to £132 (£1306.80) Desertmartin producer 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £131 (£1257.60) Ballygawley producer 1040kg Friesian to £130 (£1352) Cookstown producer 850kg Simmental to £130 (£1105) and Dungannon producer 1100kg Holstein to £129 (£1419).

Fat steers

640kg Limousin to £234 (£1497.60) 550kg Limousin to £227. 630kg Charolais to £220. 570kg Charolais to £218. 640kg Limousin to £215. 590kg Limousin to £212. 720kg Simmental to £211. 550kg Charolais to £210. 750kg Saler to £206. 730kg Saler to £206. 740kg Saler to £206. 590kg Simmental to £205. 670kg Charolais to £203. Friesians sold from £157 to £168 per 100kg

Fat heifers

600kg Limousin to £233. 630kg Limousin to £223. 600kg Limousin to £220.620kg Charolais to £219. 520kg Limousin to £218. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £217. 600kg Limousin to £214. 570kg Limousin to £212. 630kg Limousin to £210. 550kg Charolais to £208. 580kg Limousin to £203. 640kg Charolais to £200. 680kg Charolais to £196. 560kg Limousin to £195. Friesians sold from £124 to £176 per 100kg

Store bullocks (480 lots)

A larger entry on offer this week sold readily with heavy lots selling to £255 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1760 with most others selling from £219 to £250 per 100kg.

Sample prices as follows: K Walker Portadown 830kg Charolais to £1960 (£236) 765kg Limousin to £1860 (£243) 765kg Charolais to £1840 (£240) and 785kg Limousin to £1820 (£232) B Rea Moy 800kg Charolais to £1850 (£231) 755kg Simmental to £1700 (£225) 690kg Charolais to £1670 (£242) and 6995kg Simmental to £1620 (£233) T Gorman Ballygawley 740kg Limousin to £1800 (£243) 750kg Limousin to £1690 (£225) 715kg Charolais to £1680 (£235) 690kg Limousin to £1670 (£242) and 710kg Charolais to £1620 (£228) R Allen Loughgall 690kg Charolais to £1760 (£255) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 675kg Charolais to £1690 (£250) E Morton Armagh 730kg Charolais to £1690 (£231) B Connelly Trillick 740kg Charolais to £1620 (£219) Moy producer 735kg Limousin to £1620 (£220) JA Agnew Caledon 735kg Belgian Blue to £1610 x 2 (£219) Forward lots N Morrow Caledon 570kg Charolais to £1410 (£247) 580kg Limousin to £1400 (£241) and 560kg Limousin to £1310 (£234) F O’Rourke Lisnaskea 570kg Charolais to £1360 (£238) M Clerkin Rosslea 540kg Charolais to £1350 (£250) and 540kg Charolais to £1320 (£244) Barnett Farms Clogher 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1340 (£235) Moneymore producer 550kg Limousin to £1310 (£238) and Keady producer 560kg Shorthorn dairy to £1300 (£232).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

A very firm demand in this section with a Moy producer selling a 500kg Limousin to £1660 (£332) A J McKenna Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1310 (£264) 490kg Limousin to £1270 (£259) and 95kg Limousin to £1310(£262) and 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247) S Mallon Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1280 (£258) N Morrow Caledon 490kg Limousin to £1270 (£259) and 495kg Limousin to £1270 (£256) Streamville Farm Lisburn 495kg Simmental to £1200 (£242) 480kg Charolais to £1190 (£248) 495kg Limousin to £1190 (£240) 480kg Charolais to £1180 (£246) 500kg Charolais to £1170 (£234) and 495kg Limousin to £1150 (£232) P Finnegan Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1200 (£258) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 490kg Simmental to £1170 (£239) S Jordan Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £1170 (£239) P Cassidy Augher 500kg Charolais to £1170 (£234) J McAdam Derrylin 500kg Charolais to £1170 (£234) A M Irvine Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1150 (£234) and R Mulligan Clogher 420kg Limousin to £1140 (£271).

Smaller sorts sold to £920 for a 340kg Charolais (£270) 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 (£260) and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£257) for R Mulligan Clogher.

Store heifers (205 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £255 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1660 with most others selling from £217 to £253 per 100kg for 600kg Charolais to £1520.

Sample prices as follows: J and P Corrigan Benburb 665kg Limousin to £1670 (£251) 650kg Charolais to £1660 (£255) 625kg Limousin to £1570 (£251) 690kg Limousin to £1520 (£220) and 645kg Limousin to £1480 (£229) P J Corrigan Dungannon 685kg Charolais to £1600 (£233) G 7 M Daly Dungannon 645kg Charolais to £1520 (£235) and 605kg Charolais to £1340 (£221) Trillick producer 600kg Charolais to £1520 (£253) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1460 (£224) and 650kg Charolais to £1410 (£217) I Jobb Fintona 615kg Limousin to £1360 (£221) H McClure Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1320 (£220) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 580kg Charolais (£255) for a Trillick producer. S Brodison Stewartstown 570kg Limousin to £1390 (£244) P J Corrigan Dungannon 595kg Charolais to £1350 (£227) K Beattie Maguiresbridge 510kg Charolais to £1330 (£261) and 555kg Limousin to £1300 (£234) P McCrory Ballygawley 585kg Charolais to £1330 (£227) and G Donnelly Trillick 555kg Charolais to £1300 (£234).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

G Donnelly Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1210 (£242) and 490kg Simmental to £1120 (£228) S Brodison Stewartstown 495kg Limousin to £1170 (£236) M Watson Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1170 (£272) 430kg Charolais to £1160 (£270) and 410kg Charolais to £1090 (£266) S E Burton Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1130 (£240) M McCaffery Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1130 (£233) R Agnew Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1110 (£241) and 425kg Charolais to £1040 (£245) B Howell Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1090 (£227) M Shortt Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1090 (£227) G and M Daly Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1090 (£239) P and R Conroy Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1080 (£227) M and N O Conner Augher 460kg Charolais to £1080 (£235) G Moane Fintona 455kg Charolais to £1070 (£235) and P McCrory Ballygawley 465kg Simmental to £1050 (£226).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

I Wilson Trillick 380kg Charolais to £910 (£239) 375kg Limousin to £770, 370kg Charolais to £710 and 345kg Simmental to £700. K Beattie Maguiresbridge 400kg Limousin to £890 and 350kg Charolais to £840. M Watson Fivemiletown 350kg Charolais to £850. D Sloan Kilrea 320kg Charolais to £800. And 370kg Limousin to £740. D Moore Aughnacloy 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. P Lunny Derrylin 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 385kg Limousin to £740, 390kg Limousin to £730, 360kg Limousin to £700, 350kg Limousin to £680, and 380kg Limousin to £680. S Jordan Derrylin 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £740.

Weanlings (170 lots)

A larger entry sold to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1280 for a 595kg Charolais (£215) 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) 500kg Charolais to £1080 (£216) and 380kg Charolais to £970 (£255) for B Cassidy Rosslea. Armagh producer 510kg Limousin to £1130 (£226) 445kg Limousin to £1040 (£234) 440kg Limousin to £1040 455kg Limousin to £1035, and 430kg Limousin to £990. E Cassidy Rosslea 455kg Charolais to £1120 (£246) and 405kg Limousin to £980 (£242) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £1000 (£270) P Potter Co. Armagh 410kg Limousin to £1000. C McDonnell Brookeborough 405kg Charolais to £990. S D Wilson Clogher 410kg Limousin to £980 and 440kg Limousin to £970. L J Gray Newtownbutler 385kg Charolais to £970. S McNabb Dromore 375kg Charolais to £975. C Breen Kinawley 375kg Limousin to £970. F Lee Lisnaskea 330kg Charolais to £960 (£291).

Weanling heifers

A Watson Fivemiletown 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 (£262) and 345kg Limousin to £920 (£266) M and W Davis Castlederg 440kg Charolais to £990, 440kg Limousin to £975, and 375kg Limousin to £890. Brookeborough producer 435kg Charolais to £950, E Armstrong Lisbellaw 395kg Charolais to £915. L Holland Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £915 and 465kg Hereford to £910. C Breen Kinawley 350kg Limousin to £900. S D Wilson Clogher 400kg Limousin to £880, 380kg Limousin to £870, and 385kg Limousin to £860. P Kelly Carrickmore 360kg Limousin to £860. L J Gray Newtownbutler 335kg Charolais to £850 and 320kg Ch . to £800. R A Graham Trillick 355kg Limousin to £840. D Quinn Cookstown 345kg Limousin to £840. E Gildernew Dungannon 365kg Limousin to £830. G Daly Clogher 350kg Limousin to £810.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand in this section with a Whitecross producer selling calved heifers to £2010 and £1430. Tempo producer £2010 for calved heifer. Rosslea producer £1720 and £1500 for incalf heifers near note. Second calvers sold from £1070 to £1170.

Breeding bulls

Pomeroy producer £1500 for young Shorthorn bull (born 22.02.20) and Armagh producer £1340 for Limousin bull (born (11.08.2019).

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry sold to a steady demand with an Augher producer selling incalf heifers to £1750 and £1730. Outfits sold to £1700 for heifer with heifer calf to a Fintona producer. Omagh producer £1620 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Sixmilecross producer £1520 for second calver with bull calf, £1500 for 2015 cow with bull calf, £1440 for 09 cow with heifer calf and £1340 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Macken producer £1425 x 3 for incalf heifers. Augher producer £1400 for third calver with bull calf. Pomeroy producer £1350 x 2 for incalf heifers. P Robinson Fivemiletown £1280 for second calver with bull calf. G McGrenaghan Trillick £1230 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. C Gordan Lisbellaw £1280 for incalf heifer. M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £180 for heifer with bull calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (230 lots)

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £570 for a super Blonde d’Aquitaine B Cassidy Rosslea £545 for Limousin; D McFarland Omagh £510 for Limousin; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £415 for Charolais; M/S F E and P E Leitch Aughnacloy £400 for Simmental; McKinney Bros Maghera £370 and £355 for Aberdeen Angus; P McGee Augher £365 for Aberdeen Angus; P A Cox Enniskillen £355, £350 and £325 for Belgian Blues. B Corrigan Rosslea £340 for Aberdeen Angus and R Hassard Enniskillen £330 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Johnston Farms Clogher £590 for a super Blonde d’Aquitaine; K Beattie Maguiresbridge £500 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £485 for Charolais; J Conway Omagh £480 and £455 for Aberdeen Angus; I Brown Fivemiletown £440 for Aberdeen Angus; S Oliver Armagh £355 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £350 for Aberdeen Angus; P A Cox Enniskillen £345 for Belgian Blue; Dungannon producer £335 for Limousin and R Hassard Enniskillen £330 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

G McCaughey Clogher £850, £835, £820, £800 and £795 for Simmentals; A Emo Derrylin £810, £790, £780, 770, £755 for Limousins £720 and £700 for Aberdeen Angus; S Reilly Rosslea £755 for Charolais; William Wallace Fivemiletown £750, 715, £700, £695 and £680 for Aberdeen Angus and N Weir Fintona £740 and £730 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps