Beef cows selling to £1860 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 240p for a Belgian Blue 750kg at £1860, Friesian cows to 158p 830kg at £1311, beef heifers to 261p 590kg at £1539.

Beef bullocks to 267p £650kg at £1735 and to a top per head of £2150 for 840kg.

Friesian bullocks sold to 208p 590kg at £1227.

Beef cows sold to: J Mulholland, Crumlin Belgian Blue 750kg £1860 (248), R Savage, Drumahoe, Limousin 750kg £1627 (217), S Black, Glenarm Limousin 690kg £1462 (212), M/S Kelly Brothers, Limousin 680kg £1387 (204) Stabiliser 740kg £1494 (202), R Ferguson, Comber Charolais 730kg £1408 (193), local farmer Limousin 720kg £1389 (193) and S McCullough, Glenavy Limousin 690kg £1317 (191).

Friesian cows sold to: H Simms, Carrickfergus Friesian 830kg £1311 91580, McGookin Farming Friesian 590kg £896 (152). C A Orr, Cloughmills Friesian 660kg £976 (148), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry Holstein 740kg £1095 (148), J McKeeman, Bushmills Friesian 730kg £1073 (147), P Smyth, Broughshane Friesian 670kg £978 (146), D Minford, Holstein 750kg £1087 (145) and C A Orr, Cloughmills Friesian 590kg £849 (144).

Beef heifers sold to: R Calvert, Greyabbey Limousin 590kg £1539 (261), A Dale, Ballymena Charolais 620kg £1574 (254), H Crawford, Newtownards Limousin 710kg £1803 (254), T Galloway, Randalstown Limousin 530kg £1340 (253), R Calvert, Greyabbey Limousin 580kg £1455 (251), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 700kg £1757 (251), Barnwell Farms Ltd Newtownstewart Limousin 560kg £1394 (249) and Glenview Farms Ltd Cushendun Limousin 530kg £1319 (249).

Beef bullocks top per kg: M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 650kg £1735 (267), Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1618 (261), J Doole Toomebridge Limousin 610kg £1586 (260), M Mallon, Dungannon, Charolais 620kg £1599 (258), R McCurdy Broughshane Limousin 750kg £1935 (258), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 720kg £1850 9257), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1721 (257), M Mallon, Dungannon Limousin 690kg £1766 (256).

Beef bullocks top per head: H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 840kg £2150, J McIntyre, Castledawson Charolais 850kg £2023, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 790kg £2006, C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 820kg £2000, R McCurdy Broughshane Charolais 780kg £1965, B Harkness, Cookstown Limousin 860kg £1943, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 750kg £1935 and local farmer Charolais 790kg £1919.

Friesian bullocks sold to: Mr W Black, Aghadowey 590kg £1227 (208), R Hood, Broughshane 660kg £1280 (194), T Duffin, Toomebridge 700kg £1344 (192), Mr W Black, Aghadowey 620kg £1190 (192), D W Graham, Ballymena 610kg £1165 (191), D Hutchinson, Moneymore 550kg £1045 (190), S Cameron, Randalstown 600kg £1122 (187) and D W Graham, Clough 590kg £1103 (187), 620kg £1153 (186).

Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Another great entry of 2690 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 504p for 4 Texels 23kg at £116 presented by Bushvalley Texels, Ballymoney.

Fat ewes sold to £186.

Fat lambs (2006)

Top per kg

Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum 4 Texel 23kg £116 (504), Wesley Crawford, Broughshane 19 Suffolk 22.5kg £109.50 (486), Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 4 Beltex 22.5kg £107 (475), 4 Mule 22.5kg £104.50 (464), N Hamill, Aughfatten 16 Texel 22.5kg £104 (462), I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Texel 22.5kg £103 (457), ME Collins, Upper Ballinderry 5 Texel 22kg £100 (454), A Ferguson, Coagh 7 Texel 22.5kg £102 (453), J Fenton, Glarryford 15 Texel 21kg £95 (452), W Dennison, Dunadry 25 Charollais 23kg £104 (452), Mervyn Johnston, Kells 3 Dorset 23kg £104 (452), Norman McAuley, Ballyclare 10 Texel 23kg £104 (452), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney 32 Texel 23kg £104 (452), R Boyle, Larne 9 Texel 23kg £104 (452) and A and J Currie, Ballyclare 8 Texel 23kg £104 (452).

Top per head: Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum 2 Texel 33.5kg £151, James Houston, Randalstown 2 Rouge 32.5kg £124, Bushvalley Texels 4 Texel 23kg £116, James Houston 3 Rouge 28kg £115, D Carson, Nutts Corner 1 Texel 35kg £113, A Millar, Antrim 2 Texel 26kg £112.50, Wesley Crawford, Broughshane 19 Suffolk 22.5kg £109.50, T Kyle, Cullybackey 3 Charollais 25.5kg £107, Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 4 Beltex 22.5kg £107, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 19 Texel 24kg £107 and Louise Hamilton, Broughshane 30 Texel 25kg £106.50, 21 Texel 25.5kg £106.50, 4 Texel 25.5kg £106.50.

Fat ewes (684)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£154

Texel - £120-£186

Crossbred - £90-£122