Beef cows selling to £1917 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 282p 680kg at £1917, Friesian cows to 190p 680kg at £1292, beef heifers to 290p 500kg at £1450, beef bullocks to 285p 610kg £1738 and to a top per head of £2318, Friesian bullocks sold to 228p 630kg at £1436.
Beef cows
Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue 680kg £1917 (282) H Griffin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 790kg £2022 (256) R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 680kg £1713 (252) R Hughes, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 620Kg £1537 (248) S Gowdy Limousin 600kg £1476 (246) J Henry, Ballymoney Aub 650kg £1573 (242) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 710kg £1696 (239) and G Wells, Moira Limousin 800kg £1904 (238).
Friesian cows
G Kerr, Ahoghill, 680kg £1292 (190) J and A McAteer, Randalstown 550kg £1017 (185) F McEldowney, Swatragh 670kg £1226 (183) T and N Patterson, Glarryford 700kg £1281 (183) G Kerr, Ahoghill 710kg £1292 (182) I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 560kg £1013 (181) R Cupples, 690kg £1235 (179) and B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 720kg £1281 (178).
Beef heifers
N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 500kg £1450 (290) N Hamill, Limousin 530kg £1510 (285) J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £1589 (274) N Hamill, Limousin 520kg £1404 (270) T Robinson, Ballynure Limousin 630kg £1701 (270) RJ Arrell, Limousin 640kg £1721 (269) R J Arrell, Limousin 610kg £1634 (268) S McCann, Randalstown Simmental 700kg £1876 (268) and G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 640kg £1689 (264).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) RJ Arrell, Limousin 680kg £1931 (284) JA Briggs, Strabane Limousin 700kg £1967 (281) J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 650kg £1826 (281) T Robinson, Ballynure Limousin 680kg £1904 (280) G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £1953 (279) R J Arrell, Limousin 690kg £1918 (278) and D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 670kg £1855 (277).
Friesian bullocks
W Black, Aghadowey 630kg £1436 (228) T and N Patterson, Glarryford 560kg £1204 (215) J and H Hamill, Broughshane 550kg £1166 (212) T and N Patterson 500kg £1060 (212) J Dynes, Ardkeen 740kg £1554 (210) R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 590kg £1227 (208) Devlin Bros, Cookstown 590kg £1215 (206) and J and M Hamill, 640kg £1318 (206).
Top per head
R Patton, Ballycarry Shorthorn beef 1120kg £2318, RJ Arrell, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 860kg £2261, RT Morrow Simmental 900kg £2259, RJ Arrell, Limousin 840kg £2167, S Oliver, Limavady Charolais 820kg £2156, S Oliver, Charolais 830kg £2149, S Oliver, Charolais 800kg £2144, RT Morrow, Gleno Charolais 860kg £2141, RJ Arrell, Limousin 820kg £2140 and RT Morrow, Gleno Simmental 840kg £2091.
Friday 20th May 2022: Dairy cows - Dairy cows sold to £2400.
Leading prices as follows
W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2400, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2150, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2100, D McNeilly Friesian £2100, B McStravick, Craigavon Holstein £2020, W Black Friesian £2000, W Black Friesian £1780, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1780, D McClintock, Moorfields Friesian £1680, D Foreman Holstein £1650, J Watt, Glenarm Holstein £1550, D Livingstone, Randalstown Holstein £1550, D Foreman Holstein £1520, J Watt Holstein £1400, D McMichael, Armoy Holstein £1350 and D McMichael Holstein £1150.
Suckler cows
A good entry of suckler stock sold to £1920 for a blue cow and heifer calf, leading prices as follows: Ballymena farmer Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1920, J Smyth, Buckna Galloway £1750, W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin and bull calf £1720, Ballymena farmer Abe and bull calf £1680, Ballymena farmer Limousin and bull calf £1650, W Ward and Sons Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1600, S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Stabiliser and bull calf £1550, S and M and C McDonnell Stabiliser and bull calf £1520, W Ward and Sons Abe and bull calf £1480, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and heifer calf £1480, C McCammond, Larne Sho and heifer calf £1420, C McCammond Limousin and heifer calf £1420, Ballymena farmer Abe and heifer calf £1380, P Murray, Crumlin Saler and heifer calf £1350 and A Spence, Crumlin Limousin £1350 and local farmer Hereford and heifer calf £1250.
Calves
Just under 300 dropped calves resulted in a very firm trade.
Bull calves sold to £535, heifer calves to £470 and Friesian bulls to £220.
Bulls
G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown Charolais £535, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £520, G and S O’Boyle Charolais £500, RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod Abe £475, A Bowden, Greyabbey Belgian Blue £470, S Brennan, Ballyboley Abe £450, G and S O’Boyle Belgian Blue £450, A Carson, Clough Hereford £435, S Brennan Limousin £430, J Hunter, Crumlin Belgian Blue £425, A Carson Hereford £420, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £415, L Wilson Abe £415, G and S O’Boyle Abe £415, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £410 and A Bowden Limousin £405.
Heifer calves
L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £470, N Scullion, Portglenone £455, L Wilson, Belgian Blue £450, T Wray, Carnlough Charolais £435, N Scullion, Ballynease £405, L Wilson Belgian Blue £400, A Carson, Clough Hereford £390, A Scullion, Glenarm Belgian Blue 380kg, W Barnes, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £375, A Carson, Hereford £375, T Wray, Charolais £375, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £365, S Brennan, Belgian Blue £355, RJ White, Liscolman Limousin £345, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £345 and D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £345.
Friesian bull calves
GandS O’Boyle, Randalstown £220 (2) RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod £155 (2) A M Crawford, Ballynure £130 (5) GandS O’Boyle, £115, W Hoey, Ballymena £115, R.L.A and D Irvine, Dundrod £105 (2) A M Crawford, Ballynure £105, A M Crawford, £100 and A Boyle, Newtownards £95.
Another super sale of 420 weanling resulted in a terrific trade.
Heifer calves sold to £770 over for a Blue 440kg at £1210 presented by H McCormick, Larne.
Bullocks sold to £790 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1200 offered by A McKeown, Ballymena.
Heifers
Up to 300kg
A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £710 (284), R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 230kg £635 (276), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 290kg £780 (269), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £800 (266), R Montgomery Charolais 260kg £690 (265), S H Bellingham Limousin 300kg £790 (263), A McErlean Limousin 280kg £730 (260), A Baxter Charolais 280kg £710 (253), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 290kg £730 (251), W R Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg £730 (243), A McErlean Limousin 300kg £720 (240), S Dougan, Castledawson Limousin 250kg £590 (236), S Dougan Limousin 250kg £590 (236), W R Magee Limousin 250kg £580 (232), W R Magee Limousin 250kg £580 (232 and WR Magee Limousin 250kg £580 (232).
301 – 350kg
H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 350kg £970 (277), W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £840 (271), A McNeilly, Muckamore Charolais 340kg £920 (270), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £860 (268), H McCormick Belgian Blue 350kg £935 (267), W and P McCallion Limousin 320kg £850 (265), A McNeilly Charolais 320kg £845 (264), H McCormick Belgian Blue 340kg £890 (261), C Warwick, Moorfields Limousin 350kg £910 (260), A McNeilly Charolais 310kg £780 (251), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £780 (251), Local farmer Limousin 310kg £775 (250), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 320kg £800 (250), R Nicholson Limousin 320kg £800 (250), S H Bellingham Limousin 310kg £770 (248) and R Nicholson Limousin 340kg £840 (247).
350kg plus
H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 440kg £1210 (275), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 370kg £1005 (271), P G and M Delargy, Cushendall Limousin 380kg £1020 (268), S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1040 (266), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1080 (263), D Allen, Cookstown Saler 380kg £970 (255), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 390kg £980 (251), D Allen Saler 360kg £900 (250), W and M Orr Charolais 360kg £890 (247), T Knox Abe 390kg £960 (246), H McCormick Belgian Blue 360kg £880 (244), D Allen Saler 420kg £1020 (242), D Allen Saler 420kg £1020 (242), A McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1040 (241), A McKeown Charolais 410kg £990 (241) and G Orr, Ballywalter Limousin 440kg £1060 (240).
Bull/bullocks
0kg to 300kg
A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 240kg £735 (306) A Baxter, Charolais 270kg £800 (296) A McErlean, Porteglenone Limousin 280kg £820 (292) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 260kg £760 (292) A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 260kg £760 (292) A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £690 (287) J Murray, Lurgan Abe 300kg £855 (285) M McClelland, Larne 220kg £620 (281) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 250kg £700 (280) A Baxter, Ballyclare, Charolais 300kg £820 (273) A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 280kg £750 (267) W.R Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 270kg £715 (264) (2) A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 290kg £760 (262) and M McClelland, Hereford 260kg £680 (261) (2).
301kg to 350kg
W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1070 (324) W McCurdy, Charolais 340kg £1060 (311) W McCurdy, Charolais 340kg £1050 (308) A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1080 (308) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 350kg £1070 (305) W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1060 (302) I Taylor, Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) S Taylor, Belfast, Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) S Minn, Moorfields Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1040 (297) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 340kg £1010 (297) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £940 (293) local farmer, Limousin 310kg £900 (290) J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 310 £900 (290) SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d’Aquitaine 310kg £890 (287) and E Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 340kg £960 (282).
351kg and over
W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1140 (308) A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £1100 (305) WJand R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg £1110 (300) A McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1200 (292) S Taylor Belfast Charolais 360kg £1050 (291) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1050 (291) D Glass, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1150 (287) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg £1140 (285) W and M Orr Limousin 370kg £1050 (283) S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 420kg £1190 (283) A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1070 (281) Wand M Orr, Limousin 410kg £1150 (280) WJ and R J Cuthbert, Limousin 400kg £1120 (280) W and M Orr Limousin 390kg £1090 (279) H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 380kg £1060 (279) and R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg £1030 (278).
Monday evening 23rd May 2022: The last breeding sheep sale of the season resulted in a good show of sheep and a very steady trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £280, dry hoggets to £150, pet lambs to £22 leading prices as follows: W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £280, W Jones, Templepatrick 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £265, D Scott, Ballymena 1 Texel ewe and 1 lamb £264, I Montgomery 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £260, W Carson, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £252, P Millar, Broughshane 6 Texel ewes and 14 lambs £250, I Gibson 3 Texel ewes and 3 lambs £250, S Loughery 1 Cro and 2 lambs £248, D Scott, Ballymena 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £245, I Montgomery 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £245, P Devine, Aughafatten 4 Mule ewes and 8 lambs £240, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £240, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £240, WJ Thompson, Glenwherry 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £240, W Carson, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £235 and M Buckley, Carrickfergus 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £232.
Tuesday 24th May 2022: An entry of 220 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1000 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1550 offered by local farmer.
Heifers sold to £740 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1300 presented by K Steele, Islandmagee.
Bulls/bullocks
0kg to 500kg
C O’Hagan, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 400kg £1080 (270) local farmer Limousin 470kg £1260 (268), Limousin 340kg £910 (267) C O’Hagan, Blonde d’Aquitaine 380kg £1010 (265) Wm G Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1230 (256) (2) R McIntyre, Rathkenny Limousin 450kg £1150 (255) KD Reid, Lurgan Charolais 460kg £1170 (254) JP OKane, Portglenone Limousin 210kg £530 (252)(2) Wm McCord, Cullybackey Abe 460kg £1130 (245) A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 430kg £1050 (244) JP O’Kane, Abe 470kg £1125 (239) and C Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 370kg £880 (237).
501kg and over
Local farmer Limousin 550kg £1550 (281) E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg £1460 (275) E Jamison, Antrim Limousin 580kg £1560 (269) local farmer, Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 550kg £1450 (263) E Jamison, Limousin 570kg £1500 (263) E Logan, Limousin 510kg £1330 (260) E logan, Limousin 540kg £1405 (260) E Jamison, Limousin 540kg £1390 (257) and E Jamison, Limousin 540kg £1360 (251).
Heifers
Okg to 500kg
A Thompson, Straid Limousin 340kg £930 (273) Local farmer, Limousin 390kg £1040 (266) Local farmer, Charolais 420kg £1110 (264) Local farmer, Charolais 420kg £1010 (240) Hay Bros, Ballycarry Hereford 360kg £855 (237) Hay Bros, Simmental 380kg £900 (236) P Brankin, Augalee, Simmental 390kg £920 (235) P Brankin, Simmental 420kg £990 (235) P Brankin, Simmental 420kg £990 (235) and local farmer, Charolais 470kg £1100 (234).
500kg and over
K Steele, Larne Limousin 560kg £1300 (232) B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1190 (228) S Marshall, Ballymena Abe 520kg £1180 (226) R Hamilton, Glenarm Abe 530kg £1110 (209) and R Gregg, Gracehill Abe 530kg £1090 (205).
Wednesday 25th May 2022: An entry of 1211 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another very steady trade.
Lambs sold to 648p for a pen of Texels 21.5kg at £139.50 and to top per head of £147 for 4 heavy Charollais.
Hoggets sold to 561p for 7 Texels 20.5kg at £115 and to top per head of £143 for 2 heavy Texels.
Fat ewes sold to £256.
Spring lambs 754
(Top per kg)
K Wilson, Broughshane 2 Texel 21.5kg £139.50 (648) E Clyde, Muckamore 5 Texel 21kg £136 (647) B McAllister, Kells 2 Charollais 20.5kg £132 (643) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 11 Texel 21kg £134 (638) J Adams, Cullybackey 4 Texel 21.5kg £136 (632) Al Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Suf 19kg £120 (631) GJ Coulter, Cookstown 28 Texel 21kg £132 (628) K Wilson, Broughshane 1 Texel 22kg £138 (627) R Dundee, Ballymena 2 Texel £138 (267) F Tweed, Glenarm 3 Texel 22kg £138 (627) JF Graham, Gracehill 5 Texel 22kg £138 (627) R Campbell, Templepatrick 6 Dorset 20kg £125 (625) R and C Hood, Broughshane 2 Texel 20.5kg £128 (624) R McMullan, Ballygalley 8 Texel 21kg £131 (623) A Hall, Antrim 14 Texel £134 (623) and IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 3 Texel 20.5kg £127 (622).
Spring lambs
(Top per head)
T McConnell, Parkgate 4 Charollais 34kg £147, A Ritchie, Limavady 1 Suffolk 33kg £146, J Adams, Cullybackey 2 Texel 25.5kg £145, R Archer, Ahoghill 2 Cro 26kg £144, K and B Sloan, Larne 3 Hampshire 30kg £143, I Barr, Ballymena 2 Charollais 27kg £143, R Boyle, Larne 1 Texel £142, MA Turtle, Broughshane 4 Dorset 27kg £141, K and B Sloan, Larne 3 Hampshire 25kg £140, R and C Hood, Broughshane 2 Hampshire 25.5kg £140, D Adams, Portglenone 1 Texel 24.5kg £140, J and M Montgomery, 1 Texel 27.5kg £140, J Adams, Glarryford 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £140, A Kerr, Ballymena 11 Suffolk 24.5kg £140, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 10 Texel 24.5kg £140 and AL Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Suffolk 28.5kg £140.
Fat hoggets 129
(Top per kg)
J Dobbin, 7 Texel 20.5kg £115 (561) D Delvin, 1 Texel 23.5kg £128 (544) M Halpin, Greenisland 5 Texel 21.5kg £112 (520) W Alcorn, Limavady 2 Cro 23.5kg £122 (519) J Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel 27kg £137 (507) J Rea, Kilwaughter Charollais 27.5kg £136 (494) R Hanna, Rasharkin 10 Texel 26.5kg £129.50 (488) R McKnight, Templepatrick 1 Texel 28.5kg £137 (480) F O’Hara, Ballymena 2 Texel 20kg £96 (480) M King, Cushendall, 1 Bad 29kg £138.50 (477) T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 11 Suffolk 21.5kg £102.50 (476) T J and I Bell,12 Suffolk 21.5kg £102 (476) and B Jamison, Ballymoney 13 Texel 23kg £107 (465).
Fat hoggets
(Top per head)
D McCabe, Muckamore 2 Texel 36kg £143, M King, 1 Badger 29kg £138.50, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel 27kg £137, R McKnight, Templepatrick 1 Texel 28.5kg £137, J Rea, Kilwaughter 1Cro 27.5kg £136, F O’Hara, Ballymena 1 Texel 29.5kg £134, S Loughery, 4 Cro 28.5kg £130, R Hanna, Ballymena 10 Texel 26.5kg £129, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Texel 23.5kg £128, M Halpin, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 37kg £126 and W Smyth, Limavady 2 BFL 32kg £126.
Fat ewes 328
First quality
Suffolk- 130 - £220
Texel - £150 - £256
Crossbred - £100 - £144
Blackface - £80 - £100