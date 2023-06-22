Beef cows sold to 304p for a Belgian Blue 760kg at £2310. Friesian cows sold to 220p 770kg £1694.

Beef heifers to 329p 650kg at £2138, beef bullocks to 327p 720kg £2354 and to a top per head of £2418 for 870kg. Friesian bullocks to 240p 480kg at £1152.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

RJ Mowbray, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 760kg £2310 (304) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 710kg £2108 (297) J Aiken, Dromore Limousin 710kg £2059 (290) C Ferris, Charolais 820kg £2205 (269) J Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 590kg £1575 (267) PL McKeag, Limousin 830kg £2116 (255) M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 600kg £1452 (242) M Crawford, Limousin 500kg £1205 (241) B Spence, Crumlin Simmental 770kg £1809 (235) H Osborne, Ballymoney Saler 700kg £1603 (229) R McIlveen, Charolais 660kg £1511 (229) S Hall, Larne Simmental 700kg £1589 (227) E Kenny, Doagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 850kg £1929 (227) R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 730kg £1649 (226) SJ Clelland, Charolais 730kg £1649 (226) and H Hall, Newtownabbey Simmental 680kg £1530 (225).

Friesian cows

J McGahie, Stewartstown 770kg £1694 (220) P and B McVey, Magherafelt 720kg £1346 (187) 620kg £1147 (185) E and R J Bredin, Drumcron 820kg £1467 (179) RA Hill, 630kg £1102 (175) D Clark, Antrim 640kg £1120 (175) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 700kg £1218 (174) RA Hill, 660kg £1135 (172) J and C Kane 660kg £1069 (162) E and R J Bredin, 600kg £942 (157) E and J Arthur, 520kg £811 (186) RA Hill, 620kg £961 (155) E and R J Bredin, 660kg £990 (150) WM Crawford, Gracehill 590kg £885 (150) R Crawford, Glarryford 630kg £938 (149) and A A Ferguson, 650kg £936 (144).

Beef heifers

PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 650kg £2138 (329) Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 590kg £ 1905 (323) C Ferris, Charolais 700kg £2233 (319) PL McKeag, Charolais 660kg £2105 (319) Charolais 710kg £2257 (318) J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 600kg £1842 (307) Taggart Brothers, Charolais 570kg £1721 (302) PL McKeag, Limousin 810kg £2430 (300) Taggart Brothers Limousin 570kg £1698 (298) P L McKeag, Charolais 710kg £2108 £2108 (297) Charolais 670kg £1989 (297) C Ferris, Charolais 640kg £1900 (297) RW Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 580kg £1716 (296) local farmer, Limousin 640kg £1888 (295) J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 610kg £1769 (290) and J Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 550kg £1595 (290).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

PL McKeag, Charolais 720kg £2354 (327) J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 730kg £2357 (323) R Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 640kg £2054 (321) Limousin 630kg £1997 (317) G Steele, Bushmills Limousin 730kg £2292 (314) PL McKeag, Charolais 770kg £2417 (314) local farmer, Belgian Blue 670kg £2090 (312) J Lowe, Limousin 610kg £1866 (306) R Linton, Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £2114 (302) WA Kirkwood, Lisburn Limousin 670kg £1996 (298) local farmer, Limousin 670kg £1996 (298) E Kenny, Charolais 670kg £1989 (297) Local farmers, Charolais 730kg £2153 (295) LF Logan, Limousin 720kg £2109 (293) local farmer Limousin 650kg £1878 (289) and LF Logan, Limousin 640kg £1849 (289).

Top per head

C Ferris, Charolais 870kg £2418, Pl McKeag, Charolais 770kg £2417, J Aiken, Dromore Limousin 830kg £2365, J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 730kg £2357, PL McKeag, Charolais 720kg £2354, G Steele, Bushmills Limousin 730g £2292, J Brennan, Charolais 800kg £2288, Charolais 800kg £2140, C Ferris, Charolais 820kg £2222, local farmer, Charolais 730kg £2153, Limousin 740kg £2116, R Linton, Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £2114, LF Logan, Limousin 720kg £2109 and G Eakin, Charolais 770kg £2102, Charolais 740kg £2086.

Friesian bullocks

W Black, Aghadowney 480kg £1152 (240) P McMullan, Dundrod 740kg £1753 (237) W Black, 580kg £1351 (23Local Farmer3) 540kg £1252 (232) E Henry, Stewartstown 540kg £1242 (230) SJ Clelland, 660kg £1504 (228) K Scullion, Portglenone 660kg £1498, W Black, 560g £1271 (227) 510kg £1157 (227) SJ Clelland, 670kg £1507 (225) J Mackey, 490kg £1102 (225) SJ Clelland, 650kg £1456 (224) T Duffin, Toomebridge 680kg £1516 (223) and E Henry, 640kg £1420 (222) 540kg £1198 (222) 700kg £1554 (222).

Friday 15th June 2023: Dairy cows - A small entry of dairy cows sold to £2100. Leading prices as follows.

B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian heifer £2100, Friesian heifer £1820, local farmer, Friesian heifer £1550.

Suckler cows

A good turnout of sucklers sold to £1820 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.

Leading prices as follows.

A H Park, Ballymena Limousin heifer and Charolais heifer Calf £2820, O Kearney, Bellaghy Limousin heifer and Limousin bull calf £2700, A H Park, Limousin and Charolais bull calf £2500, Limousin and Limousin heifer calf £2420, Limousin heifer and Charolais bull calf £2400, A Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin and Charolais bull calf £2380, Limousin heifer and Charolais bull calf £2320, A H Park, Stabiliser and Stabiliser heifer calf £2280, Limousin and Charolais bull calf £2100, O Kearney, Limousin heifer and Belgian Blue heifer calf £2080, W Ward and Sons Abondance heifer and Charolais heifer calf £1990 and A H Park, Belgian Blue and Charolais heifer £1880, Simmental and Simmental heifer £1880, Stabiliser and Charolais bull £1820, Stabiliser heifer and Stabiliser heifer £1800, Limousin and Limousin heifer £1650.

Calves

352 dropped calves penned in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a super trade.

Bull calves sold to £730, heifers to £750, Friesians bulls to £440.

Bulls

J Drummond, Bangor Abondance £730, Abondance £710, Abondance £680, local farmer, Limousin £675, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £670, local farmer, Limousin £655, W Wilson, Charolais £650, local farmer, Cullybackey Limousin £635, D McKeeman, Ballymoney Limousin £620, P and B McVey, Abondance £610, T Fullerton, Maghera 2 x Abondance £610, D McKeeman, Limousin £610, local farmer, Belgian Blue £600, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £600 and D McKeeman, Limousin £600.

Heifers

Local farmer, Limousin £750, D McKeeman, Limousin £600, R Bingham, Charolais £575, J Ferguson, Belgian Blue £545, W Wilson, Dungannon 2 x Charolais £540, J Ferguson, Charolais £520, P and B McVey, Abondance £505, Trimble Farms, Belgian Blue £500, local farmer, Limousin £490, J Ferguson, Charolais £490, J Drummond, Bangor Abondance £480, l Marron, Limousin £475, W Wilson, Shorthorn £475 and F O’Hara, Ballymena Charolais £475, R Bingham, Charolais £465.

Friesian bulls

Trimble Farms, 2 x £440, £400, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £380, Trimble Farms, £365, H Geddis, Lurgan £300, Trimble Farms, £255, Adams Farms, £250, Trimble Farms, £250, R Bingham, £225, D McNeilly, £220, Trimble Farms, 2 x £210 and M Wilkin, Islandmagee 2 x £200 and £155.

Weanlings

286 weanlings penned in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £960 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1390 presented by John Knox, Broughshane. Heifers sold to £1260 over for 500kg at £1760 offered by John Knox.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J and W Christie, Ballycastle Charolais 210kg £800 (381) G Quinn, Ballinderry Simmental 170kg £640 (376) Limousin 280kg £1040 (371) Simmental 300kg £1110 (370) Limousin 230kg £840 (365) D Gillan, Garvagh 2 x Charolais 300kg £1045 (348) G Quinn, Limousin 300kg £1040 (346) S Clyde, Limousin 300kg £1040 (346) G Quinn, Limousin 260kg £900 (346) S Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn beef 210kg £720 (349) G Quinn, Limousin 540kg £810 (337) J Christie, Limousin 280kg £920 (328) D Gillan, Simmental 240kg £780 (325) RJ McKendry, Antrim Simmental 300kg £970 (323) and S Murray, Limousin 260kg £840 (323).

301kg to 350kg

R J McKendry, Charolais 330kg £1180 (357) G Quinn, Simmental 320kg £1140 (356) Limousin 310kg £1090 (351) M Foster, Kells Limousin 340kg £1130 (332) J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1160 (331) G Quinn, Limousin 320kg £1060 (331) M McCord, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1060 (311) RJ McKendry, Simmental 320kg £990 (309) P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £1010 (288) HM Dobbin, Limousin 310kg £880 (283) J Christie and Son Charolais 340kg £960 (282) H Finnegan, 2 x Limousin 310kg £850 (274) R J McKendry, Charolais 320kg £870 (271) A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £840 (262) and N Henry, Larne Charolais 340kg £890 (261).

351kg and over

J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1250 (347) W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 360kg £1205 (334) J Knox, Limousin 390kg £1290 (330) Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) M McCord, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1240 (326) J Knox, Charolais 430kg £1390 (323) Limousin 370kg £1190 (321) Charolais 430kg £1370 (318) P Gribbon, Toomebridge Simmental 360kg £1110 (308) J Knox, Charolais 410kg £1260 (307) M McCord, Limousin 390kg £1160 (297) G Pearson, Limousin 390kg £1160 (297) W and P McCallion, Belgian Blue 360kg £1065 (295) P McCord, Charolais 390kg £1130 (289) M McCord, Antrim Limousin 360kg £1040 (288) and P McCord, Charolais 400kg £1150 (287).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £1125 (375) G Quinn, Limousin 220kg £740 (336) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £780 (312) T Stewart, Cairncastle Limousin 230kg £700 (304) S Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 290kg £875 (301) G Quinn, Limousin 220kg £660 (300) Limousin 290kg £850 (293) J Christie and Son Charolais 270kg £790 (292) T Stewart, 3 x Limousin 260kg £760kg £292 (292) N Henry, Larne Charolais 200kg £580 (290) S Clyde, Limousin 280kg £800 (285) and G Quinn, Limousin 210kg £590 (281) Limousin 270kg £750 (277) Simmental 290kg £800 (275).

301kg to 350kg

S Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £900 (272) RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 310kg £820 (264) Charolais 350kg £840 (240) D Gillan, 2 x Fleckvieh 350kg £835 (238) A McNair, 2xLim 340kg £805 (236) J Christie, Charolais 350kg £810 (231) RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 350kg £810 (231) J Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue 350kg £750 (214) Abondance 330kg £690 (209) Abondance 350kg £710 (202) P Harvey, Ballycastle Abondance 350kg £700 (200) J Adams, Abondance 330kg £650 (197) and J Patterson, Friesian 330kg £635 (192) Belgian Blue 330kg £635 (192).

351kg and over

J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1760 (352) W Weatherup, Charolais 390kg £1290 (330) J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1160 (313) Limousin 400kg £1220 (305) 2 x Limousin 400kg £1200 (300) L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 470kg £1410 (300) J Knox, Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) Limousin 410kg £1170 (285) W Livingstone, Ballymena 2 x Limousin 450kg £1260 (280) J Knox, Charolais 410kg £1140 (278) P McCord, Randalstown 3 x Charolais 400kg £1000 (250) and N Brannagan, Limousin 370kg £910 (246).

Tuesday 20th June 2023: A small entry of cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a Char 600kg at £1790 presented by T McMaster, Whitehead. Heifers sold to £880 over for a Char 550kg at £1430 offered by C Shivers, Castledawson.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 460kg £1150 (250) D Ross, Cullybackey Limousin 400kg £980 (245) Limousin 450kg £1100 (244) 420kg £1025 (244) D and H Parks, Moira Charolais 490kg £1195 (243) M Millar, Randalstown Hereford 410kg £940 (229) Belgian Blue 400kg £890 (222) and JJ Gillan, Clough Hereford 470kg £1045 (222) Simmental 460kg £1020 (221).

501kg and over

G Andrews, Doagh Limousin 520kg £1380 (265) C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 550kg £1430 (260) 520kg £1340 (257) Limousin 540kg £1390 (257) D and H Parks, Moira Charolais 530kg £1270 (239) Charolais 540kg £1280 (237) G Andrew, Doagh Limousin 550kg £1300 (236) D Ross, Limousin 510kg £1180 (231) and G Andrew, Hereford 550kg £1195 (217).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

Local farmer, Limousin 430kg £1130 (262) M Millar, Hereford 470kg £1230 (261) G Andrew, Belted Galloway 430kg £1075(250) D Ross, Limousin 490kg £1180 (240) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 490kg £1180 (240) G Andrew, Doagh Belted Galloway 410kg £965 (235) and M Millar, Abondance 430kg £970 (225) Friesian 350kg £755 (215) Hereford 380kg £800 (210).

501kg and over

T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 600kg £1790 (298) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 590kg £1675 (283) T McMaster, Charolais 660kg £1860 (281) C Shivers, Charolais 580kg £1570 (270) T McMaster, Limousin 580kg £1530 (263) D Ross, Limousin 630kg £1655 (262) T McMaster, Simmental 560kg £1460 (260) D Ross, Limousin 580kg £1470 (253) D Johnston, Glenarm Belgian Blue 580kg £1465 (252) D Ross, Limousin 580kg £1450 (250) R Wilson, Shorthorn beef 540kg £1340 (248) Limousin 690kg £1700 (246) and D Johnston, Fleckvieh 580kg £1420 (244) Fleckvieh 560kg £1360 (242).

Wednesday 21st June 2023: A good entry of 2100 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a good trade.

Fat lambs sold to 643p for 50 Texel 22kg at £141.50 from I Morrison, Dunloy and a top per head of £166 for a heavy Texel 26kg presented by W J Cubitt, Rasharkin. Fat ewes sold to £198

Fat lambs (1642)

Top per kg

I Morrison, Dunloy 50 Texel 22kg £141.50 (643) S McNeilly, Ballymena 8 Charollais 22kg £140.50, WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin 1 Texel 26kg £166 (638) J Knox, Broughshane 21 Suffolk 22.5kg £143 (635) J McFall, Broughshane 6 Texel 22kg £139.50 (634) H Warnock, Ballywalter 23 Texel 22kg £139.50 (634) D and L Carson, Belfast 5 Blackface 21kg £133 (633) N Higgins, Toomebridge 46 Texel 21.5kg £136 (632) S Fry, Kells 10 Texel 22.5kg £142 (631) R Henry, Kilwaughter 14 Texel 22.5kg £142 (631) J Irvine, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 23kg £145 (630) I Minford, 8 Texel 23kg £145 (630) R Gingles, Larne 8 Texel 21kg £132 (628) RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 21kg £131.50 (626) C Patterson, Broughshane 8 Texel 21.5kg £134.50 (625) and W Semple, 8 Texel 22.5kg £140.50 (624).

Top per head

W J Cubitt, 1 Texel 26kg £166, D Jones, Nuttscorner 1 Texel £155, K and P Buchanan, Larne 7 Texel 25.5kg £152, T McMaster, 10 Texel 25.5kg £152, V Rodgers, Cushendun 1 Suffolk 29.5kg £150, J Jones, Belfast 1 Texel 25.5kg £150, T McBride, Toomebridge 5 Texel 24kg £148.50, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 2 Texel 33kg £147.50, J Adams, Glarryford 6 Texel 23.5kg £146.50, RAS Barkley, Dunloy 2 Suffolk 26.5kg £146, 3 Suffolk 26.5kg £146, M Millar, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 24kg £145.50, I Minford, 8 Texel 23kg £145, J Irvine, 8 Texel 23kg £145 and D McKay, Martinstown 2 Dorset 25kg £145.

Fat ewes (470)

First quality

Suffolk - £110-£154

Texel - £160-£198

Crossbred - £140-£182