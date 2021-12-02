Beef cows selling to £2327 at Ballymena
Thursday, November 26, 2021: Beef cows - H Crawford, Newtownards Blonde d’Aquitaine 950kg £2327 (245), McAuley Brothers Belgian Blue 670kg £1433 (214), Carrigeen Farms Templepatrick Charolais 820kg £1705 (208), Belgian Blue 760kg £1573 (207), J Hayes, Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg £1230 (205), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 750kg £1515 (202), D Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg £1306 (2201) and Carrigeen Farms Simmental 770kg £1509 (196).
Friesian cows
Rosedermott Farm, Cloughmills 710kg £1114 (157), P Smyth Broughshane 620kg £868 (140), S Kennedy, Doagh 740kg £1013 (137), G Forsythe Cloughmills 780kg £1037 (133), P Watson, Cullybackey 710kg £908 (128) and A McBurney, Clough 710kg £908 (128).
Beef heifers
H Crawford, Newtownards Limousin 700kg £1890 (270), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 590kg £1433 (243), T Boyd, Ahoghill Limousin 690kg £1662 (241), N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 660kg £1584 (240), Charolais 660kg £1577 (239), J McIlrath Ballymena Charolais 680kg £1611 (237), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 630kg £1486 (236) and N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 670kg £1554 (232).
Beef bullocks top per kg
I Brown, Greyabbey Blonde d’Aquitaine 740kg £1968 (266), Limousin 700kg £1862 (266), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1716 (260), Charolais 720kg £1857 (258), S Campbell, Lisburn Charolais 750kg £1935 (258), S McCann, Randalstown, Blonde d’Aquitaine 760kg £1930 (254) and I Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 740kg £1872 (253), Charolais 770kg £1940 (252).
Friesian bullocks
P Watson, Cullybackey 760kg £1406, A Rice Keady 720kg £1260, G Henry, Knoucklough 660kg £1240, P Watson, Cullybackey 630kg £1171 and G Henry, Knockloughrim 640kg £1152, 560kg £1065, 550kg £1006.
Wednesday, December 1, 2021: 1786 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.
Fat ewes sold to 605p 20kg at £121 for 20 Texels presented by J McBride, Martinstown and to a top per head of £135 for 2 Texels 34kg from P J Kane, Ballycastle.
Fat ewes sold to £190.
Fat ewes (1665)
Top per kg - J McBride, Martinstown 20 Texel 20kg £121 (605), S Rainey, Larne 9 Texel 20.5kg £122.50 (597), J Murray, Larne 4 Texel 20.5kg, £122 (595), C Smyth, Broughshane 12 Charollais £118.50 (592), B Gaston, Ballymena 20 Texel 21kg £123 (585), J McFall, Broughshane 7 Texel 21kg £121.50 (583), J Houston, Randalstown 8 Rouge 21kg £121.50 (578), J Moore, 8 Texel 20.5kg £118.50 (578), L Turtle, Broughshane 15 Texel 20.5 £118 (575), R McCoy, Crumlin 15 Texel 21kg £120 (571), Dr J Moss Antrim 14 Texel 20 £114 (570) and Glenkeen Livestock Limavady 13 Beltex 22kg £125 (568).
Fat lambs top per head
P J Kane, Ballycastle 2 Texell 34kg £135, 8 Texel 28kg £132, J McAuley, Ballyclare 1 Suffolk 30.5 £131, C Millar, 9 Texel 25.5kg £130, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 11 Texel 26kg £130, F McKendry, Broughshane 14 Texel 26kg £130, J Houston, Randalstown, 3 Rouge 25kg £130 and K Topping, Magheramorne 1 Texel 27.5 £130.
Fat ewes £121
First quality
Suffolk £110-£147
Texel £130-£190
Crossbred £80-£118
Blackface £60-£85.