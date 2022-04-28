Beef cows selling to £2367 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 270p for 700kg at £1890 and top per head of £2367 for 900kg.
Friesian cows sold to 177p for 760kg at £1345, beef heifers sold to 277p for a Charolais 720kg at £1994, beef bullocks sold to 278p 700kg at £1946 and to a top per head of £2366 for 870kg. Friesian bullocks to 226p 600kg at £1356.
Beef cows
M Kelly, Dungannon Limousin 700kg £1890 (270), C Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 900kg £2367 (263), I Tanner, Castlerock Belgian Blue 870kg £2209 (254), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 630kg £1549 (246), A Ferguson Charolais 850kg £2014 (237), N McGuckin, Ardboe Shorthorn beef 690kg £1628 (236), G McLernon, Toomebrige Simmental 650kg £1527 (235), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 700kg £1638 (234), M Wright, Carnlough Limousin 630kg £1474 (234), W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 690kg £1614 (234), F McAuley Limousin 760kg £1778 (234), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 750kg £1755 (234), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 840kg £1957 (233), D Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 910kg £2102 (231), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 690kg £1587 (230) and W McNinch, Larne Lon 610kg £1403 (230).
Friesian cows
D McKeeman, Ballymoney 760kg £1345 (177), R J Gage, Clough 680kg £1196 (176), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 890kg £1557 (175), D McKeeman 770kg £1347 (175), D Boyd, Straid 770kg £1332 (173), S McCracken, Randalstown 740kg £1272 (172), J Stewart, Templepatrick 780kg £1333 (171), Ganaway Farms, Millisle 700kg £1183 (169), W.S Kennedy, Ballyclare 710kg £1199 (169), J Sayers, Donemana 690kg £1159 (168), D Wallace, Antrim 750kg £1252 (167), R and M and J Duffin 830kg £1377 (166), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 670kg £1112 (166), J Sayers 650kg £1072 (165), J Sayers 640kg £1056 (165) and D McKeeman 710kg £1171 (165).
Beef heifer
A Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 720kg £1994 (277), P Donnelly, Rathkenny Charolais 630kg £1732 (275), R and S McCahon, Aghadowey Belgian Blue 530kg £1457 (275), F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 420kg £1146 (273), P Donnelly Limousin 610kg £1628 (267), P Donnelly Charolais 630kg £1682 (267), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 600kg £1602 (267), C Bell, Coagh Charolais 670kg £1775 (265), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 540kg £1431 (265), N Hamill 560kg £1478 (264), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 560kg £1472 (263), N Hamill Limousin 530kg £1388 (262), C Bell Charolais 660kg £1716 (260), J Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £1950 (260), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 630kgn £1625 (258) and J McIlrath Charolais 620kg £1587 (256).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
E McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 700kg £1946 (278), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 690kg £1911 (277), M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 660kg £1828 (277), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 710kg £1966 (277), WM Orr and Son, Crossgar Charolais 750kg £2070 (276), J Lowe, Coagh Charolais 670kg £1842 (275), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 730kg £2007 (275), E McErlean Limousin 630kg £1732 (275), L McIvor Charolais 680kg £1863 (274), J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £1992 (273), J McKeever Parthenais 530kg £1441 (272), M Kelly, Dungannon Limousin 870kg £2366 (272), E McErlean Limousin 700kg £1904 (272), C Martin, Loughgall Limousin 680kg £1836 (270), C Martin Charolais 720kg £1944 (270) and R Hughes, Kircubbin Limousin 770kg £2063 (268).
Top per head
M Kelly, Dungannon Limousin 870kg £2366, WM Orr and Son, Crossgar Charolais 860kg £2210, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 830kg £2199, M Hughes, Kircubbin Charolais 820kg £2148, local farmer Limousin 840kg £2142, L McIvor, Cookstown Blo 810kg £2122, WM Orr and Son Limousin 790kg £2109, M Hughes Charolais 790kg £2102, M Hughes Charolais 810kg £2081, WM Orr and Son Charolais 750kg £2070, R Hughes, Kircubbin Limousin 770kg £2063, G Kissock, Broughshane Charolais 790kg £2061, L McIvor Limousin 790kg £2054, R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 730kg £2007, G Kissock Limousin 770kg £2002 and H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 790kg £1998.
Friesian bullocks
A McMaster, Kircubbin 600kg £1356 (226), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 720kg £1598 (222), D W Graham, Clough 770kg £1701 £221), T McErlaine, Rasharkin 640kg £1395 (218), T McErlaine 560kg £1204 (215), T McErlaine 630kg £1354 (215), T McErlaine 570kg £1219 (214), T McErlaine 570kg £1208 (212), R J Gage, Clough 640kg £1344 (210), D W Graham 770kg £1609 (209), D W Graham 690kg £1442 (209), J Percy, Randalstown 710kg £1476 (208), R J Gage 620kg £1283 (207), T McErlaine 520kg £1055 (203), T McErlaine 610kg £1232 (202) and D McIlwaine 640kg £1273 (199).
Friday 22nd April 2022: Dairy stock sold to £2320 for calved heifers.
Ruling prices: W Black, Aghadowey £2320, £2320, A Brown, Banbridge £1980, George Andrews, Magherafelt £1900, W Black £1850, George Andrews, Magherafelt £1650, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1640, David Strange, Ballyclare £1600, JL Bailie, Ballynahinch £1560, A Brown, Banbridge £1550, Seamus Richmond, Cloughmills £1500 and David Strange, Ballyclare £1500.
Suckler stock sold to £1700 for a Charolais heifer in calf.
Ruling prices: Charlotte and Ian Dunlop, Cairncastle Charolais in calf cow £1700, Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm Limousin cow and bull calf £1690, Fred Mairs, Stoneyford Simmental cow and bull calf £1620, Hugh O’Neill Limousin cow and heifer calf £1600, Charlotte and Ian Dunlop Charolais in calf cow £1550, Donal Gillan, Garvagh Charolais heifer and bull calf £1440 and A and ME Graham, Carnlough Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1400.
Breeding bulls sold to: Alan Geary, Keady Mon £2320, Mon £2250.
215 calves sold to £515 for a Belgian Blue heifer, bull calves to £500 for a Belgian Blue from the same farm.
Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £500, Belgian Blue £480, Belgian Blue £460, RJ White, Ballymoney Limousin £375, Limousin £365, WH Magee, Kilwaughter (4) Charolais £360, David Clark, Antrim Belgian Blue £360, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £355, David Clark, Antrim Hereford £355, A Gaston, Glarryford (2) Hereford £350, Wm H Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £350 and A Gaston, Glarryford Hereford £345.
Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £515, Belgian Blue £420, J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais £380, RJ White, Liscolman Limousin £370, JV and RJ Moore, Larne £370, WH Magee, Kilwaughter (4) £320, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £320, WJ White Limousin £315, N McRoberts, Ballinderry Limousin £315, J Drummond, Bangor (2) £310, A Gaston, Glarryford Hereford £300 and J Drummond Shorthorn beef £300.
Friesian bull calves sold to: N Hanna, Ballymoney £230, David Clark, Antrim (2) £200, N McRoberts, Ballinderry £170, A and W McMaster, B’shane (5) £150, N McRoberts (2) £150, David Clark £140, N Hanna £130, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £120, N Hannah, Ballymoney £120 and N McRoberts £115.
An entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a much sharper trade.
Bullocks sold to £870 over a Limousin 540kg at £1410 presented by J Savage, Kircubbin.
Heifers sold to £780 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1200 presented by D Boyd, Newtownabbey.
Heifers up to 300kg
G Davidson, Belfast Charolais 260kg £790 (303), G Davidson Simmental 260kg £790 (303), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 290kg £850 (293), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £760 (292), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg £830 (286), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 300kg £850 (283), G Davidson Charolais 300kg £840 (280), L McClinton Charolais 270kg £755 (279), Greenmount Hill Farm, Glenwherry Limousin 280kg £770 (275), Greenmount Sho 280kg £770 (275), Greenmount Limousin 280kg £770 (275), D McClintock Charolais 280kg £750 (267), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 290kg £775 (267), L Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 270kg £700 (259), L Ballintine, Moorfields Limousin 200kg £515 (257) and W Houston, Moorfields Limousin 290kg £740 (255).
301-350kg
W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £920 (296), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 330kg £970 (293), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 310kg £910 (293), D Boyd Charolais 340kg £990 (291), D Boyd Charolais 350kg £1000 (285), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 320kg £910 (284), D Boyd Charolais 320kg £900 (281), Greenmount Hill Limousin 310kg £870 (280), Greenmount Hill Limousin 310kg £870 (280), D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £890 (278), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg £860 (277), S Taylor Charolais 310kg £860 (277), D Boyd Charolais 350kg £960 (274), Greenmount Hill Limousin 310kg £850 (274), Greenmount Hill Sho 310kg £850 (274) and Greenmount Hill Limousin 310kg £850 (274).
351kg plus
W and P McCallion, Portglenone Charolais 360kg £1090 (302), T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1100 (297), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 380kg £1110 (292), T Butler Charolais 360kg £1050 (291), T Butler Charolais 400kg £1160 (290), T Butler Charolais 400kg £1150 (287), D Boyd Charolais 420kg £1200 (285), T Butler Charolais 410kg £1150 (280), T Butler Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), T Butler Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 380kg £1060 (279), T Butler Charolais 420kg £1160 (276), T Butler Charolais 410kg £1130 (275), D McClintock Charolais 360kg £990 (275), T Butler Charolais 370kg £1010 (273) and T Butler Charolais 440kg £1200 (272).
Bullocks up to 300kg
B Connon, Larne Limousin 200kg £830 (415), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 300kg £1030 (343), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 270kg £900 (333), G Davidson, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1000 (333), A Abbott Limousin 260kg £860 (330), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 280kg £905 (323), D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 260kg £830 (319), T and B Gibson, Broughshane Abe 230kg £730 (317), W and P McCallion, Portglenone Simmental 280kg £875 (312), H Crawford Charolais 290kg £880 (303), G Davidson Charolais 300kg £890 (296), G Davidson Charolais 300kg £890 (296), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £890 (296), D McClintock Charolais 270kg £800 (296), I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 260kg £770 (296) and I Wallace Limousin 260kg £770 (296).
301kg – 350kg
R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1020 (318), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 340kg £1060 (311), I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 310kg £960 (309), D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1050 (308), D Boyd Charolais 350kg £1070 (305), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1070 (305), D Boyd Charolais 320kg £970 (303), I Wallace Limousin 310kg £930 (300), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 340kg £1020 (300), T Tohill, Kilrea Blo 320kg £960 (300), N Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £1040 (297), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 350kg £1040 (297), S Taylor Simmental 350kg £1040 (297), A S Millar Charolais 340kg £1010 (297) and H Crawford Charolais 330kg £980 (297).
350kg plus
T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 380kg £1190 (313), R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 380kg £1170 (307), M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1080 (300), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 370kg £1110 (300), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1100 (297), D Boyd Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), D Boyd Charolais 390kg £1130 (289), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1005 (279), D McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1060 (279), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £1170 (278), M and R Simpson Limousin 390kg £1080 (276), J Savage, Kircubbin Limousin 480kg £1320 (275), S Hoy, Doagh Limousin 360kg £990 (275), D and H White, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1070 (274) and D McClintock Belgian Blue 360kg £980 (272).
Monday evening 25th April 2022: Another great entry of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a super trade ewes and lambs sold to £305, in lamb ewes sold to £135, pet lambs to £30 and store lambs to £120.
Breeders sold to
T J Palmer, Burnside 4 Texel £135 and T J Palmer, Burnside 4 Texel £134.
Ewes and lambs sold to: Local farmer, 1 Mul and 2 lambs £305, local farmer, 3 Mul and 6 lambs £300, local farmer, 4 Mul and 8 lambs £300, T Wray, Carnlough 2 Jac and 2 lambs £286, I Clarke, Cullybackey 5 Texel and 10 Lambs £280, M Currie, Antrim 3 Suf and 6 lambs £280, local farmer, 4 Mul and4 Lambs £275, local farmer, 4 Mul and 4 lambs £275, I Clarke, 5 Texel and 10 lambs £270, K Steele, Antrim 1 Mul and 1 Lamb £270, M Currie, Antrim 2 Suf and 2 lambs £260, local farmer, 3 Mul and 3 lambs £260, local farmer, 5 Texel and 5 lambs £260, I Clarke, 5 Texel and 5 lambs £255, M Delargy, Cushendall 4 Mul and 8 lambs £255 and T Wray, Carnlough 2 Jac and 4 lambs.
Tuesday 26th April 2022: 300 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade.
Bullocks sold to £985 over for a Cha 500kg at £1485 presented by J Smyth, Randalstown.
Heifers sold to £860 over for a Limousin offered by Felix McKendry, Broughshane.
Heifers
0kg – 500kg
W and R Graham, Ballyclare 1 Belgian Blue 340kg £1115 (327) H R Galway, Hollywood 1 Hereford 320kg £925 (289) H R Galway 1 Hereford 320kg £925 (289) W H Knox, Ballyclare 1 Limousin 350kg £1180 (262) Messrs Graham, Aughafatten 1 Cha 430kg £1120 (260) Bonnar Farms, Ballymena 1 Charolais 420kg £1090 (259) Bonnar Farms, 1 Charolais 430kg £1100 (255) J P F O’Loan, Martinstown 1 Charolais 350kg £890 (254) J P F O’Loan, 1 Charolais 350kg £890 (254) N McGrattan, Kirbubbin 1 Charolais 390kg £990 (253) V Boyle, Ballymena 1 Limousin 460kg £1160 (252) JK Currie, Ballymena 1 Charolais 460kg £1160 (252) W H Knox, 1 Limousin 450kg £1125 (250) V Boyle, 1 Limousin 450kg £1120 (248) S Taylor, Belfast 1 Saler 420kg £1045 (248) and F McKendry, Broughshane 1 Limousin £1240 (248).
510kg and over
F McKendry, Broughshane 1 Limousin 510kg £1370 (268) Messrs Graham Brothers, 1 Limousin 530kg £1360 (256) N McGrattan, Kirbcubbin 1 Charolais 510kg £1250 (245) Messrs Graham Brothers, 1 Charolais 550kg £1310 (238) J Smyth, Randalstown 1 St 560kg £1320 (235) B Smyth, Randalstown 1 Charolais 520kg £1200 (230) Messrs Graham Brothers, 1 Limousin 510kg £1155 (226) N McGrattan, 1 Charolais 510kg £1130 (221) Messrs Graham Brothers, 1 Simmental 510kg £1130 (221) J Craig, Larne 1 Limousin 550kg £1210 (220) J Craig, 1 Limousin 520kg £1140 (219) D and E Crawford, Portaferry 1 Abe 510kg £1110 (217) J Craig, 1 Limousin 520kg £1130 (217) J Craig, 1 Limousin £1260 (217) N McGrattan, 1 Charolais 540kg £1170 (216) and J Craig, 1 Abe 540kg £1170 (216).
Bulls/bullocks
0kg – 500kg
J Smyth 1 Charolais 500kg £1485 (297) S Hoy, Doagh 1 Limousin 380kg £1090 (286) S Hoy, 1 Limousin 370kg £1060 (286) W Thompson, Crumlin 1 Charolais 340kg £960 (282) H and E McDowell, Castlereagh 1 Belgian Blue 400kg £1100 (275) R Kennedy, Ballyclare 1 Simmental 380kg £1040 (273) Leo McFall, Ahoghill 1 Simmental 480kg £1310 (272) W Thompson, Crumlin 1 Charolais 340kg £920 (270) N J Thompson, 1 Belgian Blue 470kg £1240 (263) W Thompson, Crumlin 1 Charolais 380kg £1000 (263) H and E McDowell, Castlereagh 1 Limousin 440kg £1140 (259) J Smyth, Randalstown 1 Limousin 500kg £1295 (259) W Thompson, Crumlin 1 Charolais 450kg £1165 (258) G D Graham, 1 St 290kg £750 (258) S Hoy, 1 Limousin 400kg £1030 (257) and R Kennedy, Ballyclare 1 Simmental 500kg £1280 (256).
501kg and over
N McGrattan, Kirbcubbin 1 Charolais 560kg £1465 (261) B Arthurs, Kirbcubbin 1 Belgian Blue 530kg £1370 (258) C Cochrane, Ballymoney 1 Belgian Blue 510kg £1300 (254) L McFall, Ahoghill 1 Blo 560kg £1410 (251) H and E McDowell, Castlereagh 1 Limousin 510kg £1280 (251) WJ Rodgers and Son, Glarryford 1 Belgian Blue 520kg £1300 (250) J McCarroll, Ballymena 1 Charolais 510kg £1270 (249) J Craig, Larne 1 Limousin 610kg £1500 (245) B Arthurs, Kircubbin 1 Belgian Blue 590kg £1440 (244) H G Kennedy, Cullybackey 1 Charolais 550kg £1320 (240) H G Kennedy, 1 Charolais 550kg £1320 (240) J Crawford, Gracehill 1 Abe 550kg £1320 (240) P O’Boyle, Martinstown 1 Abe 600kg £1440 (240) B Arthurs, Kircubbin 1 Belgian Blue 580kg £1390 (239) B Arthurs, 1 Belgian Blue 700kg £1675 (239) and B Arthurs, 1 Belgian Blue 620kg £1480 (238).
Wednesday 27th April 2022: 1350 sheep presented at Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 552p for 4 Crossbred 21kg £116 and to a top per head of £135.50.
Spring lambs sold to 611p, for 2 Texels 21kg at £128.50 and to a top per head of £140 for 27.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £260.
Fat hoggets (445)
Top per kg
R Workman, Kilwaughter 4 Cro 21kg £116 (552) I McDonnell, Portaferry 60 Cro 23kg £124 (539) B Jamison, Ballymoney 21 Blackface 23kg £122.50 (532) T Rea, Larne 42 Blackface 23.5kg £123 (523) local farmer 16 Cro 19kg £99 (521) H Morrow, Ballymena 4 Blackface 24kg £124 (516) H O’Neil, Glenarm 1 Beltex 26kg £134 (515) A Bell, Crumlin 11 Texel 23.5kg £121 (514) McAuley Brothers, Glenarm 6 Mul 24.5kg £126 (514) J McCafferty, Larne 1 Suf 18.5kg £95 (513) N Millar, Randalstown 12 Texel 25kg £128 (512) K Lavery, Randalstown 2 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511) R Patton, Carrickfergus 2 Charollais 22.5kg £115 (511) R Henry, Kilwaughter 8 Suf 23.5kg £120 (510) S White, Cloughmills 12 Texel 24.5kg £125 (510) and N Millar, 10 Texel 24kg £122 (508).
Top per head
B Hamill, Aughafatten 5 Texel 29kg £135.50, R Workman, Kilwaughter 1 Texel 39kg £135, Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Beltex 26kg £134, N Hamill, Aughafatten 1 Texel 31.5kg £133, I Morrison, Dunloy 3 Texel 29kg £133, E McErlean, Portglenone 22 Texel 28.5kg £133, local farmer 1 Texel £132, A White, Ballymoney 2 Mul 33.5kg £132, M Workman, 4 Mul 28kg £131.50, N Collins, Aghadowey 10 Texel 26.5kg £131.50, I Frew, Ballymena 2 Dorset 31.5kg £130, K Wilson, Ballyclare 27 Texel 30kg £130 and D Hume, Randalstown 3 Texel 29kg £130.
Spring lambs (260)
Top per kg
I Morrison, Ballymena 2 Texel 21kg £128 (611) R Taylor, Lisburn 4 Texel 21kg £128 (609) M and A Millar, Ballymena 2 Texel 21.5kg £129, T McConnell, Parkgate 12 Charollais 21.5kg £129 (600) J Irvine, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 20.5kg £123 (600) J Baird, Islandmagee 2 Charollais 21kg £126 (600) J Hayes, Ballymena 18 Texel 21kg £125, I Adair, Antrim 15 Texel 22kg £130.5 (593) A Coulter, Ballyclare 6 Cro 22kg £130 (590) S Flanagan, Broughshane 2 Dorset 21kg £124 (590) I Frew, Ballymena 3 Dorset 21kg £124 (590) R McKeown, Templepatrick 7 Dorset 20kg £118 (590) B Kerr, Ballymena 7 Charollais 19.5kg £115, N and J McKee, Ballymullock 6 Dorset 20kg £117.50 (587) J Lowe, Cookstown 22 Texel £129 (586) and J Baird, Islandmagee 9 Dorset 21.5kg £126 (586)
Top per head
T McConnell, Parkgate 12 Charollais 27.5kg £140, N Brown, Ballycastle 2 Texel 24kg £136, M and A Millar, Ballymena 2 Texel 25kg £135, A Coulter, Doagh 9 Cro 23.5kg £135, B McAllister, Kells 8 Charollais 23.5kg £133, J Lowe, Cookstown 4 Texel 23kg £133, M Denvir, Randalstown 8 Texel 23kg £132, A.S Millar, Antrim 21 Charollais 24kg £132, M and A Millar, 5 Texel 27kg £131 and M Wallace, Dunloy 12 Texel 24kg £131.
Fat ewes (645)
1st quality
Suffolk £150- £200
Texel £180 - £260
Crossbred £100 - £140
Blackface £80 - £120