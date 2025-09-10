Beef cows selling to £3326 for Belgian Blue 770kg at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 432p for a Belgian Blue 770kg at £3326, Friesian cows to 280p for 750kg at £2100 and beef heifers to 404p for a Charolais 790kg at £3191.
Beef bullocks to a top per head of £3791 for a Limousin 890kg with the same animal achieving the top price per kilo at 426p.
Friesian bullocks to 334p for 460kg at £1536.
Beef cows
S Smyth, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 770kg £3326.40 (432), M McGrath, Annacloy Limousin 830kg £3535.80 (426), S Smyth, Limousin 900kg £3762 (418), D Taggart, Randalstown Belgian Blue 820kg £3394.80 (414), N McGarry, Limousin 780kg £2979.60 (382), local farmer, Limousin 660kg £2480.60 (376), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 740kg £2723.20 (368), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 800kg £2944 (368), local farmer, Simmental 760kg £2796.80 (368), W Weir, Milebush Charolais 6200kg £2157.60 (348), J McKeever, Shorthorn 660kg £2296.80 (348), I Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 710kg £2456.60 (346), J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Limousin 710kg £2456.60 (346), W Weir, Limousin 580kg £1995.20 (344), R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Abondance 690kg £2373.60 (344) and M Young, Bellaghy Simmental 680kg £2339.20 (344).
Holstein/Friesian cows
S and G Carey, Dunloy 750kg £2100 (280), V Turtle, Ahoghill 700kg £1932 (276), R Cochrane, Bushmills 730kg £1971 (270), S and G Carey 650kg £1755 (270), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 710kg £1846 (260), V Turtle, 780kg £1981.20, local farmer, 830kg £2091.60 (252), S and G Carey, 700kg £1764 (252), M Nelson, Ballyclare 610kg £1537.20 (252), V Turtle, 590kg £1463.20 (248), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 770kg £1848 (240), V Turtle, 750kg £1800 (240), A and W McIlwaine, 590kg £1404.20 (238), A and J Jameson 750kg £1755 (234), J Patterson, Carrickfergus 760kg £1778.40 (234) and A Gibson, Glenarm 570kg £1333.80 (234).
Beef heifers
L M O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 790kg £3191.60 (404), S Hogg, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg £2222 (404), G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 740 £2974.80 (402), Charolais 700kg £2814 (402), L M O’Neill, Charolais 710kg £2840 (400), S Hogg Limousin 550kg £2200 (400), L M O'Neill, Charolais 690kg £2746.20 (398), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 620kg £2467.60 (398), S Hogg, Limousin 540kg £2149.20 (398), local farmer Charolais 600kg £2376 (396), R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Abondance 720kg £2822.40 (392), L M O’Neill Charolais 730kg £2861.60 (392), H Crawford, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 710kg £2769 (390), local farmer, Simmental 640kg £249 (390), R Grace, Larne Limousin 550kg £2145 (390) and S Kelly, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £2638.40 (388).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
M McKeefrey, Coleraine Limousin 890kg £3791, B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 890kg £3649, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 860kg £3371, 830kg £3336, J Alexander, Ballygowan Limousin 810kg £3321, Rose Cottage Farm, Ballynahinch Charolais 860kg £3268, M Mallon, Ardboe Simmental 850kg £3247, Charolais 810kg £3175, Rose Cottage Farm, Ballynahinch Charolais 880kg £3168, J Alexander Charolais 810kg £3159, B Harkness Limousin 820kg £3148, J Alexander Simmental 850kg £3145, British Blue 820kg £3099, E A and S P Donaldson, Kilkeel Simmental 820kg £3099 and J Alexander Limousin 790kg £3081, 770kg £3080.
Top per kilo
M McKeefrey, Garvagh Limousin 890kg £3791 (426), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 600kg £2484 (414), J Alexander, Ballygowan Limousin 810kg £3321 (410), B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 890kg £3649 (410), J McKeever Parthenais 660kg £2706 (410), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 710kg £2911 (410), D Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 600kg £2460 (410), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £2815 (408), J Alexander Limousin 740kg £3004 (406), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £2801 (406), Charolais 720kg £2908 (404), A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 670kg £2706 (404), R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 830kg £3336 (402), T J Heron, Ballyclare Limousin 680kg £2733 (402), J Alexander Limousin 770kg £3080 (400) and G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 750kg £3000 (400).
Friesian bullocks
P Clarke, Armoy 460kg £1536 (334), 500kg £1620 (324), T Duffin, Toomebridge 770kg £2494 (324), 750kg £2430 (324), P Clarke 500kg £1610 (322), 510kg £1632 (320), 490kg £1568 (320), local farmer 690kg £2194 (318), 710kg £2229 (314) and G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 600kg £1800 (300).
Friday 5th September 2025: The second annual Pedigree Galloway sale, held on Friday 5th September, achieved an excellent trade.
A young Belted Galloway bull from Richard Crieth, Bushmills, Ballylough.
Prices, topped the sale at 6000gns.
Leading the female section was Briglands Sapphire, a White Galloway in-calf cow reaching 5400gns and placing second, presented by Brian Moorhead, Licolman.
Dairy cows
20 dairy cows sold to a top price of £3500 on three occasions.
Including two Holstein heifers from P Mairs, Comber, and an Ayrshire cow from J W Suffern, Crumlin.
P Mairs, Comber Holstein £3500, Holstein £3500, J W Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £3500, P Mairs, Holstein £3400, J W Suffin, Ayrshire £3350, G Clingham Holstein £3300, D G Wallace, Hillhead Farm Holstein £3100, Holstein £3100, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3050, D G Wallace, Holstein £3000, S Simpson, Ballymena Holstein £2950, G Clingham Holstein £2950, D M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2900, Holstein £2750 and J Mulholland, Toomebridge Friesian £2450, Friesian £2300.
Suckler cows
A great entry of suckler cows sold at a fantastic trade with a top price of £5150 for a Limousin cow with twin bull calves at foot from W D and J McDowell who presented a great run of sucklers with calves at foot.
WD and J McDowell, Belfast Limousin and 2 bull calves £5150, A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin and heifer calf £4500, Limousin and heifer calf £4400, WD and J McDowell Limousin and heifer calf £4400, Limousin and bull calf £4250, J Gamble, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine and heifer calf £4200, WD and J McDowell, Abondance and bull calf £4000, Limousin and heifer calf £3850, Limousin and bull calf £3750, Limousin £ heifer calf £3750, Limousin and heifer calf £3650, Hereford and bull calf £3600, D Scott, Garvagh Limousin and bull calf £3400 and WD and J McDowell, Hereford and bull calf £3100, Abondance and heifer calf £3000, Hereford and heifer calf £3000.
Calves
290 calves sold to an average of £809.
Bulls sold to £1600 for 3 Charolais.
Heifers to £1430 also for a Charolais.
Reared Friesian bulls to £740.
Bulls
W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1600 x3, J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais £1600, W J Harkness Charolais £1600, £1410, G Wilson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £1370, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1340, L Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £1290 x2, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £1290, I Montgomery Charolais £1280, G Chestnutt, Dervock Aberdeen Angus £1270 and W Lusk, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £1250 x4.
Heifers
W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1430, £1380, J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais £1340, W J Harkness Charolais £1320, £1300, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £1290, W J Harkness Charolais £1280, local farrmer Charolais £1220, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1180, J Gamble Charolais £1180 and J and J Huey Limousin £1180.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
McGookin Farming, Ballyclare £740, P McLaughlin, Armoy £560, D Marcus, Glenarm £540 x2, D Lyttle, Kells £500, A Gibson, Glenarm £480, J Huey, Glenarm £440, L Stewart, Ballymena £435, £425 x2, D Jones, Moneymore £415 and P McLaughlin £400.
Weanlings
An entry of 300 weanlings resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1830 over for a 400kg Limousin at £2230.
Heifers sold to £1560 over for a Belgian Blue 420kg at £1980 offered by H McCormick, Larne.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 240kg £1730 (720), J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Charolais 240kg £1710 (712), D J McFerran, Charolais 220kg £1450 (659), Charolais 220kg £1450 (659), Charolais 260kg £1670 (642), Charolais 240kg £1530 (637), Charolais 240kg £1530 (637), Charolais 250kg £1540 (616), Charolais 250kg £1540 (616), Charolais 220kg £1340 (609), Charolais 220kg £1340 (609), J McLaughlin, Charolais 290kg £1750 (603), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £1640 (585), Charolais 300kg £1680 (560), Charolais 300kg £1660 (553) and J McLaughlin, Limousin 290kg £1590 (548).
301-350kg
J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 310kg £1770 (571), Charolais 330kg £1820 (551), TW Johnston, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1880 (357), J McLaughlin, Charolais 330kg £1760 (533), A Steele, Donaghadee Hereford 340kg £1800 (529), Hereford 340kg £1800 (529, P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1680 (525), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1780 (508), Co Antrim farmer, Abondance 340kg £1640 (482), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £1500 (468), Limousin 330kg £1500 (454), G McCandless, Bushmills Hereford 330kg £1400 (424), D and N Hamill, Crumlin Abondance 330kg £1350 (409), A Steele, Limousin 350kg £1420 (4005), T W C Quinn, Portadown Abondance 310kg £1180 (380) and D Wilson, Carntall Hereford 340kg £1280 (376).
351kg and over
Local farmer Limousin 400kg £2230 (557), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £2080 (547), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 400kg £2150 (537), W and G Hanna, Charolais 390kg £2080 (533), Charolais 390kg £2060 (528), Saler 390 kg £2010 (515), B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 390kg £2000 (512), local farmer Limousin 430kg £2200 (511), Limousin 400kg £2030 (507), Limousin 410kg £2080 (507), Limousin 450kg £2280 (506), Limousin 400kg £2020 (505), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £2020 (505), O Bell, Dundrod Limousin 360kg £1800 (500), P McCord, Antrim Limousin 360kg £1800 (500) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Saler 390kg £1950 (500).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 170kg £1280 (752), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 210kg £1430 (681), 240kg £1580 (658), J McLaughlin Charolais 220kg £1420 (645), D J McFerran Charolais 220kg £1360 (618) x2, P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 260kg £1540 (592), 270kg £1560 (577), D J McFerran Charolais 220kg £1240 (563), T W Johnston, Nutt's Corner Limousin 280kg £1570 (560) and J McLaughlin Charolais 280kg £1570 (560), 270kg £1510 (559), 300kg £1650 (550).
301 to 350kg
R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1620 (506), G Fleming, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1650 (500), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1690 (497), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 350kg £1710 (488), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 330kg £1570 (475), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £1490 (465), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1590 (454), R Adams, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1430 (446), J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue 350kg £1520 (434) x2, A Steele, Donaghadee Belgian Blue 320kg £1380 (431) and J King Belgian Blue 310kg £1320 (425).
Over 351kg
G Fleming, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1890 (484), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 380kg £1840 (484), I McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 380kg £1840 (484), A Clements Limousin 390kg £1860 (476), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 370kg £1760 (475), G Fleming Limousin 360kg £1700 (472), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 420kg £1980 (471), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £1870 (467), A Clements Limousin 390kg £1820 (466), R Gault Limousin 430kg £1990 (462), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1680 (454), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 390kg £1770 (453), A Clements Limousin 380kg £1720 (452), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Simmental 360kg £1620 (450) and G Fleming Charolais 500kg £2250 (450).
Monday 8th September 2025: A terrific entry of 3680 head at Ballymena met a terrific trade.
Breeding sheep sold to £380, ewe lambs to £198 and store lambs to £132.
Select Texel shearling ram sale
Consignments from David McCabe, John and Troy Watson and Michael Watson.
M and J Watson, Dundonald 2700gns, John W Watson, Annacloy 2550gns, 2400gns, 2150gns, 2050gns, 2050gns, 2050gns, 2000gns, M and J Watson, 1950gns, John W Watson 1800gns, 1800gns, M and J Watson 1750gns, R S Robinson, Tandagee 1750gns, John W Watson, 1700gns and M and J Watson, 1700gns, John W Watson, 1650gns.
Breeding sheep
P McAuley, Carnlough x11 Cheviot £380, W McCurdy, Broughshane x12 Suffolk £360, x14 Suffolk £355, R Davidon, Larne x2 Mule £340, W and A Purcell, Castlerock x12 Mule £340, S Doherty, Castlederg x10 Suffolk £335, W and A Purcell, x12 Mule £335, W McCurdy, x12 Mule £330, S Doherty x10 Suffolk £325, P McAuley x11 Cheviot £325, W McCurdy x11 Mule £325, I McCluggage, Glarryford x8 Suffolk £315, C McHenry, Ballycastle x1 Kerryhill £315, S Thompson, Glenarm x12 Mule £310, R S Robinson, Tandragee x7 Texel £310 and I McCluggage x10 Suffolk £305.
Ewe lambs
Local farmer x9 Suffolk £198, x14 Suffolk £195, x10 Suffolk £195, x10 Suffolk £190, x2 Suffolk £190, J O'Brien, Ballymena x2 Suffolk £190, J McCullough, Glenarm x6 Suffolk £188, K and P O'Hara, Cushendun x11 Suffolk £185, local farmer x12 Suffolk £182, O Duffin, Cargan x12 Mule £180, local farmer, x7 Suffolk £180, C McDonnell, Ahoghill x2 Texel £178, I Donaghy, Cookstown x8 Texel £178, J Harkin, Plumbridge x10 Suffolk £178, J McAlister Cushendall x12 Mule £175 and R McKeown, Broughshane x7 Cheviot £170.
Store lambs
J Magee, Larne 4 Mule £132, C McCammond, Larne 25 Texel £130, N Donnelly, Rathkenny 13 Texel £129, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 14 Suffolk £129, B Jamison, Armoy 50 Texel £128.50, 40 Texel £128, W Campbell, Carnlough 28 Texel £127.50, D Hamilton, Glenarm 82 Suffolk £127, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £125.50, B Jamison, Armoy 51 Texel £125.50, K McFetridge, Glenarm 5 Suffolk £125.50, A V Magill, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £125, J Adams, Ballymena 2 Blue £125, P Campbell, Carnlough 54 Texel £125 and L Campbell, Carnlough 11 Dutch Spotted £125.
Tuesday 9th September 2025: A great entry of just under 400 store cattle met a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £2610 over for a Charolais 590kgs at £3200 which was kindly donated between Laurel House/Cancer research charities by Thomas Paul, Dunloy.
Heifers sold to £1980 over for a Limousin 600kg at £2580 presented by S O’Kane, Maghera.
Bullocks
Top per kg
Up to 500kg
H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £2340 (508), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 480kg £2390 (497), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg £2480 (496), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 460kg £2280 (495), H McCullough, Limousin 470kg £2290 (487), B Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 490kg £2380 (485), A McCaugherty, Ballynahinch Hereford 260kg £1260 (484), B Bailey, Charolais 480kg £2290 (477), S Quinn, Magherafelt Simmental 440kg £2080 (472), B Bailey, Charolais 490kg £2290 (467), A McCaugherty, Hereford 270kg £1260 (466), Hereford 270 £1260 (466), Hereford 270kg £1260 (466), Hereford 260kg £1210 (465), H McCullough, Charolais 470kg £2170 (461) and B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 440kg £2020 (459).
501kg and over
T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 590kg £3200 (542), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 510kg £2580 (505), Charolais 520kg £2560 (492), T Paul, Charolais 520kg £2560 (492), Charolais 550kg £2700 (490), A Foreman, Charolais 530kg £2600 (490), T Paul, Charolais 530kg £2560 (483), Charolais 570 kg £2700 (473), J Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £520 £2460 (473), B Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 520kg £2460 (473), Charolais 520kg £2440 (469), T Paul, Charolais 550kg £2580 (469), A Foremen, Charolais 550kg £2580 (469), T Paul Charolais 580kg £2720 (469), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 540kg £2500 (463), S Quinn, Magherafelt Limousin 510kg £2360 (462) and B Bailie, Charolais 520kg £2400 (461).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 300kg £1430 (476), C Gregg, Glarryford Limousin 440kg £2010 (456), D Gilmore, Downpatrick Limousin 450kg £2040 (453), S Graham, Portglenone Belgian Blue 450kg £2040 (453), A McCaugherty, Ballynahinch Hereford 200kg £900 (450) x2, R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £2200 (449), B McAdam Charolais 360kg £1610 (447), R Gibson, Cullybackey Charolais 420kg £1870 (445), S McCullough, Broughshane Simmental 410kg £1790 (436), D Gilmore Limousin 480kg £2090 (435), A McCaugherty Hereford 270kg £1170 (433) and B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £2100 (428).
Over 501kg
C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 510kg £2460 (482), 510kg £2360 (462), 540kg £2420 (448), 560kg £2460 (439), 530kg £2320 (437), 550kg £2370 (430), S O'Kane, Upperlands Limousin 600kg £2580 (430), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £2290 (424), C Gregg Charolais 540kg £2290 (424), R Gibson, Cullybackey Charolais 580kg £2440 (420), 550kg £2300 (418) and C Gregg Charolais 530kg £2200 (415).