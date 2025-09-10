Beef cows selling to £3326 for Belgian Blue 770kg at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 4th September 2025: A good entry of 390 beef cattle on Thursday resulted in another great trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 432p for a Belgian Blue 770kg at £3326, Friesian cows to 280p for 750kg at £2100 and beef heifers to 404p for a Charolais 790kg at £3191.

Beef bullocks to a top per head of £3791 for a Limousin 890kg with the same animal achieving the top price per kilo at 426p.

Friesian bullocks to 334p for 460kg at £1536.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Smyth, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 770kg £3326.40 (432), M McGrath, Annacloy Limousin 830kg £3535.80 (426), S Smyth, Limousin 900kg £3762 (418), D Taggart, Randalstown Belgian Blue 820kg £3394.80 (414), N McGarry, Limousin 780kg £2979.60 (382), local farmer, Limousin 660kg £2480.60 (376), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 740kg £2723.20 (368), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 800kg £2944 (368), local farmer, Simmental 760kg £2796.80 (368), W Weir, Milebush Charolais 6200kg £2157.60 (348), J McKeever, Shorthorn 660kg £2296.80 (348), I Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 710kg £2456.60 (346), J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Limousin 710kg £2456.60 (346), W Weir, Limousin 580kg £1995.20 (344), R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Abondance 690kg £2373.60 (344) and M Young, Bellaghy Simmental 680kg £2339.20 (344).

Holstein/Friesian cows

S and G Carey, Dunloy 750kg £2100 (280), V Turtle, Ahoghill 700kg £1932 (276), R Cochrane, Bushmills 730kg £1971 (270), S and G Carey 650kg £1755 (270), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 710kg £1846 (260), V Turtle, 780kg £1981.20, local farmer, 830kg £2091.60 (252), S and G Carey, 700kg £1764 (252), M Nelson, Ballyclare 610kg £1537.20 (252), V Turtle, 590kg £1463.20 (248), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 770kg £1848 (240), V Turtle, 750kg £1800 (240), A and W McIlwaine, 590kg £1404.20 (238), A and J Jameson 750kg £1755 (234), J Patterson, Carrickfergus 760kg £1778.40 (234) and A Gibson, Glenarm 570kg £1333.80 (234).

Beef heifers

L M O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 790kg £3191.60 (404), S Hogg, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg £2222 (404), G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 740 £2974.80 (402), Charolais 700kg £2814 (402), L M O’Neill, Charolais 710kg £2840 (400), S Hogg Limousin 550kg £2200 (400), L M O'Neill, Charolais 690kg £2746.20 (398), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 620kg £2467.60 (398), S Hogg, Limousin 540kg £2149.20 (398), local farmer Charolais 600kg £2376 (396), R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Abondance 720kg £2822.40 (392), L M O’Neill Charolais 730kg £2861.60 (392), H Crawford, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 710kg £2769 (390), local farmer, Simmental 640kg £249 (390), R Grace, Larne Limousin 550kg £2145 (390) and S Kelly, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £2638.40 (388).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

M McKeefrey, Coleraine Limousin 890kg £3791, B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 890kg £3649, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 860kg £3371, 830kg £3336, J Alexander, Ballygowan Limousin 810kg £3321, Rose Cottage Farm, Ballynahinch Charolais 860kg £3268, M Mallon, Ardboe Simmental 850kg £3247, Charolais 810kg £3175, Rose Cottage Farm, Ballynahinch Charolais 880kg £3168, J Alexander Charolais 810kg £3159, B Harkness Limousin 820kg £3148, J Alexander Simmental 850kg £3145, British Blue 820kg £3099, E A and S P Donaldson, Kilkeel Simmental 820kg £3099 and J Alexander Limousin 790kg £3081, 770kg £3080.

Top per kilo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M McKeefrey, Garvagh Limousin 890kg £3791 (426), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 600kg £2484 (414), J Alexander, Ballygowan Limousin 810kg £3321 (410), B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 890kg £3649 (410), J McKeever Parthenais 660kg £2706 (410), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 710kg £2911 (410), D Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 600kg £2460 (410), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £2815 (408), J Alexander Limousin 740kg £3004 (406), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £2801 (406), Charolais 720kg £2908 (404), A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 670kg £2706 (404), R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 830kg £3336 (402), T J Heron, Ballyclare Limousin 680kg £2733 (402), J Alexander Limousin 770kg £3080 (400) and G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 750kg £3000 (400).

Friesian bullocks

P Clarke, Armoy 460kg £1536 (334), 500kg £1620 (324), T Duffin, Toomebridge 770kg £2494 (324), 750kg £2430 (324), P Clarke 500kg £1610 (322), 510kg £1632 (320), 490kg £1568 (320), local farmer 690kg £2194 (318), 710kg £2229 (314) and G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 600kg £1800 (300).

Friday 5th September 2025: The second annual Pedigree Galloway sale, held on Friday 5th September, achieved an excellent trade.

A young Belted Galloway bull from Richard Crieth, Bushmills, Ballylough.

Prices, topped the sale at 6000gns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the female section was Briglands Sapphire, a White Galloway in-calf cow reaching 5400gns and placing second, presented by Brian Moorhead, Licolman.

Dairy cows

20 dairy cows sold to a top price of £3500 on three occasions.

Including two Holstein heifers from P Mairs, Comber, and an Ayrshire cow from J W Suffern, Crumlin.

P Mairs, Comber Holstein £3500, Holstein £3500, J W Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £3500, P Mairs, Holstein £3400, J W Suffin, Ayrshire £3350, G Clingham Holstein £3300, D G Wallace, Hillhead Farm Holstein £3100, Holstein £3100, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3050, D G Wallace, Holstein £3000, S Simpson, Ballymena Holstein £2950, G Clingham Holstein £2950, D M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2900, Holstein £2750 and J Mulholland, Toomebridge Friesian £2450, Friesian £2300.

Suckler cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great entry of suckler cows sold at a fantastic trade with a top price of £5150 for a Limousin cow with twin bull calves at foot from W D and J McDowell who presented a great run of sucklers with calves at foot.

WD and J McDowell, Belfast Limousin and 2 bull calves £5150, A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin and heifer calf £4500, Limousin and heifer calf £4400, WD and J McDowell Limousin and heifer calf £4400, Limousin and bull calf £4250, J Gamble, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine and heifer calf £4200, WD and J McDowell, Abondance and bull calf £4000, Limousin and heifer calf £3850, Limousin and bull calf £3750, Limousin £ heifer calf £3750, Limousin and heifer calf £3650, Hereford and bull calf £3600, D Scott, Garvagh Limousin and bull calf £3400 and WD and J McDowell, Hereford and bull calf £3100, Abondance and heifer calf £3000, Hereford and heifer calf £3000.

Calves

290 calves sold to an average of £809.

Bulls sold to £1600 for 3 Charolais.

Heifers to £1430 also for a Charolais.

Reared Friesian bulls to £740.

Bulls

W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1600 x3, J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais £1600, W J Harkness Charolais £1600, £1410, G Wilson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £1370, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1340, L Campbell, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £1290 x2, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £1290, I Montgomery Charolais £1280, G Chestnutt, Dervock Aberdeen Angus £1270 and W Lusk, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £1250 x4.

Heifers

W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1430, £1380, J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais £1340, W J Harkness Charolais £1320, £1300, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £1290, W J Harkness Charolais £1280, local farrmer Charolais £1220, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1180, J Gamble Charolais £1180 and J and J Huey Limousin £1180.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGookin Farming, Ballyclare £740, P McLaughlin, Armoy £560, D Marcus, Glenarm £540 x2, D Lyttle, Kells £500, A Gibson, Glenarm £480, J Huey, Glenarm £440, L Stewart, Ballymena £435, £425 x2, D Jones, Moneymore £415 and P McLaughlin £400.

Weanlings

An entry of 300 weanlings resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1830 over for a 400kg Limousin at £2230.

Heifers sold to £1560 over for a Belgian Blue 420kg at £1980 offered by H McCormick, Larne.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 240kg £1730 (720), J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Charolais 240kg £1710 (712), D J McFerran, Charolais 220kg £1450 (659), Charolais 220kg £1450 (659), Charolais 260kg £1670 (642), Charolais 240kg £1530 (637), Charolais 240kg £1530 (637), Charolais 250kg £1540 (616), Charolais 250kg £1540 (616), Charolais 220kg £1340 (609), Charolais 220kg £1340 (609), J McLaughlin, Charolais 290kg £1750 (603), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £1640 (585), Charolais 300kg £1680 (560), Charolais 300kg £1660 (553) and J McLaughlin, Limousin 290kg £1590 (548).

301-350kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 310kg £1770 (571), Charolais 330kg £1820 (551), TW Johnston, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1880 (357), J McLaughlin, Charolais 330kg £1760 (533), A Steele, Donaghadee Hereford 340kg £1800 (529), Hereford 340kg £1800 (529, P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1680 (525), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1780 (508), Co Antrim farmer, Abondance 340kg £1640 (482), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £1500 (468), Limousin 330kg £1500 (454), G McCandless, Bushmills Hereford 330kg £1400 (424), D and N Hamill, Crumlin Abondance 330kg £1350 (409), A Steele, Limousin 350kg £1420 (4005), T W C Quinn, Portadown Abondance 310kg £1180 (380) and D Wilson, Carntall Hereford 340kg £1280 (376).

351kg and over

Local farmer Limousin 400kg £2230 (557), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £2080 (547), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 400kg £2150 (537), W and G Hanna, Charolais 390kg £2080 (533), Charolais 390kg £2060 (528), Saler 390 kg £2010 (515), B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 390kg £2000 (512), local farmer Limousin 430kg £2200 (511), Limousin 400kg £2030 (507), Limousin 410kg £2080 (507), Limousin 450kg £2280 (506), Limousin 400kg £2020 (505), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £2020 (505), O Bell, Dundrod Limousin 360kg £1800 (500), P McCord, Antrim Limousin 360kg £1800 (500) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Saler 390kg £1950 (500).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 170kg £1280 (752), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 210kg £1430 (681), 240kg £1580 (658), J McLaughlin Charolais 220kg £1420 (645), D J McFerran Charolais 220kg £1360 (618) x2, P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 260kg £1540 (592), 270kg £1560 (577), D J McFerran Charolais 220kg £1240 (563), T W Johnston, Nutt's Corner Limousin 280kg £1570 (560) and J McLaughlin Charolais 280kg £1570 (560), 270kg £1510 (559), 300kg £1650 (550).

301 to 350kg

R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1620 (506), G Fleming, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1650 (500), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1690 (497), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 350kg £1710 (488), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 330kg £1570 (475), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £1490 (465), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1590 (454), R Adams, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1430 (446), J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue 350kg £1520 (434) x2, A Steele, Donaghadee Belgian Blue 320kg £1380 (431) and J King Belgian Blue 310kg £1320 (425).

Over 351kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G Fleming, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1890 (484), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 380kg £1840 (484), I McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 380kg £1840 (484), A Clements Limousin 390kg £1860 (476), M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 370kg £1760 (475), G Fleming Limousin 360kg £1700 (472), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 420kg £1980 (471), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £1870 (467), A Clements Limousin 390kg £1820 (466), R Gault Limousin 430kg £1990 (462), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1680 (454), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 390kg £1770 (453), A Clements Limousin 380kg £1720 (452), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Simmental 360kg £1620 (450) and G Fleming Charolais 500kg £2250 (450).

Monday 8th September 2025: A terrific entry of 3680 head at Ballymena met a terrific trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £380, ewe lambs to £198 and store lambs to £132.

Select Texel shearling ram sale

Consignments from David McCabe, John and Troy Watson and Michael Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M and J Watson, Dundonald 2700gns, John W Watson, Annacloy 2550gns, 2400gns, 2150gns, 2050gns, 2050gns, 2050gns, 2000gns, M and J Watson, 1950gns, John W Watson 1800gns, 1800gns, M and J Watson 1750gns, R S Robinson, Tandagee 1750gns, John W Watson, 1700gns and M and J Watson, 1700gns, John W Watson, 1650gns.

Breeding sheep

P McAuley, Carnlough x11 Cheviot £380, W McCurdy, Broughshane x12 Suffolk £360, x14 Suffolk £355, R Davidon, Larne x2 Mule £340, W and A Purcell, Castlerock x12 Mule £340, S Doherty, Castlederg x10 Suffolk £335, W and A Purcell, x12 Mule £335, W McCurdy, x12 Mule £330, S Doherty x10 Suffolk £325, P McAuley x11 Cheviot £325, W McCurdy x11 Mule £325, I McCluggage, Glarryford x8 Suffolk £315, C McHenry, Ballycastle x1 Kerryhill £315, S Thompson, Glenarm x12 Mule £310, R S Robinson, Tandragee x7 Texel £310 and I McCluggage x10 Suffolk £305.

Ewe lambs

Local farmer x9 Suffolk £198, x14 Suffolk £195, x10 Suffolk £195, x10 Suffolk £190, x2 Suffolk £190, J O'Brien, Ballymena x2 Suffolk £190, J McCullough, Glenarm x6 Suffolk £188, K and P O'Hara, Cushendun x11 Suffolk £185, local farmer x12 Suffolk £182, O Duffin, Cargan x12 Mule £180, local farmer, x7 Suffolk £180, C McDonnell, Ahoghill x2 Texel £178, I Donaghy, Cookstown x8 Texel £178, J Harkin, Plumbridge x10 Suffolk £178, J McAlister Cushendall x12 Mule £175 and R McKeown, Broughshane x7 Cheviot £170.

Store lambs

J Magee, Larne 4 Mule £132, C McCammond, Larne 25 Texel £130, N Donnelly, Rathkenny 13 Texel £129, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 14 Suffolk £129, B Jamison, Armoy 50 Texel £128.50, 40 Texel £128, W Campbell, Carnlough 28 Texel £127.50, D Hamilton, Glenarm 82 Suffolk £127, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £125.50, B Jamison, Armoy 51 Texel £125.50, K McFetridge, Glenarm 5 Suffolk £125.50, A V Magill, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £125, J Adams, Ballymena 2 Blue £125, P Campbell, Carnlough 54 Texel £125 and L Campbell, Carnlough 11 Dutch Spotted £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 9th September 2025: A great entry of just under 400 store cattle met a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £2610 over for a Charolais 590kgs at £3200 which was kindly donated between Laurel House/Cancer research charities by Thomas Paul, Dunloy.

Heifers sold to £1980 over for a Limousin 600kg at £2580 presented by S O’Kane, Maghera.

Bullocks

Top per kg

Up to 500kg

H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £2340 (508), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 480kg £2390 (497), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg £2480 (496), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 460kg £2280 (495), H McCullough, Limousin 470kg £2290 (487), B Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 490kg £2380 (485), A McCaugherty, Ballynahinch Hereford 260kg £1260 (484), B Bailey, Charolais 480kg £2290 (477), S Quinn, Magherafelt Simmental 440kg £2080 (472), B Bailey, Charolais 490kg £2290 (467), A McCaugherty, Hereford 270kg £1260 (466), Hereford 270 £1260 (466), Hereford 270kg £1260 (466), Hereford 260kg £1210 (465), H McCullough, Charolais 470kg £2170 (461) and B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 440kg £2020 (459).

501kg and over

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 590kg £3200 (542), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 510kg £2580 (505), Charolais 520kg £2560 (492), T Paul, Charolais 520kg £2560 (492), Charolais 550kg £2700 (490), A Foreman, Charolais 530kg £2600 (490), T Paul, Charolais 530kg £2560 (483), Charolais 570 kg £2700 (473), J Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £520 £2460 (473), B Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 520kg £2460 (473), Charolais 520kg £2440 (469), T Paul, Charolais 550kg £2580 (469), A Foremen, Charolais 550kg £2580 (469), T Paul Charolais 580kg £2720 (469), D McMullan, Ballymoney Limousin 540kg £2500 (463), S Quinn, Magherafelt Limousin 510kg £2360 (462) and B Bailie, Charolais 520kg £2400 (461).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 300kg £1430 (476), C Gregg, Glarryford Limousin 440kg £2010 (456), D Gilmore, Downpatrick Limousin 450kg £2040 (453), S Graham, Portglenone Belgian Blue 450kg £2040 (453), A McCaugherty, Ballynahinch Hereford 200kg £900 (450) x2, R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £2200 (449), B McAdam Charolais 360kg £1610 (447), R Gibson, Cullybackey Charolais 420kg £1870 (445), S McCullough, Broughshane Simmental 410kg £1790 (436), D Gilmore Limousin 480kg £2090 (435), A McCaugherty Hereford 270kg £1170 (433) and B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £2100 (428).

Over 501kg

C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 510kg £2460 (482), 510kg £2360 (462), 540kg £2420 (448), 560kg £2460 (439), 530kg £2320 (437), 550kg £2370 (430), S O'Kane, Upperlands Limousin 600kg £2580 (430), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £2290 (424), C Gregg Charolais 540kg £2290 (424), R Gibson, Cullybackey Charolais 580kg £2440 (420), 550kg £2300 (418) and C Gregg Charolais 530kg £2200 (415).