Beef cows selling to £3612 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 2nd October 2025: A good entry of 382 beef cattle continued to sell well with beef cows to 446p for 810kg at £3612.

Friesian cows to 270p for 580kg at £1566 and beef heifers to 436p for 840kg at £3662.

Beef bullocks to 422p for 820kg at £3460 and to a top per head of £3508, Friesian bullocks to 332p for 660kg at £2191.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

Local farmer Belgian Blue 810kg £3612 (446), W Hopes, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 820kg £3640 (444), J Neill, Crossgar Belgian Blue 620kg £2728 (440), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 790kg £3412 (432), W Hopes Belgian Blue 740kg £3167 (428), D Frew, Randalstown Limousin £3887 (418), Old Church Farm, Glenarm Belgian Blue 640kg £2649 (414), O'Kane Farm Limousin 700kg £2870 (410) Charolais 980kg £3959 (404), W Hopes Limousin 820kg £3198 (390), J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg £2014 (380), P and K Tumelty, Katesbridge Limousin 820kg £3099 (378), N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 680kg £2529 (372) and S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 800kg £2960 (370).

Friesian cows

T Adams, Rathkenny 580kg £1566 (270), M Wallace, Cloughmills 720kg £1929 (268), J Patton, Stranocum 720kg £1843 (256), W J Kerr, Cloughmills 600kg £1536 (256), D McKillop, Loughgiel 700kg £1778 (254), A, J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 660kg £1663 (252), D Marcus, Glenarm 650kg £1638 (252), T Adams 700kg £1764 (252), 570kg £1425 (250), W Moore, Dervock 560kg £1400 (250), J F Smith, Islandmagee 790kg £1959 (248), J Mulholland, Toomebridge 540kg £1339 (248), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 690kg £1711 (248), R Montgomery, Ballymoney 760kg £1839 (242) and A, J and G Hamilton 620kg £1488 (240).

Beef heifers

Local farmer Charolais 840kg £3662 (436), 770kg £3218 (418), T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 670kg £2653 (396), M Ervine, Killyleagh Charolais 720kg £2836 (394), local farmer Charolais 710kg £2797 (394), B O'Kane, Martinstown Charolais 570kg £2245 (394), local farmer Simmental 590kg £2301 (390), J McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 740kg £2886 (390), 770kg £2972 (386), M Ervine Charolais 680kg £2611 (384), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 640kg £2457 (384), J Boyle, Draperstown Charolais 620kg £2380 (384), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 610kg £2330 (382), J Boyle Charolais 700kg £2674 (382) and W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 630kg £2394 (380).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 860kg £3508.80, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 820kg £3460.40, Limousin 810kg £3369.60, R J Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 870kg £3297.30, R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 870kg £3288.60, J McKinley, Bushmills Abondance 870kg £3219, local farmer, Charolais 790kg £3207.40, M Creelman, Coleraine Limousin 820kg £3165.20, J Boyle, Draperstown Charolais 870kg £3132, J McKinley Abondance 840kg £3108, M Creelman Limousin 830kg £3104.20, C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 810kg £3078, R Thompson Limousin 780kg £3065.40, J Boyle, Charolais 80kg £3057.60, Charolais 830kg £3054.40 and R Thompson Charolais 790kg £3049.40.

Top per kg

R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 820kg £3460.40 (422), P and K Tumelty, Katesbridge Limousin 710kg £2982 (420), R J Arrell, Limousin 810kg £3369.60 (416), O Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 860kg £3508.80 (408), J Killen, Crossgar Charolais 790kg £3207.40 (406), Silent Valley Farms, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 520kg £2069.60(398), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 710kg £2811.60 (396), T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £3009.60 (396), R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 780kg £3065.40 (393), Silent Valley Farms, Belgian Blue 530kg £2077.60 (392), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Simmental 740kg £2886 (390), C Livingstone, Dungannon Charolais 770kg £3003 (390), R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 790kg £3049.40 (386), M Creelman, Coleraine Limousin 820kg £3165.50 (386), Silent Valley Farms, Belgian Blue 530kg £2035.20 (384) and R Taggart, Ballymoney Speckle Park 710kg £2726.40 (384).

Friesian bullocks

K Scullion, Portglenone Friesian 660kg £2191.20(332), Friesian 610kg £2013 (330), Friesian 590kg £1935.20 (328), Silent Valley Farms, Cullybackey Friesian 560kg £1803.20 (322), K Scullion, Friesian 610kg £1927.60 (316), Friesian 610kg £1891 (310), M McVicker, Clough Friesian 810kg £2446.20 (302), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills Friesian 550kg £1617 (294), A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein 700kg £2044 (292), R J Dawson, Stoneyford Friesian 810kg £2332.80, K Scullion, Friesian 580kg £1624 (280), R J Dawson, Holstein 690kg £1876.80 (272), M Wallace, Cloughmills 570kg £1493.40 (262), R J Dawson, Holstein 690kg £1683.60 (244), Rosedernott Farm, Holstein 480kg £1104 (230) and R J Dawson, Holstein 520kg £1133.60 (218).

Friday 3rd October 2025: Dairy cows - 28 dairy cows topped at £4000 three times for calved Holstein heifers.

J Walker, Randalstown Holstein £4000, J C McLean, Bushmills Holstein £4000, Holstein £4000, J Walker, Holstein £3750, Holstein £3700, S Clyde, Ballyclare Holstein £3650, G Clinghan, Lisburn Holstein £3500, S Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian £3500, Friesian £3450, G Clinghan, Holstein £3350, J Walker, Holstein £3300, S Clyde, Holstein £3100, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein £3050, J B McLean, Holstein £3000, T Carisle, Dundrod Holstein £2750 and R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2700.

Suckler cows

A smaller entry of sucklers topped at £4200 for a Limousin cow with a heifer calf at foot from W J Ervine, Newtownabbey and Breeding bulls to £3400 for a Simmental from P Gilmore, Kilrea.

A special entry of highland heifers from R Gibson, Cullybackey which created great interest topped at £2700.

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin with heifer calf £4200, J Sawyers, Sixmilecross Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3700, Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3650, N Logan, Randalstown Saler with bull calf £3600, J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais with bull calf £3550, J Sawyers, Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3300, D McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais with bull calf £3250, Hereford with bull calf £3250, I Elliott, Cookstown Hereford with bull calf £3200, J Sawyers, Charolais with bull calf £3050, R Elliott, Downpatrick Abondance with heifer calf £2900, Abondance with bull calf £2500, R Dallas, Coleraine Charolais £2400 and M K Holdings, Newtownards Shorthorn beef £2200.

Calves

A strong entry of 410 calves averaged at £706.

Bulls topped at £1360 for a Charolais.

Heifers to £1170 for a Limousin and reared Friesian bulls to £1040.

Bulls

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais £1360, Charolais £1360, Charolais £1360, H Mulholland, Glenavy Limousin £320, C and R Brown, Whitechurch Belgian Blue £1300, S Cassidy, Magherafelt, Limousin £1250, D J McFerran, Limousin £1250, M K Holdings, Newtownards Shorthorn beef £1220, C and R Brown, Belgian Blue £1180, Belgian Blue £1180, Abondance £1150, G Chestnutt, Dervock Fleckvieh £1140, W J Booth, Newtownards Charolais £1120, G Chestnutt, Fleckvieh £1120, Abondance £1110 and A and I Cruikshank, Glarryford Abondance £1090.

Heifers

V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin £1170, Limousin £1100, D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais £1080, V Erskine Limousin £1010, C and R Brown, Whitechurch Belgian Blue £990, J Hutton, Cookstown Charolais £960, C and R Brown, Belgian Blue £960, M K Holdings, Newtownards Belgian Blue £950, Belgian Blue £950, C and R Brown, Belgian Blue £930, A and I Cruikshank, Glarryford Abondance £920, C and R Brown, Belgian Blue £920, M K Holdings, Belgian Blue £910, Belgian Blue £910 and S Cassidy, Magherafelt Abondance £910, Limousin £910.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

S Cassidy, Magherafelt Friesian £1040, Friesian £960, Friesian £960, Friesian £960, A M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein £940, S Cassidy, Friesian £900, Friesian £900, Friesian £900, M Gordon, Clough Friesian £820, Friesian £820, S Cassidy Friesian £800, J Patton, Ballymoney Friesian £760, A M Crawford Holstein £700, Holstein £700, Holstein £700 and J Hutton, Cookstown Friesian £690.

Weanlings

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 200kg £1340 (670) x2. 220kg £1460 (663), 230kg £1500 (652), 230kg £1480 (643), K Craig, Ballyclare Charolais 240kg £1510 (629), T W Johnston, Nutt's Corner Limousin 250kg £1510 (604), S Tweed, Dunloy Belgian Blue 250kg £1510 (604), K Craig Charolais 260kg £1560 (600), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 170kg £1010 (594), M and A Morgan, Lisburn Charolais 270kg £1560 (577), R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 240kg £1370 (570) and D Arrell Charolais 270kg £1540 (570).

301 to 350kg

M and A Morgan, Lisburn Charolais 310kg £1610 (519), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 330kg £1640 (497), K Craig, Ballyclare Simmental 310kg £1530 (493), J Farquhar, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1510 (457), S Tweed, Dunloy Shorthorn beef 320kg £1450 (453), K Craig Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg £1400 (451), J Barkley, Kells Limousin 350kg £1580 (451), M McKeever, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 320kg £1420 (443), D Arrell Charolais 330kg £1460 (442), D J Wylie, Kells Hereford 350kg £1540 (440), 330kg £1450 (439), J Barkley Limousin 310kg £1350 (435), G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 310kg £1350 (435) and R Johnston, Glenarm Simmental 350kg £1470 (420).

Over 351kg

S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 380kg £2000 (526), C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 420kg £2210 (526), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 360kg £1850 (513), C Alexander Belgian Blue 430kg £2200 (511), S Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 400kg £2030 (507), G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 410kg £2050 (500), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 500kg £2500 (500), G Quinn Simmental 360kg £1780 (494), Limousin 400kg £1970 (492), H Osbourne, Dervock Charolais 510kg £2450 (480), G Quinn Limousin 400kg £1920 (480) and P Martin Charolais 500kg £2400 (480) x2.

Heifers

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 220kg £1450 (659), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 220kg £1450 (651), D J McFerran, Charolais 190kg £1250 (657), B Huey, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £1380 (657), D J McFerran, Charolais 210kg £1370 (652), Charolais £1400 (636), Limousin 210kg £1300 (619), D Arrell, Charolais 220kg £1340 (609), D J McFerran, Charolais 230kg £1400 (608), Charolais 230kg £1380 (600), Charolais 230kg £1360 (591), D Arrell, Charolais 230kg £1350 (587), T W Johnson, Nutt's Corner Charolais 240kg £1370 (570), G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 260kg £1480 (569), R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 250kg £1410 (564) and I Overend, Bellaghy Saler 200kg £1100 (550).

301-350kg

R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 330kg 31900 (575), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £1550 (500), C McQuitty, Clough Limousin 320kg £1560 (487), J Magill, Larne Charolais 310kg £1460 (471), D Arrell, Charolais 330kg £1510 (457), m McKeever, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1430 (446), Jersey 340kg £1500 (441), J Connolly, Larne Belgian Blue 320kg £1400 (437), Belgian Blue 320kg £1400 (437), S McAlister, Ballintoy, Charolais 310kg £1350 (435), D J Wylie, Ballymena Hereford 310kg £1320 (425), Hereford 310kg £1320 (425) and M McKeever, Belgian Blue 320kg £1320 (412).

Over 351kg

R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1880 (522), H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1970 (480), Charolais 430kg £2050 (476), S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 410kg £1940 (473), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 400kg £1880 (470), Charolais 360kg £1670 (463), Limousin 370kg £1710 (462), S McAlister, Charolais 410kg £1830 (446), V and C Petticrew, Ballygally Belgian Blue 390kg £1680 (430), M Gingles, Abondance 400kg £1700 (425), V and C Petticrew, Belgian Blue 390kg £1640 (420), R Woodside, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg £1945 (413), J Farquhar, Ballymena Belgian Blue 410kg £1690 (412) and R Woodside, Charolais 510kg £2100 (411), Limousin 570kg £2330 (408).

Saturday 4th October 2025: Another great show of 664 suckled calves for the second suckled calf sale on Saturday continued to meet a great trade.

280 heifers topped at 10.96p per kilo for a Charolais 260kg at £2850 presented by J Newell, Ballymoney and to a top per head of £2900 for a lovely Limousin cow maker at 430kg from B McLoughlin, Glenariffe.

384 bullocks to 752p per kilo for a Charolais 250kg at £1880 presented by S Henderson, Ballycastle and to a top per head of £2920 for a Charolais at 480kg from M and F Speers, Cullybackey.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais 250kg £1880 (752), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £1880 (752), C Bateson, Toomebridge Charolais 250kg £1860 (744), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 240kg £1760 (733), B Laverty, Armoy Charolais 240kg £1740, (725), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 290kg £2100 (724), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais £210kg £1520 (723), D Robinson, Limousin £1960 (700), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £1940 (692), J Newell, Charolais 220kg £1520 (690), C Bateson, Toomebridge Charolais 300kg £2060 (686), D Robinson Limousin 280kg £1920 (685), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 280kg £1920 (685), J Newell, Charolais 260kg £1780 (684), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £1840 (681) and B Laverty, Charolais 250kg £1700 (680).

301 to 350kg

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 310kg £2320 (748), Charolais 320kg £2380 (743), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £2280 (712), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £2100 (656), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £2020 (651), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 310kg £1980 (638), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1960 (632), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg £1940 (625), B Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £1940 (625), J Knox, Charolais 310kg £1940 (625), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £2000 (625), C Bateson, Toomebridge Charolais 310kg £1920 (619), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1960 (612), J Newell, Charolais 330kg £2020 (612), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £1940 (606) and J Knox, Charolais 340kg £2060 (605).

351 to 400kg

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 380kg £2640 (694), D Kane, Ballymoney, Charolais 360kg £2180 (605), R Ferguson, Nutt's Comer Charolais 380kg £2300 (605), V McErlaine, Charolais 390kg £2260 (579), R and D McAuley, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £2180 (573), G Hayse, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £2040 (566), R Ferguson, Charolais 390kg £2200 (564), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £2000 (555), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £2000 (555), D Kane, Limousin 370kg £2040 (551), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 400kg £2200 (550), A and D McAfee Charolais 380kg £2080 (547), W and G Hanna, Charolais 360kg £1960 (544), J Newell, Charolais 360kg £1960 (544) and W and G Hanna Charolais 370kg £2000 (540), Charolais 360kg £1940 (538).

401kg and over

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 430kg £2740 (637), Charolais 480kg £2920 (608), R Ferguson, Comer Charolais 410kg £2400 (585), M and F Speers, Charolais 420kg £2420 (576), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Limousin 460kg £2580 (560), Limousin 500kg £2700 (540), R Ferguson Charolais 410kg £2100 (512), M and F Speers, Charolais 420kg £2140 (509), B McLaughlin, Glenariffe Charolais 460kg £2340 (508), D Kane, Cushendall, Charolais 440kg £2200 (500), A and D McAfee, Limousin 460kg £2300 (500), B McLaughlin, Limousin 440kg £2200 (500), C Bateson, Toomebridge Charolais 410kg £2000 (487), M and F Speers, Limousin 410kg £2000 (487) and P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 440kg £2140 (486).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £2850 (10.96), C Newell, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £2650 (946), J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin 210kg £1500 (714), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 280kg £1980 (707), P Skelly, Lisburn Limousin 250kg £1760 (704), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 260kg £1800 (692), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg £1860 (688), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 270kg £1820 (674), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £1820 (674), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £1870 (667) x2, R and D McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £2000 (666), M Henderson-Neill, Mosside Simmental 240kg £1600 (666) and A Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £1850 (660).

301kg to 350kg

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £2680 (837), D Kane, Cushendall Limousin 320kg £2500 (781), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £1940 (625), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £1930 (622), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 310kg £1920 (619), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin 320kg £1980 (618), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £1980 (618), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1910 (616), W and G Hanna Charolais 310kg £1900 (612), 310kg £1890 (609), 320kg £1940 (606), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £1930 (603), A Millar Charolais 310kg £1860 (600) and A and D McAfee Charolais 350kg £2100 (600).

351kg to 400kg

J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £2400 (666), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 400kg £2500 (625), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 400kg £2420 (605), 360kg £2080 (577), 360kg £1980 (550), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £2070 (544), V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 390kg £2090 (535), B McLoughlin Limousin 360kg £1920 (533), M and F Speers Charolais 380kg £2020 (531), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1900 (527), 380kg £2000 (526) and A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 400kg £2100 (525).

Over 401kg

B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 430kg £2900 (674), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 430kg £2520 (586), 410kg £2310 (563), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 410kg £2290 (558), P Martin, Dunloy Limousin 430kg £2360 (548), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 430kg £2320 (539), M and F Speers Charolais 430kg £2300 (534), P Martin Charolais 470kg £2420 (514), M and F Speers Charolais 550kg £2710 (492), 430kg £2090 (486) and A and D McAfee Limousin 420kg £2040 (485).

Tuesday 7th October 2025: Store cattle - sales report: An entry of over 370 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £2500 over for a Charolais 610kg £2740 presented by W Dennison, Dunadry.

Heifers sold to £2310 over for a Charolais at 690kg £2880 presented by R McKeown, Portglenone.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle Limousin 360kg £1870 (519), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 490kg £2540 (518), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 400kg £2070 (517), C and I Dunlop, Limousin 400kg £2070 (517), W J I Hood, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £2070 (504), I B and H J Marsden, Islandmagee Limousin 500kg £2500 (500), D J Jones, Nutt's Corner Charolais 460kg £2290 (479), C Bamford, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1860 (489), J Wightman, Bangor Limousin 370kg £1810 (489), J Hall, Islandmagee Limousin 450kg £2180 (484), R Workman, Limousin 480kg £2320 (483), W Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 470kg £2240 (476), R Martin, Charolais 420kg £2000 (476), W J I Hood, Limousin 460kg £2180 (473), S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 400kg £1890 (472) and I B and H J Marsden, Abondance 410kg £1930 (470).

501kg and over

I B and H J Marsden, Islandmagee Limousin 510kg £2520 (494), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 510kg £2420 (474), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Charolais 520kg £2460 (473), R Workman, Limousin 550kg £2600 (472), W Dennison, Dunadry Friesian 540kg £2480 (459), C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle Limousin 510kg £2300 (451), W Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 610kg £2740 (449), R Kennedy, Crumlin Charolais 590kg £2650 (449), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 530kg £2380 (449), M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 550kg £2410 (438), J Blair, Charolais 530kg £2320 (437), R Kennedy, Charolais 570kg £2490 (436), W Millar, Broughshane Charolais 530kg £2310 (435), Limousin 510kg £2220 (435), R Evans, Randalstown Charolais 510kg £2210 (433) and D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 510kg £2210 (433)

Heifers

Up to 500kg

D J Jones, Nutt's Corner Charolais 410kg £1970 (480), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Charolais 450kg £2160 (480), J Minford, Parkgate Charolais 500kg £2320 (464), I and H Masden, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 350kg £1590 (454), C O'Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 500kg £2270 (454), C and I Dunlop, Larne Limousin 450kg £2030 (451), D McLaughlin, Clough Charolais 390kg £1730 (443), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 420kg £1850 (440), D McLaughlin Simmental 320kg £1390 (434), J Jones Charolais 450kg £1950 (433), I and H Marsden Simmental 390kg £1660 (425), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £2000 (425) and O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £1360 (425) x2.

Over 501kg

C O'Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 520kg £2510 (482), 580kg £2690 (463), C and I Dunlop, Larne Charolais 520kg £2380 (457), C O'Hare Charolais 590kg £2690 (455), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £2270 (445), P Moore, Broughshane Limousin 550kg £2410 (438), A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £2400 (436), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 530kg £2300 (434), P Moore, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £2300 (434), R McKeown Charolais 630kg £2730 (433), P Moore Limousin 580kg £2500 (431), Charolais 540kg £2320 (429) and C O'Hare Charolais 590kg £2530 (428).