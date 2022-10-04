Beef heifers selling from €545 to €1585 at Raphoe

There was a large entry of sheep this week at Raphoe Mart with a good trade for all on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 27-33 kgs.

News

€90 to €110 for 33-39 kgs.

€110 to €130 for 40-45 kgs.

€130 to €140 for 46-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €170 each.

Cattle sale Thursday 29th September 2022

There was an extremely large entry of cattle for this week's sale.

Demand was evident for quality stock with many fetching from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg and topping at €1585 over the weight.

Lighter cattle also met a brisk trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg while plainer lots made from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg in the ring.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg.

Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2540/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €790 to €1235 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €765 to €1370 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1255 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €545 to €1585 over the weight.

Store heifers - €300 to €1050 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 6th October 2022.

Weanling show and sale will take place this Tuesday evening 4th October 2022.

Intake from 3.30pm. Show at 5pm. Sale at 6.30pm.

Regular aales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

