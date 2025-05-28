Beef heifers selling to a top per head of £3434 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 412p 750kg at £3090 and Friesian cows to 286p 660kg £1887 and 710kg at £2030.
Beef heifers to 424p 570kg at £2416, beef bullocks to 414p 710kg at £2939 and to a top per head of £3434 for 850kg.
Beef cows
P McIlrath, Glarryford Belgian Blue 750kg £3090 (412) G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 730kg £2993 (410) W and G Corrie, Limousin 750kg £3060 (408) G Corrie, Limousin 860kg £3508 (408) V McMullan, Kilrea Charolais 840kg £3225 (384) H Griffin, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 940kg £3421 (364) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Belgian Blue 830kg £2938 (354) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 680kg £2366 (348) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 660kg £2283 (346) D Rainey, Ballymena Charolais 800kg £2768 (346) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 640kg £2176 (340) S Stuart, Magheramore Limousin 730kg £2467 (338) K Woodside, Islandmagee Abondance 770kg £2587 (336) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 610kg £2000 (328) G Corrie, Belgian Blue 690kg £2235 (324) and H Millar, Kells South Devon 730kg £2365 (324).
Friesian cows
D Winter, Randalstown 660kg £1887 (286) D Marcus, Glenarm 710kg £2030 (286) RJ and JA Wright, Lisburn 700kg £1932 (276) Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 490kg £1323 (270) RJ Gage, Clough 670kg £1782 (266) F O Boyle, Randalstown 730kg £1941 (266) M Nelson, Ballyclare 810kg £2154 (266) D and R Millar, Randalstown 690kg £1821 (264) F O’Boyle, Randalstown 690kg £1807 (262) M Smyth, Cloughmills 820kg £2148 (262) D and R Millar, Randalstown 630kg £1650 (262) F O’Boyle, 700kg £1820 (260) M Smyth, Cloughmills 740kg £1909 (258) M Nelson, Ballyclare 690kg £1780 (258) and R Crawford, Glarryford 630kg £1600 (254).
Beef heifers
R and D Riddles, Strabane Belgian Blue 570kg £2416 (424) H P Nugent, Toomebridge Charolais 540kg £2181 (404) R and D Riddles, Belgian Blue 570kg £2302 (404) 630kg £2532 (402) V McMullan, Charolais 700kg £2800 (400) HP Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 650kg £2600 (400) Charolais 560kg £2217 (396) V McMullan, Charolais 700kg £2744 (392) Charolais 700kg £2674 (382) HP Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 540kg £2052 (380) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 600kg £2244 (374) P McIlrath, Glarryford Simmental 650kg £2418 (372) K Woodside, Islandmagee Abondance 590kg £2194 (372) H P Nugent, Toomebridge Charolais 570kg £2097 (368) P McWhinney, Portaferry Simmental 610kg £2220 (364) and J Gardiner, Ballymena Charolais 640kg £2278 (356).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 850kg £3434, N Hara, Garvagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 870kg £3375, 870kg £3340, 840kg £3301, A Ferguson Charolais 820kg £3280, Magherafelt farmer Charolais 800kg £3248, P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 860kg £3164, J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 770KG £3126, B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 780kg £3073, T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg £3071, B O’Neill Charolais 810kg £3061 and P McErlaine Limousin 790kg £3002.
Top per kilo
Magherafelt farmer Limousin 710kg £2939 (414), 720kg £2937 (408), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg £2611 (408), J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 770kg £3126 (406), Magherafelt farmer Charolais 800kg £3248 (406), A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 850kg £3434 (404), B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 710kg £2854 (402), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 610kg £2452 (402), A Ferguson Charolais 820kg £3280 (400), I Beggs Limousin 610kg £2440 (400), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 700kg £2800 (400) and H P Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 580kg £2320 (400).
Friesian bullocks
RJV and ARJ Kelso, Dungannon 580kg £1890 (326), 700kg £2254 (322), 720kg £2304 (320), 660kg £2112 (320), 570kg £1824 (320), 580kg £1844 (318), 560kg £1769 (316), 630kg £1990 (316), 610kg £1297 (316), 580kg £1809 (312), 610kg £1878 (308) and R J Gage, Clough 440kg £1276 (290).
Friday 23rd May 2025: Dairy cows - 38 dairy cows reached £2900 for a second calver from Samuel Kennedy, Doagh.
Other leading prices included:
S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £2900, B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £2750, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £2620, A Brown, Banbridge Holstein £2550, S Kennedy £2500, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2400, A Brown Friesian £2400, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2300, R McCluggage 2x Friesian £2300, D Foreman Holstein £2250, A Brown Friesian £2150, B McStravick Holstein £2120 and D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2020.
Suckler cows
A small show of sucklers topped at £2850 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer with an Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot from M Patterson, Nutt's Corner and breeding bulls to £3700 for a Limousin from B Millar, Randalstown.
M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2850, McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin and bull calf £2340, WJ McClintock Jnr, Broughshane Belgian Blue and heifer £2200, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2150, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2100 and M Nelson, Ballyclare Fleckvieh and heifer calf £2020.
Dexters
Also held on Friday was the Pedigree Dexter show and sale which achieved a top price of £1000 for a heifer with a heifer calf at foot from M McConnell, Muckamore.
M McConnell, Antrim Dexter heifer and heifer calf £1000, D Lester, Armagh Dexter heifer £1000, D McCullough, Broughhane Dexter heifer £900, W Dickson, Tobermore Dexter heifer £900, M McConnell Dexter heifer £850, W Montgomery, Belfast Dexter heifer £800, W Dickson 2x Dexter heifer £800, F Breen, Kircubbin Dexter heifer £720, M McConnell Dexter bull £650 and F Breen Dexter heifer £600.
Calves
A great entry of 445 calves averaged £580 with bulls topping at £1320 for a Limousin and heifers to £910 for a Charolais.
Reared Friesians to £730.
Bulls
Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin £1320, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £1260 x5. G and A Patton, Newtownards Charolais £1190, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £1160, J S and C S Hamilton, Greyabbey Belgian Blue £1110, I Stewart Belgian Blue £1100, G and A Patton Charolais £1090 x2, R Montgomery, Parkgate Charolais £1070, G and A Patton Charolais £1050 and S Jamieson Aberdeen Angus £1050 x2
Heifers
M Paisley, Larne Charolais £910, G and A Patton, Newtownards Charolais £900 x4, J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue £895 x3, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £890, J King Belgian Blue £870 x2, R Crawford, Glarryford Hereford £870, J Bates, Ballyclare Limousin £870, G and A Patton Aberdeen Angus £830 and T Martin, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £830 x2.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
W Hoey, Ballymena £730, G and A Patton, Newtownards £690, £680, W Hoey, Ballymena £650 x2, G and A Patton £530 x3, £480 x2, W Hoey £445 x4 and R Hanna, Cullybackey £420.
Weanlings
200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1690 over for a Limousin 270kg at £1960 offered by B McIlhatton, Martinstown and heifers sold to £1450 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1790 offered by G Hanna, Ballymoney.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 270kg £1960 (725) R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 260kg £1510 (580) S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 200kg £1080 (540) Charolais 260kg £1395 (536) R Shaw, Limousin 300kg £1580 (526) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1510 (520) D McKay, Garvagh Limousin 290kg £1490 (513) R Shaw, Limousin 290kg £1460 (503) S McMullan, Charolais 300kg £1500 (500) K Kidd, Limousin 250kg £1250 (500) S McMullan, Charolais 300kg £1490 (496) Charolais 250kg £1240 (496) K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 250kg £1240 (496) J McMillan, Limousin 220kg £1090 (495) P Doherty, Limousin 260kg £1280 (492) and K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 260kg £1250 (480).
301kg to 350kg
P Doherty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 320kg £1760 (550) R Shaw, Limousin 310kg £1700 (548) P Doherty, Belgian Blue 310kg £1670 (538) Limousin 310kg £1630 (525) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1630 (525) P Doherty, Limousin 320kg £1670 (521) S Mulvenna, Charolais 330kg £1700 (515) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £1780 (508) P Doherty, Belgian Blue 340kg £1650 (485) Simmental, 350kg £1690 (482) Simmental 330kg £1570 (475) Limousin 320kg £1480 (462) S McMullan, Charolais 330kg £1470 (445) C Straney, Charolais 340kg £1480 (435) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Saler 340kg £1480 (435) and A Smith, Kells Limousin 350kg £1480 (422).
Over 351kg
M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1830 (508) P Doherty, Belgian Blue 360kg £1760 (488) W and G Hanna, Charolais 380kg £1850 (486) B Gingles, Larne Charolais 380kg £1790 (471) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1830 (469) M Gingles, 2x Charolais 450kg £1990 (442) C Straney, Downpatrick Charolais 390kg £1720 (441) S Mulvenna, Charolais 430kg £1880 (437) R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg £1680 (430) D McKay, Limousin 380kg £1620 (426) H Carson, Dundrod Hereford 420kg £1740 (414) and C Straney, Charolais 360kg £1450 (402) Charolais 400kg £1540 (385).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £1490 (532), D McKay, Garvagh Limousin 280kg £1350 (482), D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 250kg £1200 (480), J McMillan, Templepatrick Limousin 210kg £950 (452), M Smith, Kells Limousin 260kg £1160 (446), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 290kg £1290 (444), J McMillan Limousin 200kg £860 (430), I McGarel, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 200kg £860 (430), C Straney, Downpatrick Charolais 280kg £1200 (428), K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 280kg £1200 (428), B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 280kg £1200 (428), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Saler 280kg £1200 (428), D McKay Hereford 300kg £1280 (426), W J and R J Cuthbert Saler 280kg £1190 (425) and M Smith Limousin 300kg £1260 (420).
Up to 350kg
B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1720 (537), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £1790 (526), B McAllister Limousin 340kg £1750 (514), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 340kg £1730 (508), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 350kg £1750 (500), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1740 (497), 350kg £1720 (491), W and G Hanna Charolais 320kg £1530 (478), D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 310kg £1450 (467), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 340kg £1540 (452), D McKay, Garvagh Hereford 340kg £1510 (444), P Doherty, Kircubbin Charolais 310kg £1370 (441) and W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Saler 330kg £1370 (415).
Over 351kg
B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £2000 (512), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 400kg £1930 (482), B McAllister Limousin 370kg £1780 (481), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 400kg £1900 (475), B McAllister Limousin 380kg £1780 (468), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 360kg £1680 (466), T Knox Charolais 450kg £2090 (464), T O’Kane Charolais 420kg £1890 (450), W J and R J Cuthbert Saler 370kg £1660 (448), Limousin 370kg £1650 (446), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1670 (439), T O’Kane Charolais 430kg £1820 (423), 400kg £1690 (422), B Gingles, Larne Charolais 360kg £1500 (416) and D McGarel Charolais 390kg £1600 (410).
Monday evening 26th May 2025: Just over 550 sheep presented on the last Monday night sale of the season topped at £365 for three Suffolks with six lambs at foot.
Hoggets to £210 and nine pet lambs to £52.
Ewes with lambs at foot
R and L Pike, Dungannon 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £365, I Millar, Antrim 1 Mule and 2 lambs £365, R and L Pike, 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs (355), A McConville, Newry 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £355, 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £350, I Clarke, Cullybackey 1 Texel and 2 lambs £335, T Bell, Randalstown 3 Texel and 6 lambs £325, L McClinton, Glenarm 1 Mule and 2 lambs £320, S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe 1 Texel and 2 lambs £315, D Montgomery , Glenwherry 1 Mule and 2 lambs £310, H J Warnock Newtownards 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £305, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 3 mule and 6 lambs £300, 1 Easycare with 2 lambs £300, J Thompson, Glenwherry 1 Texel and 2 lambs £300 and G Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and 2 lambs £300.
Tuesday 27th May 2025: 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £2050 over for a Charolais 630kg at £2680 and heifers sold to £1590 over for a Limousin 600kg at £2190 offered by J McQuaig, Ballycastle.
Heifers
Up to 500kg
Dundarave Properties, Bushmills Shorthorn 240kg £1180 (491), E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 450kg £2100 (466), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 340KG £1500 (441), E McCorry Limousin 430kg £1890 (439), 400kg £1730 (432), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 420kg £1780 (423), E McCorry Limousin 410kg £1730 (422), D McKay, Garvagh Hereford 440kg £1855 (421), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 410kg £1720 (419), E McCorry Limousin 420kg £1740 (414), D McKay Simmental 400kg £1650 (412), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 330kg £1360 (412), C Hill, Doagh Belgian Blue 390kg £1600 (410) and D McKay Limousin 400kg £1640 (410).
Over 501kg
S and D McFerran, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £2110 (370), J McCouaig, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg £2190 (365), 560kg £2030 (362), G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £2040 (357), S and D McFerran Charolais 590kg £2090 (354) and J McCouaig Limousin 590kg £2070 (350).
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Saler 400kg £1970 (492), Limousin 400kg £1900 (475), 290kg £1370 (472), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 400kg £1760 (440), I Marcus, Ahoghill Charolais 440kg £1900 (431), W Ward Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1980 (430), Belgian Blue 410kg £1755 (428), Hay Brothers Simmental 450kg £1920 (426), W E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aubrac 440kg £1875 (426), Dundarave Properties, Bushmills Shorthorn 350kg £1490 (425) x2, Shorthorn 330kg £1400 (424) x2, Hay Brothers Simmental 430kg £1820 (423), J Percy, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £1300 (419) and D McKay, Garvagh Hereford 480kg £1960 (408).
Over 501kg
Local farmer Limousin 570kg £2560 (449), Charolais 630kg £2680 (425), W E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aubrac 550kg £2250 (409), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 570kg £2320 (407), W E Adamson Aubrac 530kg £2150 (405), R Workman Charolais 510kg £2060 (403), W E Adamson South Devon 580kg £2270 (391), 550kg £2115 (384), J McCouaig, Ballycastle Limousin 610kg £2340 (383) and W Harpur, Portrush Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1970 (378) x2.
