Beef heifers selling to a top per head of £3434 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 22nd May 2025: Just under 400 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 412p 750kg at £3090 and Friesian cows to 286p 660kg £1887 and 710kg at £2030.

Beef heifers to 424p 570kg at £2416, beef bullocks to 414p 710kg at £2939 and to a top per head of £3434 for 850kg.

Beef cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena Livestock Market

P McIlrath, Glarryford Belgian Blue 750kg £3090 (412) G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 730kg £2993 (410) W and G Corrie, Limousin 750kg £3060 (408) G Corrie, Limousin 860kg £3508 (408) V McMullan, Kilrea Charolais 840kg £3225 (384) H Griffin, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 940kg £3421 (364) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Belgian Blue 830kg £2938 (354) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 680kg £2366 (348) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 660kg £2283 (346) D Rainey, Ballymena Charolais 800kg £2768 (346) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 640kg £2176 (340) S Stuart, Magheramore Limousin 730kg £2467 (338) K Woodside, Islandmagee Abondance 770kg £2587 (336) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 610kg £2000 (328) G Corrie, Belgian Blue 690kg £2235 (324) and H Millar, Kells South Devon 730kg £2365 (324).

Friesian cows

D Winter, Randalstown 660kg £1887 (286) D Marcus, Glenarm 710kg £2030 (286) RJ and JA Wright, Lisburn 700kg £1932 (276) Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 490kg £1323 (270) RJ Gage, Clough 670kg £1782 (266) F O Boyle, Randalstown 730kg £1941 (266) M Nelson, Ballyclare 810kg £2154 (266) D and R Millar, Randalstown 690kg £1821 (264) F O’Boyle, Randalstown 690kg £1807 (262) M Smyth, Cloughmills 820kg £2148 (262) D and R Millar, Randalstown 630kg £1650 (262) F O’Boyle, 700kg £1820 (260) M Smyth, Cloughmills 740kg £1909 (258) M Nelson, Ballyclare 690kg £1780 (258) and R Crawford, Glarryford 630kg £1600 (254).

Beef heifers

R and D Riddles, Strabane Belgian Blue 570kg £2416 (424) H P Nugent, Toomebridge Charolais 540kg £2181 (404) R and D Riddles, Belgian Blue 570kg £2302 (404) 630kg £2532 (402) V McMullan, Charolais 700kg £2800 (400) HP Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 650kg £2600 (400) Charolais 560kg £2217 (396) V McMullan, Charolais 700kg £2744 (392) Charolais 700kg £2674 (382) HP Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 540kg £2052 (380) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 600kg £2244 (374) P McIlrath, Glarryford Simmental 650kg £2418 (372) K Woodside, Islandmagee Abondance 590kg £2194 (372) H P Nugent, Toomebridge Charolais 570kg £2097 (368) P McWhinney, Portaferry Simmental 610kg £2220 (364) and J Gardiner, Ballymena Charolais 640kg £2278 (356).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 850kg £3434, N Hara, Garvagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 870kg £3375, 870kg £3340, 840kg £3301, A Ferguson Charolais 820kg £3280, Magherafelt farmer Charolais 800kg £3248, P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 860kg £3164, J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 770KG £3126, B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 780kg £3073, T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg £3071, B O’Neill Charolais 810kg £3061 and P McErlaine Limousin 790kg £3002.

Top per kilo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magherafelt farmer Limousin 710kg £2939 (414), 720kg £2937 (408), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg £2611 (408), J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 770kg £3126 (406), Magherafelt farmer Charolais 800kg £3248 (406), A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 850kg £3434 (404), B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 710kg £2854 (402), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 610kg £2452 (402), A Ferguson Charolais 820kg £3280 (400), I Beggs Limousin 610kg £2440 (400), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 700kg £2800 (400) and H P Nugent, Toomebridge Limousin 580kg £2320 (400).

Friesian bullocks

RJV and ARJ Kelso, Dungannon 580kg £1890 (326), 700kg £2254 (322), 720kg £2304 (320), 660kg £2112 (320), 570kg £1824 (320), 580kg £1844 (318), 560kg £1769 (316), 630kg £1990 (316), 610kg £1297 (316), 580kg £1809 (312), 610kg £1878 (308) and R J Gage, Clough 440kg £1276 (290).

Friday 23rd May 2025: Dairy cows - 38 dairy cows reached £2900 for a second calver from Samuel Kennedy, Doagh.

Other leading prices included:

S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £2900, B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £2750, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £2620, A Brown, Banbridge Holstein £2550, S Kennedy £2500, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2400, A Brown Friesian £2400, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £2300, R McCluggage 2x Friesian £2300, D Foreman Holstein £2250, A Brown Friesian £2150, B McStravick Holstein £2120 and D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2020.

Suckler cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small show of sucklers topped at £2850 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer with an Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot from M Patterson, Nutt's Corner and breeding bulls to £3700 for a Limousin from B Millar, Randalstown.

M Patterson, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2850, McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin and bull calf £2340, WJ McClintock Jnr, Broughshane Belgian Blue and heifer £2200, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2150, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2100 and M Nelson, Ballyclare Fleckvieh and heifer calf £2020.

Dexters

Also held on Friday was the Pedigree Dexter show and sale which achieved a top price of £1000 for a heifer with a heifer calf at foot from M McConnell, Muckamore.

M McConnell, Antrim Dexter heifer and heifer calf £1000, D Lester, Armagh Dexter heifer £1000, D McCullough, Broughhane Dexter heifer £900, W Dickson, Tobermore Dexter heifer £900, M McConnell Dexter heifer £850, W Montgomery, Belfast Dexter heifer £800, W Dickson 2x Dexter heifer £800, F Breen, Kircubbin Dexter heifer £720, M McConnell Dexter bull £650 and F Breen Dexter heifer £600.

Calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great entry of 445 calves averaged £580 with bulls topping at £1320 for a Limousin and heifers to £910 for a Charolais.

Reared Friesians to £730.

Bulls

Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin £1320, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £1260 x5. G and A Patton, Newtownards Charolais £1190, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £1160, J S and C S Hamilton, Greyabbey Belgian Blue £1110, I Stewart Belgian Blue £1100, G and A Patton Charolais £1090 x2, R Montgomery, Parkgate Charolais £1070, G and A Patton Charolais £1050 and S Jamieson Aberdeen Angus £1050 x2

Heifers

M Paisley, Larne Charolais £910, G and A Patton, Newtownards Charolais £900 x4, J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue £895 x3, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £890, J King Belgian Blue £870 x2, R Crawford, Glarryford Hereford £870, J Bates, Ballyclare Limousin £870, G and A Patton Aberdeen Angus £830 and T Martin, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £830 x2.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

W Hoey, Ballymena £730, G and A Patton, Newtownards £690, £680, W Hoey, Ballymena £650 x2, G and A Patton £530 x3, £480 x2, W Hoey £445 x4 and R Hanna, Cullybackey £420.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1690 over for a Limousin 270kg at £1960 offered by B McIlhatton, Martinstown and heifers sold to £1450 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1790 offered by G Hanna, Ballymoney.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 270kg £1960 (725) R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 260kg £1510 (580) S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 200kg £1080 (540) Charolais 260kg £1395 (536) R Shaw, Limousin 300kg £1580 (526) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1510 (520) D McKay, Garvagh Limousin 290kg £1490 (513) R Shaw, Limousin 290kg £1460 (503) S McMullan, Charolais 300kg £1500 (500) K Kidd, Limousin 250kg £1250 (500) S McMullan, Charolais 300kg £1490 (496) Charolais 250kg £1240 (496) K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 250kg £1240 (496) J McMillan, Limousin 220kg £1090 (495) P Doherty, Limousin 260kg £1280 (492) and K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 260kg £1250 (480).

301kg to 350kg

P Doherty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 320kg £1760 (550) R Shaw, Limousin 310kg £1700 (548) P Doherty, Belgian Blue 310kg £1670 (538) Limousin 310kg £1630 (525) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1630 (525) P Doherty, Limousin 320kg £1670 (521) S Mulvenna, Charolais 330kg £1700 (515) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £1780 (508) P Doherty, Belgian Blue 340kg £1650 (485) Simmental, 350kg £1690 (482) Simmental 330kg £1570 (475) Limousin 320kg £1480 (462) S McMullan, Charolais 330kg £1470 (445) C Straney, Charolais 340kg £1480 (435) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Saler 340kg £1480 (435) and A Smith, Kells Limousin 350kg £1480 (422).

Over 351kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1830 (508) P Doherty, Belgian Blue 360kg £1760 (488) W and G Hanna, Charolais 380kg £1850 (486) B Gingles, Larne Charolais 380kg £1790 (471) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1830 (469) M Gingles, 2x Charolais 450kg £1990 (442) C Straney, Downpatrick Charolais 390kg £1720 (441) S Mulvenna, Charolais 430kg £1880 (437) R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg £1680 (430) D McKay, Limousin 380kg £1620 (426) H Carson, Dundrod Hereford 420kg £1740 (414) and C Straney, Charolais 360kg £1450 (402) Charolais 400kg £1540 (385).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £1490 (532), D McKay, Garvagh Limousin 280kg £1350 (482), D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 250kg £1200 (480), J McMillan, Templepatrick Limousin 210kg £950 (452), M Smith, Kells Limousin 260kg £1160 (446), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 290kg £1290 (444), J McMillan Limousin 200kg £860 (430), I McGarel, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 200kg £860 (430), C Straney, Downpatrick Charolais 280kg £1200 (428), K Kidd, Broughshane Limousin 280kg £1200 (428), B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 280kg £1200 (428), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Saler 280kg £1200 (428), D McKay Hereford 300kg £1280 (426), W J and R J Cuthbert Saler 280kg £1190 (425) and M Smith Limousin 300kg £1260 (420).

Up to 350kg

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1720 (537), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £1790 (526), B McAllister Limousin 340kg £1750 (514), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 340kg £1730 (508), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 350kg £1750 (500), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1740 (497), 350kg £1720 (491), W and G Hanna Charolais 320kg £1530 (478), D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 310kg £1450 (467), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 340kg £1540 (452), D McKay, Garvagh Hereford 340kg £1510 (444), P Doherty, Kircubbin Charolais 310kg £1370 (441) and W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Saler 330kg £1370 (415).

Over 351kg

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £2000 (512), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 400kg £1930 (482), B McAllister Limousin 370kg £1780 (481), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 400kg £1900 (475), B McAllister Limousin 380kg £1780 (468), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 360kg £1680 (466), T Knox Charolais 450kg £2090 (464), T O’Kane Charolais 420kg £1890 (450), W J and R J Cuthbert Saler 370kg £1660 (448), Limousin 370kg £1650 (446), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1670 (439), T O’Kane Charolais 430kg £1820 (423), 400kg £1690 (422), B Gingles, Larne Charolais 360kg £1500 (416) and D McGarel Charolais 390kg £1600 (410).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday evening 26th May 2025: Just over 550 sheep presented on the last Monday night sale of the season topped at £365 for three Suffolks with six lambs at foot.

Hoggets to £210 and nine pet lambs to £52.

Ewes with lambs at foot

R and L Pike, Dungannon 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £365, I Millar, Antrim 1 Mule and 2 lambs £365, R and L Pike, 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs (355), A McConville, Newry 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £355, 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £350, I Clarke, Cullybackey 1 Texel and 2 lambs £335, T Bell, Randalstown 3 Texel and 6 lambs £325, L McClinton, Glenarm 1 Mule and 2 lambs £320, S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe 1 Texel and 2 lambs £315, D Montgomery , Glenwherry 1 Mule and 2 lambs £310, H J Warnock Newtownards 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £305, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 3 mule and 6 lambs £300, 1 Easycare with 2 lambs £300, J Thompson, Glenwherry 1 Texel and 2 lambs £300 and G Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and 2 lambs £300.

Tuesday 27th May 2025: 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2050 over for a Charolais 630kg at £2680 and heifers sold to £1590 over for a Limousin 600kg at £2190 offered by J McQuaig, Ballycastle.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundarave Properties, Bushmills Shorthorn 240kg £1180 (491), E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 450kg £2100 (466), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 340KG £1500 (441), E McCorry Limousin 430kg £1890 (439), 400kg £1730 (432), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 420kg £1780 (423), E McCorry Limousin 410kg £1730 (422), D McKay, Garvagh Hereford 440kg £1855 (421), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 410kg £1720 (419), E McCorry Limousin 420kg £1740 (414), D McKay Simmental 400kg £1650 (412), Dundarave Properties Shorthorn 330kg £1360 (412), C Hill, Doagh Belgian Blue 390kg £1600 (410) and D McKay Limousin 400kg £1640 (410).

Over 501kg

S and D McFerran, Glarryford Charolais 570kg £2110 (370), J McCouaig, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg £2190 (365), 560kg £2030 (362), G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £2040 (357), S and D McFerran Charolais 590kg £2090 (354) and J McCouaig Limousin 590kg £2070 (350).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Saler 400kg £1970 (492), Limousin 400kg £1900 (475), 290kg £1370 (472), Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 400kg £1760 (440), I Marcus, Ahoghill Charolais 440kg £1900 (431), W Ward Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1980 (430), Belgian Blue 410kg £1755 (428), Hay Brothers Simmental 450kg £1920 (426), W E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aubrac 440kg £1875 (426), Dundarave Properties, Bushmills Shorthorn 350kg £1490 (425) x2, Shorthorn 330kg £1400 (424) x2, Hay Brothers Simmental 430kg £1820 (423), J Percy, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £1300 (419) and D McKay, Garvagh Hereford 480kg £1960 (408).

Over 501kg

Local farmer Limousin 570kg £2560 (449), Charolais 630kg £2680 (425), W E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aubrac 550kg £2250 (409), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 570kg £2320 (407), W E Adamson Aubrac 530kg £2150 (405), R Workman Charolais 510kg £2060 (403), W E Adamson South Devon 580kg £2270 (391), 550kg £2115 (384), J McCouaig, Ballycastle Limousin 610kg £2340 (383) and W Harpur, Portrush Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1970 (378) x2.