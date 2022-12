Heifers

120 heifers included several pens of beef heifers sold to a top of £2025 for 740k £272 for a Tandragee farmer.

A Rathfriland producer received £267 for 636k at £1695.

A Tandragee farmer received £265 for 650k at £1725.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £235 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £300 per 100 kilos for 618k at £1855 for a Tandragee farmer followed by £283 for 590k at £1675 from a Rathfriland producer.

All good quality forward feeders sold from £230 to £267 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £266 for 416k at £1105 from a Tynan farmer followed by £259 for 430k at £1115 from a Killylea producer.

Forward Heifers

Tandragee farmer : 618k £1855 £300.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 592k £1675 £283.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 580k £1615 £279.00 : 596k £1655 £278.00 : Ballynahinch farmer : 596k £1655 £278.00 : Tandragee farmer : 582k £1565 £269.00: 590k £1585 £269.00 : Tandragee farmer : 594p : £1585 £267.00 and Ballynahinch farmer : 614k £1635 £266.

Beef heifers

Tandragee farmer : 744k £2025 £272.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 636k £1695 £267.00 : Tandragee farmer : 652k £1725 £265.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 656k £1705 £260.00 : Tandragee farmer : 666k £1725 £259.00 : Tandragee farmer : 706k £1795 £254.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 636k £1605 £252.00 and Tandragee farmer : 664k £1675 £252.

Middleweight heifers

Tynan farmer : 416k £1105 £266.00 : Killylea farmer : 430k £1115 £259.00 : Tandragee farmer : 450k £1125 £250.00 : Bessbrook farmer : 482k £1185 £246.00 : Forkhill farmer : 442k £1085 £246.00 : Portadown farmer : 500k £1205 £241.00 : Killylea farmer : 450k £1075 239.00 and Forkhill farmer : 488k £1165 £239.

Bullocks

120 bullocks included a good number of beef bullocks sold to a top of £269 for 716k at £1925 from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received £265 for 720k at £1915 and £262 for 690k at £1915.

All good quality beef bullocks from £240 to £262 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding bullocks sold from £230 to £273 for 620k at £1705 from a Dromore farmer followed by £272 for 630k at £1715 from a Tynan farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £225 to £268 for 416k at £1115 from a Derrynoose farmer.

The same owner received £265 for 458k at £1205.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £227 for 480k at £1095.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold to £209 for 580k at £1215 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £208 for 580k at £1205.

All good quality Friesians from £190 to £205 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Dromore farmer : 624k £1705 £273.00 : Tynan farmer : 630k £1715 £272.00 : Dromore farmer : 624k £1665 £267.00 : Tynan farmer : 616k £1635 £265.00 : Tynan farmer : 622k £1635 £263.00 : Portadown farmer : 570k £1475 £259.00 and Portadown farmer : 514k £1325 £258.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon farmer : 716k £1925 £269.00 : Dungannon farmer : 722k £1915 £265.00 : Dungannon farmer : 692k £1815 £262.00 : Dromore farmer : 688k £1765 £257.00 : Tynan farmer : 650k £1655 £255.00 and Dungannon farmer : 720k £1745 £242.

Middleweight bullocks

Derrynoose farmer : 416k £1115 £268.00 : Derrynoose farmer : 458k £1215 £265.00 : Cullyhanna farmer : 480k £1205 £251.00 : Cullyhanna farmer : 426k £1065 £250.00 : Tassagh farmer : 480k £1195 £249.00 : Derrynoose farmer : 464k £1115 £240.00 and Tassagh farmer : 474k £1115 £235.

Friesian bullocks

Rathfriland farmer : 582k £1215 £209.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 580k £1205 £208.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 572k £1175 £205.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 568k £1155 £203.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 548k £1105 £202.00 : Tandragee farmer : 568k £1125 £198.00 and Richhill farmer : 618k £1855 £300.

Weanlings

200 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £240 to £302 for 390K £1200 from a Cladymore farmer followed by £288 for 360k and £880 from an Armagh farmer.

Stronger males sold from 220 to 265 for 456k at £1210 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Same owner received 252 for 440k at £1120.

Heifer weanlings

Heifer weanlings sold steadily from 230 to 279 per 100k for 362k at £1010 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

A Keady producer received 278 for 270k at £750.

All good quality heifers from 220 to 265 per 100k.

Heifer weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer : 362k £1010 £279.00 : Keady farmer : 270k £750 £278.00 : Keady farmer : 248k £670 £270.00 : Annaclone farmer : 320k £850 £266.00 : Armagh farmer : 254k £670 : £264.00 : Armagh farmer : 248k £690 £261.00 : Keady farmer : 400k £1030 £258.00 and Enagh farmer : 264k £690 £261.

Lightweight male weanlings

Cladymore farmer : 398k £1200 £302.00 : Armagh farmer : 306k £880 £288.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 368k £1030 £289.00 : Cladymore farmer : 326k £900 £276.00 : Keady farmer : 246k £730 £297.00 : Keady farmer : 276k £770 £279.00 : Keady farmer : 286k £790 £276.00 and Armagh farmer : 272k £730 £268.

Strong male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer : 456k £1210 £265.00 : Cullyhanna farmer : 444k £1120 £252.00 : Forkhill farmer : 454k £1050 £232.00 : Rathfriland farmer : 420k £970 £231.00 : Armagh farmer : 466k £1070 £230.00 and Armagh farmer : 422k £960 £228.

An entry of 130 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 6th December.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £215 and Friesian cull cows sold from £150 to £165 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Dromara farmer 686k £1475 £215.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1195 £212.00; Rathfriland farmer 772k £1635 £212.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1385 £210.00; Annaghmore faremr 696k £1435 £206.00; Pomeroy farmer 622k £1245 £200.00; Annaghmore farmer 686k £1355 £197.00 and Dromara farmer 626k £1205 £192.

Friesian cull cows

Lisburn farmer 664k £1095 £165.00; Loughgilly farmer 664k £1065 £160.00; Loughgilly farmer 844k £1335 £158.00; Killylea farmer 806k £1255 £156.00; Loughgilly farmer 794k £1235 £155.00; Loughgilly farmer 642k £985 £153.00; Portadown farmer 798k £1215 £152.00 and Kilmore farmer 748k £1125 £150.

Calves

An entry of 110 calves.

Good quality bull calves sold from £270 for an Aberdeen Angus to £330 for a Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £230 for a Aberdeen Angus to £290 for a Simmental bred calf.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £330; Charolais £320; Belgian Blue £300; Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £285; Limousin £275; Belgian Blue £275 and Aberdeen Angus £270.

Heifer calves

