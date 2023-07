Heifers

120 heifers – the highlight of the sale was the trade for beef heifers which sold to a top of £297 for 670k at £1995 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £294 for 706k at £2075 from a Crossgar producer.

Top price £2115 740k at £286 from a Crossgar farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

A pen of heavy Charolais heifers from a Crossgar producer sold to an average of £283 for 722k at £2042 per head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality beef heifers sold from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeders sold to £291 for 610k at £1785 from a Ballynahinch farmer and for 628k at £1825 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for feeders from £240 to £275.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £260 for 480k at £1255 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Beef heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £1995 £297.00; Crossgar farmer 706k £2075 £294.00; Hilltown farmer 684k £1985 £290.00; Crossgar farmer 714k £2055 £288.00; Crossgar farmer 740k £2115 £286.00; Crossgar farmer 726k £2055 £283.00; Crossgar farmer 694k £1955 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £1795 £281.00; Crossgar farmer 748k £2095 £280.00; Crossgar farmer 748k £2085 £279.00 and Drumaness farmer 712k £1925 £270.

Forward heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballynahinch farmer 614k £1785 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k £1825 £291.00; Armagh farmer 584k £1605 £275.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1645 £274.00; Armagh farmer 580k £1585 £273.00; Armagh farmer 562k £1535 £273.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 622k £1695 £273.

Middleweight heifers

Bessbrook farmer 482k £1255 £260.00; Tempo farmer 464k £1165 £251.00; Bessbrook farmer 474k £1185 £250.00; Keady farmer 480k £1135 £236.00; Keady farmer 498k £1155 £232.00; Glenanne farmer 500k £1155 £231.00 and Keady farmer 472k £1075 £227.

Bullocks

110 bullocks maintained a very strong demand with forward feeding bullocks from £240 to £289 for 590k at £1725 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £286 for 522k at £1495 from a Glenanne producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £267 for 486k at £1295 from a Keady producer followed by £259 for 450k at £1175 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bullocks sold to £219 for 550k at £1205 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £215 for 640k at £1375 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for Friesians from £190 to £205 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Tandragee farmer 596k £1725 £289.00; Glenanne farmer 522k £1495 £286.00; Tandragee farmer 618k £1675 £271.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1765 £267.00; Keady farmer 584k £1545 £265.00; Keady farmer 524k £1375 £262.00; Dromore farmer 642k £1655 £258.00; Keady farmer 546k £1405 £257.00; Keady farmer 640k £1645 £257.00; Glenanne farmer 544k £1395 £256.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 704k £1805 £256.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 486k £1295 £267.00; Bessbrook farmer 454k £1175 £259.00; Keady farmer 482k £1235 £256.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £980 £243.00; Dungannon farmer 450k £1085 £241.00; Keady farmer 470k £1115 £237.00; Annaghmore farmer 422k £985 £233.00 and Dungannon farmer 492k £1135 £231.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 550k £1205 £219.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1375 £215.00; Keady farmer 560k £1145 £205.00; Keady farmer 588k £1185 £202.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k £1175 £200.00; Tandragee farmer 572k £1135 £199.00 and Keady farmer 588k £1165 £198.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

120 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality light males to £359 for 362k Charolais at £1300 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £348 for 400k Limousin at £1390 from a Mayobridge farmer.

All good quality light males from £250 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £353 for 408k at £1440 from a Mayobridge farmer.

The same owner received £327 for 416k at £1360.

All good quality types from £240 to £317 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £302 for 378k at £1140 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £301 for 366k at £1100.

Strong male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayobridge farmer 408k £1440 £353.00; Mayobridge farmer 416k £1360 £327.00; Tandragee farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Tandragee farmer 434k £1330 £306.00; Tandragee farmer 436k £1290 £296.00; Dromara farmer 402k £1090 £271.00 and Dromara farmer 412k £1060 £257.

Light male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 362k £1300 £359.00; Mayobridge farmer 400k £1390 £348.00; Tandragee farmer 366k £1230 £336.00; Tandragee farmer 378k £1220 £323.00; Dromara farmer 310k £930 £300.00; Burren farmer 300k £870 £290.00; Dromara farmer 392k £1120 £286.00; Mayobridge farmer 376k £1070 £285.00 and Gilford farmer 320k £910 £284.

Heifer weanlings