Beef heifers selling to £1650 each at Markethill Mart

Highlight of the sale was the demand for beef cattle which sold in a very firm demand.

Heifers

Beef heifers reached £252 per 100 kilos for 634k at £1595 from an Armagh farmer followed by £245 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1575 from a Glenanne producer.

Top price heifer £1755 for 728k £241 from an Armagh producer.

Several pens of beef heifers sold from £1450 to £1650 each.

Over 30 month beef heifers sold steadily from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £239 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1315 from a Glenanne farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1275 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Main demand for feeding heifers from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £262 per 100 kilos for 456k at £1195 from a Richhill farmer followed by £249 per 100 kilos for 500k at £1245 from a Camlough producer.

All good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £245 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Glenanne farmer 550k £1315 £239.00; Annaghmore farmer 550k £1275 £232.00; Glenanne farmer 596k £1375 £231.00; Tassagh farmer 578k £1325 £229.00; Annaghmore farmer 564k £1285 £228.00; Glenanne farmer 538k £1225 £228.00; Glenanne farmer 600k £1355 £226.00 and Keady farmer 600k £1345 £223.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 634k £1595 £252.00; Glenanne farmer 644k £1575 £245.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1635 £143.00; Armagh farmer 728k £1755 £241.00; Armagh farmer 644k £1535 £238.00; Glenanne farmer 672k £1595 £237.00; Armagh farmer 660k £1545 £234.00; Armagh farmer 668k £1555 £233.00 and Whitecross farmer 648k £1495 £231.

Middleweight heifers

Richhill farmer 456k £1195 £262.00; Camlough farmer 500k £1245 £249.00; Richhill farmer 432k £1055 £244.00; Castlewellan farmer 370k £905 £245.00; Dungannon farmer 372k £865 £233.00; Castlewellan farmer 382k £875 £229.00; Loughbrickland farmer 454k £1025 £226.00 and Richhill farmer 494k £1095 £222.

Bullocks

130 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand with beef bullocks selling to a top of £247 per 100 kilos for 686k at £1695 from an Armagh farmer followed by £240 per 100 kilos for 706k at £1695 from an Armagh producer.

Top price bullock was £1765 for 758k at £233 per 100 kilos from an Armagh producer.

Several beef bullocks sold from £1600 to £1700 each.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £220 to £235 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £249 per 100 kilos fir 512k at £1275 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer.

The same owner received £247 per 100 kilos for 548k at £1355.

All good quality feeding bullocks sold from £220 to £241 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £241 per 100 kilos for 616k at £1485 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £259 per 100 kilos for 404k at £1045 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 480k at £1215 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £202 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1255 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £187 per 100 kilos for 612k at £1145 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Forward bullocks

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 512k £1275 £249.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 548k £1355 £247.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 540k £1335 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 616k £1485 £241.00; Mountnorris farmer 580k £1395 £241.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 506k £1215 £240.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k £1225 £238.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 594k £1415 £238.

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer 686k £1695 £247.00; Armagh farmer 706k £1695 £240.00; Armagh farmer 758k £1765 £233.00; Armagh farmer 760k £1745 £230.00; Donaghmore farmer 664k £1485 £224.00; Donaghmore farmer 654k £1455 £223.00 and Donaghmore farmer 672k £1495 £223.

Middleweight bullocks

Bessbrook farmer 404k £1045 £259.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 482k £1215 £242.00; Sixmilecross farmer 416k £1040 £250.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 482k £1195 £248.00; Sixmilecross farmer 412k £1005 £244.00; Tynan farmer 372k £885 £238.00; Portadown farmer 466k £1055 £226.00 and Tynan farmer 468k £1045 £223.

Friesian bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 622k £1255 £220.00; Poyntzpass farmer 612k £1145 £187.00 and Castlewellan farmer 536k £915 £171.

Weanlings

200 weanlings maintained a very strong demand.

Good quality light males selling from £230 to £281 per 100 kilos for 310k at £870 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £279 per 100 kilos for 330k at £920 from a Rathfriland producer.

Stronger males sold from £220 to £264 for 416k at £1100 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 448k at £1130 from a Dungannon producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold to £297 per 100 kilos for 274k at £815 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £296 for 304k at £900 from a Portadown producer.

A Loughgall producer received £292 per 100 kilos for 310k at £905.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Katesbridge farmer 416k £1100 £264.00; Dungannon farmer 448k £1130 £252.00; Forkhill farmer 452k £1140 £252.00; Forkhill farmer 410k £1000 £244.00; Forkhill farmer 408k £985 £241.00; Forkhill farmer 434k £1040 £240.00; Rathfriland farmer 406k £970 £239.00; Camlough farmer 448k £1010 £225.00 and Camlough farmer 422k £950 £225.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 310k £870 £281.00; Rathfriland farmer 330k £920 £279.00; Hilltown farmer 342k £900 £263.00; Rathfriland farmer 354k £920 £260.00; Markethill farmer 374k £965 £258.00; Sixmilecross farmer 304k £780 £257.00; Rathfriland farmer 344k £880 £256.00 and Dromora farmer 326k £830 £255.

Heifer weanlings

Loughgall farmer 274k £815 £297.00; Portadown farmer 304k £900 £296.00; Loughgall farmer 292k £865 £296.00; Loughgall farmer 310k £905 £292.00; Portadown farmer 308k £850 £276.00; Loughgall farmer 328k £890 £271.00; Portadown farmer 348k £900 £259.00 and Keady farmer 322k £795 £247.

Another very large entry of sucklers sold in an excellent demand with a top price of £2000 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf from a Gilford farmer.

The same owner received £1960 and £1900 for two outfits.

A Kilkeel farmer received £1800 for a Sim cow and bull calf.

A Cullyhanna producer received £1800 and £1700 for two outfits.

Several more turnouts sold from £1200 to £1680 each.