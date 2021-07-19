Beef heifers selling to £1695 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 630 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 17th July continued to sell in an excellent demand in all rings.

By Darryl Armitage
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:39 pm

Heifers

180 heifers maintained a very firm trade with forward feeding heifers to £272 per 100 kilos for 524k at £1425 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 508k at £1215 from a Loughgall farmer and for 550k at £1325 from an Armagh producer.

Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £215 to £238 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to £240 per 100 kilos for 706k at £1695 for an Armagh farmer followed by £234 per 100 kilos for 646k at £1510 from a Keady farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £238 per 100 kilos for 468k at £1115 for a Dungannon farmer and for 498k at £1185 from a Loughgall farmer.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 706k £1695 £240.00; Keady farmer 646k £1510 £234.00; Armagh farmer 676k £1575 £233.00; Stewartstown farmer 650k £1485 £228.00; Banbridge farmer 708k £1615 £228.00; Collone farmer 674k £1525 £226.00 and Collone farmer 646k £1455 £225.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 524k £1425 £272.00; Loughgall farmer 508k £1215 £239.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1325 £239.00; Keady farmer 584k £1395 £239.00; Loughgall farmer 574k £1365 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 566k £1325 £234.00; Loughgall farmer 558k £1305 £234.00 and Keady farmer 588k £1375 £234.

Middleweight heifers

Dungannon farmer 468k £1115 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 498k £1185 £238.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £950 £236.00; Aghalee farmer 496k £1165 £235.00; Dungannon farmer 444k £1025 £231.00; Keady farmer 424k £975 £230.00; Jerrettspass farmer 438k £1000 £228.00 and Glenanne farmer 480k £1095 £228.

Bullocks

170 bullocks sold in an excellent trade with forward feeding bullocks from £210 to £243 per 100 kilos for 596k at £1445 from an Armagh producer followed by £240 per 100 kilos for 528k at £1265 from a Markethill farmer.

Beef bullocks sold to £231 per 100 kilos for 698k at £1615 from an Aghalee farmer.

Main demand from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights from £210 to £223 for 420k at £935.

Beef bullocks

Tandragee farmer 698k £1615 £231.00; Newry farmer 660k £1515 £230.00; Armagh farmer 648k £1485 £229.00; Benburb farmer 654k £1475 £226.00; Keady farmer 656k £1475 £225.00; Tandragee farmer 658k £1475 £224.00 and Tandragee farmer 680k £1505 £221.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 596k £1445 £243.00; Markethill farmer 528k £1265 £240.00; Benburb farmer 596k £1415 £237.00; Portadown farmer 536k £1265 £236.0; Loughgilly farmer 506k £1185 £234.00; Markethill farmer 510k £1175 £230.00 and Armagh farmer 584k £1345 £230.

Middleweight bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 420k £935 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 490k £1075 £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 472k £1035 £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1045 £219.00; Armagh farmer 428k £915 £214.00; Kilkeel farmer 445k £945 £212.00 and Keady farmer 474k £1005 £212.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 620k £1335 £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 570k £1045 £183.00; Tandragee farmer 616k £1125 £182.00; Ballynahinch farmer 590k £1055 £178.00; Ballynahinch farmer 524k £925 £176.00; Middletown farmer 592k £1035 £174.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 520k £905 £174.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality light males sold from £230 to £278 per 100 kilos for 288k at £800 for a Tandragee farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £210 to £244 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1100 from a Loughgall producer.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £285 for 288k at £820 for a Tandragee farmer followed by £283 per 100 kilos for 272k at £770 for a Castlewellan farmer.

Main trade from £220 to £274 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £269 per 100 kilos for 402k at £1080 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £258 per 100 kilos for 422k at £1090 from a Loughgall farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 450k £1100 £244.00; Tassagh farmer 416k £1010 £243.00; Portadown farmer 424k £1000 £236.00; Tassagh farmer 436k £1020 £234.00; Aughnacloy farmer 462k £1080 £234.00; Aughnacloy farmer 470k £1080 £230.00; Aughancloy farmer 490k £1125 £230.00 and Portadown farmer 468k £1070 £229.

Light male weanlings

Tandagee farmer 288k £800 £278.00; Tandragee farmer 284k £770 £271.00; Cullyhanna farmer 296k £800 £270.00; Portadown farmer 322k £870 £270.00; Portadown farmer 338k £910 £269.00; Tassagh farmer 322k £830 £258.00 and Portadown farmer 384k £970 £253.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 402k £1080 £269.00; Loughgall farmer 422k £1090 £258.00; Loughgall farmer 408k £1050 £257.00; Loughgall farmer 410k £940 £229.00; Keady farmer 498k £1130 £227.00 and Dungannon farmer 410k £920 £224.

Light heifer weanlings

Tandragee farmer 288k £820 £285.00; Castlewellan farmer 272k £770 £283.00; Tandragee farmer 318k £870 £274.00; Tassagh farmer 296k £780 £263.00; Dungannon farmer 336k £880 £262.00; Portadown farmer 312k £810 £260.00; Tassagh farmer 366k £950 £260.00 and Tassagh farmer 392k £1010 £258.

The 60 lots of sucklers returned a very strong demand with good quality outfits selling to £2120 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from a Drumquin farmer.

The same owner received £2020, £1800 and £1780 for similar outfits.

A Keady producer received £1960 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf.

A Cullyhanna producer received £1840 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.

Several more outfits sold from £1300 to £1700 each.

