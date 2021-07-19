Beef heifers selling to £1695 at Markethill Mart

Heifers

180 heifers maintained a very firm trade with forward feeding heifers to £272 per 100 kilos for 524k at £1425 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 508k at £1215 from a Loughgall farmer and for 550k at £1325 from an Armagh producer.

Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £215 to £238 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to £240 per 100 kilos for 706k at £1695 for an Armagh farmer followed by £234 per 100 kilos for 646k at £1510 from a Keady farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £238 per 100 kilos for 468k at £1115 for a Dungannon farmer and for 498k at £1185 from a Loughgall farmer.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 706k £1695 £240.00; Keady farmer 646k £1510 £234.00; Armagh farmer 676k £1575 £233.00; Stewartstown farmer 650k £1485 £228.00; Banbridge farmer 708k £1615 £228.00; Collone farmer 674k £1525 £226.00 and Collone farmer 646k £1455 £225.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 524k £1425 £272.00; Loughgall farmer 508k £1215 £239.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1325 £239.00; Keady farmer 584k £1395 £239.00; Loughgall farmer 574k £1365 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 566k £1325 £234.00; Loughgall farmer 558k £1305 £234.00 and Keady farmer 588k £1375 £234.

Middleweight heifers

Dungannon farmer 468k £1115 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 498k £1185 £238.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £950 £236.00; Aghalee farmer 496k £1165 £235.00; Dungannon farmer 444k £1025 £231.00; Keady farmer 424k £975 £230.00; Jerrettspass farmer 438k £1000 £228.00 and Glenanne farmer 480k £1095 £228.

Bullocks

170 bullocks sold in an excellent trade with forward feeding bullocks from £210 to £243 per 100 kilos for 596k at £1445 from an Armagh producer followed by £240 per 100 kilos for 528k at £1265 from a Markethill farmer.

Beef bullocks sold to £231 per 100 kilos for 698k at £1615 from an Aghalee farmer.

Main demand from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights from £210 to £223 for 420k at £935.

Beef bullocks

Tandragee farmer 698k £1615 £231.00; Newry farmer 660k £1515 £230.00; Armagh farmer 648k £1485 £229.00; Benburb farmer 654k £1475 £226.00; Keady farmer 656k £1475 £225.00; Tandragee farmer 658k £1475 £224.00 and Tandragee farmer 680k £1505 £221.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 596k £1445 £243.00; Markethill farmer 528k £1265 £240.00; Benburb farmer 596k £1415 £237.00; Portadown farmer 536k £1265 £236.0; Loughgilly farmer 506k £1185 £234.00; Markethill farmer 510k £1175 £230.00 and Armagh farmer 584k £1345 £230.

Middleweight bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 420k £935 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 490k £1075 £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 472k £1035 £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1045 £219.00; Armagh farmer 428k £915 £214.00; Kilkeel farmer 445k £945 £212.00 and Keady farmer 474k £1005 £212.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 620k £1335 £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 570k £1045 £183.00; Tandragee farmer 616k £1125 £182.00; Ballynahinch farmer 590k £1055 £178.00; Ballynahinch farmer 524k £925 £176.00; Middletown farmer 592k £1035 £174.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 520k £905 £174.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality light males sold from £230 to £278 per 100 kilos for 288k at £800 for a Tandragee farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £210 to £244 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1100 from a Loughgall producer.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £285 for 288k at £820 for a Tandragee farmer followed by £283 per 100 kilos for 272k at £770 for a Castlewellan farmer.

Main trade from £220 to £274 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £269 per 100 kilos for 402k at £1080 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £258 per 100 kilos for 422k at £1090 from a Loughgall farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 450k £1100 £244.00; Tassagh farmer 416k £1010 £243.00; Portadown farmer 424k £1000 £236.00; Tassagh farmer 436k £1020 £234.00; Aughnacloy farmer 462k £1080 £234.00; Aughnacloy farmer 470k £1080 £230.00; Aughancloy farmer 490k £1125 £230.00 and Portadown farmer 468k £1070 £229.

Light male weanlings

Tandagee farmer 288k £800 £278.00; Tandragee farmer 284k £770 £271.00; Cullyhanna farmer 296k £800 £270.00; Portadown farmer 322k £870 £270.00; Portadown farmer 338k £910 £269.00; Tassagh farmer 322k £830 £258.00 and Portadown farmer 384k £970 £253.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 402k £1080 £269.00; Loughgall farmer 422k £1090 £258.00; Loughgall farmer 408k £1050 £257.00; Loughgall farmer 410k £940 £229.00; Keady farmer 498k £1130 £227.00 and Dungannon farmer 410k £920 £224.

Light heifer weanlings

Tandragee farmer 288k £820 £285.00; Castlewellan farmer 272k £770 £283.00; Tandragee farmer 318k £870 £274.00; Tassagh farmer 296k £780 £263.00; Dungannon farmer 336k £880 £262.00; Portadown farmer 312k £810 £260.00; Tassagh farmer 366k £950 £260.00 and Tassagh farmer 392k £1010 £258.

The 60 lots of sucklers returned a very strong demand with good quality outfits selling to £2120 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from a Drumquin farmer.

The same owner received £2020, £1800 and £1780 for similar outfits.

A Keady producer received £1960 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf.

A Cullyhanna producer received £1840 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.