Beef heifers selling to £1705 at Markethill

The highlight of the sale was prices paid for heavy bullocks and heifers.

Heifers

250 heifers maintained a very firm demand with beef heifers selling to £267 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1705 from a Comber producer.

A Whitecross producer received a top price of £1915 for 770k at £248 per 100 kilos followed by £247 per 100 kilos for 708k at £1745 from a Whitecross farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £230 to £245 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £259 for 508k at £1315 for a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 626k at £1575 from a Comber farmer.

A Comber farmer sold 30 heavy Charolais heifers averaging 640k at £1558 per head £239 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £220 to £258 per 100 kilos for 380k at £985 from a Belleek farmer.

The same owner received £257 per 100 kilos for 414k at £1065 and for 430k at £1105.

Beef heifers

Comber farmer 640k £1705 £267.00; Whitecross farmer 772k £1915 £248.00; Whitecross farmer 708k £1745 £247.00; Comber farmer 644k £1575 £245.00; Comber farmer 642k £1565 £244.00; Comber farmer 666k £1615 £243.00; comber farmer 650k £1575 £242.00 and Comber farmer 698k £1675 £240.

Forward heifers

Jerrettspass farmer 508k £1315 £259.00; Comber farmer 626k £1575 £252.00; comber farmer 620k £1555 £251.00; comber farmer 588k £1465 £249.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1405 £247.00; Comber farmer 614k £1515 £247.00; comber farmer 616k £1515 £246.00 and Comber farmer 614k £1495 £244.

Middleweight heifers

Belleek farmer 382k £985 £258.00; Belleek farmer 414k £1065 £257.00; Belleek farmer 430k £1105 £257.00; Nelleek farmer 370k £935 £253.00; Lisnaskea farmer 410k £1035 £252.00; Poyntzpass farmer 412k £1035 £251.00; Markethill farmer 444k £1105 £249.00 and Derrynoose farmer 444k £1100 £248.

Bullocks

220 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand with beef bullocks selling to a top of £247 for 770k at £1915 for a Newtownhamilton farmer and up to a top price of £1945 for 800k £241 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

This farmer sold six bullocks averaged 773k at £1858 per head £240 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £220 to £241 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £220 to £244 per 100 kilos for 538k at £1315 form a Benburb producer followed by £243 per 100 kilos for 532k at £1295 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for good quality feeding bullocks from £220 to £238 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £265 for 440k at £1175 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £259 for 496k at £1285 and £255 for 460k at £1175.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 776k £1915 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 784k £1895 £242.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 808k £1945 £241.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 770k £1835 £238.00; Banbridge farmer 700k £1665 £238.00; Banbridge farmer 714k £1695 £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 778k £1845 £237.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 724k £1715 £237.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 504k £1235 £245.00; Armagh farmer 538k £1315 £244.00; Armagh farmer 532k £1295 £243.00; Tandragee farmer 532k £1285 £242.00; Ballynahinch farmer 622k £1495 £240.00 and Bessbrook farmer 502k £1205 £240.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 444k £1175 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1285 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1175 £255.00; Armagh farmer 426k £1085 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 474k £1205 £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1175 £244.00; Tandragee farmer 496k £1195 £241.00 and Bessbrook farmer 480k £1145 £239.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £250 to £328 per 100 kilos for 250k at £820 followed by £323 for 248k at £800.

Stronger males sold from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos for 400k at £1120.

Good quality light heifer weanling sold from £230 to £318 for 264k £840 from a Hillsborough farmer followed by £292 per 100 kilos for 264k at £770 from a Tandragee producer.

Stronger heifers from £220 to £277 for 402k at £1115 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £234 for 478k at £1120 from a Portadown farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 402k £1080 £269.00; Newry farmer 410k £1100 £268.00; Lisburn farmer 442k £1100 £249.00; Tandragee farmer 458k £1120 £245.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1130 £244.00; Lisburn farmer 500k £1200 £240.00 and Lisburn farmer 412k £970 £236.

Light male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 250k £820 £328.00; Tandragee farmer 248k £800 £323.00; Rathfriland farmer 280k £900 £321.00; Rathfriland farmer 268k £860 £321.00; Tandragee farmer 278k £870 £313.00; Tandragee farmer 298k £920 £309.00 and Armagh farmer 300k £900 £300.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 402k £1115 £277.00; Portadown farmer 478k £1120 £234.00; Lisburn farmer 428k £990 £231.00; Lurgan farmer 436k £1000 £229.00; Lisburn farmer 402k £910 £226.00 and Lisburn farmer 444k £950 £214.

Light male weanlings

Hillsborough farmer 264k £840 £318.00; Tandragee farmer 264k £770 £292.00; Hillsborough farmer 280k £780 £279.00; Camlough farmer 282k £780 £277.00; Tassagh farmer 312k £830 £266.00; Tassagh farmer 372k £950 £255.00; Derrynoose farmer 324k £810 £250.00 and Keady farmer 304k £740 £243.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1920 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf from a Fintona farmer.

The same owner received £1800 and £1500 for two outfits.