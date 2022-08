Beef heifers selling to £1825 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

230 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers which sold steadily from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1825 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £265 for 650k at £1735 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price of £1965 for 770k at £255 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £230 to £259 for 570k at £1475 from a Benburb producer.

Top price of £335 per 100 kilos for 518k Limousin with breeding potential at £1735 from a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £280 for 400k at £1135 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £268 for 438k at £1175. A Richhill farmer received £258 for 460k at £1195.

Forward heifers

Dungannon farmer 518k £1735 £335.00; Benburb farmer 570k £1475 £259.00; Benburb farmer 634k £1635 £258.00; Cullyhanna farmer 546k £1385 £254.00; Rathfriland farmer 546k £1375 £252.00; Cullyhanna farmer 552k £1385 £251.00; Rathfriland farmer 556k £1385 £249.00 and Rathfriland farmer 610k £1515 £248.

Beef heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 676k £1825 £270.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 654k £1735 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 750k £1975 £263.00; Rathfriland farmer 648k £1675 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 668k £1705 £255.00; Cullyhanna farmer 684k £1735 £254.00; Cullyhanna farmer 732k £1855 £253.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 780k £1975 £253.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 406k ££1135 £280.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1175 £268.00; Richhill farmer 464k £1195 £258.00; Camlough farmer 448k £1145 £256.00; Camlough farmer 472k £1205 £255.00; Richhill farmer 464k £1155 £249.00; Clabby farmer 404k £1005 £249.00 and Richhill farmer 468k £1155 £247.

Bullocks

200 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bullocks sold from £240 to £253 for 770k at £1945 from a Portadown farmer followed by £252 for 710k at £1805 from a Hilltown farmer.

A Tandragee farmer received £251 for 700k at £1775.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £230 to £263 for 520k at £1365 from a Markethill farmer followed by £254 for 570k at £1445 from a Cookstown producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £230 to £288 for 420k at £1215 from a Camlough farmer.

The same owner received £282 for 420k at £1195.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £185 to £198 for 590k at £1165 from a Stewartstown farmer.

The same owner received £197 for 580k at £1155.

Forward bullocks

Markethill farmer 520k £1365 £263.00; Cookstown farmer 570k £1445 £254.00; Dromore farmer 572k £1445 £253.00; Tandragee farmer 586k £1435 £245.00; Markethill farmer 570k £1395 £245.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1465 £244.00; Dungannon farmer 504k £1225 £243.00 and Cookstown farmer 614k £1485 £242.

Beef bullocks

Portadown farmer 770k £1945 £253.00; Hilltown farmer 716k £1805 £252.00; Tandragee farmer 708k £1775 £251.00; Keady farmer 712k £1755 £247.00; Tandragee farmer 742k £1805 £243.00; Portadown farmer 750k £1815 £242.00; Tandragee farmer 680k £1645 £242.00 and Tandragee farmer 780k £1875 £240.

Middleweight bullocks

Camlough farmer 422k £1215 £288.00; Camlough farmer 424k £1195 £282.00; Camlough farmer 468k £1295 £277.00; Mayobridge farmer 484k £1295 £268.00; sixmilecross farmer 394k £1055 £268.00; Mayobridge farmer 422k £1105 £262.00; Markethill farmer 494k £1285 £260.00 and Mayobridge farmer 436k £1125 £258.

Friesian bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 590k £1165 £198.00; Stewartstown farmer 588k £1155 £197.00; Portadown farmer 586k £1145 £195.00; Portadown farmer 586k £1135 £194.00; Stewartstown farmer 566k £1095 £193.00; Stewartstown farmer 610k £1165 £191.00 and Portadown farmer 588k £1115 £190.

Weanlings

200 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £240 to £311 for 296k at £920 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £304 for 320k at £980 from a Rathfriland producer.

Top price of £1110 for 370k at £295 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality strong males sold from £240 to £302 for 414k at £1250 for a Portadown farmer followed by £271 for 470k at £1290 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £276 for 330k at £910 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £265 for 260k at £700 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Limousin heifer with breeding potential weighing 410k sold at £1510 £368 for a Whitecross producer.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 414k £1250 £302.00; Poyntzpass farmer 476k £1290 £271.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1090 £270.00; Poyntzpass farmer 466k £1250 £268.00; Loughgilly farmer 458k £1220 £266.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1160 £266.00; Keady farmer 412k £1080 £262.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 456k £1160 £254.

Light male weanlings

Banbridge farmer 296k £920 £311.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k £980 £304.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k £980 £304.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £940 £303.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1110 £295.00; Rathfriland farmer 312k £920 £295.00; Ardglass farmer 300k £870 £290.00 and Ardglass farmer 326k £930 £285.

Heifer weanlings

Whitecross farmer 410k £1510 £368.00; Ardglass farmer 330k £910 £276.00; Cullyhanna farmer 264k £700 £265.00; Cullyhanna farmer 270k £700 £259.00; Ardglass farmer 316k £810 £256.00; Armagh farmer 306k £770 £252.00; Clabby farmer 374k £900 £241.00; Cullyhanna farmer 256k £620 £242.00 and Armagh farmer 286k £690 £241.

An entry of 95 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 30th August sold in a steady demand. Good quality beef bred cows sold from £195 to £225 per 100 kilos with 670k at £1515 from a Tandragee followed by £209 for 640k at £1335 from an Armagh producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £171 for 800k at £1375 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £163 for 720k at £1185 from an Loughgall farmer.

Main demand from £150 to £162 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tandragee farmer 674k £1515 £225.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1335 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 702k £1415 £202.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1195 £200.00; Ballynahinch farmer 768k £1515 £197.00; Armagh farmer 742k £1455 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £1275 £196.00 and Tassagh farmer 668k £1305 £195.

Friesian cull cows

Loughgall farmer 800k £1375 £171.00; Loughgall farmer 726k £1185 £163.00; Jerrettspass farmer 684k £1105 £162.00; Dungannon farmer 710k £1125 £158.00; Gilford farmer 746k £1175 £158.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 788k £1235 £157.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 618k £955 £155.

Calves

A smaller entry of calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £210 to £320 for a two week old Limousin and for a three week old Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves to £230 for a Limousin.

Main demand from £170 to £210 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £320; Aberdeen Angus £320; Limousin £270; Aberdeen Angus £270; Limousin £240 and Limousin £215.

Heifer calves