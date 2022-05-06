Beef heifers selling to £1940 at Enniskillen

Beef heifers to £1940 for a 654kg Charolais at 297ppk (record).

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 297ppk paid for a 654kg Charolais at £1940, medium weights from 208-280ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1230.

While light weights sold from 212-290ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 654kg at £1940, Charolais 656kg at £1880, Charolais 600kg at £1770, Charolais 590kg at £1710. Lisnaskea producer Charolais 624kg at £1790, Charolais 600kg at £1520, Charolais 530kg at £1450, Charolais 440kg at £1220. Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1690. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 540kg at £1490, Charolais 440kg at £1220. Maghaveely producer Charolais 550kg at £1400, 560kg at £1400.

Bullocks

Bullocks sold from 282p for a 542kg Limousin at £1530 and light weights to 310p for a 374kg Charolais.

Bellanaleck producer 664kg Simmental at £1550, 618kg Limousin at £1490, 622kg Limousin at £14850, 626kg Simmental at £1470. Enniskillen producer 646kg Limousin at £1610, 602kg Limousin at £1430, 648kg Charolais at £1470, 474kg Charolais at £1370, 514kg Charolais at £1370, 472kg Limousin at £1280, 476kg Limousin at £1240, 462kg Limousin 1310. Rosslea producer 692kg Limousin at £1600, 546kg Charolais at £1370. Maghalane producer 614kg Charolais at £1560, 510kg Limousin at £1350. Derrygonnelly producer 616kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 600kg Hereford at £1340. Lisnaskea producer 374kg Charolais at £1160, 412kg Charolais at £1130. Kinawley producer 450kg Charolais at £1180, 464kg Charolais at £1280. Boho producer 598kg Charolais at £1570, 558kg Charolais at £1430, 502kg Charolais at £1400. Fivemiletown producer 520kg Charolais at £1410, 470kg Charolais at £1310. Dungannon producer 512kg Limousin at £1410, 516kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1340, 482kg Limousin at £1300. Ballinamallard producer 534kg Limousin at £1380. Kesh producer 708kg Charolais at £1760, 660kg Charolais at £1690. Maguiresbridge producer 450kg Charolais at £1300, 412kg Charolais at £1260, 426kg Limousin at £1200, 366kg Charolais at £1150, 414kg Charolais at £1220. Churchill producer 466kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090, 454kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks and bulls sold from £700 to £1170 for a Charolais 393kg, heifers sold from 650 to 1010 for a Charolais 385kg.

Ruling prices

Ballinamallard producer 393kg Charolais steer at £1170, 416kg Limousin steer at £1170, 390kg Charolais steer at £1050, 365kg Charolais heifer at £990, 288kg Charolais heifer at £910. Garrison producer 337kg Charolais steer at £1000, 345kg Charolais heifer at £960, 330kg Charolais steer at £980, 305kg Charolais steer at £960, 335kg Charolais steer at £1080, 440kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1070. Enniskillen producer 440kg 365kg Charolais bull at £1020, 440kg Charolais bull at £1180, 380kg Charolais bull at £1090, 285kg Limousin bull at £800. Derrylin producer 275kg Limousin bull at £800, 273kg Charolais bull at £830. Irvinestown producer 234kg Charolais bull at £680, 229kg Limousin bull at £650, 313kg Charolais heifer at £790, 275kg Limousin steer at £860. Belleek producer 423kg Charolais steer at £1100, 335kg Limousin heifer at £870, 255kg Limousin heifer at £600, 249kg Limousin heifer at £600. Fintona producer 193kg Limousin heifer at £500, 250kg Limousin heifer at £730, 202kg Limousin heifer at £500, 258kg Charolais heifer at £680. Derrygonnelly producer 389kg Limousin bull at £1000, 345kg Charolais heifer at £880, 352kg Limousin bull at £870, 367kg Limousin bull at £900. Enniskillen producer 291kg Charolais steer at £940, 311kg Charolais steer at £940, 334kg Hereford steer at £820, 380kg Charolais heifer at £950, 226kg Limousin heifer at £610.

Suckler cows

7 year old Limousin bull at £2020, 2 year old Simmental bull at £1940. 2011 Simmental cow with 5 month Limousin bull at £1960. 2013 Belgian Blue cow in calf at £1770. 2015 Simmental cow in calf at £1720. 2017 Simmental cow with 5 month Limousin bull at £1960. 2017 Aberdeen Angus cow with 2 months Hereford heifer at £1600. 2018 Limousin cow with 1 month Charolais heifer at £1600. 2016 Limousin cow with 1 month Charolais bull at £1560. 2018 Limousin cow with 2 month Charolais heifer at £1520. 2019 Hereford cow with 2 month Charolais bull at £1510. 2018 Charolais cow with 1 month Charolais bull at £1660. 2017 Charolais cow with 2 month Charolais bull at £1580. 2020 Charolais heifer due May to Saler bull at £1380, Limousin heifer due may to Saler bull at £1300.

Calves

April born bulls: Charolais at £390, Simmental at £285, Hereford at £245, Aberdeen Angus at £180. March born bulls: Aberdeen Angus at £180, Friesian at £70. April born heifers: Simmental at £500, at £300, at £330, Aberdeen Angus at £165, at £135. March born heifers: Shorthorn at £210, Aberdeen Angus at £145, at £160, at £190.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 208ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1280 and to a top of at £1520, Friesian cows from 75-138ppk paid for a 690kg at £960.