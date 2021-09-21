Beef heifers selling to £1945 at Markethill

Trade in all sections was exceptionally firm.

The 300 heifers sold again in a very firm demand with beef heifers selling to 241ppk for a 808kg at £1945 for a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 234ppk for 694kg at £1635 from a Loughgall farmer.

Main demand from 215-233ppk.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from 210-248ppk for 630kg at £1565 for an Armagh farmer and for 546kg at £1355 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality midweight heifers sold steadily from 220-266ppk for a 494kg at £1315 for a Lisburn farmer followed by 256ppk for 420kg at £1075 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

A Lisburn farmer received 253ppk 496kg at £1255.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 630kg £1565 £248.00; Portadown farmer 546kg £ 1355 £248.00; Armagh farmer 610kg £1505 £247.00; Benburb farmer 590kg £ 1445 £245.00; Armagh farmer 610kg £1475 £242.00; Loughgall farmer 620kg £1475 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 562kg £ 1325 £236.00 and Portadown farmer 584kg £1375 £235.

Beef heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 808kg £1945 £241ppk; Loughgall farmers 694kg £1625 £234.00; Portadown farmer 650kg £1515 £233.00; Dungannon farmer 688kg £1595 £232.00; Dungannon farmer 658kg £ 1525 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 746kg £1725 £231.00 and Dungannon farmer 646kg £1445 £224.

Middleweight heifers

Lisburn farmer 494kg £1315 £266.00; Poyntzpass farmer 420kg £1075 £256.00; Lisburn farmer 496kg £1255 £253.00; Portadown farmer 422kg £1035 £245.00; Gilford farmer 426kg £1035 £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 494kg £1195 £242.00; Poyntzpass farmer 436kg £1035 £237.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 420kg £995 £237ppk.

Bullock ring

The 250 bullocks sold in a very strong trade.

Forward feeding bullocks from 210-248ppk for 618kg at £1535 for a Newry farmer followed by 247ppk for 640kg at £1585 for a Downpatrick farmer.

Beef bullocks sold to 237ppk for a 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1555 for an Armagh farmer followed by 236ppk for 660kg at £1565 for a Downpatrick farmer.

All good quality bullocks from 210-234ppk. Good quality midweights sold from 220-279ppk for 418kg at £1165 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 272ppk for 430kg at £1175 from a Omagh farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £1375 for 680kg 202ppk for an Middletown farmer.

Top rate 206ppk for 502kg at £1035 for a Ballyward producer.

All good quality Friesians sold steadily from 170-192ppk for 588kg at £1135 for an Armagh farmer.

Forward bullocks

Newry farmer 618kg £1535 £248.00; Downpatrick farmer 642kg £1585 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510kg £1235 £242.00; Moira farmer 538kg £1295 £241.00; Newry farmer 610kg £1445 £237.00; Derrynoose farmer 536kg £1265 £236.00; Benburb farmer 606kg £1425 £235.00; Portadown farmer 546kg £1275 £234.00 and Benburb farmer 598kg £1395 £233.

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer 656kg £1555 £237.00; Downpatrick farmer 662kg £1565 £236.00; Moira farmer 652kg £1525 £234.00; Tandragee farmer 732kg £1655 £226.00; Portadown farmer 666kg £1475 £222.00; Tandragee farmer 728kg £1595 £219.00 and Tandragee farmer 698kg £1525 £219.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 418kg £1165 £279.00; Portadown farmer 432kg £1175 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468kg £1235 £264.00; Jerrettspass farmer 424kg £1115 £263.00; Portadown farmer 416kg £1075 £258.00; Portadown farmer 478kg £1225 £256.00; Glenanne farmer 448kg £1115 £249.00; Tandragee farmer 440kg £1095 £249.00; Glenanne farmer 462kg £1145 £248.

Friesian bullocks

Ballyward farmer 502kg £1035 £206.00; Armagh farmer 682kg £1375 £202.00; Armagh farmer 588kg £1135 £193.00; Armagh farmer 636kg £1165 £183.00; Hillsborough farmer 584kg £1065 £182.00; Mayobridge farmer 502kg £915 £182.00; Armagh farmer 604kg £1095 £181.00; Ballynahinch farmer 608kg £1065 £175.00 and Hillsborough farmer 648kg £1135 £ 175.

Weanling ring

The 320 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade with several pens of top quality continental cross calves on offer.

Light males sold to a top of 375ppk for 272kg at £1020 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by 318ppk for 314kg at £1000 from a Belleeks farmer.

The top price for light males £1150 for 400kg 288ppk for a Mayobridge farmer.

All good quality light males sold steadily from 240-288ppk.

Strong male weanlings sold up to 294ppk for 422kg at £1240 from a Jonesborough farmer. The same owner received 281ppk for 420kg at £1180.

Light heifer weanlings sold to 327ppk for a 306kg at £1000 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by 323ppk for 266kg at £860 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for top quality light heifers from 240-298ppk.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold from 210-250ppk for 460kg at £1040 for a Ballyward farmer followed by 243ppk for 412kg at £1000 for a Mayobridge farmer.

Light male weanlings

Derrynoose farmer 272kg £1020 £375.00; Belleeks farmer 314kg £1000 £318.00; Portadown farmer 354kg £1090 £308.00; Serrynoose farmer 304kg £910 £299.00; Mayobridge farmer 400kg £1150 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 348kg £1000 £287.00; Belleeks farmer 368kg £1060 £288.00 and Belleeks farmer 392kg £1100 £281.

Strong male weanlings

Jonesborough farmer 422kg £1240 £294.00; Jonesborough farmer 420kg £1180 £281.00; Jonesborough farmer 454kg £1200 £264.00; Jonesborough farmer 420kg £1110 £264.00; Dungannon farmer 464kg £1210 £261.00; Dungannon farmer 494kg £1280 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 448kg £1160 £259; Cullyhanna farmer 456kg £1180 £259.00 and Dromore farmer 440kg £1110 £252.

Light heifer weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 306kg £1000 £327.00; Cullyhanna farmer 266kg £860 £323.00; Ballyroney farmer 228kg £680 £298.00; Downpatrick farmer 252kg £715 £284.00; Cullyhanna farmer 304kg £830 £273.00; Ballyward farmer 352kg £880 £250.00; Downpatrick farmer 338kg £840 £249.00 and Keady farmer 306kg £750 £245.

Strong heifer weanlings

Ballyward farmer 416kg £1040 £250.00; Mayobridge farmer 412kg £1000 £243.00; Keady farmer 420kg £980 £233.00; Loughbrickland farmer 406kg £910 £224.00; Glenavy farmer 448kg £980 £219.00; Markethill farmer 480kg £1040 £217.00 and Markethill farmer 444kg £960 £216.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1960 for a Belgian Blue cow and bull calf from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £1880 for a Limousin heifer with heifer calf from a Keady farmer.

A Sixmilecross farmer received £1860 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf followed by £1600.