Beef heifers selling to £1945 at Markethill
The weekly entry of cattle at Markethill Mart rose to 1200 head for the week commencing the 13th of September 2021 culminating in an entry of 900 on Saturday 18th September.
Trade in all sections was exceptionally firm.
The 300 heifers sold again in a very firm demand with beef heifers selling to 241ppk for a 808kg at £1945 for a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 234ppk for 694kg at £1635 from a Loughgall farmer.
Main demand from 215-233ppk.
Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from 210-248ppk for 630kg at £1565 for an Armagh farmer and for 546kg at £1355 from a Portadown farmer.
Good quality midweight heifers sold steadily from 220-266ppk for a 494kg at £1315 for a Lisburn farmer followed by 256ppk for 420kg at £1075 for a Poyntzpass farmer.
A Lisburn farmer received 253ppk 496kg at £1255.
Forward heifers
Armagh farmer 630kg £1565 £248.00; Portadown farmer 546kg £ 1355 £248.00; Armagh farmer 610kg £1505 £247.00; Benburb farmer 590kg £ 1445 £245.00; Armagh farmer 610kg £1475 £242.00; Loughgall farmer 620kg £1475 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 562kg £ 1325 £236.00 and Portadown farmer 584kg £1375 £235.
Beef heifers
Poyntzpass farmer 808kg £1945 £241ppk; Loughgall farmers 694kg £1625 £234.00; Portadown farmer 650kg £1515 £233.00; Dungannon farmer 688kg £1595 £232.00; Dungannon farmer 658kg £ 1525 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 746kg £1725 £231.00 and Dungannon farmer 646kg £1445 £224.
Middleweight heifers
Lisburn farmer 494kg £1315 £266.00; Poyntzpass farmer 420kg £1075 £256.00; Lisburn farmer 496kg £1255 £253.00; Portadown farmer 422kg £1035 £245.00; Gilford farmer 426kg £1035 £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 494kg £1195 £242.00; Poyntzpass farmer 436kg £1035 £237.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 420kg £995 £237ppk.
Bullock ring
The 250 bullocks sold in a very strong trade.
Forward feeding bullocks from 210-248ppk for 618kg at £1535 for a Newry farmer followed by 247ppk for 640kg at £1585 for a Downpatrick farmer.
Beef bullocks sold to 237ppk for a 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1555 for an Armagh farmer followed by 236ppk for 660kg at £1565 for a Downpatrick farmer.
All good quality bullocks from 210-234ppk. Good quality midweights sold from 220-279ppk for 418kg at £1165 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 272ppk for 430kg at £1175 from a Omagh farmer.
Friesian bullocks sold to £1375 for 680kg 202ppk for an Middletown farmer.
Top rate 206ppk for 502kg at £1035 for a Ballyward producer.
All good quality Friesians sold steadily from 170-192ppk for 588kg at £1135 for an Armagh farmer.
Forward bullocks
Newry farmer 618kg £1535 £248.00; Downpatrick farmer 642kg £1585 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510kg £1235 £242.00; Moira farmer 538kg £1295 £241.00; Newry farmer 610kg £1445 £237.00; Derrynoose farmer 536kg £1265 £236.00; Benburb farmer 606kg £1425 £235.00; Portadown farmer 546kg £1275 £234.00 and Benburb farmer 598kg £1395 £233.
Beef bullocks
Armagh farmer 656kg £1555 £237.00; Downpatrick farmer 662kg £1565 £236.00; Moira farmer 652kg £1525 £234.00; Tandragee farmer 732kg £1655 £226.00; Portadown farmer 666kg £1475 £222.00; Tandragee farmer 728kg £1595 £219.00 and Tandragee farmer 698kg £1525 £219.
Middleweight bullocks
Newtownhamilton farmer 418kg £1165 £279.00; Portadown farmer 432kg £1175 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468kg £1235 £264.00; Jerrettspass farmer 424kg £1115 £263.00; Portadown farmer 416kg £1075 £258.00; Portadown farmer 478kg £1225 £256.00; Glenanne farmer 448kg £1115 £249.00; Tandragee farmer 440kg £1095 £249.00; Glenanne farmer 462kg £1145 £248.
Friesian bullocks
Ballyward farmer 502kg £1035 £206.00; Armagh farmer 682kg £1375 £202.00; Armagh farmer 588kg £1135 £193.00; Armagh farmer 636kg £1165 £183.00; Hillsborough farmer 584kg £1065 £182.00; Mayobridge farmer 502kg £915 £182.00; Armagh farmer 604kg £1095 £181.00; Ballynahinch farmer 608kg £1065 £175.00 and Hillsborough farmer 648kg £1135 £ 175.
Weanling ring
The 320 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade with several pens of top quality continental cross calves on offer.
Light males sold to a top of 375ppk for 272kg at £1020 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by 318ppk for 314kg at £1000 from a Belleeks farmer.
The top price for light males £1150 for 400kg 288ppk for a Mayobridge farmer.
All good quality light males sold steadily from 240-288ppk.
Strong male weanlings sold up to 294ppk for 422kg at £1240 from a Jonesborough farmer. The same owner received 281ppk for 420kg at £1180.
Light heifer weanlings sold to 327ppk for a 306kg at £1000 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by 323ppk for 266kg at £860 for a Cullyhanna farmer.
Main demand for top quality light heifers from 240-298ppk.
Stronger heifer weanlings sold from 210-250ppk for 460kg at £1040 for a Ballyward farmer followed by 243ppk for 412kg at £1000 for a Mayobridge farmer.
Light male weanlings
Derrynoose farmer 272kg £1020 £375.00; Belleeks farmer 314kg £1000 £318.00; Portadown farmer 354kg £1090 £308.00; Serrynoose farmer 304kg £910 £299.00; Mayobridge farmer 400kg £1150 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 348kg £1000 £287.00; Belleeks farmer 368kg £1060 £288.00 and Belleeks farmer 392kg £1100 £281.
Strong male weanlings
Jonesborough farmer 422kg £1240 £294.00; Jonesborough farmer 420kg £1180 £281.00; Jonesborough farmer 454kg £1200 £264.00; Jonesborough farmer 420kg £1110 £264.00; Dungannon farmer 464kg £1210 £261.00; Dungannon farmer 494kg £1280 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 448kg £1160 £259; Cullyhanna farmer 456kg £1180 £259.00 and Dromore farmer 440kg £1110 £252.
Light heifer weanlings
Cullyhanna farmer 306kg £1000 £327.00; Cullyhanna farmer 266kg £860 £323.00; Ballyroney farmer 228kg £680 £298.00; Downpatrick farmer 252kg £715 £284.00; Cullyhanna farmer 304kg £830 £273.00; Ballyward farmer 352kg £880 £250.00; Downpatrick farmer 338kg £840 £249.00 and Keady farmer 306kg £750 £245.
Strong heifer weanlings
Ballyward farmer 416kg £1040 £250.00; Mayobridge farmer 412kg £1000 £243.00; Keady farmer 420kg £980 £233.00; Loughbrickland farmer 406kg £910 £224.00; Glenavy farmer 448kg £980 £219.00; Markethill farmer 480kg £1040 £217.00 and Markethill farmer 444kg £960 £216.
Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1960 for a Belgian Blue cow and bull calf from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £1880 for a Limousin heifer with heifer calf from a Keady farmer.
A Sixmilecross farmer received £1860 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf followed by £1600.
Main demand from £1200 to £1580.