Beef heifers selling to £2074 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 218p for a Limousin 810kg at £1765, Friesian cows to 160p 640kg at £1024.

Beef heifers to 258p 760kg at £1960 and bullocks to 257p 680kg at £1747 and to a top per head of £2074 for 850kg. Friesian bullocks to 188p 790kg at £1485.

Beef cows

V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 810kg £1765 (218), P McErlain, Armoy Limousin 620kg £1308 (211), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg £1380 (200), Limousin 750kg £1492 (199), M Kelly Newtowncrommelin Charolais 580kg £1125 (194), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 620kg £1171 (189), V Hamilton Cushendun Limousin 740kg £1391 (188) and W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1234 (187).

Friesian cows

J Maybin, 640kg £1024 9160), B Alexander Ahoghill 730kg £1058 (145), R J Gage, Clough 590kg £826 (140), B Alexander Ahoghill 840kg £1167 (139), 760kg £1041 (137), S J and R J McClean Straid Hol 610kg £835 (137), M T Boyd Hol 750kg £1012 (135) and W Moore, Templepatrick 780kg £1037 (330).

Beef heifers

R Currie, Ballymena Charolais 760kg £1960 9258), G McMullan, Knockloughrim 700kg £1799 (257), Limousin 640kg £1619 (253), Limousin 680kg £1659 (244), Limousin 630kg £1505 (239), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 630kg £1505 (239), G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 730kg £1737 9238) and P McErlaine, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg £1475 (238).

Beef bullocks top per kg

N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 680kg £1747 9257), J Goudy, Greyabbey Cha 730kg £1861 (255), R McCartney Cookstown Limousin 790kg £2006 (254), G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 740kg £1872 (253), P Henry, Glarryford Limousin 700kg £1750 (250), L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 790kg £1959 (248), G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 680kg £1672 (246) and M/S J and D Boyle, Charolais 780kg £1918 (246).

Beef bullocks top prices per head

M McKeefrey, Garvagh Limousin 850kg £2074, R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 790kg £2006, J Goudy, Greyabbey Charolais 820kg £1992. L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 790kg £1959, M/S J and D Boyle, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 790kg £1943, Charolais 780kg £1918, R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 800kg £1912 and Wm McLeister Portglenone Limousin 790kg £1872.

Friesian bullocks

S Pentland, Clontinglare 790kg £1485 (188), R J Gage, Clough 640kg £1171 9183), W J at D Wallace, Ballymena 630kg £1152 9183), R Quinn, Toomebridge 600kg £1092 (182), R Currie, Ballymoney 730kg £1270 (174), G and S Carey Dunloy 620kg £1072 (173) and R Currie, Ballymoney 680kg £1169 (172), 680kg £1142 (168).

Friday, November 12, 2021: 29 dairy cattle in Ballymena resulted in a exceptional trade selling to £2640, leading prices: David Wallace, Antrim £2640, WJ Johnston, Ligoniel £2600, £2400, Beattie Lilburn, Dromore £2200 and David Wilson, Newtownabbey £2200.

25 sucklers sold to £1480, leading prices: S Heffron, Randalstown Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1480, C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler cow and heifer calf 1460 and Brian Moorhead Hereford cow and heifer calf £1450, Hereford cow and bull calf £1290, Hereford cow and bull calf £1230, Hereford cow and heifer calf £1160.

290 dropped calves in sold to a terrific trade. Bulls calves sold to £675, heifer calves to £590 and Friesia bulls to £250.

Beef bred bull calves: Alex McFarlane, Hollywood (2) Belgian Blue £675, (3) £665, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £650, Belgian Blue £630, Belgian Blue £620, Belgian Blue £600 and Alex McFarlane (4) £590.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £590, Alastair McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £440, RG Mulholland, Hannahstown Simmental £435, Simmental £425, Alastair McBurney Belgian Blue £410, Alan McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £410 and Wm Warwick, Moorfields Simmental £400.

Friesian bull calves sold to: McGookin Farming, Ballyclare (2) £250, £225, R Dunlop, Broughshane £200, Ian Henry, Cookstown £190, H and A Speedy £160, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm (4) £160 and Norman Leslie, Castledawson (5) £150.

Another good entry of 350 weanlings resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £820 over for a Charolais 430kg at £1250 presented by Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod. Heifers sold to £860 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1200 offered by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Alan Bowman, Comber Limousin 200kg £690 (345), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 240kg £810 (337), Stephen A McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £790 (329) and S Taylor Charolais 250kg £810 (324).

301-350kgs

Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate Charolais 320kg £1080 (337), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 340kg £1080 (317) and Carrigeen Farms Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), Charolais 350kg £1050 (300), Charolais 340kg £990 (291).

351kg and over

Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 430kg £1250 (290), Carrigeen Farms (2) Charolais 360kg £1020 (283), Charolais 380kg £10665 (280), Kyle Molyneaux Limousin 380kg £1010 (265) and Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 360kg £955 (265).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £955 (341), Alan Bowman, Comber Limousin 290kg £970 (334), Mrs S Gowdy, Charolais 300kg £955 (318), Limousin 250kg £790 (316) and Tom Tinsley, Stoneyford Limousin 290kg £910 (313).

301-350kgs

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg £1200 (352), Paul McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 330kg £1040 (315), Paul McLarnon, Hannahstown Limousin 350kg £1030 (294), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 310kg £850 (274), Charolais 330kg £900 (272) and Paul McLarnon Limousin 320kg £860 (268).

351kg and over

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), Limousin 380kg £1060 (279), Limousin 360kg £915 (254), C Magill, Larne Charolais 370kg £885 (239), Carrigeen Farms Limousin 410kg £960 (234) and Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais 370kg £790 (213).

Monday, November 15, 2021: An entry of 700 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Breeders sold to £185, ewe lambs to £165 and stores to £114.

Leading prices as follows

Store lambs: C McCammond, Larne 27 Texel £114, Ramon Hayes, Moorfields 5 Charollais £113, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne 16 Texel £112, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 21 Texel £111.50, James Rowney, Ballynure 12 Texel £111, R Gardiner, Clough 4 Charollais £110 and June Loughridge, Armoy 2 Mule £107.

Ewe lambs sold to: A McConnell, Ligoniel 1 Texel £165, Brendan McCann, Portglenone Suffolk £136, 2 Texel £134, 2 Texel £132, GA Fleming, Templepatrick 9 Texel £125, R Frazer, Ratheiferiland 9 Suffolk £116, D McAdoo, Magherafelt 14 Charollais £116, James Carey, Cloughmills 9 Texel £111, B Millar, Randalstown 6 Dorsets £111, 5 Dorsets £111 and Ian Gibson, Broughshane 5 Ven £111.

Breeders sold to: A McConnell, Ligoniel Texel £185, Texel £175, Texel £124, Mark Rainey, Crumlin Zwartbles £122, H Henry, Larne 4 Suffolk £114, JF Leslie, Ballymoney 5 Mule £106, 14 Mule £106 and John Robinson, Ballynahinch 1 Zwartbles £104.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021: A smaller entry of store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £780 over for a Limousin 530kg at £1310 presented by P and M McGeary, Dungannon.

Heifers sold to £730 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1290 offered by Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

P and M McGeary, Dungannon Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg £1040 (247), Blonde d’Aquitaine 470kg £1130 (240), Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg £990 (235), RJ Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 440kg £1010 (229), B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £110 (226) and local farmer Simmental 350kg £770 (220).

501kg and over

P and M McGeary, Dungannon Limousin 530kg £1310 (247), Limousin 510kg £1250 (245), Limousin 550kg £1310 (238), RJ Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 520kg £1200 (230), Ian Rea, Crumlin Charolais 570kg £1300 (228), B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £1270 (226), Charolais 560kg £1255 (224), A Devlin, Ballycastle St 560kg £1200 (214), Simmental 560kg £1200 (214), P and M McGeary Limousin 570kg £1205 (211) and A Devlin Stabiliser 530kg £1120 (211).

Heifers 501kg and over

E Mulgrew, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1265 (234), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 560kg £1290 (230), A Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1270 (226), E Mulgrew Shorthorn 540kg £1200 (222), A Thompson Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1165 (219), Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1080 (211), E Mulgrew Limousin 520kg £1100 (211) and A Thompson Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1115 (210).

Wednesday, November 17, 2021: Fat ewes to £247 at Ballymena.

An entry of 2120 lambs met a super trade on Wednesday past.

Fat lambs sold to 551p for 13 Texel 21kg at £118.50 presented by R Fleming, Nutts Corner and to a top per head of £142 for 16 heavy lambs 33.5kg at £142.

Fat ewes sold to a super price of £247 for a smashing Texel presented by Roy Beggs, Larne.

Top per kg: R Fleming, Nutts Corner 13 Texel 21.5kg £118.50 (551), Shaws Hill farm, Kells 59 Texel 22kg £121 (550), WA Hagan, Ballyclare 24 Texel 22kg £121 (550), S McAllister, Glenarm 36 Texel 20.5kg £112.50 (548), R Davison, Broughshane 25 Texel 21kg £115 (547), A Smyth, Moorfields 7 Texel 21kg £115 (547), Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus 7 Texel 21kg £115 (547), N Alexander, Gracehill 7 Texel 21kg £115 (547), A McAnally, Ballyboley 7 Texel 20kg £109.50 (547), J Irvine, Carrickfergus 12 Texel 20kg £109.50 (547), John McFall, Broughshane 11 Texel 22.5kg £123 (546), JS Hamilton, Kells 20 23kg £125.50 (545), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 10 Texel 23kg £125.50 (545), S Gillespie, Portglenone 43 Charollais 22kg £120 (545), Raymond Andrews, Kells 3 Texel 20kg £109 (545) and John Magee, Kilwaughter 8 Mule 21.5kg £117 (544).

Top prices per head: Noel Collins, Aghadowey 16 Texel 33.5kg £142, WR Magee, Kilwaughter 16 Suffolk 26kg £131.50, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 21 Suffolk 27.5kg £131, Noel Collins, Aghadowey 28 Texel 26kg £131, James Graham, Raloo 15 Texel 24.5kg £130.50, W Wright, Carnlough 1 Texel 25kg £130, John McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 26.5kg £130, Sharon White, Cloughmills 26 Texel 24kg £130, W McAllister, Kells 8 Charollais 24.5kg £130, M Moffett, Broughshane 20 Texel 26.5kg £130, R Boyle, Larne 9 Texel 25kg £130, AT Lowry, Loughgiel 20 Texel 25.5kg £129, K and P Buchanan, Larne 27 Texel 24.5kg £129, D ODonavan, Coleraine 9 Texel 25.5kg £129, local farmer 22 Charollais 25kg £128.50 and H McCullough, Randalstown 11 Texel 25kg £128.50.

Lighter lambs sold to: Mark Patterson, Nutts Corner 22 Texel 19kg £109 (573), Samuel Wilson, Randalstown 10 Texel 18kg £101.50 (563), JA Gillan, Clough 7 Charollais 19kg £106 (557), Alun Coulter, Randalstown 2 Texel 18.5kg £103 (556), A McAnally, Ballyboley 7 Texel 20kg £109.50 (547), J Irvine, Carrickfergus 12 Texel 20kg £109.50 (547), M and R Simpson, Broughshane 2 Texel 18.5kg £101 (546), Raymond Andrews, Kells 3 Texel 20kg £109 (545), Andrew White, Broughshane 4 Texel 18.5kg £100 (540) and C and I Mills, Glenarm 7 Cheviots 20kg £108 (540).

Fat ewes (219)

First quality

Suffolk - £110-£147

Texel - £140-£247

Crossbred - £80-£117