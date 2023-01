Heifers

140 heifers returned a very firm trade with prices increased from the previous sale.

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £240 to £289 for 518k at £1495 from an Armagh farmer followed by £279 for 540k at £1515 from a Portadown producer.

Livestock Markets

A Tandragee farmer also received £279 for 580k at £1615.

Beef heifers sold to £273 for 700k at £1915 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £230 to £280 for 588k at £1365 from a Portadown farmer followed by £264 for 490k at £1305 from a Greyabbey producer.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 518k £1495 £289.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1515 £279.00; Tandragee farmer 580k £1615 £279.00; Carrowdore farmer 560k £1535 £274.00; Granemore farmer £520k £1425 £274.00; Portadown farmer 702k £1915 £273.00; Greyabbey farmer 552k £1505 £273.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 626k £1695 £271.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 488k £1365 £280.00; Greyabbey farmer 494k £1305 £264.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1295 £259.00; Dromara farmer 448k £1155 £258.00; Downpatrick farmer 480k £1235 £257.00; Keady farmer 430k £1105 £257.00; Granemore farmer 446k £1135 £255.00 and Granemore farmer 490k £1245 £254.

Bullocks

140 bullocks included several pens of beef bullocks which sold to a top of £269 for 700k at £1895 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received £266 per 100 kilos for 738k at £1965.

Today top price of £1995 was paid twice for 750k from a Ballynahinch farmer £263.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £240 to £265 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £278 for 640k at £1795 from a Donacloney farmer followed by £264 for 650k at £1725 from a Portadown producer.

All good quality forward feeders from £240 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold to £283 for 390k at £1105 from a Downpatrick farmer.

All good quality middleweights from £225 to £253 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1095 from a Downpatrick farmer.

Beef bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 704k £1895 £269.00; Ballynahinch farmer 738k £1965 £266.00; donaghcloney farmer 696k £1845 £265.00; Ballynahinch farmer 700k £1845 £264.00; Ballynahinch farmer 758k £1995 £263.00; Ballynahinch farmer 744k £1955 £263.00; Ballynahinch farmer 766k £1995 £260.00; Donaghcloney farmer 774k £1995 £258.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 738k £1895 £257.

Forward bullocks

Donaghcloney farmer 646k £1795 £278.00; Portadown farmer 654k £1725 £264.00; Donaghcloney farmer 676k £1750 £259.00; Warrenpoint farmer 668k £1695 £254.00; Banbridge farmer 636k £1605 £252.00; Warrenpoint farmer 654k £1635 £250.00 and Dromara farmer 598k £1485 £248.

Middleweight bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 390k £1105 £283.00; Downpatrick farmer 432k £1095 £253.00; Downpatrick farmer 478k £1195 £250.00; Downpatrick farmer 478k £1185 £248.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1175 £247.00; Banbridge farmer 488k £1195 £245.00; Belleeks farmer 426k £1025 £241.00 and Downpatrick farmer 476k £1135 £239.

Friesian bullocks

Ballyward farmer 514k £1065 £207.00; Portadown farmer 558k £1105 £198.00; Portadown farmer 650k £1225 £189.00 and Portadown farmer 590k £1095 £186.

Weanlings

180 weanlings sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality light males from £240 to £306 for 314k at £960 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £294 for 360k at £1070 from a Dromara farmer.

Stronger males sold to £287 for 404k at £1160 from a Rostrevor farmer followed by £282 for 430k at £1220 from a Poyntzpass producer.

All good quality lots sold from £240 to £268 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £275 for 320k at £880 from a Downpatrick farmer followed by £269 for 308k at £830 from a Dromara farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 404k £1160 £287.00; Poyntzpass farmer 432k £1220 £282.00; Poyntzpass farmer 410k £1100 £268.00; Poyntzpass farmer 430k £1140 £265.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1130 £264.00; Belleek farmer 406k £1060 £261.00; Poyntzpass farmer 466k £1200 £258.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 412k £1050 £255.

Light male weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 314k £960 £306.00; Rostrevor farmer 246k £750 £305.00; Poyntzpass farmer 330k £980 £297.00; Dromara farmer 364k £1070 £294.00; Poyntzpass farmer 380k £1090 £287.00; Crossmaglen farmer 236k £680 £288.00; Banbridge farmer 318k £900 £283.00; Dromara farmer 304k £860 £283.00 and Armagh farmer 368k £1030 £280.

Heifer weanlings

Clough farmer 320k £880 £275.00; Dromara farmer 308k £830 £269.00; Tynan farmer 344k £920 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 338k £900 £266.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 344k £900 £262.00; Dromara farmer 330k £860 £261.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 344k £890 £259.00 and Clough farmer 320k £820 £256.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2150 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from an Omagh farmer.

The same owner received £1950, £1830, £1800 for similar outfits.

