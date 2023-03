Beef heifers selling to £292 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1925 at Markethill

Trade in all rings remained very firm with prices similar to previous weeks.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to £292 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1925 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. The same owner received £281 for 670k at £1885.

Main demand from £245 to £262 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold £278 for 602k at £1675 from a Kilkeel farmer and for 630k at £1765 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £306 for 452k at £1385 from a Lurgan farmer.

The same owner received £291 for 500k at £1455.

A Keady farmer received £283 for 404k at £1145.

Forward heifers

Kilkeel farmer 602k £1675 £278.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 636k £1765 £278.00; Kilkeel farmer 536k £1475 £275.00; Kilkeel farmer 590k £1565 £265.00; Kilkeel farmer 588k £1535 £261.00; Kilkeel farmer 546k £1395 £256.00 and Kilkeel farmer 540k £1365 £253.

Beef heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1925 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 670k £1885 £281.00; Dungannon farmer 678k £1775 £262.00; Kilkeel farmer 644k £1665 £259.00 and Kilkeel farmer 652k £1645 £252.

Middleweight heifers

Lurgan famer 452k £1385 £306.00; Lurgan farmer 500k £1455 £291.00; Keady farmer 404k £1145 £283.00; Tynan farmer 416k £1145 £275.00; Keady farmer 406k £1115 £275.00; Keady farmer 426k £1165 £273.00; Keady farmer 414k £1125 £272.00; Keady farmer 420k £1135 £270.00; Keady farmer 452k £1205 £267.00 and Keady farmer 420k £1115 £265.

Bullocks

A small entry of bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Middleweight steers sold to £275 for 420k at £1165 from a Tandragee farmer.

Forward bullocks sold to £265 for 530k at £1405 from a Keady farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £213 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1395 from a Markethill producer.

Store bullocks

Tandragee farmer 424k £1165 £275.00; Tandragee farmer 470k £1235 £263.00; Keady farmer 530k £1405 £265.00; Markethill farmer 650k £1585 £244.00; Benburb farmer 444k £1155 £260.00; Portadown farmer 362k £945 £261.00; Keady farmer 442k £1135 £257.00 and Tandragee farmer 448k £1125 £251.

Weanlings

170 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £260 to £305 for 308k at £940 from a Crossmaglen farmer and the 290k at £890 from a Keady producer.

A Tassagh farmer also received £305 for 348k at £1060.

Top price of £1200 was paid for 308k at £302 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality strong males sold from £250 to £287 for 420k at £1210 from a Gawleys Gate farmer followed by £275 for 408k at £1120 from a Castlewellan producer.

Light heifer weanings from £240 to £324 for 352k at £1140 from a Tynan farmer.

The same owner received £315 for 368k at £1160.

Stronger heifers sold to £266 for 440k at £1180 from a Tynan farmer followed by £258 for 440k at £1135 from an Armagh producer.

Strong male weanlings

Gawleys Gate farmer 422k £1210 £287.00; Castlewellan farmer 408k £1120 £275.00; Crossmaglen farmer 430k £1180 £274.00; Dromara farmer 434k £1180 £272.00; Tassagh farmer 408k £1100 £270.00; Aghalee farmer 404k £1070 £265.00 and Aghalee farmer 420k £1070 £252.

Light male weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 308k £940 £305.00; Keady farmer 292k £890 £305.00; Tassagh farmer 348k £1060 £305.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1200 £302.00; Crossmaglen farmer 322k £960 £298.00; Markethill farmer 354k £1040 £294.00; Gawleys Gate farmer 368k £1040 £283.00 and Dromore farmer 262k £740 £282.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tynan farmer 444k £1180 £266.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1135 £258.00; Gawleys Gate farmer 474k £1210 £255.00; Crossmaglen farmer 412k £1040 £252.00; Portadown farmer Aberdeen Angus 422k £1000 £237.00 and Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k £980 £237.

Light heifer weanlings

Tynan farmer 352k £1140 £324.00; Tynan farmer 368k £1160 £315.00; Dromara farmer 352k £970 £276.00; Dromara farmer 252k £700 £277.00; Armagh farmer 400k £1070 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 348k £920 £264.00; Ballygowan farmer 322k £850 £264.00; Dromara farmer 338k £890 £263.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 324k £840 £259.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2220 for a 2015 Charolais cow with a heifer calf at foot from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £2150 for 2015 Limousin cow and heifer calf and received £1780 for two more outfits.

Several more turnouts sold from £1250 to £1700 each.

