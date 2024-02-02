Beef heifers selling to up to €2680 for 740kgs at Raphoe Mart
There was another large entry for this week’s sale with continued demand for stock around the ring and online.
The superb trade on the day saw many cattle selling up to €3.50/kg and €3.80/kg while beef heifers sold up to €2680 for 740kgs.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2100/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 8th February 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.