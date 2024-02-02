News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Beef heifers selling to up to €2680 for 740kgs at Raphoe Mart

There was another large entry for this week’s sale with continued demand for stock around the ring and online.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The superb trade on the day saw many cattle selling up to €3.50/kg and €3.80/kg while beef heifers sold up to €2680 for 740kgs.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets
Most Popular

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2100/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 8th February 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

Related topics:Aberdeen Angus