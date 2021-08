Beef heifers selling to up to £1805 at Markethill

Heifers

210 heifers cleared in a very strong demand with beef heifers selling to a top of £267 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1765 from a Crossgar farmer.

The same owner received £261 per 100 kilos for 664k at £1735 and sold up to £1805 for 728k at £248.

This seller received an average price of £251 per 100 kilos for 12 heifers 670k at £1688 each.

All good quality beef heifers sold from £220 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £247 for 578k at £1425 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £246 per 100 kilos for 592k at £1455 from a Dungannon producer.

Main demand from £210 to £243 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £238 for 414k at £985 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £232 for 438k at £1015 from a Dungannon farmer.

All good quality middleweights from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 578k £1425 £247.00; Dungannon farmer 592k £1455 £246.00; Newry farmer 574k £1395 £243.00; Downpatrick farmer 616k £1475 £239.00; Crossgar farmer 616k £1465 £238.00; Newry farmer 596k £1405 £236.00 and Crossgar farmer 564k £1325 £235.

Beef heifers

Crossgar farmer 660k £1765 £267.00; Crossgar farmer 664k £1735 £261.00; Crossgar farmer 662k £1685 £255.00; Crossgar farmer 686k £1735 £253.00; Crossgar farmer 664k £1675 £252.00; Downpatrick farmer 690k £1725 £250.00; Crossgar farmer 688k £1715 £249.00; Crossgar farmer 656k £1635 £249.00; Crossgar farmer 678k £1685 £249.00 and Crossgar farmer 728k £1805 £248.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 414k £985 £238.00; Dungannon farmer 438k £1015 £232.00; Crossgar farmer 500k £1155 £231.00; Dungannon farmer 462k £1065 £231.00; Dungannon farmer 496k £1105 £223.00; Dungannon farmer 440k £975 £222.00; Banbridge farmer 474k £1045 £221.00 and Banbridge farmer 448k £985 £220.

Bullocks

210 bullocks sold in another very firm demand with beef bullocks to £242 for 698k at £1685 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £240 for 674k at £1615 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £215 to £231 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £247 for 504k at £1245 for a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £242 for 526k at £1275.

All good quality feeders sold from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £280 for 398k at £1115 for a Portadown farmer followed by £278 for 412k at £1145 for a Portadown producer.

Main demand for good quality middleweights from £210 to £256 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer 504k £1245 £247.00; Portadown farmer 526k £1275 £242.00; Mountnorris farmer 590k £1415 £240.00; Markethill farmer 634k £1485 £234.00; Keady farmer 502k £1175 £234.00; Moira farmer 584k £1355 £232.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1435 £231.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 698k £1685 £242.00; Cullyhanna farmer 674k £1615 £240.00; Markethill farmer 692k £1595 £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 676k £1545 £229.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1495 £227.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 398k £1115 £280.00; Portadown farmer 412k £1145 £278.00; Portadown farmer 418k £1105 £264.00; Keady farmer 388k £1015 £262.00; Portadown farmer 428k £1095 £256.00; Portadown farmer 422k £1065 £252.00; Moira farmer 498k £1245 £250.00 and Keady farmer 454k £1125 £248.

Weanlings

250 weanlings returned several exceptionally high prices with heifer weanlings selling to a top of £1515 for 422k Limousin for a Richhill farmer £359 per 100 kilos.

The same owner received £295 per 100 kilos for 440k at £1310.

Several more strong heifers sold from £215 to £232 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £280 for 322k at £900 for a Markethill farmer.

The same owner received £272 for 294k at £800.

All good quality light heifers from £220 to £268 per 100 kilos. Light male weanlings sold to £313 for 368k at £1150 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £304 for 360k at £1100 from a Ballygawley farmer and for 380k at £1160 from a Richhill producer.

All good quality light males sold from £220 to £301 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £286 for 448k at £1280 from a Portadown farmer.

Main demand for good quality lots from £220 to £278 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 422k £1515 £359.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1310 £295.00; Tassagh farmer 440k £1020 £232.00; Armagh farmer 432k £990 £229.00 and Tassagh farmer 418k £900 £215.

Light heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 322k £900 £280.00; Markethill farmer 294k £800 £272.00; Tassagh farmer 332k £890 £268.00; Lisburn farmer 348k £880 £253.00; Tassagh farmer 388k £980 £253.00; Poyntzpass farmer 356k £870 £244.00; Markethill farmer 362k £870 £240.00; Poyntzpass farmer 322k £770 £239.00 and Markethill farmer 338k £800 £237.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 448k £1280 £286.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1180 £278.00; Richhill farmer 436k £1210 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 476k £1280 £269.00; Richhill farmer 448k £1200 £268.00; Tassagh farmer 462k £1190 £258.00; Dungannon farmer 446k £1140 £256.00 and Tassagh farmer 484k £1230 £254.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 368k £1150 £313.00; Ballygawley farmer 362k £1100 £304.00; Armagh farmer 382k £1160 £304.00; Tassagh farmer 382k £1150 £301.00; Richhill farmer 372k £1080 £290.00; Richhill farmer 366k £1060 £289.00; Ballygawley farmer 350.00; £1000 £286.00; Tassagh farmer 388k £1100 £284.00 and Ballygawley farmer 362k £1000 £276.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £1760 paid twice for a Charolais cow and heifer calf from a Warrenpoint farmer and for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Richhill producer.

A Banbridge farmer sold a Limousin cow and bull calf at £1560.