Beef PGI process is gathering pace

LMC staff. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

In fact, the European Commission has indicated that it would actively support and facilitate Northern Ireland’s participation in the PGI application process.

Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) chief Executive Ian Stevenson believes that securing PGI status will help Northern Ireland’s beef sector secure markets around Europe and beyond that it has built up over many years.

He added: “Irish beef already has a strong, international reputation in terms of it being a grass fed product. Northern Ireland has always been at the heart of this story.

“Previously, LMC had developed the Greenfields brand and used this to successfully market beef from Northern Ireland in a number of European countries. Securing PGI will add another positive dimension in the marketplace.”

Ian Stevenson also pointed out that PGI status has been used successfully by food manufacturers in a number of European countries to heighten consumer awareness and, in so doing, secure stronger market returns for their produce.

He added:“I see no reason why this type of scenario cannot be replicated, where Irish Grass Fed Beef is concerned.”

But despite this week’s developments, it may still take quite a while for the PGI application process to run its course.

Ian Stevenson again:“Securing PGI is all about process. In the first instance Northern Ireland was not officially included in the PGI application sent to Brussels by the Irish government on behalf of Bord Bia.

“We were referenced in an accompanying letter written by Ireland’s farm minister Charlie McConalogue to the European Commission. This, in turn, narrows the route which Northern Ireland must follow to secure inclusion in the PGI application.”

This week has seen the European Commission responding to Dublin’s initial PGI application citing a number of technical questions, which the Irish government must respond to.

Ian Stevenson commented:“Once Dublin has officially responded to the European Commission’s technical queries, and Brussels completes its scrutiny of the application it will then initiate a period of ‘international opposition’ with regard to the granting of the PGI.

“This procedure provides for EU and Third Country scrutiny of the proposed PGI, allowing stakeholder groups and individual producers in relevant countries to flag up any legitimate issues they might have concerning the application.

“It is at this stage that the local beef sector can submit a constructive opposition, which will officially communicate the desire to have Northern Ireland officially included in the PGI application.”

But Northern Ireland must also continue with its work to demonstrate that it can meet and verify all the technical criteria that actually define the term: Irish Grass Fed Beef.

“We already know the criteria referenced by Bord Bia in the original application and technical specification submitted to Brussels,” confirmed Ian Stevenson.

“The fact is that all stakeholder groups across the island support the progression of the PGI application.”

A PGI working group for Northern Ireland has now been set up. In addition to the involvement of the Commission, the group comprises representation from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association (NIMEA), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Enterprise (DAERA); the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Ian Stevenson continued: “We all know that the criteria referenced by Bord Bia in the PGI application are as valid locally as they are on the rest of the island. I am fully confident that the working group will be able to officially verify these standards on behalf of the local beef sector.

“This is by no means an insurmountable challenge: all island PGIs already exist for both Irish whiskey and salmon.”

The final piece of the jigsaw centres on which organisation will officially submit the PGI application on behalf of Northern Ireland and LMC stands ready to support the industry’s endeavours in this regard.

“The official application to join the PGI will be submitted on behalf of Northern Ireland by a DEFRA minister,” Ian Stevenson explained.

“This follows the process followed in Dublin, which saw Ireland’s farm minister submit the initial PGI application on behalf of Bord Bia.”

He concluded: “The run-up to Northern Ireland’s application being officially submitted will entail discussions involving DEFRA, DAERA, DAFM, Bord Bia and the local PGI working group.