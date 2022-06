Beef prices increase further at Markethill

BULLOCKS

A very good entry of beef bullocks included a pen of exceptional Char bullocks from a Richhill farmer which sold to a top of £2495 for 910k £272 with a top rate of £286 for 720k at £2075 followed by 770k at £2105. The load average was 790k £2140 per head £270 per 100 kilos. Main demand for beef bullocks from £250 to £286 with good quality forward feeding bullocks selling from £240 to £278 for 620k at £1375 from an Armagh farmer followed by £272 for 510k at £1405 for a Milford farmer. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £259 for 488k at £1265 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £245 for 400k at £985 from a Newry producer.

Forward bullocks: Armagh farmer 624k £1735 £278.00; Milford farmer 516k £1405 £272.00; Milford farmer 502k £1365 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1465 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 566k £1495 £264.00; Armagh farmer 632l £1615 £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1455 £255.00; Benburb farmer 550k £1365 £248.00.

Beef bullocks: Armagh farmer 726k £2075 £286.00; Armagh farmer 772k £2105 £273.00; Armagh farmer 916k £2495 £272.00; Armagh farmer 774k £2105 £272.00; Armagh farmer 834k £2235 £268.00; Armagh farmer 664k £1775 £267.00; Armagh farmer 766k £2035 £266.00; Armagh farmer 688k £1815 £264.00; Armagh farmer 860 £2255 £262.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 488k £1265 £259.00; Newry farmer 402k £985 £245.00; Newry farmer 488k £1195 £245.00; Newry farmer 420k £1025 £244.00; Portadown farmer 480k £1165 £243.00; Crumlin farmer 498k £1095 £220.00.

HEIFERS

170 heifers sold in another exceptionally strong trade with forward feeding heifers from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1835 from an Armagh farmer followed by £283 for 590k at £1695 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Beef heifers sold to £286 for 660k at £1895 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £271 for 650k at £1765 from a Katesbridge producer. A Loughgilly producer received £265 for 710k at £1895. Good quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £286 for 414k at £1195 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £282 for 440k at £1245 and £275 for 450k at £1255. Main demand for good quality middleweights from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 610k £1835 £300.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 598k £1695 £283.00; Keady farmer 612k £1725 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k £1625 £279.00; Annaghmore farmer 536k £1495 £279.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1435 £276.00; Armagh farmer 558k £1525 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 644k £1745 £271.00.

Beef heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1895 £286.00; Katesbridge farmer 652k £1765 £271.00; Loughgilly farmer 714k £1895 £265.00; Katesbridge farmer 648k £1695 £262.00; Armagh farmer 656k £1705 £260.00; Armagh farmer 730k £1815 £249.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1845 £247.00.

Middleweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 414k £1185 £286.00; Rathfriland farmer 442k £1245 £282.00; Ballygawley farmer 412k £1135 £275.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k £1255 £275.00; Rathfriland farmer 446k £1195 £268.00; Ballygawley farmer 400k £1055 £264.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1045 £263.00; Rathfriland farmer 480k £1255 £262.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings sold in an excellent trade with good quality light males selling from £250 to £304 for 270k at £820 from a Silverbridge farmer followed by £293 for 290k at £860 from a Keady producer. Top price of £1110 was paid for 400k at £278 from a Milford producer. Stronger male weanlings sold to £293 for 420k at £1240 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £271 for 406k at £1100 from a Castlewellan producer. Main demand for strong males from £230 to £260. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £268 for 284k at £760 for a Camlough farmer followed by £257 for 370k at £950 for an Ardglass producer. The same owner received £256 for 390k at £1010. Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £323 for 452k at £1460 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £306 for 430k at £1320 from a Loughgilly producer. Several more sold from £230 to £243 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings: Dungannon farmer 424k £1240 £293.00; Castlewellan farmer 406k £1100 £271.00; Castlewellan farmer 478k £1270 £266.00; Milford farmer 432k £1120 £259.00; Milford farmer 426k £1090 £256.00; Markethill farmer 488k £1240 £254.00; Castlewellan farmer 426k £1080 £254.00.

Light male weanlings: Silverbridge farmer 270k £820 £304.00; Keady farmer 294k £860 £293.00; Portadown farmer 370k £1060 £287.00; Castlewellan farmer 338k £950 £281.00; Milford farmer 400k £1110 £278.00; Milford farmer 356k £980 £275.00; Rathfriland farmer 320k £870 £272.00; Newry farmer 312k £830 £266.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Ardglass farmer 452k £1460 £323.00; Loughgilly farmer 432k £1320 £306.00; Newry farmer 444k £1200 £270.00; Ardglass farmer 420k £1020 £242.00; Loughgilly farmer 434k £1040 £239.00; Loughgilly farmer 460k £1100 £239.00; Camlough farmer 428k £1020 £238.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Camlough farmer 284k £760 £268.00; Ardglass farmer 370k £950 £257.00; Ardglass farmer 394k £1010 £256.00; Ardglass farmer 332k £850 £256.00; Ardglass farmer 396k £1010 £255.00; Cullyhanna farmer 308k £770 £250.00; Ardglass farmer 354k £870 £246.00; Camlough farmer 368k £900 £245.00.