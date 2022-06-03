Beef producers must get fair share of farm to fork price - Lockhart

Carla Lockhart said:“This week we have heard from some leading restaurateurs here in Northern Ireland, who are taking steak off their menu as the price has risen so much it is becoming unaffordable to the customer. We have also seen statistics around the impact of price inflation on cuts like minced beef, a staple of many family dinner tables.

“Such price increases are causing pressures on family budgets, but it also needs to be remembered that the primary producer is facing ongoing challenges in making a profit from rearing these cattle. The ongoing Ukrainian conflict shows no sign of ending, inflation continues to cause challenges with the soaring price of energy, as just one example, adding to cost pressures on farmers.

“We need to see a fair farm gate price for finished beef cattle, or the reality is the number of cattle will fall and the price to the consumer will rise yet again. A balance must be found here. We have witnessed a campaign to reduce the amount of beef consumed by families in recent years, and we cannot let a situation arise where families take beef off the menu for some may never bring it back,” the MP added.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart of the DUP at Carlton Street Orange Hall in Portadown to sign a declaration in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.