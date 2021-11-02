Beef Shorthorn breeders shine at awards dinner

Kathryn Shaw presents the new Glebefarm Trophy to David Henderson, Champion Commercial Herd at the NI Beef SHorthorn Dinner. Judges Johnny Keane and Tom Staunton watch on. Pictures: Agri-Images

A feature of the evening was the results from the hotly contended Herds Competition, which saw a fantastic entry of 28 herds from right across the province.

Club Chairman Tom McGuigan welcomed a packed room of members and their friends to the dinner. He reflected on a busy year for Shorthorn breeders with several events staged by the Club. These included a successful open day at the Mullaglass Herd of Richard Henning, a fundraising family day at Rachel Jordan’s farm, an open meeting for members and most recently Balmoral Show which saw a quality entry of cattle forward.

The Annual Herds Competition was also a tremendous success and thanks must go to judges Tom Staunton and Johnny Keane, who clocked up hundreds of miles during their week of judging. The NI Beef Shorthorn Club were delighted to have them as guests at the annual dinner.

Tom delivered a fantastic report on their visits to all 28 farms, which made for an entertaining evening. This began with the commercial herds results, with David Henderson winning the Champion herd and Barry Fitzsimons in Reserve. Both judges were hugely impressed with the quality of the commercial entries.

In the pedigree section Alfie and James Shaw came out top overall with their Glebefarm herd based outside Dungannon. David and Carole Alexander were in the Reserve Overall spot. During the prizegiving both Tom and Johnny highlighted that during their judging they had seen so many fantastic Beef Shorthorn cattle in each and every section.

A first class dinner was served up by the team at Greenvale, which featured Beef Shorthorn beef from Hannan Meats, Moira.

The next event on the calendar is the annual calf show on Saturday, 13th November at Dungannon Farmers Mart. Classes are available for pedigree and commercial calves Entry forms available from club secretary [email protected]

Results

Overall Champion herd: Glebefarm, Alfie & James Shaw.

Overall Reserve champion herd: Craigfaddock, David Alexander.

Stock bull: Rockwood, David McCrory.

Reserve: Croft, Richard Henderson.

Brood cow: Glebefarm, Alfie Shaw.

Reserve: Aghalee, Graham Duncan.

Cow Family: Linhill, JP McFadden.

Reserve: Glebefarm, Alfie & James Shaw.

Bull calf: Croft, Richard Henderson.

Reserve: Cooper, McGuigan Family.

Heifer calf: Mullaglass, Richard Henning.

Reserve: Burnside, William & Jill McAllister.

Heifer Group: Maralin, Libby Clarke.

Reserve: Burnside, William & Jill McAllister.

Young bull: Craigfaddock, David Alexander.

Reserve: Mullaglass, Richard Henning.

Champion Commercial herd: David Henderson.

Reserve Commercial herd: Barry Fitzsimons.

LARGE HERD SECTION:

1st, Alfie & James Shaw, Glebefarm; 2nd, Ivan Walmsley, Tullyard; 3rd, Sean Cosgrove, Finn.

Brood cow: 1st, Alfie & James Shaw; 2nd, David McCrory; 3rd, Denise Bailey.

Cow family: 1st, Alfie & James Shaw; 2nd, McGuigan Family; 3rd, Denise Bailey.

Stock bull: 1st, David McCrory; 2nd, Alfie & James Shaw; 3rd, Ivan Walmsley.

Junior bull: 1st, Richard Henning; 2nd, Alfie & James Shaw.

Bull calf: 1st, McGuigan Family; 2nd, Alfie & James Shaw; 3rd, Ivan Walmsley.

Heifer calf: 1st, Richard Henning; 2nd, McGuigan Family; 3rd, Alfie & James Shaw.

Group of heifers: 1st, Libby Clarke; 2nd, Richard Henning; 3rd, Percy Lindsay.

SMALL HERD SECTION:

1st, David Alexander, Craigfaddock; 2nd, Richard Henderson, Croft; 3rd, Denver Reid, Gortacar.

Brood cow: 1st, Graham Duncan; 2nd, William & Jill McAllister; 3rd, David Alexander.

Cow family: 1st, JP McFadden; 2nd, David Alexander; 3rd, James Mohan.

Stock bull: 1st, Richard Henderson; 2nd, JP McFadden; 3rd, William & Jill McAllister.

Bull calf: 1st, Richard Henderson; 2nd, David Alexander; 3rd, Denver Reid.

Heifer calf: 1st, William & Jill McAllister; 2nd, Chris & Emma Clarke; 3rd, Denver Reid.

Group of heifers: 1st, William & Jill McAllister; 2nd, Rachel Jordan; 3rd, Sean Kerr.

Commercial herds: 1st, David Henderson, Lisbellaw; 2nd, Barry Fitzsimons, Ballynahinch.

Stock bull: 1st, David Henderson; 2nd, William & Jill McAllister; 3rd, Kenneth Hopper

Best commercial cow herd: 1st, Barry Fitzsimons; 2nd, David Henderson; 3rd, Kenneth Hopper

Group of heifers: 1st, Barry Fitzsimons; 2nd, David Henderson; 3rd, William & Jill McAllister

Group of steers: 1st, Barry Fitzsimons; 2nd, David Henderson; 3rd, Kenneth Hopper,

Heifer calf: 1st, David Henderson; 2nd, Percy Lindsay; 3rd, Barry Fitzsimons.