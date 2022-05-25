Beef Shorthorn peak at 7,500gns at Carlisle

Sale topper at 7,500gns was Coxhill Puma TI +28, SRI +31, MI +22, a rising two-year-old red and white by the 20,000gns Millerston Kasper from LJ Townsend, Moffat, Dumfriesshire. He went to Messers Owen, Kirkintilloch, Lanarkshire.

The same breeder offered four more same age Millerston Kasper sons including two roan entries each bid to 7,000gns. First to go was Coxhill Pioneer TI +34, SRI +36, MI +21 to Laga Farms, Evie, Orkney, while Messrs Davidson, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire took home Coxhill Prince TI +39, SRI +41, MI +22.

Next to go at 5,500gns was the male and overall reserve champion, the red and little white Coxhill Peregrine TI +26, SRI +27, MI +19 selling to Amos Farm, Ashbourne, Derbyshire. Messrs Gray, Alnwick, Northumberland secured the roan Coxhill Proclaimer TI +22, SRI +20, MI +17 for 5,200gns.

Runleymill Roxburgh Lass Pam - Female and Overall Champion

Mayfield Powerplay TI +34, SRI +31, MI +23, a two-year-old roan by Hill Haven Fire Storm from Gerard Te Lintelo, Wolsingham, County Durham secured the reserve male championship and made 7,000gns to Messrs Biggar, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire.

The day’s fourth 7,000gns price tag went to Leeburn Potcheen TI +31, SRI +29, MI +21, a 20-month-old roan Castlemount Masterpiece son from D and E Clark, Carluke, Lanarkshire. He was secured by Messrs Harper and Son, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

The two-year-old red, Hallsford Percival TI +33, SRI +30, MI +25 by Hallsford Figaro from AN and HS Tomkins, Carlisle, Cumbria was secured for 5,500gns by Messrs Bellas and Son, Appleby, Cumbria.

The female section was led at 5,500gns by the female and overall champion, Runleymill Roxburgh Lass Pam, a 20-month-old, white maiden heifer by the 15,000gns Chapelton Dauphin. Bred and exhibited by JH Wilson and J Dunning, Settle, North Yorkshire, she sold to Treventon Shorthorns, Bude, Cornwall.

Coxhill Puma - 7500gns

Next at 3,000gns was Kimrina Princess TI +35, SRI +34, MI +23, a two-year-old roan by the 7,500gns Craigfaddock Khan from CJ Ward, Whitby, North Yorkshire to Messrs Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire. Kimrina Pearl TI +31, SRI +32, MI +22, a white same age Khan daughter made 2,500gns to Messrs Knowles, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

Three cow and calf pairs from R and J Byres, Brampton, Cumbria were in the money. Glenisla Margo K217, TI +40, SRI +31, MI +22, a white Flight Lieutenant of Upsall daughter made 2,600gns to Wester Ulston Beef, Jedburgh, Roxburghshire.

She was sold with her fourth calf at foot, Gradi Margo 348, an eight-month-old white heifer by Loch Awe Lysander.

A second 2,600gns call was made by Messrs Vickers, Tow Law, County Durham for Juaul Sapphire Lapislazuli, a roan Democrat of Upsall daughter sold with her third calf, Gradi Sapphire Lapislazuli, a six-month-old roan heifer by Meonhill Jetstream.

Lowther Ritzy 469 TI +25, SRI +25, MI +21 the third entry from R and J Byres made 2,500gns to Messrs Richards, Ripon, North Yorkshire. A roan LS Artic daughter, she was offered with her sixth calf at foot, Gradi Ritzy 361, a four-month-old roan heifer by Uppermill Roman.

Averages: 12 bulls £5,565.00; 19 females £2,453.68. Ballard draft, 9 females £1,907.50