Continental cows to 293 pence for kg for a 690kg Limousin £2021.70, Friesian cows to 206 pence for a 700kg £1442, beef steers to 307 pence for a 640kg Limousin and £2493.40 for a 910kg Charolais, beef heifers to 305 pence for a 640kg Charolais and to £2125.20 for a 770kg Limousin.

Friesian steers sold to 231 pence and to £1540 per head.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

R Kelly, Coleraine Limousin 690kg £2021 (293) M J Lucas, Antrim Limousin 640kg £1664 (260) J P and J McKeagney, Belgian Blue 740kg £1924 (260) S Boyle, Carrickfergus Limousin 620kg £1562 (252) H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 710kg £1775 (250) James Boyd, Newtownabbey, Simmental 710kg £1760 (248) F McAuley, Limousin 670kg £1621 (242) P Higginson, Lisburn Belgian Blue 670kg £1621 (242) J McAuley, Belgian Blue 550kg £1309 (238) J Laverty, Limousin 610kg £1445 (237) G Kissock, Broughshane Hereford 740kg £1746 (236) L Gamble, Simmental 620kg £1457 (235) J P and J McKeagney, Limousin 760kg £1786 (235) L Gamble, Simmental 700kg £1631 (233) J Frew, Kells Limousin 770kg £1794 (233) and local farmer Hereford 730kg £1693 (232).

Friesian cows

Rosedernott Farm, 700kg £1442 (206) M and Y Carson, 810kg £1595 (197) 830kg £1552 (187) JA Thompson, 640kg £1196 (187) C Crawford, Clough 620kg £1147 (185) M Wallace, Dunloy 730kg £1350 (185) R Steele Jnr, Bushmills 780kg £1404 (180) B Gribben, 700kg £1246 (178) F O'Boyle, 640kg £1132 (177) B Gribben, 740kg £1302 (176) R Alexander, Cloughmills 850kg £1487 (175) A Getty, 750kg £1312 (175) B Gribben, 620kg £1078 (174) JF Smith, 780kg £1357 (174) R Alexander, 850kg £1470 (173) and L McConway, 720kg £1245 (173).

Beef heifers

J McIlrath, Charolais 640kg £1952 (305) LF Logan, Limousin 630kg £1871 (297) M O’Neill, Charolais 700kg £2058 (294) J McIlrath, Charolais 610kg £1793 (294) B O’Neill, Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1843 (288) R McAvoy, Greyabbey Limousin 590kg £1693 (287) B O’Neill, Charolais 720kg £2059 (286) Limousin 700kg £2002 (286), M O’Neill, Charolais 740kg £2109 (285) J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 650kg £1852 (285) Oki Developments, Charolais 690kg £1959 (284) J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1505 (284) LM O’Neill Charolais 730kg £2073 (284) B O’Neill, Charolais 700kg £1981 (283) R McAvoy Limousin 550kg £1540 (280) and B O’Neill, Charolais 690kg £1925 (279).

Beef steers

JF Savage, Limousin 640kg £1964 (307) P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 810kg £2421 (299) JF Savage and Partners Limousin 710kg £2115 (298) R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 810kg £2389 (295) W Donaldson, Limousin 820kg £2419 (295) JF Savage, Limousin 690kg £2035 (295) R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1940 (294) W Donaldson, Limousin 750kg £2197 (293) G Grimes, Charolais 720kg £2109 (293) M Barry, Limousin 800kg £2336 (292) JF Savage and Partners Limousin 810kg £2365 (292) JF Savage and Partners Limousin 660kg £1920 (291) C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 830kg £2415 (291) and LM O’Neill, Charolais 700kg £2037 (291).

Beef steers

Top per head

SA Taggart, Charolais 910kg £2493, P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 810kg £2421, W Donaldson, Limousin 820kg £2419, C Reid, Limousin 830kg £2415, SA Taggart, Charolais 830kg £2390, R McCartney, Limousin 810kg £2389, SA Taggart, Charolais 880kg £2367, JF Savage, Limousin 810kg £2365, M Barry, Limousin 800kg £2336, P McEldowney, Limousin 820kg £2287, J McFadden, Ballymena Limousin 790kg £2243, P McEldowney, Limousin 780kg £2223, P Barry, Limousin 780kg £2223, C Martin, Charolais 780kg £2215, W Donaldson, Limousin 750kg £2197 and R Montgomery, Simmental 900kg £2196.

Friesian steers

M Wallace, Dunloy 590kg £1362 (231) P Watson, Cullybackey 700kg £1540 (220) RJ Gage, Clough 540kg £1155 (214) RJ Gage, 540kg £1150 (213) J Mackey, Ballynure 570kg £1208 (212) and V Patterson, 600kg £1140 (190).

Friday 3rd February 2023: In the suckler ring a Hereford bull from I Haire, Dundrod fetched £2400 while a Limousin heifer with bull calf from Mrs M Foster, Kells reached £2000.

Dairy cows

A smaller entry of dairy stock sold to £2750 for a calved heifer from MG Johnston, Ligoniel.

W J Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2750, J Hunter, Crumlin Holstein £2350, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £2300, B Lilburn, Ballygowan Holstein £2200, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2100, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2100, P Connelly, Armoy Holstein £2000, B Lilburn, Ballygowan Holstein £2000, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2000, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayr £1950, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £1900, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £1900, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £1880 and ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £1800.

Three hundred and nine lots in the calf ring sold to £710 for a Belgian Blue bull. Heifer calves to £580 for a Charolais. A batch of three month old Holstein heifer calves sold from £495-£520.

Calves

Heifer

Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare, Charolais £580, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £520, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Abondance £510, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £505, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £505, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £505, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £505, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £495, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £485, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £475, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Abondance £475, W D McCarthy, Kircubbin, Belgian Blue £450, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £450, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £440, W J Bryson, Crumlin, Limousin £425 and B Compton, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £420.

Bull

Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue £710, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue £700, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £600, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Belgian Blue £575, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £565, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £560, T and M E Taylor, Doagh, Abondance £560, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £555, W J Bryson, Crumlin, Charolais £535, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £520, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £500, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £475, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £475, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Abondance £450, W D McCarthy, Kircubbin, Abondance £445 and Alastair McBurney, Clough, Belgian Blue £440.

Friesian and Holstein

A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein heifer £520, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein heifer £505 x4, A Bell, Nutt's Corner, Holstein heifer £495, JV and RJ Moore, Larne, Holstein bull £330, A Beggs, Larne, Holstein heifer £300, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter, Holstein bull £240, W J Gill, Killinchy, Friesian bull £215 x 2, JV and RJ Moore, Larne, Holstein bull £210 x 2, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter, Holstein bull £195 and A T Lowry, Loughgiel, Holstein £180 x 2.

404 weanlings sold to 401 pence per kg for a 340kg Charolais bullock at £1365.

Stronger lots to 392 pence for a 360kg Charolais at £1440.

Lightweight heifers to 421 pence for a 240kg Limousin at £1010.

Strong heifers to 386 pence for a 440kg Belgian Blue at £1700.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £1095 (377) M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £830 (360) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £980 (350) G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 210kg £725 (345) Limousin 230kg £770 (334) Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £980 (326) RG Mulholland, Simmental 240kg £780 (325) K Smyth, Ballymena 3 x Abondance 180kg £580 (322) M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 270kg £870 (322) Limousin 280kg £900 (321) H Higgins, 2 x Limousin 200kg £640 (320) Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £890 (317) and T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £950 (316).

301 to 350kg

J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 340kg £1365 (401) W and G Hanna, Charolais 350kg £1360 (388) W Craig, Larne Limousin 340kg £1300 (382) S Boyle, Charolais 330kg £1190 (360) SG Lowry, Charolais 330kg £1180 (357) J Mills, Larne Charolais 340kg £1140 (335) J Rainey, Limousin 650kg £1140 (325) P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1040 (325) T Wray, Limousin 310kg £1005 (324) A Ferguson, Charolais 350kg £1130 (322) T Wray, Limousin 310kg £1000 (322) Limousin 340kg £1090 (320) P McDonnell, Charolais 340kg £1080 (317) G McFetridge, Charolais 340kg £1070 (314) T Wray, Charolais 310kg £960 (309) and G McFetridge, Limousin 310kg £930 (300).

351kg plus

J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 360kg £1410 (391) Charolais 370kg £1380 (373) W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1390 (365) I Beggs, Limousin 370kg £1350 (364) S Douglas, Charolais 370kg £1330 (359) W Craig, Larne Limousin 370kg £1310 (354) S Douglas, Charolais 430kg £1520 (353) K McIlwaine, Charolais 390kg £1370 (351) I Beggs, Limousin 380kg £1310 (344) J Mills, Charolais 370kg £1260 (340) I Beggs, Limousin 410kg £1380 (366) S Douglas, Charolais 390kg £1300 (333) R Millar, Charolais 420kg £1400 (333) D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 430kg £1430 (332) W Craig, Larne 370kg £1230 (332) and J Rainey, Limousin 430kg £1420 (330).

Weanlings

Heifers 0-300kg

Mrs Marbeth Foster, Kells, Limousin 240kg £1010 (420), S Dennison, Antrim, Saler 260kg £970 (373), Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus, Charolais 250kg £820 (328), Dr L McClinton, Glenarm, Charolais 270kg £870 (322), John McCormick, Kells, Limousin 270kg £860 (318), T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus, Limousin 270kg £860 (318), Colin Harper, Crumlin, Charolais 290kg £900 (310), local farmer, Limousin 290kg £880 (303) x 2, David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 300kg £910 (303), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena, Charolais 290kg £875 (301), Mr P Martin, Dunloy, Charolais 300kg £900 (300), Timothy Wray, Carnlough, Limousin 280kg £840 (300), Mrs Marbeth Foster, Kells, Charolais 280kg £840 (300), Alastair Ferguson, Kilsally, Charolais 270kg £800 (296) and David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 300kg £880 (293).

301-350kg

S Dennison, Antrim, Saler 330kg £1220 (369), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 320kg £1140 (356), W McCurdy, Broughshane, Charolais 340kg £1180 (347), S Dennison, Antrim, Saler 350kg £1200 (342), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 340kg £1110 (326), Robert McKeown, Broughshane, Charolais 340kg £1110 (326), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 330kg £1060 (321), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena, Charolais 330kg £1030 (312), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 350kg £1065 (304), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena, Charolais 320kg £970 (303), P McDonnell, Cushendall, Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 350kg £1060 (302), Stewart McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 330kg £990 (300), J Mills, Kilwaughter, Charolais 320kg £955 (298) and Mrs Marbeth Foster, Kells, Charolais 320kg £940 (293).

351kg plus

J Mills, Kilwaughter, Belgian Blue 440kg £1700 (386), B Blaney, Cushendall, Charolais 400kg £1300 (325), W McCurdy, Broughshane, Charolais 410kg £1300 (317), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 370kg £1140 (308), W McCurdy, Broughshane, Charolais 410kg £1240 (302), Mr P Martin, Dunloy, Charolais 380kg £1145 (301), B Blaney, Cushendall, Charolais 450kg £1350 (300), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 370kg £1110 (300), S Scullion, Glenarm, Charolais 370kg £1100 (297), B Hunter, Doagh, Limousin 370kg £1095 (296), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 380kg £1120 (294), W McCurdy, Broughshane, Charolais 380kg £1120 (294), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), W McCurdy, Broughshane, Charolais 410kg £1200 (292), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 370kg £1080 (291) and John Anderson, Ballymoney, Limousin 440kg £1270 (288).

Monday (evening) 6th February 2023: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £282.

Springers to £188, ewes lambs to £185 and store lambs to £85.

Pet lambs to £44.

Leading prices as follows.

In lamb ewes

S Loughery, Limavady 6 Texel £188, D McClean, Larne 3 Suffolk £182, S Loughery, 2 x 6 Texel £180, S Loughery, 6 Texel £175, D McClean, 6 Suffolk £170, S Loughery, 6 Texel £170, K McConnell, 1 Texel £168, local farmer, 9 and 10 Suffolk £168, D McClean, Larne 3 Suffolk £166, S Loughery, Limavady 6 Texel £165, local farmer 5 Suffolk £165, J Robinson, 3 Crossbred £160, K McConnell, 2 Dorset £152, D Magill, Ballymena 5 Dorset £150 and 2 Texel £144, K McConnell, 1 Suffolk £142, local farmer, 4 Mule £142 and D Stewart, Garvagh 9 Mule £142 and 11 Texel £140.

Ewes and lambs

R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £282 and 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £270, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 3 Charollais and 6 lambs £268, P McConnell, Belfast 5 Suffolk and 10 lambs £250, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £240, 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £235, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £180, GT and RJ Smyth, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £178, WJ Hanna, 2 Charollais and 2 lambs £172, local farmer, 1 Mule and 1 lamb £168 and TA Smyth, 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £166.

Store lambs

W Hunter, Templepatrick Dorset £85, R Reid, Crumlin 2 Crossbred £80, N Henry, Larne 10 Blackface £79, R Campbell, 6 Crossbred £79, R Reid, 6 Crossbred £78, W Wright, Antrim 30 Texel £77, N Henry, 3 Crossbred £74, B Alexander, Glenarm 6 and 8 Suffolk £72 and D McBride, Kells 3 Eas £70.

Ewe lambs

A Graham, Glenwherry Dorset £185, 1 Dorset £180, 3 x Dorset £170 and 1 Dorset £165 and 1 Dorset £145.

Tuesday 7th February 2023: An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1110 over for a Limousin 510kg £1620 presented by McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick.

Heifers sold to £1130 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1600 also presented by McCabe Brothers.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

T Hamill, Broughshane Charolais 410kg £1315 (320) J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 460kg £1455 (316) J Hutchinson, Charolais 440kg £1350 (306) A McKillop, Loughgiel Charolais 440kg £1335 (303) A Devlin, Ballycastle Abondance 420kg £1270 (302) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1440 (300) J Holden Steele, Charolais 490kg £1470 (300) J Hutchinson, Charolais 480kg £1430 (297) T and S Butler, Charolais 340kg £1010 (297) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 420kg £1240 (295) J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg £1310 (291) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 410kg £1190 (290) McCabe Brothers, 2 Limousin 470kg £1360 (289) A Delvin, Abondance 460kg £1330 (289) and J Hutchinson, Charolais 440kg £1270 (288).

501kg and over

McCabe Brothers, Limousin 510kg £1620 (317) JS Hamilton, Charolais 520kg £1535 (295) WH Knox, Ballyclare Limousin 520kg £1500 (288) McCabe, Limousin 570kg £1630 (286) McCabe, Limousin 570kg £1600 (280) Limousin 530kg £1480 (279) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1440 (276) J Hutchinson, Limousin 540kg £1490 (275) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg £1460 (275) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 550kg £1510 (274) JS Hamilton Charolais 560kg £1530 (273) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 600kg £1635 (272) T Hamill, Limousin 530kg £1430 (269) J Hutchinson, Charolais 510kg £1370 (268) A Henry, Limousin 550kg £1470 (267) and JS Hamilton, Charolais 580kg £1550 (267).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

McCabe Brothers, Limousin 470kg £1600 (340) SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 400kg £1205 (301) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 490kg £1410 (278) SB Weatherup, Limousin 420kg £1190 (283) WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 480kg £1350 (281) N Hamill, Limousin 460kg £1290 (280) SB and D Weatherup, Limousin 470kg £1305 (277) N Hamill, Limousin 480kg £1330 (277) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 500kg £1380 (276) DJ Moore, Ballycastle Charolais 430kg £1160 (269) SB and D Weatherup, Abondance 460kg £1235 (268) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1200 (266) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 460kg £1220 (265) N Hamill, Limousin 470kg £1240 (263) D Gage, Kells Hereford 350kg £920 (262) and J Holden Steele, Charolais 450kg £1180 (262).

500kg and over

McCabe Brothers, Limousin 530kg £1515 (285) Limousin 550kg £1540 (280) Limousin 550kg £1540 (280) Limousin 520kg £1440 (276) H Hamill, Limousin 540kg £1480 (274) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 550kg £1500 (272) N Hamill, Limousin 520kg £1410 (271) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 520kg £1405 (270) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 530kg £1430 (269) N Hamill, Limousin 520kg £1380 (265) W and M Orr, Limousin 520kg £1380 (265) N Hamill, Limousin 600kg £1580 (263) Limousin 530kg £1395 (263) Limousin 540kg £1380 (255) R and S McMullan, Saler 530kg £1350 (254) and N Hamill, Limousin 570kg £1440 (252).

Wednesday 8th February 2023: An entry of 1667 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 547p for a pen of 6 Texels 23kg at £126 offered by G Martin, Broughshane and to a top per head of £127 for a heavy Texel from J Ferguson, Straid.

Fat ewes sold to £155.

Fat hoggets (1201)

Top per kg

G Martin, 6 Texel 23kg £126 (547) 2 Texel 19.5kg £105 (538) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 22.5kg £120 (533) local farmer, 13 Crossbred 21.5kg £114 (530) I Montgomery, 8 Texel 18.5kg £98 (529) B Gardiner, Ballymena 3 Texel 24kg £126 (525) D McKinstry, Bluefaced 22.5kg £116.50 (517) J Mills, Larne 6 Crossbred 20.5kg £106 (517) C Patterson, Broughshane 3 Texel 20.5kg £105 (512) J Fenton, Glarryford 10 Texel 23.5kg £120 (510) T Davidson, 7 Texel 23.5kg £120 (510) IN McClelland, Coleraine 7 Suffolk 22kg £111 (504) C Patterson, 8 Texel 21.5kg £108 (502) A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 20 Suffolk 22.5kg £113 (502) DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 14 Texel 23kg £115.50 (502) and R McBride, 5 Texel 22kg £110 (500).

Top per head

J Ferguson, Straid 1 Texel 30.5kg £127, B Gardiner, Ballymena 3 Texel 24kg £126, G Martin, 6 Texel 23kg £126, J Ferguson, 10 Texel 30kg £124, L and M J Blaney, 1 Texel 25.5kg £123, D and J Boyd, 1 Texel 25.5kg £122.50, S Toye, Kilrea 1 Suffolk 26.5kg £122, RAJ and RJ McDowell, 6 Suffolk 26.5kg £121, A Dobbs, 7 Texel 26.5kg £121, J Stewart, Ballyclare 1 Bluefaced 33kg £121, J Craig, Larne 9 Texel 25kg £121, W Semple, 15 Texel 28kg £121, A Gordon, Newtownards 23 Texel 26.5kg £120, GD Graham, 21 Rouge 27kg £120, J Lynn, 1 Charollais 32kg £120 and RAJ and RJ McDowell, 3 Suffolk 25kg £120.

Fat ewe 466

First quality

Suffolk - £100 - £140

Texel - £100 - £155

Crossbred - £85 - £115