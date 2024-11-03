Beef stew is our go to but there is a big world of stews to be discovered

With the time changing and the weather taking a turn in the cooler direction, it’s definitely time to think about rib sticking dinners to warm the heart.

There’s something reassuring and comforting about a big bowl of something hot and rich, served with creamy mash. In this country beef stew is our go to but, while it is delicious, there’s a big world of stews out there. Ready to roast local duck is now available in many butchers and supermarkets.

We usually roast it and serve it with potatoes and all the trimmings but it does make a great slow cooked stew. If you sear the duck in a hot pan to brown the skin then add vegetables, red wine, tomatoes and a scraping of nutmeg it will cook slowly in this wonderful bath of flavour. Allow the duck to rest then shred and add to the cooking liquor for a tender, unctuous pot. Squash is in season at the moment and I’ve added a recipe for squash mash. A few greens would complete the whole thing and is something totally different from a traditional roast. If you wanted to go off road completely with this you could serve the stew with some pasta and very generous sprinkling of parmesan.

One of my most cherished stews is a traditional Irish one. For me it’s the potato that really makes the dish – creamy and full of the flavours from the lamb or beef it’s cooked with. In the other recipe this week I’ve taken inspiration from potatoes being cooking in stock in stew with chickpeas.

The spuds are fried in oil until golden, aromatics and spices added, then covered with stock and simmered. The dish is finished off with chickpeas and coriander. You could serve this with grilled chicken or even steak but here I’ve accompanied it with spice fried pork chops.

The chops are tossed in flour with spices then fried in oil to seal with butter added half way. When they’re ready set them aside and add cider to the pan. The chops are returned and finished with parsley.

Two stews to warm the cockles.