Beef trade goes from strength to strength at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £2430

Monday 20th January 2025: In the not-too-distant past, an animal selling to over £2000 would have made headlines.

But, as the beef trade goes from strength to strength, a price of over £2000 is common place.

Bullocks

R McFarland, Crosh 780k £2430; 640k £2090; 590k £2030, S Martin, Fintona 690k £2280 and £2200, L McKinley, Trillick 650k £2220; 505k £1570, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 640k £2050; 520k £1700; 470k £1550, S Hannigan, Dromore 605k £2000; 650k £1960; 525k £1700, H Wilson, Ardstraw 620k £2000; 580k £1920; 505k £1610, K Ward, Claudy 590k £1990; 525k £1630; 555k £1720, Jack Mitchell, Seskinore 555k £1850, Co Armagh Producer, 605k £2020; 520k £1580; 460k £1700, M Gormley, Sixmilecross 550k £1810, M McCullagh, Carrickmore 580k £1890; 610k £1860, G McCrory, Greencastle 555k £1710; 530k £1610, P McNabb, Dromore 520k £1620; 610k £1860, G Morris, Broughderg 515k £1590; 535k £1640, A Glass, Formil 555k £1680, H G Donnelly, Altamuskin 595k £1820, C Kelly, Loughmacrory 440k £1700, S Brogan, Drumlea 435k £1670; 440k £1600, M McCracken, Mountfield 420k £1560, L Barton, Lack 480k £1720, A O’Brien, Loughmacrory 390k £1540; 435k £1560 and K McFadden, Mountfield 490k £1750; 460k £1610; 435k £1540.

Omagh Mart

Heifers

G Morris, Broughderg 760k £2140, J McKenna, Lack 600k £2050, M and L O’Neill, Greencastle 510k £1720, M McCracken, Mountfield 505k £1700; 385k £1470, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 580k £1950; 630k £2020; 575k £1810, C O’Hara, Belleek 510k £1700; 495k £1670, D Palmer, Gortaclare 575k £1900; 615k £2020; 595k £1920, B Goodwin, Dromore 530k £1750; 555k £1830; 525k £1730; 590k £1860, L Barton, Lack 520k £1690, M Rafferty, Carrickmore 570k £1900; 585k £1840, Jack Mitchell, Seskinore 570k £1810, A J Teague, Dromore 505k £1600; 650k £1960, L McNamee, Omagh 585k £1850; 600k £1890, P McGrath, Dooish 535k £1690, P McNabb, Dromore 510k £1610, J McAleer, Drumnakilly 640k £2020, Paul Ward, Mullaslin 550k £1730; 595k £1850 and £1810; 520k £1590, P Cassidy, Lettercarn 500k £1760; 395k £1410; 370k £1360, H Gibson, Beragh 415k £1430; 410k £1370, Ross Hunter, Drumquin 490k £1660, A Adams, Gortaclare 470k £1590; 465k £1550; 485k £1550, A Glass, Formil 470k £1560, I McCutcheon, Dunbreen 480k £1560; 390k £1360, J E Mullan, Claudy 400k £1490, M M Aiken, Drumquin 365k £1410, J C Norris, Omagh 365k £1250; 370k £1250, C Beattie, Dunbreen 405k £1350 and J M Rodgers, Beragh 485k £1600.

Fat cows

P McCrystal, Mullaslin 550k £315, M Scott, Newtownstewart 640k £298, M Keown, Dromore 650k £284; 550k £267, J McElhill, Omagh 720k £272, N McCullagh, Drumlea 390k £260, G McGerrigle, Donemana 470k £259; 490k £257, W Nixon, Donemana 760k £253, William Gamble, Donemana 740k £251; 660k £248, S O’Kane, Drumquin 560k £246, N Curley, Claudy 830k £245 and P McCullagh, Mountfield 730k £244.

Fat bulls

P K Donnelly, Beragh 1000k £247, P Maguire, Drumlegagh 990k £209 and K Mullin, Tattyreagh 1020k £202.

Weanlings

R Smyth, Drumquin £1300 and £1040, Belgian Blue bulls, M McCullagh, Carrickmore £1290 and £1140 Charolais bulls, C Birney, Irvinestown £1230 and £950 Belgian Blue heifers, M Keown, Dromore £1080 Limousin bull, M Fox, Carrickmore £1030 and £980 Aberdeen Angus bull, M McGuone, Pomeroy £970 Limousin heifer; £960 Charolais bull, C McFarland, Beragh £970 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Coyle, Greencastle £940 and £900 Limousin bull and A McKelvey, Meaghy £960 Charolais heifer.

Dropped calves

Ballygawley Producer £830 Limousin heifer, M Scott, Newtownstewart £700 Charolais bull, N Jackson, Dromore £695 Aberdeen Angus bull, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £660; £655 and £610 Aberdeen Angus bulls, L Logue, Trillick £650 Limousin bull; £580 Belgian Blue heifer, R Johnston, Ederney £620 Limousin bull, D Hewitt, Beragh £620 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Quinn, Reaghan £600 Hereford bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £560 Belgian Blue bull; £565 Belgian Blue heifer, R Campbell, Ballinamallard £555 Aberdeen Angus bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £365 (3), £285 (4) and £230 (2) Friesian bulls and N McFarland, Beragh £330 (3) and £240 (3) Friesian bulls.