Belfast and Nashville ties go from strength to strength as 30-year Sister City relationship is celebrated

A diverse Belfast delegation is preparing to travel to Nashville USA to celebrate 30 years of the Sister City relationship between the two cities.

The visit coincides with Peace Summit, a peace and civil rights conference being delivered by Queen’s University Belfast, Belmont University and Fisk University in Nashville.

The Sister Cities delegation, led by Belfast City Council, includes academic, business, government, and non-governmental organisation representation.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray said: “It’s a great honour to be travelling to Nashville to celebrate our Sister City relationship which has proven so significant for both cities in terms of business, culture, education, and tourism.

“The strength of the delegation is on a par with the relationship we have nurtured with Nashville – it speaks to the diversity and richness of our alliance. And the benefits derived really are mutual. In fact, Belfast has evolved to be able to offer advice and guidance to Nashville on becoming a UNESCO City of Music.

“It’s exciting to see what the future holds for our relationship, in terms of trade, culture, and education.”

A key part of the celebration will see the Lord Mayor participate in Peace Summit, a Peace and Civil Rights summit organised by Queen’s University Belfast in partnership with Belmont and Fisk Universities.

The summit will combine the power of civil rights, storytelling, history, music, scholarship, and community to shine a spotlight on the shared struggles and triumphs of Nashville and Belfast - both deeply shaped by their histories of conflict and resilience. It’s a call to action to learn from the past and take meaningful steps toward building a more peaceful and equitable world.

Professor Joe Duffy from Queen’s University Belfast, who spearheaded the idea for the Peace Summit, commented: “This is an important event marking significant anniversaries for both Nashville and Belfast. The Summit will provide an opportunity to reflect on our collective histories and look forward to a future of collaboration and progress. We thus welcome the participation of the Lord Mayor and the wider Belfast delegation joining us for Peace Summit.”

During the visit, the Lord Mayor will also explore LGTBQ+ initiatives currently being developed and attend economic development focused discussions to explore trade partnerships.

Outcomes to date from the Sister City Relationship include a range of business focused trade missions and showcase events, student exchanges between Queen’s University, Ulster University, Vanderbilt University and Belmont University, and St Mary’s University College musicians supporting St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Nashville.