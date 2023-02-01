Belfast Restaurant Week promises gastronomic delight for diners

Dates have just been announced to entice diners into the city centre with a host of gastronomic treats at tastier-than-usual prices from 20 to 26 February.

The eagerly anticipated initiative is supported by three Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BID); Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter. Collectively they have created a feast of activity during the week at some of the city centre’s biggest and best loved restaurants where chefs will be out to impress with special menus carefully curated for the week-long event.

Belfast Restaurant Week 2023 will feature a diverse range of participating venues, bringing an affordable choice of food offerings to encourage families, couples and friends into the city centre to enjoy our hospitality industry at its finest.

It’s hot in the kitchen as Belfast Restaurant Week 2023 is launched. Charlotte Irvine, Linen Quarter, Damien Corr, Destination CQ, and Kathleen McBride of Belfast One, are joined by Saul O’Reilly in the kitchen of Taylor and Clay ahead of the initiative which takes place across Belfast City Centre from 20 to 26 February. www.belfastrestaurant.org

Kathleen McBride, managing director of Belfast One said the key diary date for food lovers will see main courses served up for as little as £20 in the evenings and lunches for just £10. “We are excited to host Belfast Restaurant Week next month, after what has been a challenging few months for most people. We are really looking forward to this event as it truly is a highlight in the food lover’s calendar.

“Belfast Restaurant Week is a well-earned treat for everyone and the perfect opportunity to sample restaurants they’ve maybe yet to experience in the city centre. Some very impressive participants took part in September and wowed with some spectacular dishes so February’s event will be even more exciting.”

Damien Corr, business improvement manager, Destination CQ, said: “We are delighted to welcome Belfast Restaurant Week back as part of our jam packed calendar of Culture, Craic and Hospitality. We want to build on the success of the last Belfast Restaurant Week, to welcome back old friends and to attract new customers to sample the legendary eateries in the iconic Cathedral Quarter.

“From cool street food to Michelin Stars, the Cathedral Quarter has it all and there is no better time to be part of the buzz. Check out the menus and fantastic offers and get yourself into a Restaurant that you haven't tried, go for a dish that you’ve always fancied, most importantly...enjoy the Cathedral Quarter Craic!”

Charlotte Irvine, Linen Quarter BID, said: “We’re excited to bring back Belfast Restaurant Week next month. Chefs and restaurants get the opportunity to showcase their talents while customers get to really see, taste and feel how vibrant and varied our hospitality industry is through snapshot menus with very accommodating prices.

“Our last event in September was a huge success with some of the participating restaurants telling us activity throughout the week was elevated as much as 70% and there were more than 500 dishes to choose from.”

