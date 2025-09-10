Belfast Restaurant Week returns this October with a flavourful launch

Michele Shirlow, founder of Food NI, Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One BID, Damien Corr, Cathedral Quarter BID Manager, Christopher McCracken, Managing Director of Linen Quarter BID, and Stephen Ferris, Head Chef at Margot.

BELFAST’S biggest celebration of food and flavour is back this October and this year it’s set to be even more mouth-watering than ever before.

Belfast Restaurant Week returns October 4-12, inviting food lovers from near and far to pull up a chair and discover the best of the city’s vibrant culinary scene, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or simply curious to try something new.

After a successful 2024 edition and a recent shortlisting for Best City Partnership at the ATCM Awards, Belfast Restaurant Week is once again putting the city’s food scene firmly on the map – with the 2025 theme “Taste of Belfast” celebrating exciting new collaboration between the city’s leading chefs and local artisan producers, from craft cheesemakers and bakers to small-batch distillers, brewers, produce growers and farmers.

Curated by Business Improvement Districts (BID) Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter, this week-long celebration is a chance to explore Belfast’s hospitality scene through exclusive menus, collaborative pop-ups, and unique dining experiences that highlight local talent and Northern Irish produce.

This year’s Belfast Restaurant Week launched at the magnificently refurbished Margot Belfast with a panel discussion hosted by restaurant critic Joris Minne.

Shining a light on Northern Ireland’s fresh local produce, the event highlighted the powerful partnership between producers and chefs, featuring top voices from the food scene including Michele Shirlow, founder of Food NI, Marion Lanciale, chef at the Dark Horse, Damian Tumilty, Head Chef at Grand Central Hotel, and Stephen Ferris, Head Chef at Margot Belfast.

Martina Connolly, Belfast Restaurant Week spokesperson & CEO of Belfast One BID, says this year’s approach to celebrate restaurants and the produce they offer should help people understand the sustainability and quality which grows on our doorstep.

“Our restaurants and hospitality venues are at the heart of the city’s energy and character. They not only create welcoming spaces and memorable experiences, but also sustain an entire network of producers and suppliers whose livelihoods depend on a thriving sector.

“The contribution of our city’s restaurants, bars and venues goes far beyond food. They drive footfall, support local jobs, and play a vital role in Belfast’s overall economy. Restaurant Week is about recognising that effort and showcasing just how much this sector brings to our city centre.”

Niall McKenna, from the Waterman Restaurant, said: “Belfast Restaurant Week is such a brilliant way to connect with new diners and to show just how much love and effort goes into every dish we serve. We’re delighted to be part of it again this year, especially with the focus on local ingredients.”

Damien McQuillan, Food Manager at HALT Weavers Cross (Street Food Market located in the former Europa Bus Centre), said: “There’s always a real buzz in the city when Restaurant Week comes around, and as a brand-new venue in Belfast, we’re delighted to be part of it.

“For us, it’s about telling the stories behind the food – the growers, the seasons, the techniques – and creating dishes that surprise and delight. We can’t wait to showcase the venue, including our exclusive discounts and specials for Belfast Restaurant Week. We look forward to welcoming everyone!”

One of the standout moments of Belfast Restaurant Week 2025 will be an exclusive Q&A session with celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli at his signature restaurant Novelli’s in the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, giving fans a rare opportunity to hear from one of the culinary world’s greats.

Across the city, diners can look forward to a wide range of delicious offers from stylish set menus and lunchtime deals, to cocktail and sharing platters inspired by Belfast’s local flavours.

Highlights include Roam’s £35 lunch, Henrys’ great-value dinner menus, and casual bites at Moxy Hotel featuring Belfast-inspired drinks. There’ll also be limited-edition street food collabs at Halt and a five-course gourmet evening at Morning Star, showcasing the best of local produce and hospitality.

So whether you’re craving a cosy midweek lunch, a bold tasting menu, or an exciting food-and-drink pairing, there’s a seat at the table for everyone during Belfast Restaurant Week.

More details, including a full list of participating venues, special events, and booking info, available on www.belfastrestaurantweek.org