Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Countryside Alliance Foundation Fishing for Schools programme is the brainchild of world-renowned angler Charles Jardine.

In partnership with the Countryside Alliance Ireland and the Ulster Angling Federation, it has now officially launched in Northern Ireland, offering students the opportunity to learn angling and connect with nature.

Delivered by the licensed coaches within the Ulster Angling Federation, the inaugural event was held with students from St Gerard’s School, Belfast, at the beautiful Northern Ireland Cross Community Angling (NICCA) Beechhill facility deep within the Ards peninsula. This marks the first time the programme has been delivered in Northern Ireland, a significant milestone for angling education this side of the Irish Sea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fishing for Schools initiative has already seen tremendous success across the UK, and its expansion to Northern Ireland brings new opportunities for young people to learn valuable skills in angling, environmental conservation, and outdoor education. The award-winning Ulster Angling Federation coaches, known for their enthusiasm and expertise, provided engaging, hands-on lessons in casting techniques, fish species, and understanding aquatic ecosystems. Their friendly approach ensured that the students had a positive, fun, and educational experience in what appeared to be the last froes of the Summer weather.

Delivered by the licensed coaches within the Ulster Angling Federation, the inaugural event was held with students from St Gerard’s School, Belfast, at the beautiful Northern Ireland Cross Community Angling (NICCA) Beechhill facility deep within the Ards peninsula. (Pic: Freelance)

The event at NICCA Beechhill was not only about learning to fish but also about fostering a deeper connection with the natural world. The stunning community venue, set within the Ards known for its serene environment, offered the perfect setting for students to appreciate the benefits of being outdoors, learn about wildlife conservation, and develop an interest in angling.

The success of this first event paves the way for more schools in Northern Ireland to participate in the Fishing for Schools programme. The partnership between the Countryside Alliance and the Ulster Angling aims to inspire the next generation of anglers, helping young people connect with nature, improve their physical and mental wellbeing, while promoting sustainable environmental practices.

Gary McCartney, Director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: “As this important programme continues to expand across Northern Ireland, it will be sure to make a lasting impact on communities, schools, and the wider environment, encouraging more young people to engage in outdoor activities while learning about conservation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Particular thanks go out to NICCA president, John Sloan for ensuring some fabulous hospitality, and plenty of smiling faces at such short notice at the Beechhill facility”, he added.

For more information on the Fishing for Schools programme and future events, please visit www.fishingforschools.co.uk