Belfast to host world’s biggest celebration of traditional Irish music and culture

Belfast has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Belfast City Council made the successful bid alongside partners Ards CCÉ, pictured performing in Commercial Court, Belfast.

The city has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The announcement was made at City Hall following a meeting of the Ardchomhairle of Comhaltas in Belfast. It follows a bid by Belfast City Council, along with partners Ards CCÉ, to bring the event to the city.

The festival has grown hugely in recent years, with hundreds of thousands of people attending, and the Fleadh in Belfast will mark Comhaltas’s 75th year, with Ards CCÉ also celebrating their 50th year. Over 400 events, including 230 championships, were delivered in 2024 over eight days, attracting more than 650,000 and delivering an economic value of around €70 million (approximately £58.5 million) to last year’s host region. The Fleadh in Belfast will run from Sunday, August 2, until Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Events range from large concerts and big name acts to street performances, pop-up gigs and community céilís, while competitions in music, song and dance range from local county and regional level to provincial and All-Ireland titles.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray said: “I am delighted that the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will finally be coming to Belfast in 2026. “Our council is committed to bringing major events to the city, because we know from past experience the huge social and economic benefits they can bring, not just to our city centre, but to local communities also.

“I have no doubt that the Fleadh in Belfast will be something unique. It will be a truly inclusive festival that will allow our citizens – and visitors from near and far – to celebrate together. “Having visited Wexford myself for last year’s event, I’ve seen first-hand the buzz and atmosphere the Fleadh can create.

“It’s a massive boost for hospitality and retail businesses, bringing a real vibrancy and attracting visitors from across the island of Ireland – and indeed from across the world – into our city and the wider region. “Whether you’re a fan of live traditional music already, or it’s all new to you, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to get moving on developing a programme which reflects both the Fleadh and our city.” Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú, Director-General of Comhaltas, said: “I have been involved with the Comhaltas Fleadh now for many years. It is a special event – the talent on display is world-class and the atmosphere is indescribable.

“We appreciate the work that Belfast City Council and Ards CCÉ have put into securing this bid and we look forward to working with them to ensure Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil Belfast 2026 is a huge success.

“It’ll be just the second time in its 75-year history that the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil will be held north of the border. The legacy of the 2013 Comhaltas Fleadh in Derry city is still widely spoken about, making this a fantastic opportunity for Belfast to create its own legacy.”

Niall McClean, chairperson of Ards CCÉ, said: “Ards CCÉ are thrilled and honoured to bring Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 to Belfast in association with Belfast City Council.

“This really is history in the making and an amazing opportunity and milestone for our branch, as we will also be celebrating our 50-year anniversary in 2026.

“We also look forward to further promoting Comhaltas throughout Belfast and surrounding areas during the Fleadh and continue expanding our Belfast music classes in all traditional instruments.

“Belfast will, without doubt, be an amazing venue for the Fleadh and Comhaltas are committed and delighted to be part of this momentous occasion.”

Further details of the Fleadh programme for Belfast will be announced in due course. The 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be held in Wexford this coming August. For more information about the festival visit fleadhcheoil.ie