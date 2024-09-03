dfdfd

BELFAST Zoo is continuing to improve its accessibility and is delighted to hold a month of sensory events in September.

With quiet hours, sensory day, an autism friendly afternoon and an Empowered event organised by their catering partner, USEL, there is something to meet everyone’s needs.

This is the latest development at the zoo to support increased participation and deliver on its values as an organisation that celebrates diversity, and champions inclusivity.

This follows the zoo achieving Autism NI impact award in June. In addition to a trained team of Autism Champions who have received AQA Accreditation, enhancements made at Belfast Zoo to support autistic patrons include the introduction of sensory packs, the availability of ear defenders, sensory signage and maps, alternative spaces for quiet dining and quiet hours.

For individuals on the autism spectrum, sensory processing can differ significantly. Sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and textures can be perceived more intensely, leading to discomfort or even meltdowns. Zoos are naturally a “sensory-rich” environment. However, a sensory-friendly zoo experience caters to these differences, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.

Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said: “Belfast Zoo aims to provide a welcoming and enjoyable day out for everyone, and we strive to provide a supported environment with tailored activities for visitors, such as those on the autism spectrum, who may otherwise feel overwhelmed visiting the zoo.

"With a range of sensory activities and animal-focused activities, our month of sensory activities will not only provide memorable days out for the whole family but also create an engaging learning experience for visitors.”

Creating a sensory-friendly zoo is an ongoing journey, but the rewards are immense. By implementing these strategies, Belfast Zoo can open its doors to a wider audience, fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone.

During September, Belfast Zoo will hold activities like Quiet hours, Sensory Day, Autism Friendly Afternoon, and Empower at Zoo-Pathway to Employment.

Every activity at the zoo will be designed for people with autism and other sensory requirements, offering a welcoming setting with tailored entertainment for the whole family.

Business support officer Catrina Walsh said: “For many autistic people, the unpredictability of queues or long waits and the loud noise of busy crowds can be very distressing, especially if they experience sensory overload. Providing events like sensory month can make a huge difference and help to ease stress and anxiety as well as providing a fun day out.

For full details of all events go to www.belfastzoo.co.uk

For more information on accessibility at the zoo visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk/accessibility, email [email protected] or call 028 9077 6277.