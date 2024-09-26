Gerry White’s Jawbox Small Batch Gin from Belfast is now on sale in Tesco Ireland stores.

JAWBOX Irish Gin and Ukiyo Japanese Gins, both part by Kirker Greer Spirits in Belfast, will be available in Tesco Ireland stores from this month.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Kirker Greer Spirits, as it expands the reach of its premium gin brands to a wider audience across the island of Ireland.

Jawbox Small Batch Gin, renowned for its authentic heritage and unique flavour profile, will appeal to consumers seeking provenance and quality in their spirits.

Meanwhile, the Ukiyo Japanese Gins, with their delicate floral notes and sophisticated taste, will offer Tesco customers a distinctive and innovative drinking experience.

Both brands will be available across Tesco Ireland stores, strengthening Tesco's already impressive gin portfolio and catering to the evolving tastes of Irish consumers.

Carmen Spatari, Buying Manager, Tesco Ireland, says: “The inclusion of Jawbox Small Batch Gin reflects our continued commitment to supporting local producers. Jawbox is an exceptional Irish gin that offers our customers authenticity, provenance, and a rich story, which we know are increasingly important to consumers when selecting premium spirits.”

Ryan McFarland, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, Drinksology Kirker Greer Spirits, adds: “Ireland is a key market for our business and our brands, so securing a listing with Tesco Ireland is a significant benchmark in our expansion plans.

“Both Ukiyo and Jawbox are growing rapidly, and this partnership is another step forward in our strategy to expand across both off and on-premise channels. We're confident that Irish consumers will embrace these gins, whether they’re seeking local authenticity or exploring exciting, international flavours.”