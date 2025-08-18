Belgian Blue heifer sells for a record price of £5300 at Markethill Mart
Trade throughout all the rings was exceptionally high.
Heifers
Highlight of the sale was 600k Belgian Blue heifer with breeding potential which sold at a record price of £5300 £878 per 100 kilos for an Armagh farmer.
The 160 heifers consisted mostly of heavy heifers and feeding heifers.
Heavy heifers sold to a top of £481 for 640k at £3080 for an Armagh producer followed by £422 for 616k at £2600 from an Armagh producer.
A Crossgar farmer received £422 for 730k at £3080 and £416 for 778k at £3240. Main demand for top quality heavy heifers from £380 to £416 per 100 kilos.
A Crossgar producer sold 10 heavy heifers to average 724k at £2918 per head £403 per 100 kilos and a Co Fermanagh farmer sold 10 heavy heifers to average 651k at £2572 £395 per 100 kilos.
Good quality forward feeding heifers sold readily from £390 to £450 for 578k at £2600 for a Newry farmer followed by £449 for 546k at £2150 from an Armagh farmer.
Grazing type heifers sold to £487 for 386k at £1880 for an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received £480 for 406k at £1950.
Main demand for good quality grazing heifers from £380 to £454 per 100 kilos.
Heavy heifers
Armagh farmer 604k £5300 £878.00; Armagh farmer 640k £3080 £481.00; Armagh farmer 616k £2600 £422.00; Crossgar farmer 730k £3080 £422.00; Crossgar farmer 778k £3240 £416.00; Belleek farmer 724k £3000 £414.00; Belleek farmer 660k £2720 £412.00; Crossgar farmer 688k £2800 £407.00; Crossgar farmer 718k £2900 £404.00; Crossgar farmer 690k £2780 £403.00; Belleek farmer 698k £2800 £401.00 and Crossgar farmer 798k £3180 £399.
Forward heifers
Newry farmer 578k £2600 £450.00; Armagh farmer 546k £2450 £449.00; Tandragee farmer 548k £2430 £443.00; Armagh farmer 522k £2310 £443.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £2240 £429.00; Armagh farmer 534k £2290 £429.00; Banbridge farmer 552k £2350 £426.00; Newry farmer 530k £2240 £423.00 and Newry farmer 536k £2260 £422.
Middleweight heifers
Armagh farmer 386k £1880 £487.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1950 £480.00; Armagh farmer 388k £1760 £454.00; Armagh farmer 476k £2170 £456.00; Armagh farmer 460k £2080 £452.00; Tandragee farmer 432k £1910 £442.00; Castlewellan farmer 500k £2200 £440.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1750 £427.00 and Castlewellan farmer 500k £2080 £416.
Bullocks
The 165 bullocks included several consignments of top quality continental bullocks. Heavy bullocks sold up to £3270 for 790k at £414 from a Dromara farmer.
The same owner received £3250 for 740k at £437 and £3240 for 730k £441 per 100 kilos.
The same owner received the top rate for £459 for 610k at £2800.
A consignment of 12 heavy bullocks from this Dromara producer averaged 721k £3040 per head £422 per 100 kilos.
Main demand for heavy bullocks from £390 to £437 per 100 kilos.
Good quality forward feeding bullocks sold from £400 to £462 for 520k at £2400 from a Markethill farmer.
The same owner received £455 for 506k at £2300.
This seller sold 30 bullocks mostly Charolais and Limousin to average 545k £2316 per head £425 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight steers sold to £531 for 392k at £2080 from an Annaghmore farmer.
The same owner received £516 for 448k at £2310 and a Keady producer received £507 for 442k at £2240. All good quality grazing bullocks from £370 to £487 per 100 kilos.
Heavy bullocks
Dromara farmer 610k £2800 £459.00; Dromara farmer 734k £3240 £441.00; Dromara farmer 744k £3250 £437.00; Dromara farmer 700k £3050 £436.00; Whitecross farmer 690k £2970 £431.00; Dromara farmer 760k £3270 £430.00; Dromara farmer 710k £3010 £424.00; Dromara farmer 722k £3040 £421.00; Warrenpoint farmer AA 686k £2870 £418.00 and Dromara farmer 790k £3270 £414.
Forward bullocks
Markethill farmer 520k £2400 £464.00; Markethill farmer 506k £2300 £455.00; Markethill farmer 510k £2310 £453.00; Markethill farmer 508k £2300 £453.00; Armagh farmer 530k £2380 £450.00; Keady farmer 526k £2350 £447.00; Markethill farmer 532k £2370 £446.00; Markethill farmer 520k £2300 £442.00 and Markethill farmer 514k £2270 £442.
Middleweight bullocks
Annaghmore farmer 392k £2080 £531.00; Annaghmore farmer 448k £2310 £516.00; Keady farmer 442k £2240 £507.00; Armagh farmer 472k £2300 £487.00; Annaghmore farmer 482k £2300 £477.00; Annaghmore farmer 468k £2220 £474.00; Annaghmore farmer 482k £2260 £469.00; Markethill farmer 494k £2260 £458.00; Derrynoose farmer 384k £1750 £456.00 and Dungannon farmer 496k £2190 £442.
Weanlings
The 180 weanlings included several consignments of top quality calves which returned a very strong demand.
Good quality light males sold to £628 for 390k at £2460 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £544 for 274k at £1490 from a Kilkeel producer and an Armagh farmer received £523 for 306k at £1600.
All good quality light males sold steadily from £420 to £494 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males sold up to £580 for 414k at £2400 from a Kilkeel farmer.
The same owner received £551 for 436k at £2400.
This farmer's consignment of seven male weanlings averaged 418k at £2166 per head £518 per 100 kilos.
A Downpatrick producer sold 13 males weanlings to average 398k at £1795 per head £451 per 100 kilos.
Main demand for good quality lots from £400 to £525 per 100 kilos.
Heavy male weanlings sold to £496 for 524k at £2600 from a Rostrevor farmer.
The same owner received £481 for 532k at £2560.
All good quality lots from £380 to £437 per 100 kilos.
Good quality light heifer weanlings sold to £533 for 338k at £1800 from a Hilltown producer.
Main demand for good quality light heifers from £420 to £518 per 100 kilos.
Stronger heifers sold to £484 for 424k at £2050 from a Kilkeel producer followed by £476 for 410k at £1960 from an Armagh farmer.
This seller sold seven quality Charolais weanlings to average 399k at £1881 per head £472 per 100 kilos.
All good quality lots steadily from £380 to £446 per 100 kilos.
Light male weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 392k £2460 £628.00; Kilkeel farmer 274k £1490 £544.00; Armagh farmer 306k £1600 £523.00; Armagh farmer 342k £1690 £494.00; Downpatrick farmer 304k £1490 £490.00; Cullyhanna farmer 312k £1510 £484.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1600 £476.00; Cullyhanna farmer 324k £1540 £475.00; Castlewellan farmer 324k £1540 £475.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 330k £1550 £470.
Strong male weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 414k £2400 £580.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £2400 £551.00; Kilkeel farmer 454k £2450 £540.00; Rostrevor farmer 434k £2280 £525.00; Rostrevor farmer 422k £2160 £512.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 434k £2200 £507.00; Rostrevor farmer 452k £2260 £500.00; Rostrevor farmer 444k £2160 £487.00; Downpatrick farmer 454k £2200 £485.00 and Rostrevor farmer 468k £2240 £479.
Heavy weanlings
Rostrevor farmer 524k £2600 £496.00; Rostrevor farmer 532k £2560 £481.00; Tandragee farmer 526k £2300 £437.00; Rostrevor farmer 510k £2220 £435.00; Tandragee farmer 516k £2170 £421.00; Tandragee farmer 506k £2070 £409.00 and Tandragee farmer 542k £2100 £388.
Light heifer weanlings
Hilltown farmer 338k £1800 £533.00; Armagh farmer 400k £2070 £518.00; Downpatrick farmer 308k £1580 £513.00; Loughbrickland farmer 322k £1630 £506.00; Armagh farmer 286k £1450 £507.00; Armagh farmer 314k £1570 £500.00; Downpatrick farmer 376k £1860 £495.00; Armagh farmer 322k £1590 £494.00 and Hilltown farmer 380k £1860 £490.
Strong heifer weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 424k £2050 £484.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1960 £476.00; Downpatrick farmer 406k £1810 £446.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1900 £444.00; Downpatrick farmer 410k £1810 £442.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1800 £439.00; Portadown farmer 410k £1750 £427.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 458k £1930 £421.00 and Downpatrick farmer 468k £1940 £415.
65 lots of sucklers maintained an exceptionally strong demand.
An Antrim farmer sold 10 quality outfits of Limousin heifers with 2/3 month old calves at foot to a top of £4580 per head with others at £4390, £4140 and £4000.
The full consignment of 10 outfits from this farmer averaged £3955 per head.
The original farmer sold two heifers with heifer calves at foot at £4400 and £3950.
A Mountnorris farmer sold a Limousin cow with a bull calf at £3320.
A Ballywalter farmer sold a Limousin heifer with bull calf at £4060.
Several more outfits sold from £2200 to £3200 per head.
Several maiden heifer returned an exceptional strong demand to a top of £2520 for a Limousin followed by £2060 for a Limousin.
In calf heifers sold up to £2820 each.