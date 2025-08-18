Belgian Blue heifer sells for a record price of £5300 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 570 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 16th August sold in probably the best entry of stock seen at the mart this year.

Trade throughout all the rings was exceptionally high.

Heifers

Highlight of the sale was 600k Belgian Blue heifer with breeding potential which sold at a record price of £5300 £878 per 100 kilos for an Armagh farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

The 160 heifers consisted mostly of heavy heifers and feeding heifers.

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £481 for 640k at £3080 for an Armagh producer followed by £422 for 616k at £2600 from an Armagh producer.

A Crossgar farmer received £422 for 730k at £3080 and £416 for 778k at £3240. Main demand for top quality heavy heifers from £380 to £416 per 100 kilos.

A Crossgar producer sold 10 heavy heifers to average 724k at £2918 per head £403 per 100 kilos and a Co Fermanagh farmer sold 10 heavy heifers to average 651k at £2572 £395 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold readily from £390 to £450 for 578k at £2600 for a Newry farmer followed by £449 for 546k at £2150 from an Armagh farmer.

Grazing type heifers sold to £487 for 386k at £1880 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £480 for 406k at £1950.

Main demand for good quality grazing heifers from £380 to £454 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 604k £5300 £878.00; Armagh farmer 640k £3080 £481.00; Armagh farmer 616k £2600 £422.00; Crossgar farmer 730k £3080 £422.00; Crossgar farmer 778k £3240 £416.00; Belleek farmer 724k £3000 £414.00; Belleek farmer 660k £2720 £412.00; Crossgar farmer 688k £2800 £407.00; Crossgar farmer 718k £2900 £404.00; Crossgar farmer 690k £2780 £403.00; Belleek farmer 698k £2800 £401.00 and Crossgar farmer 798k £3180 £399.

Forward heifers

Newry farmer 578k £2600 £450.00; Armagh farmer 546k £2450 £449.00; Tandragee farmer 548k £2430 £443.00; Armagh farmer 522k £2310 £443.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £2240 £429.00; Armagh farmer 534k £2290 £429.00; Banbridge farmer 552k £2350 £426.00; Newry farmer 530k £2240 £423.00 and Newry farmer 536k £2260 £422.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 386k £1880 £487.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1950 £480.00; Armagh farmer 388k £1760 £454.00; Armagh farmer 476k £2170 £456.00; Armagh farmer 460k £2080 £452.00; Tandragee farmer 432k £1910 £442.00; Castlewellan farmer 500k £2200 £440.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1750 £427.00 and Castlewellan farmer 500k £2080 £416.

Bullocks

The 165 bullocks included several consignments of top quality continental bullocks. Heavy bullocks sold up to £3270 for 790k at £414 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £3250 for 740k at £437 and £3240 for 730k £441 per 100 kilos.

The same owner received the top rate for £459 for 610k at £2800.

A consignment of 12 heavy bullocks from this Dromara producer averaged 721k £3040 per head £422 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for heavy bullocks from £390 to £437 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding bullocks sold from £400 to £462 for 520k at £2400 from a Markethill farmer.

The same owner received £455 for 506k at £2300.

This seller sold 30 bullocks mostly Charolais and Limousin to average 545k £2316 per head £425 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight steers sold to £531 for 392k at £2080 from an Annaghmore farmer.

The same owner received £516 for 448k at £2310 and a Keady producer received £507 for 442k at £2240. All good quality grazing bullocks from £370 to £487 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Dromara farmer 610k £2800 £459.00; Dromara farmer 734k £3240 £441.00; Dromara farmer 744k £3250 £437.00; Dromara farmer 700k £3050 £436.00; Whitecross farmer 690k £2970 £431.00; Dromara farmer 760k £3270 £430.00; Dromara farmer 710k £3010 £424.00; Dromara farmer 722k £3040 £421.00; Warrenpoint farmer AA 686k £2870 £418.00 and Dromara farmer 790k £3270 £414.

Forward bullocks

Markethill farmer 520k £2400 £464.00; Markethill farmer 506k £2300 £455.00; Markethill farmer 510k £2310 £453.00; Markethill farmer 508k £2300 £453.00; Armagh farmer 530k £2380 £450.00; Keady farmer 526k £2350 £447.00; Markethill farmer 532k £2370 £446.00; Markethill farmer 520k £2300 £442.00 and Markethill farmer 514k £2270 £442.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 392k £2080 £531.00; Annaghmore farmer 448k £2310 £516.00; Keady farmer 442k £2240 £507.00; Armagh farmer 472k £2300 £487.00; Annaghmore farmer 482k £2300 £477.00; Annaghmore farmer 468k £2220 £474.00; Annaghmore farmer 482k £2260 £469.00; Markethill farmer 494k £2260 £458.00; Derrynoose farmer 384k £1750 £456.00 and Dungannon farmer 496k £2190 £442.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings included several consignments of top quality calves which returned a very strong demand.

Good quality light males sold to £628 for 390k at £2460 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £544 for 274k at £1490 from a Kilkeel producer and an Armagh farmer received £523 for 306k at £1600.

All good quality light males sold steadily from £420 to £494 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold up to £580 for 414k at £2400 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £551 for 436k at £2400.

This farmer's consignment of seven male weanlings averaged 418k at £2166 per head £518 per 100 kilos.

A Downpatrick producer sold 13 males weanlings to average 398k at £1795 per head £451 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality lots from £400 to £525 per 100 kilos.

Heavy male weanlings sold to £496 for 524k at £2600 from a Rostrevor farmer.

The same owner received £481 for 532k at £2560.

All good quality lots from £380 to £437 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light heifer weanlings sold to £533 for 338k at £1800 from a Hilltown producer.

Main demand for good quality light heifers from £420 to £518 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £484 for 424k at £2050 from a Kilkeel producer followed by £476 for 410k at £1960 from an Armagh farmer.

This seller sold seven quality Charolais weanlings to average 399k at £1881 per head £472 per 100 kilos.

All good quality lots steadily from £380 to £446 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 392k £2460 £628.00; Kilkeel farmer 274k £1490 £544.00; Armagh farmer 306k £1600 £523.00; Armagh farmer 342k £1690 £494.00; Downpatrick farmer 304k £1490 £490.00; Cullyhanna farmer 312k £1510 £484.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1600 £476.00; Cullyhanna farmer 324k £1540 £475.00; Castlewellan farmer 324k £1540 £475.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 330k £1550 £470.

Strong male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 414k £2400 £580.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £2400 £551.00; Kilkeel farmer 454k £2450 £540.00; Rostrevor farmer 434k £2280 £525.00; Rostrevor farmer 422k £2160 £512.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 434k £2200 £507.00; Rostrevor farmer 452k £2260 £500.00; Rostrevor farmer 444k £2160 £487.00; Downpatrick farmer 454k £2200 £485.00 and Rostrevor farmer 468k £2240 £479.

Heavy weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 524k £2600 £496.00; Rostrevor farmer 532k £2560 £481.00; Tandragee farmer 526k £2300 £437.00; Rostrevor farmer 510k £2220 £435.00; Tandragee farmer 516k £2170 £421.00; Tandragee farmer 506k £2070 £409.00 and Tandragee farmer 542k £2100 £388.

Light heifer weanlings

Hilltown farmer 338k £1800 £533.00; Armagh farmer 400k £2070 £518.00; Downpatrick farmer 308k £1580 £513.00; Loughbrickland farmer 322k £1630 £506.00; Armagh farmer 286k £1450 £507.00; Armagh farmer 314k £1570 £500.00; Downpatrick farmer 376k £1860 £495.00; Armagh farmer 322k £1590 £494.00 and Hilltown farmer 380k £1860 £490.

Strong heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 424k £2050 £484.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1960 £476.00; Downpatrick farmer 406k £1810 £446.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1900 £444.00; Downpatrick farmer 410k £1810 £442.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1800 £439.00; Portadown farmer 410k £1750 £427.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 458k £1930 £421.00 and Downpatrick farmer 468k £1940 £415.

65 lots of sucklers maintained an exceptionally strong demand.

An Antrim farmer sold 10 quality outfits of Limousin heifers with 2/3 month old calves at foot to a top of £4580 per head with others at £4390, £4140 and £4000.

The full consignment of 10 outfits from this farmer averaged £3955 per head.

The original farmer sold two heifers with heifer calves at foot at £4400 and £3950.

A Mountnorris farmer sold a Limousin cow with a bull calf at £3320.

A Ballywalter farmer sold a Limousin heifer with bull calf at £4060.

Several more outfits sold from £2200 to £3200 per head.

Several maiden heifer returned an exceptional strong demand to a top of £2520 for a Limousin followed by £2060 for a Limousin.

In calf heifers sold up to £2820 each.