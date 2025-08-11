Belgian Blue sells to £402 per 100kg to £3537-60 at Clogher Mart

A much larger entry of 982 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 9th August sold to a very firm demand for a lot of quality stock on offer producing record prices in some sections.

In the fatstock ring 282 lots listed sold easily to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £3418-20 for an 810kg Limousin to £422 per 100kg with an 800kg Charolais selling to £416 per 100kg to £3328 with an 880kg Belgian Blue selling to £402 per 100kg to £3537-60 and an 820kg Limousin at £402 per 100kg to £3329-20.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £424 for a 690kg Limousin (£2925-60) a 720kg Limousin made £422 per 100kg to (£3038-40) with a 770kg Limousin to £406 per 100kg to (£3126-20).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2097-60 for a 760kg to £276 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £3510 for a 900kg Limousin to £390 per 100kg to £3510.

Fat heifers sold to £2405-60 for a 620kg Limousin to £388 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3320 for an 860kg Charolais (£386) with a 750kg Limousin to £3180 (£424) and a 725kg Limousin to £3000 (£414).

Forward steers sold to £2640 for a 575kg Charolais (£459) with a 575kg Charolais to £2520 (£438) and a 555kg Limousin to £2380 (£445).

Med weight steers sold to £2410 for a 500kg Charolais (£482) with a 460kg Limousin to £2150 (£467).

Smaller steers sold to £1560 for a 330kg Limousin (£473).

Heavy heifers sold to a record price of £5700 for an outstanding 625kg Limousin to a record £912 per 100kg with a 630kg Charolais sold to £2680 (£425)

Forward heifers sold to £2910 for a 530kg Charolais (£549) with a 540kg Charolais to £2580 £478).

Medweight heifers sold to £2780 for a 475kg Charolais (£585) with a 475kg Charolais to £2760 (£581).

Smaller heifers sold to £1940 for a 370kg Limousin (£524) a 395kg Limousin to £1820 (£461) and a 385kg Charolais to £1810 (£470).

Weanling males sold to a record price of £2760 for a 545kg Charolais (£490) with a 490kg Charolais to £2400 (£490).

Lightweight males sold to £2200 for a 390kg Limousin (£564) with a 335kg Charolais to £2160 a high of (£645) and a 290kg Charolais to £1980 (£683).

Weanling heifers sold to £2180 for a 470kg Charolais (£464).

Lightweight heifers sold to £2080 for a 370kg Charolais (£562) with a 315kg Limousin to £1760 (£559).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3380, £3220 and £3100.

Breeding bulls sold to £4000 for pedigree registered Charolais and £3000 for a Limousin and £3000 for Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler outfits sold to £3700, £3600 and £3560 for aged cows with calves.

Incalf heifers and cows sold to £3400, £3200 and £3000.

Bull calves sold to £640 for Belgian Blue and £620 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £700 x 2 for Belgian Blues.

Reared males sold to £1500, £1460 and £1450 for Charolais.

Reared females sold to £1250 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 690kg Limousin to £424 to (£2925-60) Clogher producer 810kg Limousin to £422 (£3418-20) Cullyhanna producer 720kg Limousin to £422 (£3038-40) 750kg Limousin to £384 (£2880) and 750kg Simmental to 3376 (£2820) Pomeroy producer 800kg Limousin to £416 (£3328) 770kg Limousin to £406 (£3126-20) 750kg Limousin to £398 (£2985) 760kg Limousin to £398 (£3024-80) and 750kg Limousin to £398 (£2985) Cullyhanna producer 800kg Charolais to £408 (£3264) and 880kg Belgian Blue to £402 (£3537-60) Clogher producer 820kg Limousin to £406 (£3329-20) Cullyhanna producer 770kg Limousin to £396 (£3049-20) Sixmilecross producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £392 (£2626-40) Ballygawley producer 790kg Charolais to £390 (£3081) Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £388 (£2638-40) Carrickmore producer 680kg Charolais to £380 (£2584) Strabane producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £380 (£2204) and Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £378 (£2494-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £358 to £376 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £332 to £352 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £380 to £424 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2097-60 for a 760kg to £276 per 100kg with others selling from £260 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows £224 to £252 per 100kg.

Poorer type cows sold from £202 to £218 per 100kg.

Fat steers

900kg Limousin sold to £390 per 100kg to £3510. 780kg Charolais sold to £380 per 100kg to £3026-40. 790kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £378 per 100kg to £2986-20. 720kg Hereford steer sold to £376 per 100kg to £2707-20. 670kg; Friesian to £297 per 100kg to £1989-90. 630kg and Jersey to £278 per 100kg to £1751-40.

Fat heifers

620Kg Limousin sold to £388 per 100kg to £2405-60. 730kg Charolais sold to £378 per 100kg to £2759-40. 700kg Belgian Blue sold to £350 per 100kg to £2450. 750kg Hereford sold to £326 per 100kg to £2445. 660kg Simmental sold to £306 per 100kg to £2019-60. 760kg Friesian sold to £300 to £2280.

Store bullocks (152 lots)

A very sharp demand in this for a lot of heavy quality steers on offer selling to £3320 for an 860kg Charolais (£386) with a 750kg Limousin to £3180 (£424) and a 725kg Limousin to £3000 (£414).

Several other quality steers sold from £375 to £414 per 100kg for a 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2980.

Forward steers sold to £2640 for a 575kg Charolais to (£459 per 100kg) with a 575kg Charolais to £2520 at £438 per 100kg and a 535kg Limousin sold to £2380 (£445).

Most other quality steers sold from £391 to £429 per 100kg

Leading prices

James Lendrum Fivemiletown 860kg Charolais to £3320 (£286) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 820kg Charolais to £3240 (£395) H Montgomery Craigavon 855kg Charolais to £3240 (£379) 845kg Charolais to £3200 (£379) 790kg Charolais to £3080 (£390) 765kg Charolais to £3060 (£400) 770kg Charolais to £3000 (£390) 765kg Charolais to £3000 (£392) 775kg Charolais to £3000 (£387) 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2980 (£414) and 795kg Charolais to £2980 (£375) M McGoldrick Pomeroy 750kg Limousin to £3180 (£424) and 725kg Limousin to £3000 (£414) R Hall Fivemiletown 785kg Charolais to £3030 (£386) P O'Donnell Coalisland 795kg Charolais to £3090 (£389) 720kg Limousin to £3010 (£418) 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£403) and 740kg Charolais to £2980 (£403) H Robinson Portadown 730kg Charolais to £3000 (£411) and O Cairns Ballygawley 750kg Charolais to £2960 (£395).

Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2640 for a 575kg Charolais £459) and 575kg Charolais to £2520 (£438) G Steen Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £2480 (£424) 590kg Charolais to £2420 (£410) 585kg Charolais to £2420 (£414) and 550kg Charolais to £2380 (£433) M McCann Sixmilecross 545kg Limousin to £2390 (£439) S Clarke Ballygawley 535kg Limousin to £2380 (£445) 575kg Limousin to £2210 (£384) 555kg Limousin to £2210 (£398) and 550kg Limousin to £2200 (£400) K McGrane Derrynoose 555kg Charolais to £2380 (£429) P Hegarty Clogher 570kg Charolais to £2380 (£418) P Burnett Donaghmore 570kg Simmental to £2340 (£411) C A Dobson Ballygawley 535kg Limousin to £2300 (£430) M McCormick Loughgall 570kg Belgian Blue to £2270 (£398) K A Fearon Benburb 535kg Hereford to £2220 (£415) A Jones Newtownhamilton 510kg Limousin to £2190 (£429) and S F McKenna Ballygawley 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £2180 (£404).

Med weight steers 405kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £2410 for a 500kg Charolais (£482) with a 460kg Limousin to £2150 (£467) and £2010 for a 435kg Charolais (£462) with a 405kg Limousin to £1840 (£454).

Leading prices

E and S Quinn Galbally 500kg Charolais to £2410 (£482) W Downey Magheraveely 500kg Hereford to £2160 (£432) L Morris Coalisland 500kg Charolais to £2140 (£428) and 435kg Charolais to £2010 (£462) S Swain 480kg Limousin to £2160 (£450) and 485kg Limousin to £2060 (£425) F A McDermot Omagh 490kg Charolais to £2080 (£424) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1990 (£406) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1990 (£398) A Jones Newtownhamilton 490kg Aberdeen Angus to 32020 (£412) and 490kg Montbeliarde to £1970 (£402) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£390) W Downey Magheraveely 475kg Belgian Blue to £1960 (£413) and S Swain 475kg Belgian Blue to £1930 (£406) 460kg Belgian Blue to £1900 (£413) 450kg Belgian Blue to £1850 (£411) 405kg Limousin to £1840 (£454) and 465kg Belgian Blue to £1810 (£389).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

M McCann Sixmilecross 330kg Limousin to £1560 (£473).

Store heifers (162 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with a new mart record price of £5700 for a super 625kg Limousin (a real cow maker) reaching an all time mart record high of £912 per 100kg with a 630kg Charolais selling to £2680 (£425) and a 605kg Charolais to £2430 (£401).

Forward heifers sold to £2910 for a 530kg Charolais (£549) a 540kg Charolais sold to £2580 (£478) with a 505kg Belgian Blue selling to £2200 (£436).

Several other quality heifers sold from £374 to £430 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Stratton Tempo 625kg Limousin to £5700 (£912) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £2740 (£391) 650kg Charolais to £2470 (£380) 605kg Charolais to £2430 (£402) 605kg Charolais to £2380 (£393) and 600kg Charolais to £2270 (£378) J S Wilson Magheraveely 705kg Charolais to £2680 (£380) L McGovern Fivemiletown 630kg Charolais to £2680 (£425) and N Cochrane Portadown 635kg Hereford to £2150 (£339) and 620kg 590kg Charolais to £2490 (£422) Shorthorn to £2140 (£345).

Forward heifers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2910 for 530kg Charolais (£549) and 505kg Charolais to £2170 (£430) for D McKenna Clogher. G Cutler Florencecourt 540kg Charolais to £2580 (£478) A Coyle Clogher 590kg Charolais to 32490 (£422) 545kg Charolais to £2310 (£424) 580kg Limousin to £2300 (£397) and 525kg Charolais to £2160 (£411) Henry McClure Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £2360 (£418) 575kg Charolais to £2320 (£403) 540kg Charolais to £2290 (£424) 515kg Limousin to £2230 (£433) 520kg Charolais to £2200 (£423) and 570kg Charolais to £2130 (£374) W Crawford Clogher 560kg Limousin to £2350 (£420) R Matchett Dungannon 555kg Charolais to £2350 (£423) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 540kg Charolais to £2270 (£420) I A Elliott Blaney 505kg Belgian Blue to £2200 (£436) M McCrystal Ballygawley 540kg Charolais to £2200 (£407) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 585kg Charolais to £2190 (£374) H Macauley Ballyclare 540kg Simmental to £2190 (£406).

Several other quality lots sold from £440 to £575.

Medweight heifers 420kg to 500kg

A very firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2780 for a 475kg Charolais a high of £585 per 100kg with a 475kg Charolais to £2760 (£581) and a 440kg Limousin sold to £2170 (£493).

Several others sold from £440 to £521 per 100kg.

Leading prices

G Cutler Florencecourt 475kg Charolais to £2780 (£585) D McKenna Clogher 475kg Charolais to £2760 (£581) 455kg Charolais to £2550 (£560) 425kg Limousin to £2440 (£575) 415kg Limousin to £2310 (£557) 455kg Limousin to £2240 (£492) 420kg Limousin to £2190 (£521) 440kg Limousin to £2170 (£493) 450kg Limousin to £2170 (£482) 430kg Charolais to £2170 (£505) 430kg Limousin to £2160 (£502) and 405kg Charolais to £2100 (£519) E and S Quinn Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £2190 (£487) J Cassidy Rosslea 450kg Limousin to £2150 (£478) H McClure Fivermiletown 480kg Charolais to £2110 (£440) H Macauley Ballyclare 475kg Simmental to £2110 (£444) A Coyle Clogher 485kg Limousin to £2070 (£427) and W Downey Magheraveely 470kg Limousin to £2030 (£432).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Quality lots selling to £1940 for a 370kg Limousin (£524) with a 385kg Charolais to £1810 (£470).

Sample prices

D McKenna Clogher 370kg Limousin to £1940 (£524) J Cassidy Rosslea 395kg Limousin to £1820 (£461) and 360kg Limousin to £1680 (£467) M Nesbitt Armagh 385kg Charolais to £1810 (£470) D O'Hagan Maghera 385kg Limousin to £1660 (£431) and 350kg Limousin to £1500 (£429) P Edwards Ballygawley 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£416) and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£374) S Swain 385kg Hereford to £1520 (£395) and 390kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£385) G and V Mallon Middletown 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£392) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£377) 310kg Hereford to £1200 (£387) and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£376) and L Morris Coalisland 305kg Limousin to £1400 (£459).

Weanlings

Demand remains very strong in this section with strong males selling to £2760 for a 545kg Charolais (£506) a new record for this weight with a 490kg Charolais selling to £2400 (£490).

Lightweight males sold to £2200 for a 390kg Limousin (£564) a 335kg Charolais sold to £2160 (£645) to a high of £683 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £1980.

Weanling heifers sold to £2180 for a strong 470kg Charolais (£464) with a0kg Charolais (£464) with 435kg Charolais to £1980 (£455).

Lightweight heifers sold to £2080 for a 370kg Charolais (£562) with a 315kg Limousin to £1760 (£559)

Leading prices

Strong Males Ballyoak Farms Ltd Clogher 545kg Charolais to £2760 (£506) and 490kg Charolais to £2400 (£490) M Monaghan Augher 520kg Belgian Blue to £2250 (£433) 520kg Limousin to £2180 (£419) and 455kg Limousin to £2110 (£464) S Donnelly Sixmilecross 470kg Charolais to £2200 (£468) G J McKenna Clogher 490kg Charolais to £2180 (£445) 465kg Charolais to £2060 (£443) and 470kg Charolais to £2040 (£434) B Collins Brookeborough 440kg Limousin to £2140 (£486) and 560kg Simmental to £2000 (£357) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £2100 (£512) J McElhill Omagh 435kg Limousin to £2060 (£474) and 470kg Limousin to £2010 (£428) and G Mulrine Augher 430kg Charolais to £2040 (£474).

Lightweight males

Sold to £2200 for a 390kg Limousin (£564) and 290kg Charolais to £1980 (£683) for R Domer Clogher. B McCullagh Greencastle 335kg Charolais to £2160 (£645) and G J McKenna Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1980 (£501) and 350kg Limousin to £1980 (£566)

Weanling heifers

Ballyoak Farms Ltd. Clogher strong 470kg Charolais to £2180 (£464) and 370kg Charolais to £2080 (£562) B McCullagh Greencastle 390kg Limousin to £2040 (£523) and 300kg Charolais to £1640 (£547) E Kyle Sixmilecross 435kg Charolais to £1980 (£455) 385kg Charolais to £1850 (£481) 385kg Charolais to £1750 (£455) 360kg Charolais to £1680 (£467) and 390kg Charolais to £1670 (£428) S Devine Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1820 (£479) 370kg Limousin to £1780 (£481) and 305kg Limousin to £1610 (£528) R Ebbitt Newtownbutler 375kg Charolais to £1780 (£475) 390kg Charolais to £1720 (£441) and 375kg Charolais to £1700 (£453) J Kelly Pomeroy 315kg Limousin to £1760 (£559) 340kg Charolais to £1640 (£482) and 340kg Limousin to £1620 (£476) G Moane Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1750 (£479) and L Boyd Tempo 365kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£471).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very brisk demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £3380 and £3220. Fivemiletown producer £3100 and £2580 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £2900 and £2550 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £2530 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Lisbellaw producer £4000 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 16-03-2020) Fivemiletown producer £3000 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 07-07-2022) Lisbellaw producer £3000 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 03-06-2024 ) and £2040 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 11-04-2024) and Ballygawley producer £2100 for pedigree non registered Saler (born 01-06-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

Another good turnout of suckler outfits sold to a strong demand with S McGuinness Leterbreen selling a 2018 cow with heifer calf to £3700. P Donnelly Cappagh £3600 for 2019 cow with bull calf £3300 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £3200 for heifer with heifer calf. George Aiken Kesh £3560 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £3550 for 2018 cow with bull calf, £3250 for heifer with bull calf, £3120 for heifer with heifer calf £3020 for heifer with heifer calf and £2740 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Newtownhamilton producer £3490 for heifer with heifer calf. M A Girvan Pomeroy £2900 for 2017 cow with bull calf. N McVeigh Dungannon £2850 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. O and L Mallon Aughnacloy £2780 for heifer with heifer calf. J I Clarke Sixmilecross £2720 for heifer with heifer calf. Valley View Enterprises Castlederg £2590 for heifer with heifer calf. S J McGuinness Letterbreen £2320 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers

Des Capper Portadown £3400 for heifer S Mellon Fintona £3200 and £3000 for cows. E Bingham Augher £2400 for cow. P Higgens Magheraveely £1910 twice for Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £640 and £560 for Belgian Blues for C L Allen Ballygawley. J D Hunter Tempo £620 x 2 and £590 for Charolais; R Little Newtownbutler £590 for Limousin; C McBrien Lisnaskea £540 for Hereford and £440 for Friesian. Ballygreen Farms Augher £450, £430 x 2, £420 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus; G Gunn Lisnaskea £430 for Limousin; R Little Newtownbutler £410 for Aberdeen Angus and £400 for Limousin; C L Allen Ballygawley £390 for Belgian Blue and G W McKeown Lisbellaw £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

Lots of Friesian calves sold from £250 to £370.

Heifer calves (under four weeks)

W H Stockdale Clogher £700 x 2 and £590 for Belgian Blues J and T Hunter Tempo £560 for Charolais; C McBrien Lisnaskea £550 and £490 for Hereford; R Little Newtownbutler £550, £490, £460 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus; G Gunn Lisnaskea £540 and £470 for Limousins; C L Allen Ballygawley £480 for Belgian Blue and Ballygreenan Farms Augher £450, £400 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Grovemount Livestock Dungannon £1500 for Charolais; V McCrystal Ballygawley £1460 and £1450 for Charolais; H Connelly Fermanagh £1430 for Charolais; G O'Donnell Castlederg £1410 for Charolais; S P Greenan Garrison £1410 and £1050 for Limousins and £920 for Aberdeen Angus; Armagh producer £1400 for Charolais; B and K Cassidy Rosslea £1250 for Limousin; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £1060 for Charolais; E Crawford Stewartstown £1050 and £1010 for Belgian Blues; D Mavitty Culkey £1040 for Charolais; H Connelly Fermanagh £1020 for Charolais; J McNulty Strabane £980 for Limousin; A Leonard Enniskillen £970 for Charolais; K Moore Ballygawley £940 for Charolais and T Fiddis Newtownbutler £940 for Simmental and £900 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

V McCrystal Ballygawley £1250 for Charolais; S P Greenan Garrison £1160 for Charolais £1060 and £960 for Limousins; A W Wilson Dungannon £1000 for Limousin; L Elliott Fivemiletown £980 for Shorthorn beef; J Spence Crumlin £980, £960 for Hereford and £890 and for £680 for Limousins; A G Carragher Cullyhanna £880 for Limousin; K Moore Ballygawley £810 for Charolais; D O'Hagan Maghera £800 for Limousin; E Cassidy Rosslea £780 and £770 for Charolais; B and K Cassidy Rosslea £780 for Limousin and R Totten Lisburn £730 for Charolais.