Belgian Blue with bull calf sells for £5400 at Markethill Mart
Heifers
The 210 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.
Good quality heavy heifers sold to £429 for 602k at £2580 from a Dungannon producer followed by £428 for 610k at £2610 from a Tandragee farmer.
All good quality heavy heifers sold readily from £380 to £419 per 100 kilos and to a top price of £2960 for 760k £385.
Forward heifers to £490 for 516k at £2530 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £468 for 504k at £2360 from a Loughbrickland producer.
A Castlewellan farmer received £462 for 502k at £2320.
All good quality forward heifers sold from £380 to £456 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight heifers sold to £466 for 476k at £220 from a Tandragee farmer and a Kilkeel producer also received £466 for 436k at £2030.
All good quality middleweights from £400 to £454 per 100 kilos.
Light heifers sold to £516 for 312k at £1610 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £465 for 342k at £1590 from a Fivemiletown producer.
Several more light heifers sold from £400 to £461 per 100 kilos.
Heavy heifers
Dungannon farmer 602k £2580 £429.00; Tandragee farmer 610k £2610 £428.00; Tandragee farmer 602k £2520 £419.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £2480 £411.00; Banbridge farmer 612k £2490 £407.00; Tandragee farmer 704k £2850 £405.00; Kilkeel farmer 608k £2460 £405.00 and Newry farmer 626k £2490 £398.
Forward heifers
Castlewellan farmer 516k £2530 £490.00; Loughbrickland farmer 504k £2360 £468.00; Castlewellan farmer 502k £2320 £462.00; Castlewellan farmer 522k £2380 £456.00; Dungannon farmer 536k £2400 £448.00; Castlewellan farmer 532k £2370 £446.00; Benburb farmer 546k £2380 £436.00; Dungannon farmer 560k £2440 £436.00 and Tandragee farmer 588k £2510 £427.
Middleweight heifers
Tandragee farmer 476k £2220 £466.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £2030 £466.00; Armagh farmer 416k £1900 £457.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1845 £454.00; Banbridge farmer 482k £2170 £450.00; Banbridge farmer 442k £1970 £446.00 and Banbridge farmer 450k £2000 £444.
Lightweight heifers
Kilkeel farmer 312k £1610 £516.00; Fivemiletown farmer 342k £1590 £465.00; Fivemiletown farmer 388k £1790 £461.00; Katesbridge farmer 400k £1800 £450.00; Tandragee farmer 388k £1730 £446.00; Castlewellan farmer 394k £1740 £442.00 and Keady farmer 354k £1500 £424.
Bullocks
The 170 bullocks sold in a steady demand with heavy bullocks selling to £417 for 660k at £2760 from a Waringstown farmer followed by £412 for 668k at £2750 from a Markethill farmer.
A Ballinderry farmer received £410 for 720k at £2950.
All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £370 to £409 per 100 kilos and up to £3090 for 770k £399 per 100 kilos for a Waringstown farmer.
Forward bullocks sold to £466 for 504k Aberdeen Angus at £2250 from a Crossmaglen farmer.
The same owner received £428 for 526k at £2250.
All good quality forward bullocks from £390 to £427 per 100 kilos.
Good quality middleweight steers to £483 for 472k at £2280 from a Tynan farmer followed by £479 for 372k at £1780 from a Ballynahinch farmer.
A Mayobridge farmer received £469 for 490k at £2300.
All good quality middleweights from £380 to £451 per 100 kilos.
Heavy bullocks
Waringstown farmer 662k £2760 £417.00; Markethill farmer 668k £2750 £412.00; Lisburn farmer 720k £2950 £410.00; Gilford farmer 634k £2590 £409.00; Waringstown farmer 774k £3090 £399.00; Tynan farmer 614k £2450 £399.00; Lisburn farmer 752k £3000 £399.00; Waringstown farmer 672k £2650 £394.00; Tynan farmer 602k £2370 £394.00 and Waringstown farmer 708k £2780 £393.
Forward bullocks
Crossmaglen farmer 504k £2250 £446.00; Crossmaglen farmer 526k £2250 £428.00; Tynan farmer 562k £2400 £427.00; Tynan farmer 592k £2520 £426.00; Armagh farmer 526k £2200 £418.00; Castlewellan farmer 538k £2250 £418.00; Dromore farmer 540k £2240 £415.00; Armagh farmer 510k £2100 £412.00 and Armagh farmer 522k £2140 £410.
Friesian bullocks
Tandragee farmer 668k £2280 £341.00; Tandragee farmer 668k £2250 £337.00; Ballykeel farmer 704k £2300 £327.00; Killylea farmer 658k £2120 £322.00; Armagh farmer 662k £2110 £319.00; Killylea farmer 638k £2020 £317.00; Killylea farmer 660k £2070 £314.00 and Killylea farmer 632k £1950 £309.
Middleweight bullocks
Tynan farmer 472k £2280 £483.00; Ballynahinch farmer 372k £1780 £479.00; Mayobridge farmer 490k £2300 £469.00; Mayobridge farmer 404k £1820 £451.00; Ballynahinch farmer 392k £1750 £447.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £2110 £431.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £2110 £431.00; Aughnacloy farmer 500k £2140 £428.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 384k £1630 £425.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 462k £1910 £413.
Weanlings
The 240 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand for all types.
Good quality light males sold up to £561 for 330k at £1850 from a Newry farmer followed by £541 for 316k at £1710 from a Keady producer.
A Newry farmer received £529 for 340k at £1810.
All good quality light males from £430 to £500 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males from £532 for 438k at £2330 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £486 for 416k at £2020 from a Lisburn farmer.
The same owner received £463 for 438k at £2030.
Main demand for good quality lots from £380 to £460 per 100 kilos.
Several heavy bull weanlings sold to £3180 for 746k £426 per 100 kilos from a Portadown farmer.
The same owner received £440 for 614k at £2700.
Light heifer weanlings included several with breeding potential which sold to a top of £822 for 286k at £2350 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £599 for 252k at £1510 from a Keady farmer and £559 for 372k at £2080 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.
All top quality light heifers sold from £450 to £550 per 100 kilos.
Stronger lots sold to £869 for 428k Belgian Blue at £3720 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £514 for 486k at £2500 from a Cullyhanna farmer.
Several more sold from £420 to £514 per 100 kilos.
Light male weanlings
Newry farmer 330k £1850 £561.00; Keady farmer 316k £1710 £541.00; Lisburn farmer 334k £1790 £536.00; Newry farmer 342k £1810 £529.00; Keady farmer 362k £1910 £528.00; Newry farmer 350k £1840 £526.00; Keady farmer 326k £1700 £522.00; Lisburn farmer 352k £1830 £520.00; Derrynoose farmer 334k £1700 £509.00 and Lisburn farmer 336k £1700 £506.
Strong male weanlings
Loughgall farmer 438k £2330 £532.00; Lisburn farmer 416k £2020 £486.00; Lisburn farmer 438k £2030 £463.00; Newry farmer 436k £2010 £461.00; Lisburn farmer 406k £1860 £458.00; Lisburn farmer 424k £1940 £458.00; Lisburn farmer 434k £1940 £447.00; Lisburn farmer 424k £1890 £446.00; Middletown farmer 410k £1800 £439.00 and Loughgall farmer 476k £2050 £431.
Heavy male weanlings
Portadown farmer 614k £2700 £440.00; Portadown farmer 746k £3180 £426.00 and Portadown farmer 614k £2580 £420.
Light heifer weanlings
Newtownhamilton farmer 286k £2350 £822.00; Keady farmer 252k £1510 £599.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 372k £2080 £559.00; Newry farmer 388k £2160 £557.00; Newry farmer 358k £1970 £550.00; Newry farmer 328k £1750 £534.00; Middletown farmer 318k £1680 £528.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k £1680 £525.00; Newry farmer 368k £1910 £519.00 and Derrynoose farmer 286k £1480 £518.
Strong heifer weanlings
Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £3720 £869.00; Cullyhanna farmer 486k £2500 £514.00; Newry farmer 462k £2330 £504.00; Lisburn farmer 460k £2300 £500.00; Lisburn farmer 460k £2300 £500.00; Lisburn farmer 412k £1930 £469.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1950 £405.
Another good entry of sucklers returned an excellent trade with outfits selling to £5400 for an outstanding Belgian Blue cow with bull calf from a Kilkeel farmer.
A Derrynoose farmer received £5400 for 2019 Belgian Blue with bull calf.
A Derrynoose farmer sold a 2020 Limousin cow and heifer calf at £5000.
A Lisburn farmer sold 2020 Blonde cow and bull calf at £4750.
In calf cows sold to £4080 and £3800 from an Augher farmer.