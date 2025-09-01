Belgian Blue with bull calf sells for £5400 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 650 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 30th August maintained a very firm trade with several highlight prices.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

The 210 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.

Good quality heavy heifers sold to £429 for 602k at £2580 from a Dungannon producer followed by £428 for 610k at £2610 from a Tandragee farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

All good quality heavy heifers sold readily from £380 to £419 per 100 kilos and to a top price of £2960 for 760k £385.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward heifers to £490 for 516k at £2530 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £468 for 504k at £2360 from a Loughbrickland producer.

A Castlewellan farmer received £462 for 502k at £2320.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £380 to £456 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £466 for 476k at £220 from a Tandragee farmer and a Kilkeel producer also received £466 for 436k at £2030.

All good quality middleweights from £400 to £454 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light heifers sold to £516 for 312k at £1610 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £465 for 342k at £1590 from a Fivemiletown producer.

Several more light heifers sold from £400 to £461 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Dungannon farmer 602k £2580 £429.00; Tandragee farmer 610k £2610 £428.00; Tandragee farmer 602k £2520 £419.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £2480 £411.00; Banbridge farmer 612k £2490 £407.00; Tandragee farmer 704k £2850 £405.00; Kilkeel farmer 608k £2460 £405.00 and Newry farmer 626k £2490 £398.

Forward heifers

Castlewellan farmer 516k £2530 £490.00; Loughbrickland farmer 504k £2360 £468.00; Castlewellan farmer 502k £2320 £462.00; Castlewellan farmer 522k £2380 £456.00; Dungannon farmer 536k £2400 £448.00; Castlewellan farmer 532k £2370 £446.00; Benburb farmer 546k £2380 £436.00; Dungannon farmer 560k £2440 £436.00 and Tandragee farmer 588k £2510 £427.

Middleweight heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tandragee farmer 476k £2220 £466.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £2030 £466.00; Armagh farmer 416k £1900 £457.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1845 £454.00; Banbridge farmer 482k £2170 £450.00; Banbridge farmer 442k £1970 £446.00 and Banbridge farmer 450k £2000 £444.

Lightweight heifers

Kilkeel farmer 312k £1610 £516.00; Fivemiletown farmer 342k £1590 £465.00; Fivemiletown farmer 388k £1790 £461.00; Katesbridge farmer 400k £1800 £450.00; Tandragee farmer 388k £1730 £446.00; Castlewellan farmer 394k £1740 £442.00 and Keady farmer 354k £1500 £424.

Bullocks

The 170 bullocks sold in a steady demand with heavy bullocks selling to £417 for 660k at £2760 from a Waringstown farmer followed by £412 for 668k at £2750 from a Markethill farmer.

A Ballinderry farmer received £410 for 720k at £2950.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £370 to £409 per 100 kilos and up to £3090 for 770k £399 per 100 kilos for a Waringstown farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward bullocks sold to £466 for 504k Aberdeen Angus at £2250 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

The same owner received £428 for 526k at £2250.

All good quality forward bullocks from £390 to £427 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight steers to £483 for 472k at £2280 from a Tynan farmer followed by £479 for 372k at £1780 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

A Mayobridge farmer received £469 for 490k at £2300.

All good quality middleweights from £380 to £451 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waringstown farmer 662k £2760 £417.00; Markethill farmer 668k £2750 £412.00; Lisburn farmer 720k £2950 £410.00; Gilford farmer 634k £2590 £409.00; Waringstown farmer 774k £3090 £399.00; Tynan farmer 614k £2450 £399.00; Lisburn farmer 752k £3000 £399.00; Waringstown farmer 672k £2650 £394.00; Tynan farmer 602k £2370 £394.00 and Waringstown farmer 708k £2780 £393.

Forward bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 504k £2250 £446.00; Crossmaglen farmer 526k £2250 £428.00; Tynan farmer 562k £2400 £427.00; Tynan farmer 592k £2520 £426.00; Armagh farmer 526k £2200 £418.00; Castlewellan farmer 538k £2250 £418.00; Dromore farmer 540k £2240 £415.00; Armagh farmer 510k £2100 £412.00 and Armagh farmer 522k £2140 £410.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 668k £2280 £341.00; Tandragee farmer 668k £2250 £337.00; Ballykeel farmer 704k £2300 £327.00; Killylea farmer 658k £2120 £322.00; Armagh farmer 662k £2110 £319.00; Killylea farmer 638k £2020 £317.00; Killylea farmer 660k £2070 £314.00 and Killylea farmer 632k £1950 £309.

Middleweight bullocks

Tynan farmer 472k £2280 £483.00; Ballynahinch farmer 372k £1780 £479.00; Mayobridge farmer 490k £2300 £469.00; Mayobridge farmer 404k £1820 £451.00; Ballynahinch farmer 392k £1750 £447.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £2110 £431.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £2110 £431.00; Aughnacloy farmer 500k £2140 £428.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 384k £1630 £425.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 462k £1910 £413.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 240 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand for all types.

Good quality light males sold up to £561 for 330k at £1850 from a Newry farmer followed by £541 for 316k at £1710 from a Keady producer.

A Newry farmer received £529 for 340k at £1810.

All good quality light males from £430 to £500 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males from £532 for 438k at £2330 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £486 for 416k at £2020 from a Lisburn farmer.

The same owner received £463 for 438k at £2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality lots from £380 to £460 per 100 kilos.

Several heavy bull weanlings sold to £3180 for 746k £426 per 100 kilos from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £440 for 614k at £2700.

Light heifer weanlings included several with breeding potential which sold to a top of £822 for 286k at £2350 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £599 for 252k at £1510 from a Keady farmer and £559 for 372k at £2080 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

All top quality light heifers sold from £450 to £550 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stronger lots sold to £869 for 428k Belgian Blue at £3720 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £514 for 486k at £2500 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Several more sold from £420 to £514 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings

Newry farmer 330k £1850 £561.00; Keady farmer 316k £1710 £541.00; Lisburn farmer 334k £1790 £536.00; Newry farmer 342k £1810 £529.00; Keady farmer 362k £1910 £528.00; Newry farmer 350k £1840 £526.00; Keady farmer 326k £1700 £522.00; Lisburn farmer 352k £1830 £520.00; Derrynoose farmer 334k £1700 £509.00 and Lisburn farmer 336k £1700 £506.

Strong male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 438k £2330 £532.00; Lisburn farmer 416k £2020 £486.00; Lisburn farmer 438k £2030 £463.00; Newry farmer 436k £2010 £461.00; Lisburn farmer 406k £1860 £458.00; Lisburn farmer 424k £1940 £458.00; Lisburn farmer 434k £1940 £447.00; Lisburn farmer 424k £1890 £446.00; Middletown farmer 410k £1800 £439.00 and Loughgall farmer 476k £2050 £431.

Heavy male weanlings

Portadown farmer 614k £2700 £440.00; Portadown farmer 746k £3180 £426.00 and Portadown farmer 614k £2580 £420.

Light heifer weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newtownhamilton farmer 286k £2350 £822.00; Keady farmer 252k £1510 £599.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 372k £2080 £559.00; Newry farmer 388k £2160 £557.00; Newry farmer 358k £1970 £550.00; Newry farmer 328k £1750 £534.00; Middletown farmer 318k £1680 £528.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k £1680 £525.00; Newry farmer 368k £1910 £519.00 and Derrynoose farmer 286k £1480 £518.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £3720 £869.00; Cullyhanna farmer 486k £2500 £514.00; Newry farmer 462k £2330 £504.00; Lisburn farmer 460k £2300 £500.00; Lisburn farmer 460k £2300 £500.00; Lisburn farmer 412k £1930 £469.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1950 £405.

Another good entry of sucklers returned an excellent trade with outfits selling to £5400 for an outstanding Belgian Blue cow with bull calf from a Kilkeel farmer.

A Derrynoose farmer received £5400 for 2019 Belgian Blue with bull calf.

A Derrynoose farmer sold a 2020 Limousin cow and heifer calf at £5000.

A Lisburn farmer sold 2020 Blonde cow and bull calf at £4750.

In calf cows sold to £4080 and £3800 from an Augher farmer.