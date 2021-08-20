Beltex club reintroduce showing at Omagh Sale

John Barclay, (Beachy Flock) Maybole Ayrshire is judging the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club show at the Club sale of 71 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Beltex Pedigree Sheep being held at Beattie Livestock Sales in Omagh on Saturday, 21st August.

Showing of sheep will commence at 11.00am with the sale taking place at 1.00pm.

Sold under the auspices of the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club a total of 32 Shearling Rams, 16 Ram Lambs, 21 Shearling Ewes and two Ewe Lambs will go under the hammer.

The pre-sale show is being judged by John Barclay (Beachy Flock) Maybole Ayrshire.

A total of 71MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Beltex Pedigree Sheep will go under the hammer at Beattie Livestock Sales in Omagh on Saturday, 21st August

Sheep are to be in and penned by 9.00am.

The Club appointed inspector is Wade McCrabbe, the Vet is Frazer Tweed and Chief Stewart is Elizabeth McAllister.

Online bidding will be available through Marteye, although registration to bid is required by Friday, 20th August.

Each vendor is allowed two entries in each pre-show class. As an export sale all relevant paperwork and blood results are required on the Sale Day. The Market is also requesting a self-written MS2 movement form.

The vendors are, PLJ Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy; David Brown, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook; Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley; F & J Harbinson, Gleenkeen Flock, Limavady; Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells; K & A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber; Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick; Edward and Shirlee Nicholson; Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel; Hugh O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm and Kenneth Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.