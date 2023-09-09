Watch more videos on Shots!

The annual event, held on Monday 28 August at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart was sponsored by Abbey Autoline.

The Champion Beltex was a shearling ewe, Matt’s Hailey, Lot 93 – Sub, from Matthew Burleigh’s Kinawley-based flock.

Her dam is Matt’s Enzo, who was the virtual Balmoral Show Beltex Champion in 2020, and she is sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop, a joint purchase for the flock from Carlisle Premier Sale in 2021.

Reserve Champion Matt’s High and Mighty. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

It was a family affair as the Reserve Champion, Lot 5, Matt’s High and Mighty, is a full sister to the champion. The shearling ram sold for 800gns to John Robinson, Ballywalter.

This was the second consecutive successful Dungannon event for the Fermanagh breeder, having won the Championship in 2022, as well as achieving top price, with Matt’s Giro.

Trade was strong and the two top priced Beltex were both shearling rams from Edward and Shirlee Nicholson’s Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel.

Both males made 1,600gns in the ring, with Lot 12, Derryogue Hercules ET, heading to Thomas Newell, Kilkeel and Lot 18, Derryogue Honker, going to Douglas Nisbet, Loughbrickland.

The Diamonds watching on intently as their son Kile shows in the ring. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

The Nicholsons had a clean sweep, selling the top five priced animals on the day.

The top priced female, at 720gns, was a shearling ewe from Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

She was Lot 98, Lagyveagh Harp, who won her class and was reserve female champion.

The reserve male champion was Lot 51, Bodoney Highlander ET, from Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Edward & Shirlee Nicholson’s Lot 12, Derryogue Hercules ET, was joint top price, heading to Thomas Newell, Kilkeel. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

The shearling ram was also among the top prices on the day, making 800gns and heading to Brian Mathews, Co. Offaly.

Kenny Preston of Glenpark Flock, Omagh, had the difficult task of judging, speaking on his choice of champion, he said: “Lot 93 has the wow factor, she caught my eye from the start. Matt’s Hailey is strong, muscley gimmer who exhibited the well-known features of a quality Beltex ewe. It was a pleasure being asked to judge and the standard in Dungannon was on par to that which I experienced in various show rings throughout the summer, including the Great Yorkshire Show.”

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club event is Ballymena Show and Sale at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday 11 September 2023. More details can be found on the club’s Facebook page.

Show Results:

Pictured with the Champion and Reserve Champion from the Dungannon Show and Export Sale is Richard Henderson from event sponsor AbbeyAutoline, alongside judge Kenny Preston, Matthew Burleigh and Joshua Keys.

Supreme Champion: Matt’s Hailey, Lot 93 SUB, Shearling Ewe from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Reserve Champion: Matt’s High and Mighty, Lot 5, Shealring Ram from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Female Champion: Matt’s Hailey, Lot 93 SUB, Shearling Ewe, Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Female Reserve Champion: Lagyveagh Harp, Lot 98, Shearling Ewe, Hugh & Eddie O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm

Male Champion: Matt’s High & Mighty, Lot 5, Shearling Ram, Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Male Reserve Champion: Bodoney Highlander ET, Lot 51, Shearling Ram, Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

Club Chairman Eddie O’Neill passing his thanks onto judge Kenny Preston.

Class 1 - Aged Rams:

First: Lagyveagh Everest, Lot 2, H & E O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm

Second: Ballycreelly Grace, Lot 4, K & A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber

Class 2 - Shearling Rams:

First: Matt’s High & Mighty, Lot 5, Shearling Ram, M Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Second: Bodoney Highlander ET, Lot 51, A & J McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

Third: Pointhouse Hector ET, Lot 20, M & K Diamond, Pointhouse Flock, Garvagh

Fourth: Lagyveagh Helicopter, Lot 46, H & E O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm

Fifth: Derryogue Honker, Lot 18, E & S Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel

Sixth: Mackro Halifax, Lot 31, J Robinson & H Mackey, Mackro Flock, Ballywalter

Class 3 – Ram Lambs:

First: Major’s Bridge Johnny Cash ET, Lot 78, W & B Porter, Major’s Bridge, Maghera

Second: Glenkeen Jaeger Bomb ET, Lot 75, F & J Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

Third: Glenkeen Jamanji Lot 76 SUB, F & J Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

Fourth: Matt’s Jasper, Lot 67 SUB, M Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Fifth: Pointhouse Jump on the Bandwagon, Lot 68, M & K Diamond, Pointhouse Flock, Garvagh

Sixth: Bodoney Jeeper Creepers ET, Lot 73, A & J McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

Class 4 – Shearling Ewes:

First: Matt’s Hailey, Lot 93 SUB, Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley

Second: Lagyveagh Harp, Lot 98, H & E O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm

Third: Major’s Bridge Hope ET, Lot 82, W & B Porter, Major’s Bridge, Maghera

Fourth: Derryogue H.R.H, Lot 88, E & S Nicholson, Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel

Fifth: Major’s Bridge Hannah ET, Lot 83, W & B Porter, Major’s Bridge, Maghera

Sixth: Lagyveagh Harriet, Lot 99, H & E O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm