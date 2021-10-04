Bencran Flock comes out on top

Steven Lyons with a batch of September lambing ewes.

Over this time they have collected a multitude of awards and accolades, most recently winning Overall Champion flock in the UK.

This is a remarkable achievement conveying the quality within the flock and in fact the strength of Northern Irish bred Dorsets on a national scale with many breeders spending a lifetime working towards this.

Established in 2004, Steven and Stuart’s Bencran Flock came from humble beginnings with the purchase of 10 ewes from the premier sale in Ballyclare by their grandfather as payment for work done on the farm. Since then, what started off as a hobby has grown into a significant part of the business, neatly complimenting the 200 cow dairy enterprise.

a Bencran ewe with September 21 born twins at foot

The Lyons brothers opt to lamb in September, availing of the unique ability of the Dorset to breed all year round. This option fits seamlessly with the dairy enterprise as in the past Steven and Stuart would have purchased upwards of 500 store lambs each year to put onto their winter grazing with no guarantee of a worthwhile return. Instead, the brothers now run their 90 ewe flock with lambs at foot which provides them with a plethora of benefits.

The easy fleshing and rapid growth rates Dorsets are renowned for allows Steven and Stuart to have lambs at fat weight in as early as 13 weeks which is remarkable considering this is achieved on winter grass. Of course a huge contributor to this is the outstanding milk, mothering ability and adaptability of ewes. As a result of this, Steven and Stuart are able to utilise winter grass more efficiently, producing ram lambs for breeding that are destined for both here and the mainland to fellow pedigree breeders whilst also producing outstanding females both for replacement and sale ultimately increasing overall farm output.

Dorsets play a vital role in grassland management on farm, with both silage and cow paddocks grazed in winter which improves sward composition, reduces weeds and leads to better quality spring grass and silage. In summer, dry ewes have a low requirement for grass and so this bodes well in that the cattle can take priority, thus the two work in perfect unison.

With September an already busy month, on top of this the Lyons brothers operate a block calving system for their 200 cow herd which means this year they calved 60 cows in September along with the Dorsets lambing. To make this work, it is paramount that labour input is kept to a minimum. The Dorset ewe embraces this with their innate ability to mother with lambs themselves vigorous to get up and suck which makes the job much easier.

A Bencran ewe with September 2021 born lamb at foot.

Going forward it is clear the Bencran Flock is in an excellent position to continue to flourish on a national level with the great care and attention going into breeding and management decisions which is clearly paying dividends with Bencran genetics spread across the UK.

The final sale opportunity this year will be the 32nd Autumn Show and Sale in JA McClelland and Sons Livestock Mart, Ballymena. This will take place on Monday, 4th October with the show at 5pm and sale at 6.30pm. With 91 lots on offer it promises to offer an impressive display for anyone considering adding quality genetics to their sheep enterprise.