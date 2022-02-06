Beneath the skin of Blood oranges lies a decadent and ruby red flesh

Pink Prosecco wine feature - Jane clare wine column - Picture credit Prosecco DOC Consortium,

On the face of it, blood oranges look exactly the same as their regular name sakes. Nothing on the outside belies the decadent, ruby red flesh that’s revealed when you cut through the skin.

Each one is different – the blood reference could be a smattering of mottled red nestling among the segments or it could be a full blown sphere of lush scarlet. The wonderful enigma is that you never know until you slice.

They are at their sweetest now due to cold nights that have followed warm Mediterranean winter days.

The best varieties come from Sicily and though not cheap, they provide a burst of sunshine to an otherwise dreary month.

Some retailers have tried to rename them “blush” oranges in case people find the word blood upsetting but the word blush really doesn’t cut it in terms of describing the robust, decadence that belies this fruit.

Citrus generally is at peak condition and you could substitute regular oranges – they just won’t have that sultriness. If a regular orange is a good old reliable pair of slippers, blood oranges are the Loubitons of the fruit world – not for everyday use but will make you feel absolutely fabulous. Use them as you would regular oranges, although they are a bit sharper.

On a savoury note, they can be segmented and made into a salad with roasted beetroot and oily fish like salmon or mackerel. They’re not around for long so make the most of them. I juice them and freeze the juice for later in the year to have with elderflower champagne.

Scott’s Farm shop in Aghadowey have a great array of citrus fruit at the moment. The lemons are as big as your fist, leaves intact and have a intensely deep scent.

You can imagine industrious Italians picking them from the laden trees in the winter sunshine. Earl Grey tea is flavoured with Bergamot lemons and makes a lovely base for a light tea cake. You could have the cake on its own or with a dollop of cream but I’ve added a recipe for a light lemon and Prosecco syllabub.

Syllabub is a traditional Cornish recipe where cream was curdled with an acid like wine or cider.

In recent times lemon is used to thicken the cream. The prosecco adds an extra Italian vibe to the dish.