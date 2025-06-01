Benefits of wholecrop silages

While we have welcomed our unusually dry spring, there is no doubt grass growth has been slower than desired.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excellent conditions allowed many farmers to take first cut earlier than usual, facilitating the ensiling of forages which should be of superior quality. However, on some farms, slow grass growth has reduced the forage available on the grazing platform and hence, some farmers have resorted to using more silage stocks to make up the shortfall. We need to think about next winter’s forage stocks and planning for the use of second forages, especially if this year’s crop is already in use.

Wholecrop cereals are a good option to consider, as they are a valuable second forage with high nutrient value. With wholecrop silages, the ‘whole crop’ is ensiled, including the grains and the stalk. This means the silage will be high in both energy and fibre. They provide bulky forage and are useful to have on hand, especially when grass silage supplies are low.

Source of Energy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Millar, Trident MicroNutri

Wholecrop silages are a good source of energy, and good quality wholecrop should contain starch levels around 15 to 30% (depending on cereal type). The benefit of this starch, in comparison to feeding only the grain, is that it is slowly fermentable. This means the starch will be broken down more slowly in the rumen, resulting in a slower production of acid, and a more stable rumen pH. This helps to promote good rumen health and effective digestion. They are high dry matter forages, with good palatability, therefore there is opportunity to increase energy supply through increased dry matter intake.

Source of Digestible Fibre

Wholecrop silages are high in digestible fibre. The fibre supplied is digested slowly in the rumen and helps to balance the acids produced from digestion of grass silage and concentrate. As the fibre also provides structure, it means wholecrop silages are a great choice for encouraging good rumen function. Fibre is very important for encouraging rumen contractions, and the correct balance of bacteria for digestion. The bulky, fibrous nature of wholecrop silage makes it an ideal forage to compliment wetter grass silages.

Useful for Dry Cows

While wholecrop silages are beneficial for milking cows, they can also be a very useful feed for dry and transition cows. The starch provides necessary energy to meet the cow’s energy requirements, while also contributing to the requirements of the growing calf. The high fibre content helps to achieve adequate rumen fill, which is important for maximising dry matter intakes after calving. Additionally, wholecrop silage is typically lower in potassium than grass silage and is a safe forage to feed to dry cows to minimise the risk of milk fever.

Preservation of Wholecrop Silages

Good fermentation is crucial for the preservation of wholecrop silage. A successful fermentation ensures optimal availability of nutrients, while reducing wastage due to heating and spoilage. As wholecrop silages have a bulky, open structure, it is difficult to compact them as well as grass silage, resulting in air pockets throughout the pit. This leads to increased risk of moulds and nutrient degradation. Using a suitable silage additive can help achieve successful fermentation. Silosolve FC is a good option as it scavenges oxygen in the pit, facilitating a faster and more effective fermentation. This helps to reduce dry matter losses and improves stability of the silage once the pit is opened. In conclusion, wholecrop silages can be a valuable addition to dairy cow diets, both during lactation and the dry period. For more information on incorporating wholecrop cereals into your forage stocks, or on SiloSolve silage additives, please contact Trident MicroNutri on 02894 473478 or visit www.tridentmicronutri.com.